South Africa 375/5 after 48.5

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field

SuperSport Park, Centurion

5th ODI



Lahiru Madushanka to Chris Morris. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by de Silva.Lahiru Madushanka to Farhaan Behardien. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Lakmal.OUT! Caught. Lahiru Madushanka to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed in the air under control to deep cover, by Mendis.Unfortunately for Amla he falls five runs short of his top score. He hits this very well but picks out Mendis on the deep cover boundary, 371-5.FOUR! Lahiru Madushanka to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away driving, thick edge in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs.He didn't get all of that but enough to clear backward point and run away for four.Suranga Lakmal to Farhaan Behardien. Yorker, wide outside off stump moves in front driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Suranga Lakmal to Farhaan Behardien. Full toss, wide outside off stump moves in front driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Suranga Lakmal to Farhaan Behardien. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to third man for 2 runs, fielded by de Silva.SIX! Suranga Lakmal to Farhaan Behardien. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs.A juicy full toss gets hit to the back of the hill backward of square leg. Sri Lanka just can't hit the right areas in these death overs.Suranga Lakmal to Hashim Amla. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.There is the 150 for Amla. His hitting in the last few overs has been fantastic and the crowd are giving him a deserved standing ovation.Suranga Lakmal to Farhaan Behardien. Full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to long on for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.Lahiru Madushanka to Farhaan Behardien. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by de Silva.Lahiru Madushanka to Hashim Amla. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Tharanga.SIX! Lahiru Madushanka to Hashim Amla. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.In the slot again and Amla drills is high and dead straight over the bowler's head. Madushanka is not executing his plans well here.SIX! Lahiru Madushanka to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.That's the biggest six of the day. Amla didn't hold back as he went with a full swing of the arms and it sails a long, long way back over long on.Lahiru Madushanka to Farhaan Behardien. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by de Silva.Lahiru Madushanka to Hashim Amla. Slower length ball, off stump backing away driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Lakmal.SIX! Lahiru Kumara to Farhaan Behardien. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.Another ball goes sailing into the crowd as Kumara serves up a ball right in the slot. It appeared at first that the ball had gone straight up but as it comes down you realise how far back it has gone.Lahiru Kumara to Hashim Amla. Full toss, off stump on the front foot Slog, inside edge to point for 1 run, fielded by de Silva.Lahiru Kumara to Farhaan Behardien. Back of a length, middle stump no foot movement working, well timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Vandersay.Lahiru Kumara to Hashim Amla. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.SIX! Lahiru Kumara to Hashim Amla. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over deep backward point for 6 runs.That's the third time he's carved the ball over the off side for six. You can't give him width outside the off stump.Lahiru Kumara to Farhaan Behardien. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.Lahiru Madushanka to Farhaan Behardien. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.Lahiru Madushanka to Farhaan Behardien. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Lakmal.Lahiru Madushanka to Hashim Amla. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.Lahiru Madushanka to Farhaan Behardien. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Madushanka.Lahiru Madushanka to Hashim Amla. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot, mis-timed in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.SIX! Lahiru Madushanka to Hashim Amla. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over deep backward point for 6 runs.That's an incredible shot. He gave himself a little room and opened the face to guide the ball over point and it's carried all the way.FOUR! Suranga Lakmal to Farhaan Behardien. Full toss, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.A woeful full toss wide outside off gives Behardien the license to swing his arms and he hits it nicely to pick up his first boundary.Suranga Lakmal to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, hit pad to point for 1 run, fielded by Vandersay.Suranga Lakmal to Farhaan Behardien. Full toss, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.OUT! Caught. Suranga Lakmal to JP Duminy. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to wicketkeeper, by Dickwella.Lakmal will take them any way he can. Duminy gets a bottom edge onto the thigh pad and it loops up to Dickwella behind the stumps, 309-4.FOUR! Suranga Lakmal to JP Duminy. Half volley, to leg down the track Slog, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.The hand came off the bat as he played that but he still manages to time it well enough for a boundary.Suranga Lakmal to JP Duminy. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, hit pad to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Pathirana.Asela Gunaratne to JP Duminy. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot slog sweeping, hit pad to cover for 1 run, fielded by Lakmal.Asela Gunaratne to Hashim Amla. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to long off for 1 run, fielded by Lakmal.SIX! Asela Gunaratne to Hashim Amla. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs.He's waiting for that slower ball and this was in the slot for the slog sweep. He's got all of it and it's gone a long way back into the crowd.FOUR! Asela Gunaratne to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs.It was wide outside off and he's helped that over point where there is a big gap for it to run away for four.FOUR! Asela Gunaratne to Hashim Amla. