England 17/1 after 3.5

England won the toss and elected to bat

Lord's, London

1st Test - Day 1 - Session 1



Vernon Philander to Keaton Jennings. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Duminy.Vernon Philander to Gary Ballance. Seaming away back of a length, to leg on the back foot Steer, well timed to third man for 3 runs, fielded by Bavuma.Vernon Philander to Gary Ballance. Seaming away length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Vernon Philander to Gary Ballance. Seaming away back of a length, middle stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Vernon Philander to Gary Ballance. Seaming away length ball, off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.OUT! Caught. Vernon Philander to Alastair Cook. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, outside edge to wicketkeeper, by de Kock. Philander takes the first wicket of the series and it's a big scalp. Cook could have left that but got drawn into a poke outside off stump. 14-1. Gary Ballance now in early on his comeback.Morne Morkel to Keaton Jennings. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Morne Morkel to Keaton Jennings. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.FOUR! Morne Morkel to Keaton Jennings. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, well timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run. Tucked sweetly away as Morkel gets too straight from round the wicket.Morne Morkel to Keaton Jennings. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Morne Morkel to Keaton Jennings. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Kuhn.FOUR! Morne Morkel to Keaton Jennings. Seaming in short, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Jennings riding the bounce to tuck around the corner for his first four.Morne Morkel to Keaton Jennings. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Vernon Philander to Alastair Cook. Half volley, pushing, to mid off for no runs.No ball Vernon Philander to Alastair Cook. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by de Bruyn.Vernon Philander to Alastair Cook. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Morkel.Vernon Philander to Alastair Cook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.No ball Vernon Philander to Alastair Cook. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to point for 1 run.Vernon Philander to Alastair Cook. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Philander.Vernon Philander to Alastair Cook. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Maharaj.Vernon Philander to Alastair Cook. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Morne Morkel to Keaton Jennings. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Morne Morkel to Keaton Jennings. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Morne Morkel to Alastair Cook. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.Morne Morkel to Alastair Cook. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Morne Morkel to Alastair Cook. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.NEW BALL. Morne Morkel to Alastair Cook. Seaming away short, to leg on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock. Good start from Morkel. Nice lift and carry.