Sri Lanka 162/4 after 31.6

Pakistan won the toss and elected to field

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (neutral venue)

12th Match, Group B



Mohammad Amir to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.Mohammad Amir to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.Mohammad Amir to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Malik.Mohammad Amir to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.OUT! Bowled. Mohammad Amir to Angelo Mathews. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, bottom edge. Strange shot from Mathews, a half pull/shovel into the legside. It didn't work out for him as the ball skidded off the pitch and hit the underside of the bat, onto the pad and then into the stumps. Huge wicket for Pakistan as Mathews can be very dangerous late on.Mohammad Amir to Angelo Mathews. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Junaid Khan to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.APPEAL! Junaid Khan to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump backing away cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Ahmed, appeal made for Caught. Not the biggest appeal from Pakistan. The bowler seemed more interested than Sarfraz and nothing from the umpire.Junaid Khan to Niroshan Dickwella. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Junaid Khan to Niroshan Dickwella. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Junaid Khan to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, to leg no foot movement pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Junaid Khan to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Khan.Mohammad Amir to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.Mohammad Amir to Niroshan Dickwella. Half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, hit pad to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ashraf.Mohammad Amir to Angelo Mathews. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Mohammad Amir to Angelo Mathews. Bouncer, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, run save by Ali.Mohammad Amir to Angelo Mathews. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.FOUR! Mohammad Amir to Angelo Mathews. Short, down leg side down the track pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. A couple of steps down the wicket and smashed over the top. One way to welcome the fast bowler.FOUR! Imad Wasim to Niroshan Dickwella. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Lovely timing from Dickwella. The fielder isn't going to cut the ball off this time.Imad Wasim to Angelo Mathews. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Imad Wasim to Niroshan Dickwella. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Imad Wasim to Niroshan Dickwella. Stock length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Azam.Imad Wasim to Angelo Mathews. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hafeez.Imad Wasim to Niroshan Dickwella. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Amir.Mohammad Hafeez to Angelo Mathews. Off break length ball, middle stump down the track working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Azam.Mohammad Hafeez to Angelo Mathews. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Azam.Mohammad Hafeez to Niroshan Dickwella. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, run save by Zaman, fielded by Ali.Mohammad Hafeez to Niroshan Dickwella. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.Mohammad Hafeez to Angelo Mathews. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Amir.Mohammad Hafeez to Niroshan Dickwella. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Imad Wasim to Niroshan Dickwella. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Imad Wasim to Niroshan Dickwella. Arm length ball, down leg side on the back foot Late Cut, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Ali.Imad Wasim to Niroshan Dickwella. Arm length ball, to leg on the front foot working, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Imad Wasim to Angelo Mathews. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Imad Wasim to Angelo Mathews. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.Imad Wasim to Angelo Mathews. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Azam.Mohammad Hafeez to Niroshan Dickwella. Off break length ball, off stump down the track working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Mohammad Hafeez to Angelo Mathews. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Amir.Mohammad Hafeez to Angelo Mathews. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Mohammad Hafeez to Niroshan Dickwella. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ashraf.APPEAL! Mohammad Hafeez to Angelo Mathews. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, direct hit by Wasim, appeal made for Run Out. Quick throw from Imad and Mathews has to put in a dive. This is too close to call at first glance but after seeing the replay the dive has saved the Sri Lankan captain.SIX! Mohammad Hafeez to Angelo Mathews. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Sweet hit back down the ground. Somebody was nearly fishing that out of the River Taff.Imad Wasim to Angelo Mathews. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, mis-fielded by Wasim, fielded by Khan.Imad Wasim to Angelo Mathews. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Azam.Imad Wasim to Niroshan Dickwella. Stock length ball, to leg on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.Imad Wasim to Angelo Mathews. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ashraf.Imad Wasim to Angelo Mathews. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Imad Wasim to Angelo Mathews. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Zaman.Mohammad Hafeez to Angelo Mathews. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Azam.Mohammad Hafeez to Niroshan Dickwella. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for 1 run, mis-fielded by Wasim.Mohammad Hafeez to Niroshan Dickwella. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Zaman.Mohammad Hafeez to Niroshan Dickwella. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.Mohammad Hafeez to Niroshan Dickwella. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.Mohammad Hafeez to Niroshan Dickwella. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, hit body to leg slip for no runs, fielded by Ashraf.Fahim Ashraf to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Fahim Ashraf to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Khan.Fahim Ashraf to Angelo Mathews. Half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.Fahim Ashraf to Niroshan Dickwella. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Khan.Fahim Ashraf to Angelo Mathews. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.FREE HIT. FOUR! Fahim Ashraf to Angelo Mathews. Full toss, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Costly no-ball bowled by Ashraf. Mathews takes full advantage whipping the ball into the gap.No ball Fahim Ashraf to Niroshan Dickwella. Beamer, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Mohammad Hafeez to Angelo Mathews. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Azam.Mohammad Hafeez to Niroshan Dickwella. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Khan.Mohammad Hafeez to Angelo Mathews. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to leg gully for 1 run, mis-fielded by Ahmed, shy attempt by Amir.Wide Mohammad Hafeez to Angelo Mathews. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, mis-fielded by Ahmed, fielded by Zaman.Mohammad Hafeez to Angelo Mathews. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Azam.Mohammad Hafeez to Niroshan Dickwella. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, top edge in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.Mohammad Hafeez to Niroshan Dickwella. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid wicket for no runs, run save by Wasim.Fahim Ashraf to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.Fahim Ashraf to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Fahim Ashraf to Niroshan Dickwella. Short, outside off stump swayed away cutting, in the air under control to third man for 1 run, fielded by Khan.Fahim Ashraf to Angelo Mathews. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Fahim Ashraf to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Fahim Ashraf to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.Mohammad Hafeez to Niroshan Dickwella. Off break length ball, off stump down the track working, hit pad back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.Mohammad Hafeez to Angelo Mathews. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, leading edge to slips for 1 run, fielded by Khan.Mohammad Hafeez to Angelo Mathews. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Azam.Mohammad Hafeez to Angelo Mathews. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Khan.Mohammad Hafeez to Niroshan Dickwella. Off break half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Khan. Fifty for Dickwella. Superb innings with wickets falling around him.Mohammad Hafeez to Niroshan Dickwella. Off break length ball, middle stump down the track working, hit pad to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.Hasan Ali to Angelo Mathews. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed. Still enough happening for Hasan. The pitch seems to be totally different when he has the ball in his hand.Hasan Ali to Angelo Mathews. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Hasan Ali to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Malik.Hasan Ali to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ali.Hasan Ali to Angelo Mathews. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.Hasan Ali to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Khan.Fahim Ashraf to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Amir.Fahim Ashraf to Angelo Mathews. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Malik.Fahim Ashraf to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.Fahim Ashraf to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Wide Fahim Ashraf to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, wide outside off stump moves in front, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.Wide Fahim Ashraf to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.Fahim Ashraf to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, down leg side no foot movement defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Fahim Ashraf to Niroshan Dickwella. Short, down leg side on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Zaman.Hasan Ali to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.Hasan Ali to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.Hasan Ali to Angelo Mathews. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Hasan Ali to Angelo Mathews. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Hasan Ali to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Amir.Hasan Ali to Niroshan Dickwella. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Fahim Ashraf to Niroshan Dickwella. Short, down leg side on the back foot hooking, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.Fahim Ashraf to Angelo Mathews. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.Fahim Ashraf to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Fahim Ashraf to Angelo Mathews. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Ashraf.Fahim Ashraf to Angelo Mathews. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ashraf.OUT! Bowled. Fahim Ashraf to Dinesh Chandimal. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge. First wicket for Fahim Ashraf. It wasn't his greatest ball but Chandimal, early in his innings, throws his hands at it and chopped back onto the stumps.Hasan Ali to Dinesh Chandimal. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to third man for 1 run, fielded by Khan.OUT! Bowled. Hasan Ali to Kusal Mendis. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, missed. It needed to be a good delivery to dismiss Mendis and that is exactly what Hasan Ali produced. Nipping back off the seam and beaten by a bit of extra pace as the ball just clips the top of middle stump.Hasan Ali to Kusal Mendis. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot flick, inside edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Ali.Hasan Ali to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Hasan Ali to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Khan.Hasan Ali to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, missed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Fahim Ashraf to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Zaman.Fahim Ashraf to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, down leg side backing away cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Amir.Fahim Ashraf to Kusal Mendis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Fahim Ashraf to Kusal Mendis. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Ali.Fahim Ashraf to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Khan.Fahim Ashraf to Niroshan Dickwella. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Zaman.Hasan Ali to Kusal Mendis. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Hasan Ali to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Hafeez.Hasan Ali to Kusal Mendis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to gully for 1 run, shy attempt by Zaman.Hasan Ali to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, mis-fielded by Zaman, fielded by Ashraf.Hasan Ali to Kusal Mendis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Azam.FOUR! Hasan Ali to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Fluent stroke through the covers. Nice way to great the new bowler.Fahim Ashraf to Niroshan Dickwella. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, run save by Hafeez.Fahim Ashraf to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Azam.Fahim Ashraf to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot dropped, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Ashraf.Fahim Ashraf to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ashraf.Fahim Ashraf to Niroshan Dickwella. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Azam.Fahim Ashraf to Niroshan Dickwella. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Amir.Imad Wasim to Niroshan Dickwella. Stock length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.Imad Wasim to Niroshan Dickwella. Stock length ball, to leg on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Azam.FOUR! Imad Wasim to Niroshan Dickwella. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot Late Cut, well timed past third man for 4 runs. That will run away for four. Smart work from Dickwella using the pace and width which was on offer.Imad Wasim to Niroshan Dickwella. Stock length ball, off stump down the track driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Imad Wasim to Niroshan Dickwella. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Khan.Imad Wasim to Kusal Mendis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Azam.APPEAL! Junaid Khan to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Ahmed, appeal made for Caught. Slight appeal for caught behind. Nothing major though with the ball beating Dickwella on the inside but clipping his pad.Wide Junaid Khan to Niroshan Dickwella. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.Junaid Khan to Niroshan Dickwella. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.Junaid Khan to Kusal Mendis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hafeez.FOUR! Junaid Khan to Kusal Mendis. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs. You cannot drop short with this field. Too easy for Mendis to swivel on the back foot.Junaid Khan to Kusal Mendis. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, shy attempt by Khan.FOUR! Junaid Khan to Kusal Mendis. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Turned off the hip superbly. Mendis is looking in good touch.Imad Wasim to Kusal Mendis. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Azam.Imad Wasim to Niroshan Dickwella. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Ashraf.Imad Wasim to Niroshan Dickwella. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.Imad Wasim to Kusal Mendis. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Azam.Imad Wasim to Kusal Mendis. Arm length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Ali.Imad Wasim to Kusal Mendis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Malik.Junaid Khan to Niroshan Dickwella. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, to mid wicket for no runs, shy attempt by Wasim.Junaid Khan to Kusal Mendis. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Malik.Junaid Khan to Kusal Mendis. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.Junaid Khan to Kusal Mendis. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Junaid Khan to Kusal Mendis. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.FOUR! Junaid Khan to Kusal Mendis. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Gorgrous drive down the ground. Perfect timing and balance from Mendis.Mohammad Amir to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Khan.Mohammad Amir to Niroshan Dickwella. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Mohammad Amir to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Khan.Mohammad Amir to Niroshan Dickwella. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, fielded by Ashraf.Mohammad Amir to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Azam.Mohammad Amir to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.Junaid Khan to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, middle stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Junaid Khan to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Junaid Khan to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Junaid Khan to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Khan.Junaid Khan to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Wasim.OUT! Caught. Junaid Khan to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air under control to extra cover, by Malik. Trying to drive on the up is probably not the best idea on this wicket. A little extra bounce and the ball hits the splice of the bat gifting Malik the simplest of catches. Pakistan get the breakthrough after a frantic start.Mohammad Amir to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hafeez.Mohammad Amir to Danushka Gunathilaka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.Mohammad Amir to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Amir.Mohammad Amir to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Ali.Mohammad Amir to Danushka Gunathilaka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Amir.Mohammad Amir to Danushka Gunathilaka. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.FOUR! Junaid Khan to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs. Outrageous stuff from Dickwella. He channels his inner Dilshan, getting down on one knee and scooping the ball straight over the keeper.Junaid Khan to Danushka Gunathilaka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ashraf.Junaid Khan to Danushka Gunathilaka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.FOUR! Junaid Khan to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Just enough bat to reach the boundary. Positive start from the Sri Lankan openers.Junaid Khan to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Khan.FOUR! Junaid Khan to Danushka Gunathilaka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Short and slapped away. It isn't going to swing from that length.Mohammad Amir to Danushka Gunathilaka. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, run save by Ashraf.Mohammad Amir to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Mohammad Amir to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, mis-timed in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 3 runs, fielded by Khan.Mohammad Amir to Niroshan Dickwella. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Ashraf.Mohammad Amir to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Ali.Mohammad Amir to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.Junaid Khan to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Junaid Khan to Danushka Gunathilaka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Khan.Junaid Khan to Danushka Gunathilaka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Junaid Khan to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Khan.Junaid Khan to Danushka Gunathilaka. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.NEW BALL. Junaid Khan to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.Mohammad Amir to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Zaman.FOUR! Mohammad Amir to Niroshan Dickwella. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Such a good stroke with Amir swinging the ball. Nice timing and not trying to hit the ball too hard.Mohammad Amir to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Mohammad Amir to Niroshan Dickwella. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.Mohammad Amir to Niroshan Dickwella. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Ashraf.NEW BALL. Mohammad Amir to Niroshan Dickwella. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.