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.Too full and Amla smashes that dead straight for a one bounce four.Wide Asela Gunaratne to Hashim Amla. Off cutter length ball, wide outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dickwella.Asela Gunaratne to JP Duminy. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Vandersay.Suranga Lakmal to JP Duminy. Back of a length, middle stump on the front foot pulling, well timed in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Pathirana.Suranga Lakmal to Hashim Amla. Yorker, down leg side backing away working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.Suranga Lakmal to JP Duminy. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Tharanga.Suranga Lakmal to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Suranga Lakmal to JP Duminy. Yorker, off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Madushanka.Suranga Lakmal to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Lahiru Madushanka to Hashim Amla. Slower length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.Lahiru Madushanka to JP Duminy. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.Lahiru Madushanka to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Kumara.There is the century for Amla. He's played the anchor role as his partners have attacked and has done it very well. I'm sure he'll go after the ball now.Lahiru Madushanka to JP Duminy. Slower length ball, to leg on the front foot slog sweeping, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Lakmal.Lahiru Madushanka to JP Duminy. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Steer, inside edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Lahiru Madushanka to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Vandersay.Jeffrey Vandersay to Hashim Amla. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.Jeffrey Vandersay to Hashim Amla. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Jeffrey Vandersay to Hashim Amla. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Tharanga.Jeffrey Vandersay to JP Duminy. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Jeffrey Vandersay to Hashim Amla. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Kumara.OUT! Caught. Jeffrey Vandersay to AB de Villiers. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control to deep cover, by Kumara.That's a massive wicket for Sri Lanka. AB hits the ball well over the covers but he's picked out Kumara on the boundary. He won't be producing any fireworks in the last 10 overs today, 271-3.Lahiru Madushanka to AB de Villiers. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, inside edge to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.FOUR! Lahiru Madushanka to AB de Villiers. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed past third man for 4 runs.Unbelievable shot from AB. He knows third man is in the ring so gets in position early and times the reverse sweep perfectly.Lahiru Madushanka to Hashim Amla. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Lahiru Madushanka to AB de Villiers. Slower length ball, to leg on the front foot working, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.FOUR! Lahiru Madushanka to AB de Villiers. Slower length ball, off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.He waited that extra fraction of a second to account for the slower ball then played right through the line. Great shot from the skipper.Lahiru Madushanka to AB de Villiers. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Madushanka.Jeffrey Vandersay to AB de Villiers. Leg spinner short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Tharanga.Wide Jeffrey Vandersay to AB de Villiers. Googly length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to fine leg for 5 runs.Jeffrey Vandersay to Hashim Amla. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to point for 1 run, run save by Pathirana.Jeffrey Vandersay to Hashim Amla. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Jeffrey Vandersay to Hashim Amla. Leg spinner full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to cover for no runs, fielded by de Silva.Jeffrey Vandersay to AB de Villiers. Leg spinner short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Kumara.Jeffrey Vandersay to AB de Villiers. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Lakmal.OUT! Caught. Lahiru Madushanka to Faf du Plessis. Slower length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off, by Lakmal.du Plessis was looking to get on with things but he didn't read the slower ball and he ends up hitting it straight up. Lakmal comes in from the boundary, composes himself and takes a pretty regulation catch, 250-2.Lahiru Madushanka to Hashim Amla. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Vandersay.Lahiru Madushanka to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.Lahiru Madushanka to Hashim Amla. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Lahiru Madushanka to Hashim Amla. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to point for no runs, fielded by Tharanga.Lahiru Madushanka to Faf du Plessis. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run.FOUR! Sachith Pathirana to Hashim Amla. Stock ball full toss, outside off stump down the track Slog, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.In coming down the track Amla has made that a high full toss and he simply swats it over midwicket and into the gap.Sachith Pathirana to Hashim Amla. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Sachith Pathirana to Hashim Amla. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Vandersay.Sachith Pathirana to Faf du Plessis. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.Sachith Pathirana to Hashim Amla. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run.Sachith Pathirana to Faf du Plessis. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run.Jeffrey Vandersay to Hashim Amla. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by de Silva.Jeffrey Vandersay to Faf du Plessis. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Vandersay.Jeffrey Vandersay to Hashim Amla. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Jeffrey Vandersay to Faf du Plessis. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Jeffrey Vandersay to Hashim Amla. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Jeffrey Vandersay to Faf du Plessis. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.Sachith Pathirana to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.Sachith Pathirana to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by de Silva.SIX! Sachith Pathirana to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over deep extra cover for 6 runs.He didn't look balanced in playing the shot but he gets all of it and it clears the deep cover rope.Sachith Pathirana to Hashim Amla. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by de Silva.Sachith Pathirana to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Sachith Pathirana to Hashim Amla. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Lahiru Kumara to Hashim Amla. Short, middle stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Vandersay.FOUR! Lahiru Kumara to Hashim Amla. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.Whipped away with perfect timing for his 11th boundary. Amla moves to 82.Lahiru Kumara to Faf du Plessis. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 1 run, dropped catch by Pathirana.Faf was done by the slower ball there but Pathirana can't take the catch over his shoulder.SIX! Lahiru Kumara to Faf du Plessis. Full toss, off stump moves in front Scoop, well timed in the air under control over fine leg for 6 runs.Excellent timing in the scoop from Faf to pick up his first maximum.Lahiru Kumara to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, off stump backing away driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Mendis.FOUR! Lahiru Kumara to Faf du Plessis. Short, off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.Faf picks up the length very quickly and nails the pull wide of the boundary rider. Top shot.Sachith Pathirana to Hashim Amla. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Pathirana.Sachith Pathirana to Hashim Amla. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to point for no runs, fielded by Vandersay.Sachith Pathirana to Hashim Amla. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Vandersay.Sachith Pathirana to Hashim Amla. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by de Silva.Sachith Pathirana to Hashim Amla. Stock ball full toss, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Tharanga.Sachith Pathirana to Hashim Amla. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Pathirana.Lahiru Kumara to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Tharanga.Lahiru Kumara to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by de Silva.Lahiru Kumara to Faf du Plessis. Full toss, middle stump no foot movement Fended, inside edge to deep square leg for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Lahiru Kumara to Faf du Plessis. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, direct hit by Kumara.Lahiru Kumara to Faf du Plessis. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Tharanga.Lahiru Kumara to Faf du Plessis. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 2 runs, run save by Lakmal, fielded by Mendis.Sachith Pathirana to Faf du Plessis. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Madushanka.Sachith Pathirana to Hashim Amla. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Madushanka.Sachith Pathirana to Hashim Amla. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, run save by de Silva.Sachith Pathirana to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Madushanka.Sachith Pathirana to Hashim Amla. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Lakmal.Sachith Pathirana to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.Suranga Lakmal to Hashim Amla. Slower ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Tharanga.Suranga Lakmal to Faf du Plessis. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Suranga Lakmal to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pathirana.Suranga Lakmal to Hashim Amla. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, run save by Lakmal, fielded by Tharanga.Suranga Lakmal to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Tharanga.Suranga Lakmal to Faf du Plessis. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Jeffrey Vandersay to Faf du Plessis. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Kumara.Jeffrey Vandersay to Hashim Amla. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.Jeffrey Vandersay to Faf du Plessis. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.Jeffrey Vandersay to Faf du Plessis. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Pathirana.Jeffrey Vandersay to Hashim Amla. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.Jeffrey Vandersay to Faf du Plessis. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.Suranga Lakmal to Faf du Plessis. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Pathirana.Suranga Lakmal to Faf du Plessis. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Kumara.Suranga Lakmal to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Lakmal.Wide Suranga Lakmal to Faf du Plessis. Bouncer, outside off stump swayed away, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dickwella.OUT! Caught. Suranga Lakmal to Quinton de Kock. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover, by Weerakkody.The change back to pace has done the trick for Sri Lanka. De Kock attempts to force that over the covers but miscues the ball and Weerakkody takes a good catch running in from the boundary, 187-1.Suranga Lakmal to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement Steer, to third man for 1 run, mis-fielded by Vandersay.Suranga Lakmal to Quinton de Kock. Short, to leg on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Jeffrey Vandersay to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Kumara.Jeffrey Vandersay to Hashim Amla. Leg spinner short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.Jeffrey Vandersay to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed to backward point for 1 run, run save by Lakmal.Jeffrey Vandersay to Hashim Amla. