World XI Innings 3/0 after 0.4

World XI require another 195 runs with 10 wickets and 19.2 overs remaining

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

1st Match - Live



Imad Wasim to Tamim Iqbal. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.Imad Wasim to Tamim Iqbal. Stock ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot flick, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Azam.Imad Wasim to Tamim Iqbal. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Imad Wasim to Hashim Amla. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.Imad Wasim to Tamim Iqbal. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, leading edge to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Khan.Imad Wasim to Tamim Iqbal. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.NEW BALL. Wide Imad Wasim to Tamim Iqbal. Stock length ball, down leg side no foot movement, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.SIX! Thisara Perera to Imad Wasim. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Finishes things off in style. Belted over the long on fence to take Pakistan up to 197 off their 20 overs.A decent total that will be tough to chase down, but with such short boundaries and a decent track, the World XI will still fancy winning this one. Anyone's game at the halfway stage.Thisara Perera to Imad Wasim. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot driving, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Sammy.SIX! Thisara Perera to Imad Wasim. Off cutter full toss, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs. With these short boundaries it is too easy for Imad. Full toss down leg and whipped over backward square for a max.Thisara Perera to Faheem Ashraf. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, hit pad to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Perera.OUT! Bowled. Thisara Perera to Shoaib Malik. Length ball, off stump on the back foot pulling, missed. Now he goes. Too short to go for the pull on this occasion, and the ball skids underneath the blade to rattle into middle and off. A decent cameo comes to an end.SIX! Thisara Perera to Shoaib Malik. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Meat and drink for Malik. A shin high full toss is hacked over the mid wicket fence for a huge six!Ben Cutting to Shoaib Malik. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.Ben Cutting to Imad Wasim. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the front foot dropped, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Sammy.Ben Cutting to Shoaib Malik. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.FOUR! Ben Cutting to Shoaib Malik. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Three on the bounce. Malik swivels quickly and whips a pull shot to the long leg boundary.FOUR! Ben Cutting to Shoaib Malik. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Slashed hard for another boundary. Got a touch of width and threw everything into it. The ball rocketed away to the point fence.FOUR! Ben Cutting to Shoaib Malik. Length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Slid way down the legside and flicked away to the fine leg fence for four. A gift for this man.OUT! Caught. Thisara Perera to Sarfraz Ahmed. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump down the track driving, outside edge to wicketkeeper, by Paine. Sarfraz now goes. A little snick through to the wicketkeeper. The Pakistan captain advanced down but was late on the shot. The ball flicked the outside edge for a simple take.Thisara Perera to Shoaib Malik. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to slips for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.FOUR! Thisara Perera to Shoaib Malik. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Clobbered through the offside for four more. Malik giving Pakistan some impetus at the back end of the innings.SIX! Thisara Perera to Shoaib Malik. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. Powered over the long off boundary for six. Malik waits for the slower delivery and cracks it with brute force.Thisara Perera to Shoaib Malik. Off cutter full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.Thisara Perera to Sarfraz Ahmed. Leg cutter back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Morkel.Morne Morkel to Sarfraz Ahmed. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Perera.Morne Morkel to Shoaib Malik. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Perera.Morne Morkel to Sarfraz Ahmed. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Miller.Morne Morkel to Shoaib Malik. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Cutting.Morne Morkel to Sarfraz Ahmed. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.Morne Morkel to Shoaib Malik. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.Imran Tahir to Shoaib Malik. Leg spinner half volley, off stump down the track flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Miller.OUT! Caught. Imran Tahir to Babar Azam. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, by Miller. Babar finally goes! He gets down on one knee and looks to heave it over the mid wicket fence. Doesn't connect well though, and the ball loops well inside of the rope to be gobbled up by the fielder.Imran Tahir to Shoaib Malik. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Elliott.Imran Tahir to Babar Azam. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Elliott.Wide Imran Tahir to Babar Azam. Leg spinner half volley, wide outside off stump no foot movement, Left to third man for 5 runs.Imran Tahir to Shoaib Malik. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Miller.Imran Tahir to Babar Azam. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Elliott.Ben Cutting to Shoaib Malik. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Amla.Ben Cutting to Shoaib Malik. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sammy.Ben Cutting to Babar Azam. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Elliott.Ben Cutting to Shoaib Malik. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.Ben Cutting to Babar Azam. Length ball, off stump on the back foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Miller.OUT! Caught. Ben Cutting to Ahmed Shehzad. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air uncontrolled to deep backward square leg, by Sammy. A more scratchy innings from Shehzad comes to an end. He tries to control this pull shot but times it too well. Doesn't look to hit it up and over the rope, just a swivel round the corner. He picks out Sammy in the deep, who takes a smart tumbling catch.Darren Sammy to Babar Azam. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Miller.SIX! Darren Sammy to Babar Azam. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, well timed over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. In the arc, Babar clears the front leg, and hoicks it over the rope. Super hitting!Darren Sammy to Ahmed Shehzad. Short, outside off stump down the track pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Miller.Darren Sammy to Ahmed Shehzad. Full toss, off stump down the track driving, to mid off for 2 runs, fielded by Sammy, shy attempt by Perera.Darren Sammy to Babar Azam. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.Darren Sammy to Ahmed Shehzad. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Miller.Morne Morkel to Ahmed Shehzad. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.Morne Morkel to Babar Azam. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Elliott.FOUR! Morne Morkel to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Squirted over the top for four. Babar keeps on going! Gets it in the slot and lofts it over extra cover.Morne Morkel to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, run save by Tahir.Morne Morkel to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off for 2 runs, dropped catch by Miller. Driven on the up, but right off the bottom of the bat. The ball loops up and offers the chance to mid off, but Miller shells it. A tough chance for the South African running back.Morne Morkel to Ahmed Shehzad. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.FOUR! Darren Sammy to Babar Azam. Off cutter back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Short, down leg, and helped on it's way to the long leg boundary. Rubbish bowling from the West Indian.Darren Sammy to Ahmed Shehzad. Off cutter length ball, off stump down the track driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Elliott.Darren Sammy to Ahmed Shehzad. Length ball, off stump down the track driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Perera.Darren Sammy to Babar Azam. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.Darren Sammy to Ahmed Shehzad. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Miller.FOUR! Darren Sammy to Ahmed Shehzad. Short, off stump on the back foot pulling, past fine leg for 4 runs. Poor start from Sammy. He strays down the legside and Shehzad just gets a bit of bat on it to nudge it away fine for four.SIX! Imran Tahir to Babar Azam. Leg spinner length ball, off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. First maximum! Babar charges down to the pitch and launches it over the long off boundary. Lovely footwork.Imran Tahir to Babar Azam. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.Imran Tahir to Ahmed Shehzad. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, mis-fielded by du Plessis, fielded by Miller.Imran Tahir to Babar Azam. Leg spinner half volley, to leg down the track driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.Imran Tahir to Ahmed Shehzad. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.Imran Tahir to Babar Azam. Leg spinner short, middle stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Perera.Grant Elliott to Babar Azam. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Sammy.Grant Elliott to Ahmed Shehzad. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Perera.Grant Elliott to Babar Azam. Off cutter back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Sammy. Fifty for Babar. Wonderful innings from the young man. Looks a proper player.Grant Elliott to Ahmed Shehzad. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Sammy.Grant Elliott to Babar Azam. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Miller.FOUR! Grant Elliott to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, thick edge past third man for 4 runs. Edgy again. Babar chops it away past short third man and it skips away to the rope.Imran Tahir to Babar Azam. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Sammy.APPEAL! Imran Tahir to Babar Azam. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Paine, appeal made for Stumped.Imran Tahir to Ahmed Shehzad. Googly back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Miller.Imran Tahir to Ahmed Shehzad. Googly back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Perera.Imran Tahir to Babar Azam. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to cover for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.Imran Tahir to Ahmed Shehzad. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.Grant Elliott to Babar Azam. Off cutter length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Morkel.Grant Elliott to Ahmed Shehzad. Off cutter half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Amla.FOUR! Grant Elliott to Ahmed Shehzad. Off cutter length ball, middle stump on the back foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Too far down leg and clipped past short fine leg to the fence. Easy pickings.Grant Elliott to Babar Azam. Off cutter half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Amla.Grant Elliott to Ahmed Shehzad. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, direct hit by Tahir.Grant Elliott to Babar Azam. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Perera.Ben Cutting to Babar Azam. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.Ben Cutting to Ahmed Shehzad. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Miller.Ben Cutting to Babar Azam. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Morkel.Ben Cutting to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Perera.FOUR! Ben Cutting to Babar Azam. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Perera. Shovelled through mid wicket and a horror mistake in the outfield. Thisara Perera lets it through to the boundary. Should've been easily cut off.FOUR! Ben Cutting to Babar Azam. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Spanked through the covers once more. Babar looking in cracking form today, punishing any loose delivery.Imran Tahir to Ahmed Shehzad. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.Imran Tahir to Babar Azam. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Elliott.Imran Tahir to Babar Azam. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Elliott.Imran Tahir to Babar Azam. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.FOUR! Imran Tahir to Babar Azam. Googly half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Babar skips down and sweetly crunches through extra cover. Delightful stroke.Imran Tahir to Ahmed Shehzad. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Perera.Ben Cutting to Ahmed Shehzad. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.Ben Cutting to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Sammy.Ben Cutting to Ahmed Shehzad. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Perera.Ben Cutting to Ahmed Shehzad. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Perera.Ben Cutting to Ahmed Shehzad. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, leading edge back to bowler for no runs, dropped catch by Cutting.Wide Ben Cutting to Ahmed Shehzad. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Paine.Ben Cutting to Babar Azam. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Perera.FOUR! Thisara Perera to Ahmed Shehzad. Half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Whipped through mid wicket with such elegance. Lovely stroke from Shehzad to pick up his first boundary.Thisara Perera to Babar Azam. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for 1 run, run save by Elliott.FOUR! Thisara Perera to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, thick edge past third man for 4 runs. Waft of the bat and nicked through a vacant slip area for four.Thisara Perera to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.Thisara Perera to Ahmed Shehzad. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Elliott.Thisara Perera to Ahmed Shehzad. Length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Morkel.Morne Morkel to Babar Azam. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.Morne Morkel to Babar Azam. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Amla.Morne Morkel to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.Morne Morkel to Babar Azam. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Perera.Morne Morkel to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.Morne Morkel to Ahmed Shehzad. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.Thisara Perera to Babar Azam. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.FOUR! Thisara Perera to Babar Azam. Length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Same again. Beats the short fine leg fielder to his left hand side, but the bowler too straight once more.FOUR! Thisara Perera to Babar Azam. Length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Too straight from Thisara and Babar picks it off with ease. Tickled fine for four.Thisara Perera to Ahmed Shehzad. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Elliott.Thisara Perera to Ahmed Shehzad. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.Thisara Perera to Ahmed Shehzad. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.Morne Morkel to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.FOUR! Morne Morkel to Babar Azam. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Handsomely pulled through the legside now. Babar latches onto the short delivery and dispatches it away for four.OUT! Caught. Morne Morkel to Fakhar Zaman. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, outside edge to slips, by Amla. Incredible start to this match. To flashy boundaries and now Zaman perishes. The extra bounce from the big fast South African bowler. Fakhar tries to dab it down to third man, but it gets too big on him and edges to first slip.Morne Morkel to Fakhar Zaman. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Elliott.FOUR! Morne Morkel to Fakhar Zaman. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. What a start. Short, wide, and thrashed away through backward point for four more.NEW BALL. FOUR! Morne Morkel to Fakhar Zaman. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, inside edge past fine leg for 4 runs. Boundary to start off the day. A streaky one though, as Fakhar gets a thin inside edge past the stumps. Just evades the wicketkeeper.