Australia 129/2 after 50.4

Australia won the toss and elected to bat

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

1st Test - Day 1 - Session 2



Jayant Yadav to Peter Handscomb. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma.Jayant Yadav to Steven Smith. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Vijay.Jayant Yadav to Steven Smith. Off break half volley, outside off stump down the track working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Rahul.Jayant Yadav to Peter Handscomb. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Vijay.FOUR! Jayant Yadav to Peter Handscomb. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track working, inside edge past fine leg for 4 runs.Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, off stump no foot movement defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to slips for no runs, run save by Vijay.Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Saha.Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Rahul.APPEAL! Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, bat-pad to short extra cover for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.Jayant Yadav to Peter Handscomb. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Vijay.Jayant Yadav to Peter Handscomb. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Rahul.OUT! Caught. Jayant Yadav to Shaun Marsh. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, bat-pad to leg slip, by Kohli.Taken at leg slip, Marsh falls into the trap. Kohli stationed himself there just a couple of deliveries ago as Jayant came over the wicket to the left-hander. Marsh was looking to sweep but the ball bobbled around off the pad before running off the back of the bat to a jubilant Kohli. A touch unfortunate perhaps but the plan was clearly in place.Jayant Yadav to Shaun Marsh. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Jayant Yadav to Shaun Marsh. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot, padded to fine leg for no runs, fielded by Rahane.Jayant Yadav to Shaun Marsh. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ravindra Jadeja to Shaun Marsh. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Kohli.Ravindra Jadeja to Shaun Marsh. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.Ravindra Jadeja to Shaun Marsh. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to leg slip for no runs, fielded by Vijay.Ravindra Jadeja to Shaun Marsh. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.Ravindra Jadeja to Shaun Marsh. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.Ravindra Jadeja to Shaun Marsh. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, Gloved to silly point for no runs, fielded by Saha.Jayant Yadav to Steven Smith. Off break length ball, off stump down the track flick, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Rahul.Jayant Yadav to Steven Smith. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to leg slip for no runs, run save by Pujara.Jayant Yadav to Steven Smith. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track working, hit pad to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Yadav.Jayant Yadav to Steven Smith. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Jayant Yadav to Steven Smith. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track flick, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Rahul.Jayant Yadav to Steven Smith. Off break full toss, outside off stump down the track driving, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.APPEAL! Ravindra Jadeja to Shaun Marsh. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Rahane, appeal made for L.B.W.Big shout from Jadeja but this has clearly hit Marsh well outside the line.Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Pujara.Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to backward point for no runs, fielded by Yadav.Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Yadav.Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, thick edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Jayant Yadav to Shaun Marsh. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Yadav.FOUR! Jayant Yadav to Shaun Marsh. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, well timed past third man for 4 runs.Delicate, chopped away behind point to bring Marsh his third boundary. Lovely little dab.Jayant Yadav to Shaun Marsh. Off break yorker, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Yadav.Jayant Yadav to Shaun Marsh. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Yadav.Jayant Yadav to Steven Smith. Off break full toss, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.Jayant Yadav to Steven Smith. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, inside edge to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Vijay.Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Rahul.Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock ball short, off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.Rare long hop from Jadeja, Smith has ample time to rock back and thump a pull through mid wicket.Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.Umesh Yadav to Shaun Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pujara.Umesh Yadav to Shaun Marsh. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.Umesh Yadav to Shaun Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.Umesh Yadav to Shaun Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Rahane.Umesh Yadav to Shaun Marsh. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Umesh Yadav to Shaun Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.Ravindra Jadeja to Shaun Marsh. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track flick, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.Ravindra Jadeja to Shaun Marsh. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Vijay.Ravindra Jadeja to Shaun Marsh. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Vijay.APPEAL! Verified by umpire after REFERRAL. Umesh Yadav to Steven Smith. Reverse Swing-In length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.Umesh is just getting a hint of reverse, enough to tail this back to Smith and wrap him on the pad. There is a vociferous appeal but the umpire is unmoved. Kohli likes it so asks for a review. No bat involved but it was just doing too much and sliding down leg. So no review left for India.Umesh Yadav to Steven Smith. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pujara.Umesh Yadav to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Rahul.FOUR! Umesh Yadav to Steven Smith. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.Umesh drifts straight again, this time to the right-hander. Smith punishes him with a fine glance.Umesh Yadav to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.Umesh Yadav to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Yadav.Ravindra Jadeja to Shaun Marsh. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Vijay.Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Umesh Yadav to Shaun Marsh. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pujara.Umesh Yadav to Shaun Marsh. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.FOUR! Umesh Yadav to Shaun Marsh. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.Tidy stroke, clipping this with super timing through the legside as Umesh strays onto the pads.Umesh Yadav to Steven Smith. Half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.Umesh Yadav to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.Umesh Yadav to Shaun Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Jadeja.Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Rahul.No ball Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, off stump no foot movement defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Rahul.Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Vijay.Umesh Yadav to Shaun Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Late Cut, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.Umesh Yadav to Shaun Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sharma.Umesh Yadav to Shaun Marsh. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Sharma.FOUR! Umesh Yadav to Shaun Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.Glorious drive on the up, free flowing stroke from Marsh to get going this afternoon.Umesh Yadav to Shaun Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Yadav.Umesh Yadav to Steven Smith. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.Ravindra Jadeja to Shaun Marsh. Stock length ball, off stump down the track working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Rahul.Ravindra Jadeja to Shaun Marsh. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.Ravindra Jadeja to Shaun Marsh. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pujara.Ravindra Jadeja to Shaun Marsh. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ravindra Jadeja to Shaun Marsh. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Vijay.Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Ashwin.Ravichandran Ashwin to Shaun Marsh. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Vijay.Time for lunch in Pune. That was a gripping, hard fought morning. You may look at the scorecard and assume this is a flat track ideal for batting but it is anything but. The fact that Australia have made it to the break just one down is due to some outstanding concentration from David Warner and Matt Renshaw, and a little bit of luck as well. With an abundance of spin on offer, it was the seam of Umesh Yadav to get the only wicket, Warner playing on. Renshaw had to retire ill at the fall of that wicket, leaving his skipper and Shaun Marsh not out at lunch.Ravichandran Ashwin to Shaun Marsh. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ravichandran Ashwin to Shaun Marsh. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Sharma.Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith. Off break back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Rahul.Ravichandran Ashwin to Shaun Marsh. Off break half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Yadav.Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Vijay.Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Rahul.Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Rahul.Ravichandran Ashwin to Shaun Marsh. Carrom length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pujara.Ravichandran Ashwin to Shaun Marsh. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.Ravichandran Ashwin to Shaun Marsh. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.Ravichandran Ashwin to Shaun Marsh. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Vijay.Ravichandran Ashwin to Shaun Marsh. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pujara.Ravichandran Ashwin to Shaun Marsh. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Sharma.Umesh Yadav to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Yadav.Umesh Yadav to Steven Smith. Reverse Swing-In half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.Umesh Yadav to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Yadav.Umesh Yadav to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Umesh Yadav to Steven Smith. Reverse Swing-In back of a length, off stump moves in front glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.Umesh Yadav to Steven Smith. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Pujara.Ravichandran Ashwin to Shaun Marsh. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Rahul.Ravichandran Ashwin to Shaun Marsh. Arm length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.Ravichandran Ashwin to Shaun Marsh. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pujara.Ravichandran Ashwin to Shaun Marsh. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pujara.Ravichandran Ashwin to Shaun Marsh. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.Ravichandran Ashwin to Shaun Marsh. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Vijay.Umesh Yadav to Steven Smith. Reverse Swing-In length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pujara.Umesh Yadav to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.Umesh Yadav to Steven Smith. Length ball, to leg moves in front, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.Umesh Yadav to Steven Smith. Length ball, to leg moves in front, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.OUT! Bowled. Umesh Yadav to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge.Umesh Yadav strikes in his first over. He's been held back by his captain but now makes a vital breakthrough with lunch approaching. Warner was hanging the bat out away from his body and got an inside edge back onto the stumps. He had battled hard this morning against spin but it is the seamer who gets him.While Smith was coming out to the middle Renshaw has had a chat with the umpires and is heading off, presumably due to illness. This isn't ideal for Australia as now they will have two new batsmen at the crease. Shaun Marsh the new man alongside his captain.Umesh Yadav to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, shy attempt by Kohli.No ball Umesh Yadav to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Saha.Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Renshaw. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.Ravichandran Ashwin to David Warner. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.Ravichandran Ashwin to David Warner. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.Ravichandran Ashwin to David Warner. Off break length ball, off stump down the track working, leading edge in the air uncontrolled back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.Ravichandran Ashwin to David Warner. Quicker length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pujara.APPEAL! Ravichandran Ashwin to David Warner. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Kohli, appeal made for L.B.W.Bigger, prolonged appeal this time. The umpire takes his time and gives it not out. Ashwin wants a review but Kohli decides against it, rightly so as it was marginal on impact and height according to replays. Encouraging signs though for Ashwin.Ravindra Jadeja to Matthew Renshaw. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.Ravindra Jadeja to David Warner. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.Ravindra Jadeja to David Warner. Stock length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Saha.Ravindra Jadeja to Matthew Renshaw. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.Ravindra Jadeja to Matthew Renshaw. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.APPEAL! Ravindra Jadeja to Matthew Renshaw. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Jadeja, appeal made for L.B.W.Aborted appeal as there is a little inside edge on this before the pad.FOUR! Ravichandran Ashwin to David Warner. Off break full toss, off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.Warner doesn't allow the bowlers to get away with anything loose. This full toss is hammered to the fence, a little glut of boundaries for the tourists in the last few overs.Ravichandran Ashwin to David Warner. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.Ravichandran Ashwin to David Warner. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pujara.Ravichandran Ashwin to David Warner. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.Ravichandran Ashwin to David Warner. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Vijay.Ravichandran Ashwin to David Warner. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Rahul.SIX! Ravindra Jadeja to Matthew Renshaw. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.Renshaw forays down the pitch and nails this, wacking it all the way for a maximum. These two really asserting themselves now.Ravindra Jadeja to David Warner. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Pujara.FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to David Warner. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs.Warner times the pants off this, clubbing it through square leg as the bowler drops fractionally short.Ravindra Jadeja to David Warner. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.Ravindra Jadeja to David Warner. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Saha.Ravindra Jadeja to David Warner. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Renshaw. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Rahul.Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Renshaw. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Renshaw. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Renshaw. Off break length ball, off stump no foot movement defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Vijay.Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Renshaw. Off break length ball, off stump no foot movement defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.Ravichandran Ashwin to David Warner. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to Matthew Renshaw. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.First real stroke of authority from Renshaw as he starts to find his feet against spin. This is wacked over the top, clearing the infield with ease.Ravindra Jadeja to Matthew Renshaw. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, inside edge to short leg for no runs, fielded by Vijay.Ravindra Jadeja to Matthew Renshaw. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.Ravindra Jadeja to Matthew Renshaw. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.Ravindra Jadeja to Matthew Renshaw. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Vijay.Ravindra Jadeja to David Warner. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.FOUR! Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Renshaw. Off break half volley, down leg side on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.Clever batting, just using the pace and angle to tickle this very fine for four more.Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Renshaw. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Renshaw. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Renshaw. Off break length ball, off stump down the track flick, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pujara.Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Renshaw. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pujara.Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Renshaw. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pujara.Ravindra Jadeja to David Warner. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Rahane.Ravindra Jadeja to David Warner. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Yadav.Ravindra Jadeja to David Warner. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Rahul.Ravindra Jadeja to David Warner. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.Ravindra Jadeja to David Warner. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to leg slip for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ravindra Jadeja to Matthew Renshaw. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.Ravichandran Ashwin to David Warner. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Renshaw. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.Fifty stand for Warner and Renshaw, excellent application shown by the openers.Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Renshaw. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Renshaw. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Saha.Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Renshaw. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Vijay.Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Renshaw. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Vijay.Ravindra Jadeja to David Warner. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Vijay.Ravindra Jadeja to Matthew Renshaw. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pujara.Ravindra Jadeja to Matthew Renshaw. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.Ravindra Jadeja to David Warner. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.Ravindra Jadeja to Matthew Renshaw. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.Ravindra Jadeja to Matthew Renshaw. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Sharma.Jayant Yadav to David Warner. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Yadav.Jayant Yadav to David Warner. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Vijay.APPEAL! Jayant Yadav to David Warner. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Saha, appeal made for Caught.Strangled appeal but no edge there.FOUR! Jayant Yadav to David Warner. Off break short, off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.Dragged down and swatted away with ease by Warner, crunched off the meat of the willow.Jayant Yadav to David Warner. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Rahul.Jayant Yadav to David Warner. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Renshaw. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.Time for drinks. Australia will be mightily pleased with that first hour, especially because there is already plenty of spin and bounce on offer. There were a couple of dicey moments, Kohli used a review in vain and Warner was bowled off a no ball, but they have survived for now.Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Renshaw. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Renshaw. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Vijay.Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Renshaw. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, inside edge to slips for no runs, fielded by Rahane.Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Renshaw. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Vijay.Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Renshaw. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Vijay.Jayant Yadav to David Warner. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.No ball Jayant Yadav to David Warner. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to fine leg for 5 runs.What a let off for Warner. He gets a long way across the crease here and looks to nurdle this around the corner, but he is so far across that when he misses he is bowled around his legs. Jayant has over-stepped though, and by quite a margin. The ball scoots away to the rope after kissing leg stump. Kohli looks unimpressed.Jayant Yadav to David Warner. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.Jayant Yadav to David Warner. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Rahul.FOUR! Jayant Yadav to David Warner. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.Short and clobbered by Warner, a powerful pull shot flies to the fence.Jayant Yadav to Matthew Renshaw. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ashwin.Jayant Yadav to Matthew Renshaw. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Sharma.Ravichandran Ashwin to David Warner. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.Ravichandran Ashwin to David Warner. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pujara.Ravichandran Ashwin to David Warner. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pujara.Ravichandran Ashwin to David Warner. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, bat-pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Saha.Ravichandran Ashwin to David Warner. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Saha.Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Renshaw. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, inside edge to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.Jayant Yadav to Matthew Renshaw. Off break half volley, down leg side on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ashwin.Jayant Yadav to Matthew Renshaw. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Vijay.Jayant Yadav to Matthew Renshaw. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Yadav.Jayant Yadav to Matthew Renshaw. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Vijay.Jayant Yadav to Matthew Renshaw. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Vijay.Jayant Yadav to Matthew Renshaw. