Sri Lanka 41/0 after 6.5
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat
Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota
4th ODI
6.6:
FOUR! Christopher Mpofu to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
6.5:
Christopher Mpofu to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Mpofu.
6.5:
Wide Christopher Mpofu to Danushka Gunathilaka. Short, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Moor.
6.4:
Christopher Mpofu to Niroshan Dickwella. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Chatara.
6.3:
Christopher Mpofu to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Cremer.
6.2:
Christopher Mpofu to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Mire.
6.1:
Christopher Mpofu to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Williams.
5.6:
FOUR! Tendai Chatara to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs. Beautiful from Dickwella. He gives himself more room outside leg stump and swishes through the offisde for a lovely looking boundary.
5.5:
Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Waller.
5.4:
Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Chatara.
5.3:
Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Moor.
5.2:
Tendai Chatara to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 3 runs, fielded by Williams.
5.2:
Wide Tendai Chatara to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Moor.
5.1:
Tendai Chatara to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Williams.
4.6:
Christopher Mpofu to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed to deep extra cover for 3 runs, fielded by Musakanda.
4.5:
FOUR! Christopher Mpofu to Niroshan Dickwella. Short, off stump backing away Late Cut, well timed past third man for 4 runs. He walks outside leg stump again. Mpofu tries to follow him but Dickwella still manages to stroke it away to the boundary. A controlled guide from opening the face down to third man.
4.4:
FOUR! Christopher Mpofu to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, to leg backing away driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Dickwella shuffles outside his leg stump, clearly favouring the offside. A solid punchy drive finds the gap through extra cover for four.
4.3:
Christopher Mpofu to Niroshan Dickwella. Half volley, down leg side backing away pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Cremer.
4.2:
Christopher Mpofu to Danushka Gunathilaka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mire.
4.1:
Christopher Mpofu to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Moor.
3.6:
Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Musakanda.
3.5:
Tendai Chatara to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mire.
3.4:
Tendai Chatara to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, off stump backing away pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Mire.
3.4:
Wide Tendai Chatara to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Moor.
3.3:
Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mpofu.
3.2:
Tendai Chatara to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Waller.
3.1:
Tendai Chatara to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Mire.
2.6:
Christopher Mpofu to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, off stump on the front foot cutting, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Williams.
A quieter start from the Sri Lankan openers today. Maybe this pitch has slowed up and become a tad more difficult. Zimbabwe still wicketless though.
2.5:
Christopher Mpofu to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Waller.
2.4:
Christopher Mpofu to Danushka Gunathilaka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Butt.
2.3:
Christopher Mpofu to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Mpofu.
2.2:
Christopher Mpofu to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Mpofu.
2.1:
Christopher Mpofu to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Cremer.
1.6:
Tendai Chatara to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Mpofu.
1.5:
Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Waller.
1.4:
Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Moor.
1.3:
Tendai Chatara to Niroshan Dickwella. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Waller.
1.2:
Tendai Chatara to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, bat-pad to point for no runs, fielded by Musakanda.
1.1:
NEW BALL. Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mire.
0.6:
Christopher Mpofu to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, Gloved to square leg for no runs, fielded by Mire.
0.5:
Christopher Mpofu to Niroshan Dickwella. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Musakanda.
0.4:
Christopher Mpofu to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, bat-pad to point for no runs, fielded by Musakanda.
0.3:
Christopher Mpofu to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Butt.
0.2:
Christopher Mpofu to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Musakanda.
0.1:
FOUR! Christopher Mpofu to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Mpofu not getting his line right early on. Onto the pads of Dickwella, who gets a small piece on it to get the ball fine of the deep fielder.
0.1:
NEW BALL. Wide Christopher Mpofu to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Moor.