South Africa 11/1 after 5.5

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field

Newlands, Cape Town

2nd Test - Day 1 - Session 1



Nuwan Pradeep to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, well timed to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, fielded by Mathews.Nuwan Pradeep to Hashim Amla. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Beauty, cuts him in half. Prodigious seam movement goes straight between bat and pad.Nuwan Pradeep to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to gully for no runs, fielded by de Silva.Nuwan Pradeep to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by de Silva.Nuwan Pradeep to Hashim Amla. Length ball, off stump on the front foot cutting, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Mathews.Nuwan Pradeep to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Herath.Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar. Length ball, off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Lakmal.Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Mathews.Suranga Lakmal to Hashim Amla. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to long off for 3 runs, fielded by Mathews.A stroke of authority from Amla, driving on the up after getting in a nice stride. The ball pulls up just short of the rope and they run three.Suranga Lakmal to Hashim Amla. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Suranga Lakmal to Hashim Amla. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Nuwan Pradeep to Dean Elgar. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Kumara.Nuwan Pradeep to Dean Elgar. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Nuwan Pradeep to Dean Elgar. Half volley, outside off stump no foot movement, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Nuwan Pradeep to Dean Elgar. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Nuwan Pradeep to Dean Elgar. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Fernando.Nuwan Pradeep to Dean Elgar. In-swinging length ball, to leg no foot movement working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Tharanga.Suranga Lakmal to Hashim Amla. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Suranga Lakmal to Hashim Amla. Seaming away length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Herath.Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Mathews.FOUR! Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, inside edge past fine leg for 4 runs.Too straight from Lakmal, drifting onto Elgar's hip and the left-hander is able to tickle it fine for the first boundary of the match.Nuwan Pradeep to Hashim Amla. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Nuwan Pradeep to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Nuwan Pradeep to Hashim Amla. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Nuwan Pradeep to Hashim Amla. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Herath.Nuwan Pradeep to Dean Elgar. In-swinging half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 3 runs, fielded by Mathews.APPEAL! Nuwan Pradeep to Dean Elgar. In-swinging half volley, to leg on the front foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.Suranga Lakmal to Hashim Amla. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Suranga Lakmal to Hashim Amla. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Mendis.OUT! Caught. Suranga Lakmal to Stephen Cook. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, outside edge to wicketkeeper, by Mendis.Edged and taken, what a start for Sri Lanka. Lovely shape from Lakmal from back of a length, drawing Cook into a tentative prod. It was a bit of a nervous shot from the opener, looking to feel bat on ball early on, he didn't need to play at it. The ball just does enough to kiss the outside edge which is safely pouched behind the stumps. That is just what Mathews wanted after inserting the Proteas.Suranga Lakmal to Stephen Cook. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Suranga Lakmal to Stephen Cook. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by de Silva.NEW BALL. Suranga Lakmal to Stephen Cook. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Mendis.