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Vijay.Ravichandran Ashwin to David Warner. Carrom length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.Ravichandran Ashwin to David Warner. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.Ravichandran Ashwin to David Warner. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.Ravichandran Ashwin to David Warner. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Yadav.Ravichandran Ashwin to David Warner. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.Ravichandran Ashwin to David Warner. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, mis-timed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.Jayant Yadav to Matthew Renshaw. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Yadav.Jayant Yadav to David Warner. Off break short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.Jayant Yadav to David Warner. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Yadav.Jayant Yadav to David Warner. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pujara.Jayant Yadav to David Warner. Off break yorker, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pujara.Jayant Yadav to David Warner. Off break full toss, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Yadav, fielded by Jadeja.Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Renshaw. Quicker ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Yadav.Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Renshaw. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Vijay.Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Renshaw. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.APPEAL! Verified by umpire after REFERRAL. Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Renshaw. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Saha, appeal made for Caught.Ripping turn from Ashwin and a big appeal for caught behind. Immediate shake of the head from the umpire and after a little consultation Kohli asks for a review. Replays are conclusive, no edge there so India lose a review early.Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Renshaw. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Renshaw. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.Jayant Yadav to David Warner. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Vijay.FOUR! Jayant Yadav to David Warner. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.Quickly onto the back foot this time, deep in the crease and slapping this in front of square for four more. He latches onto anything marginally loose.Jayant Yadav to David Warner. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Yadav.FOUR! Jayant Yadav to David Warner. Off break full toss, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.Overpitched and punished. A big juicy full toss is punched away between mid wicket and mid on, Warner gets his first boundary.Jayant Yadav to David Warner. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.Jayant Yadav to David Warner. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Renshaw. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Renshaw. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Renshaw. Off break half volley, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Renshaw. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.Ravichandran Ashwin to David Warner. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.Ravichandran Ashwin to David Warner. Off break length ball, off stump down the track Slog, hit pad to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ishant Sharma to Matthew Renshaw. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Yadav.No alarm bells as of yet for the Australian openers, making it through the first half hour unscathed.Ishant Sharma to Matthew Renshaw. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ishant Sharma to Matthew Renshaw. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.Ishant Sharma to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pujara.Ishant Sharma to David Warner. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ishant Sharma to David Warner. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Renshaw. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.Ravichandran Ashwin to David Warner. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Saha.Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Renshaw. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pujara.Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Renshaw. Off break half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, leading edge to mid on for no runs, fielded by Pujara.Ravichandran Ashwin to David Warner. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.Ravichandran Ashwin to David Warner. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Vijay.Ishant Sharma to Matthew Renshaw. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Yadav.Ishant Sharma to Matthew Renshaw. Seaming away length ball, off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.Ishant Sharma to Matthew Renshaw. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Sharma.Ishant Sharma to Matthew Renshaw. Half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ishant Sharma to Matthew Renshaw. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Yadav.Ishant Sharma to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ashwin.Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Renshaw. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Rahul.Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Renshaw. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Renshaw. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Renshaw. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Saha.Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Renshaw. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit body to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahane.Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Renshaw. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Vijay.Ishant Sharma to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Rahane.Ishant Sharma to Matthew Renshaw. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Pujara.Ishant Sharma to Matthew Renshaw. Out-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ishant Sharma to Matthew Renshaw. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.Ishant Sharma to Matthew Renshaw. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ishant Sharma to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Renshaw. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, hit body to slips for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.FOUR! Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Renshaw. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.A touch loose from Ashwin, drifting down the legside allowing Renshaw to pick up his second boundary with a neat little tickle.Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Renshaw. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Renshaw. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, inside edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Vijay.Ravichandran Ashwin to David Warner. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.Ravichandran Ashwin to David Warner. Off break back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Pujara.Ishant Sharma to Matthew Renshaw. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.Ishant Sharma to Matthew Renshaw. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ishant Sharma to Matthew Renshaw. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Rahane.Ishant Sharma to Matthew Renshaw. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ishant Sharma to Matthew Renshaw. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.NEW BALL. FOUR! Ishant Sharma to Matthew Renshaw. Out-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, thick edge past third man for 4 runs.Renshaw scores the first Test runs on this ground, a thick edge skipping away safely along the turf to third man.