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump down the track working, inside edge in the air uncontrolled to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Tharanga.Jeffrey Vandersay to Hashim Amla. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Gunaratne.Jeffrey Vandersay to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.Asela Gunaratne to Quinton de Kock. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.FOUR! Asela Gunaratne to Quinton de Kock. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.Far to far down leg and de Kock smashes it for another boundary. Easy pickings.FOUR! Asela Gunaratne to Quinton de Kock. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs.de Kock goes to his twelth career hundred as he times the sweep to perfection. He's been superb today, playing a range of shots and finding the middle on a regular basis.Asela Gunaratne to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Gunaratne.Asela Gunaratne to Hashim Amla. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Vandersay.Asela Gunaratne to Quinton de Kock. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Kumara.FOUR! Jeffrey Vandersay to Hashim Amla. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, well timed past third man for 4 runs.Jeffrey Vandersay to Hashim Amla. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Jeffrey Vandersay to Hashim Amla. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by de Silva.FOUR! Jeffrey Vandersay to Hashim Amla. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.He gave that plenty of air and Amla got a big stride in before slapping it through the covers.Jeffrey Vandersay to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pathirana.Jeffrey Vandersay to Hashim Amla. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Asela Gunaratne to Hashim Amla. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.Asela Gunaratne to Hashim Amla. Length ball, off stump no foot movement defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by de Silva.Asela Gunaratne to Quinton de Kock. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Vandersay.FOUR! Asela Gunaratne to Quinton de Kock. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.That just sits up off the pitch and de Kock won't miss out in his favourite area. He's into the 90s.Asela Gunaratne to Hashim Amla. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.Asela Gunaratne to Quinton de Kock. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.Jeffrey Vandersay to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Kumara.Jeffrey Vandersay to Hashim Amla. Googly half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.Jeffrey Vandersay to Quinton de Kock. Googly length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pathirana.FOUR! Jeffrey Vandersay to Quinton de Kock. Googly half volley, down leg side on the front foot glancing, past fine leg for 4 runs.It's too full down leg and de Kock helps it on its way to fine leg.Jeffrey Vandersay to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner yorker, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by de Silva.Jeffrey Vandersay to Hashim Amla. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump down the track working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Asela Gunaratne to Hashim Amla. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.Asela Gunaratne to Quinton de Kock. Slower length ball, to leg no foot movement working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Vandersay.Asela Gunaratne to Quinton de Kock. Slower length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Weerakkody.Asela Gunaratne to Quinton de Kock. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Vandersay.Asela Gunaratne to Quinton de Kock. Slower ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by de Silva.Asela Gunaratne to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement cutting, to third man for no runs, fielded by de Silva.Jeffrey Vandersay to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Tharanga.Jeffrey Vandersay to Hashim Amla. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Pathirana.Jeffrey Vandersay to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Tharanga.Jeffrey Vandersay to Hashim Amla. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Pathirana.Jeffrey Vandersay to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, well timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pathirana.Jeffrey Vandersay to Hashim Amla. Leg spinner full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Asela Gunaratne to Quinton de Kock. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the back foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 2 runs.Asela Gunaratne to Hashim Amla. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.Asela Gunaratne to Quinton de Kock. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Kumara.Asela Gunaratne to Hashim Amla. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pathirana.Asela Gunaratne to Hashim Amla. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by de Silva.Asela Gunaratne to Quinton de Kock. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by de Silva.Jeffrey Vandersay to Hashim Amla. Googly half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed past third man for 4 runs.Jeffrey Vandersay to Hashim Amla. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to gully for no runs, fielded by Tharanga.Jeffrey Vandersay to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pathirana.Jeffrey Vandersay to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner short, middle stump on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Jeffrey Vandersay to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Tharanga.Jeffrey Vandersay to Hashim Amla. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Kumara.Amla gets to 50 off just 49 balls. He's played second fiddle to de Kock but is batting very well.Dhananjaya de Silva to Hashim Amla. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Madushanka.That's Drinks. South Africa have batted superbly so far and sit unscathed on 121. Sri Lanka have toiled hard but haven't looked like picking up a wicket.Dhananjaya de Silva to Hashim Amla. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Tharanga.Dhananjaya de Silva to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run.FOUR! Dhananjaya de Silva to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, top edge in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs.He gets the intended direction though it was a little top edgy.Dhananjaya de Silva to Hashim Amla. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pathirana.Dhananjaya de Silva to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, off stump down the track working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Kumara.Jeffrey Vandersay to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by de Silva.Jeffrey Vandersay to Quinton de Kock. Googly length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to square leg for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Jeffrey Vandersay to Hashim Amla. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 1 run.Jeffrey Vandersay to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Kumara.Jeffrey Vandersay to Hashim Amla. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep cover for 1 run.Jeffrey Vandersay to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner short, to leg on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run.Dhananjaya de Silva to Quinton de Kock. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.Dhananjaya de Silva to Hashim Amla. Quicker length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.FOUR! Dhananjaya de Silva to Hashim Amla. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, outside edge past third man for 4 runs, dropped catch by Tharanga.That has gone straight through Tharanga at slip. He didn't even get a hand to it.Dhananjaya de Silva to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pathirana.Dhananjaya de Silva to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by de Silva.Dhananjaya de Silva to Hashim Amla. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Vandersay.FOUR! Sachith Pathirana to Quinton de Kock. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.Splendid shot from de Kock who didn't try and hit it too hard and simply lifted it over mid off.Sachith Pathirana to Quinton de Kock. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Lakmal.Sachith Pathirana to Hashim Amla. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.FOUR! Sachith Pathirana to Hashim Amla. Stock ball short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.Sachith Pathirana to Hashim Amla. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Vandersay.FOUR! Sachith Pathirana to Hashim Amla. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.Dhananjaya de Silva to Hashim Amla. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Vandersay.Dhananjaya de Silva to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.Dhananjaya de Silva to Hashim Amla. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for 1 run, fielded by Pathirana.Dhananjaya de Silva to Hashim Amla. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by de Silva.Dhananjaya de Silva to Hashim Amla. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Pathirana.Dhananjaya de Silva to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, off stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Vandersay.Sachith Pathirana to Quinton de Kock. Stock length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Kumara.FOUR! Sachith Pathirana to Quinton de Kock. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.That's de Kock's tenth career half-century in ODIs. He's looked in ominous form so far today.Sachith Pathirana to Hashim Amla. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Lakmal.Sachith Pathirana to Quinton de Kock. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Sachith Pathirana to Hashim Amla. Stock length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Sachith Pathirana to Hashim Amla. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Pathirana.Dhananjaya de Silva to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Dhananjaya de Silva to Hashim Amla. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.Dhananjaya de Silva to Hashim Amla. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, leading edge back to bowler for no runs, fielded by de Silva.Dhananjaya de Silva to Hashim Amla. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, leading edge back to bowler for no runs, fielded by de Silva.Dhananjaya de Silva to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Lakmal.Dhananjaya de Silva to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Gunaratne.Suranga Lakmal to Hashim Amla. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Gunaratne.That's the end of the powerplay. South Africa have made a solid start with 71 scored without losing a wicket.Suranga Lakmal to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.FOUR! Suranga Lakmal to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.Again he gets the width and again it's timed perfectly. Sri Lanka desperately need to get rid of him.FOUR! Suranga Lakmal to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.He makes that look so elegant. He had the width and simply guided it with a punch backward of square.Suranga Lakmal to Hashim Amla. Off cutter length ball, off stump no foot movement working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Suranga Lakmal to Quinton de Kock. Slower ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Lahiru Madushanka to Quinton de Kock. Slower length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to gully for 1 run, fielded by de Silva.Lahiru Madushanka to Quinton de Kock. Slower ball half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pathirana.FOUR! Lahiru Madushanka to Quinton de Kock. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs.A nonchalant pull behind square brings up 3,000 ODI runs for de Kock.Lahiru Madushanka to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to point for no runs, fielded by de Silva.Lahiru Madushanka to Quinton de Kock. In-swinging length ball, down leg side no foot movement working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pathirana.FOUR! Lahiru Madushanka to Quinton de Kock. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot working, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.He drifts onto the pads and de Kock whips it away with ease.Lahiru Kumara to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to third man for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.Lahiru Kumara to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Vandersay.FOUR! Lahiru Kumara to Quinton de Kock. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.Dropped far too short this time and de Kock latched onto it in a flash.FOUR! Lahiru Kumara to Quinton de Kock. Full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Tharanga.The captain really should have cut that off in the ring.Lahiru Kumara to Hashim Amla. Short, off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.Lahiru Kumara to Hashim Amla. Yorker, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Kumara.Lahiru Madushanka to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by de Silva.Lahiru Madushanka to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Madushanka.FOUR! Lahiru Madushanka to Quinton de Kock. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.Short, wide and slapped for four. Poor line from Madushanka.Lahiru Madushanka to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Kumara.Lahiru Madushanka to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, to leg no foot movement working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pathirana.Lahiru Madushanka to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, middle stump no foot movement defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gunaratne.Lahiru Kumara to Hashim Amla. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gunaratne.Lahiru Kumara to Hashim Amla. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Weerakkody.FREE HIT. Lahiru Kumara to Hashim Amla. Bouncer, outside off stump backing away hooking, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.No ball Lahiru Kumara to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Tharanga.Kumara can feel a little hard done by there as his foot was clearly behind the line. A poor decision from Shaun George.Lahiru Kumara to Hashim Amla. Length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gunaratne.Lahiru Kumara to Quinton de Kock. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.FOUR! Lahiru Kumara to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, off stump no foot movement working, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.Pure timing from de Kock. He lets the ball come into him before whipping it away to the right of mid on.FOUR! Suranga Lakmal to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.Lakmal drops far too short this time and the ball races to the fence from the cut. The rate is now upto 5.8 an over.FOUR! Suranga Lakmal to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.That's the second time Amla has picked the gap in the covers. As soon as he picked up the length the eyes lit up and he played the stroke to perfection.Suranga Lakmal to Hashim Amla. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Vandersay.Suranga Lakmal to Hashim Amla. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Suranga Lakmal to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Madushanka.Suranga Lakmal to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by de Silva.Lahiru Kumara to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Vandersay.Lahiru Kumara to Quinton de Kock. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Vandersay.Lahiru Kumara to Quinton de Kock. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to point for no runs, run save by de Silva.Lahiru Kumara to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Madushanka.Lahiru Kumara to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Madushanka.Lahiru Kumara to Quinton de Kock. Short, to leg on the back foot pulling, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Madushanka.Suranga Lakmal to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by de Silva.Suranga Lakmal to Hashim Amla. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.FOUR! Suranga Lakmal to Hashim Amla. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past third man for 4 runs.He gets up on his toes and opens the face to get that behind point. He's looking in really good form.Suranga Lakmal to Hashim Amla. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Suranga Lakmal to Hashim Amla. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.FOUR! Suranga Lakmal to Hashim Amla. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.It was a juicy overpitched ball and Amla despatches it with pure timing. Great shot.Lahiru Kumara to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Tharanga.Lahiru Kumara to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Madushanka.Lahiru Kumara to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by de Silva.FOUR! Lahiru Kumara to Quinton de Kock. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, bottom edge past fine leg for 4 runs.Fortune for de Kock as the bottom edge avoids the leg stump and runs away for four.Lahiru Kumara to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by de Silva.NEW BALL. Lahiru Kumara to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by de Silva.Suranga Lakmal to Hashim Amla. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed to cover for no runs, fielded by de Silva.Suranga Lakmal to Hashim Amla. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.FOUR! Suranga Lakmal to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, past fine leg for 4 runs.Amla picks up the first boundary for South Africa with a simple clip off the thigh guard.Suranga Lakmal to Hashim Amla. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Tharanga.Suranga Lakmal to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.NEW BALL. Suranga Lakmal to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.