West Indies 54/1 after 11.3

West Indies won the toss and elected to bat

Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica

5th ODI



Umesh Yadav to Kyle Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Shami.Umesh Yadav to Kyle Hope. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Umesh Yadav to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rahane.Umesh Yadav to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, shy attempt by Kohli.Hardik Pandya to Kyle Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Hardik Pandya to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Shami.Wide Hardik Pandya to Shai Hope. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.Hardik Pandya to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.Hardik Pandya to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Hardik Pandya to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Jadhav.Hardik Pandya to Shai Hope. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.FOUR! Mohammed Shami to Kyle Hope. In-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Even better. Full face of the bat meets the ball and Hope crunches it back past mid off.FOUR! Mohammed Shami to Kyle Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. That sounded good off the bat. Lovely timing once again from Kyle Hope.Mohammed Shami to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to gully for 1 run, direct hit by Dhawan.Mohammed Shami to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Mohammed Shami to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Mohammed Shami to Shai Hope. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Hardik Pandya to Kyle Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Pandya.APPEAL! Hardik Pandya to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, direct hit by Jadhav, overthrow by Jadhav, appeal made for Run Out. This would have been a terrible way to get out. Kyle Hope casually planted his bat behind the line as Jadhav hit the stumps. Luckily for him he is just in time and lives to fight another day.Hardik Pandya to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.Hardik Pandya to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Karthik.OUT! Caught. Hardik Pandya to Evin Lewis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air under control to mid off, by Kohli. Strike one for India. Lewis has not looked in good touch today and he gifts Virat Kohli the simplest of catches after attempting a lofted drive. West Indies now have both Hope's out in the middle.Hardik Pandya to Evin Lewis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Mohammed Shami to Kyle Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Jadhav.Mohammed Shami to Kyle Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Jadhav.Mohammed Shami to Evin Lewis. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, mis-fielded by Karthik.Mohammed Shami to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.Mohammed Shami to Evin Lewis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Pandya.Mohammed Shami to Evin Lewis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Jadhav.Umesh Yadav to Kyle Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.Umesh Yadav to Kyle Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Jadhav.FOUR! Umesh Yadav to Kyle Hope. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs. Clipped off the pads once again. Wonderful batting from Hope but this hasn't been a great start by Yadav.Umesh Yadav to Kyle Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Karthik.Umesh Yadav to Kyle Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, shy attempt by Jadhav.Umesh Yadav to Kyle Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Karthik.Mohammed Shami to Kyle Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.FOUR! Mohammed Shami to Kyle Hope. In-swinging half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. That was very nearly the perfect delivery to get a wicket. Late swing but Hope is up to the task as he clips it away at the last second.Mohammed Shami to Kyle Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Mohammed Shami to Evin Lewis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Karthik.Mohammed Shami to Kyle Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.Mohammed Shami to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Karthik.Umesh Yadav to Kyle Hope. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Karthik.Umesh Yadav to Kyle Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Jadhav.Umesh Yadav to Kyle Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Shami.FOUR! Umesh Yadav to Kyle Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Second glorious boundary of the over. On his toes and driving firmly off the back foot.Umesh Yadav to Kyle Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pandya.FOUR! Umesh Yadav to Kyle Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. A change of ends hasn't worked for Yadav. Short and wide which gives Hope chance to punch off the back foot.Mohammed Shami to Evin Lewis. Out-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Yadav.APPEAL! Mohammed Shami to Kyle Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid wicket for 1 run, direct hit by Yadav, appeal made for Run Out. Quick single from this pair and Kuldeep wanted to test out his arm at mid on. Good throw as he hits the stumps but the batsman is easily home.Mohammed Shami to Kyle Hope. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Mohammed Shami to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Karthik.Mohammed Shami to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Shami.Mohammed Shami to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, shy attempt by Kohli.Hardik Pandya to Kyle Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Karthik.Hardik Pandya to Kyle Hope. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Hardik Pandya to Kyle Hope. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Karthik.Hardik Pandya to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 3 runs, fielded by Jadeja.Hardik Pandya to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Karthik.Hardik Pandya to Evin Lewis. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Karthik.Umesh Yadav to Kyle Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Umesh Yadav to Kyle Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Rahane, fielded by Jadeja.Wide Umesh Yadav to Kyle Hope. Short, wide outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.Umesh Yadav to Kyle Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Jadhav.Umesh Yadav to Kyle Hope. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, run save by Karthik.FOUR! Umesh Yadav to Kyle Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Strayed off line and Kyle Hope is able to get inside the ball and tickle it fine.NEW BALL. Umesh Yadav to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to gully for 1 run, shy attempt by Jadeja.Mohammed Shami to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.Mohammed Shami to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Mohammed Shami to Evin Lewis. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pandya.Mohammed Shami to Kyle Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Jadhav.Mohammed Shami to Kyle Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Jadhav.NEW BALL. Mohammed Shami to Evin Lewis. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the back foot cutting, hit pad to square leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Jadhav.