 Scorecard - Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe
  Commentary
Sri Lanka innings
Batsman
How Out
Runs
Balls
Niroshan Dickwella
not out
29
25
Danushka Gunathilaka
not out
8
16
Kusal Mendis
 
 
 
Upul Tharanga
 
 
 
Angelo Mathews
 
 
 
Asela Gunaratne
 
 
 
Wanindu Hasaranga
 
 
 
Lasith Malinga
 
 
 
Asitha Fernando
 
 
 
Dushmantha Chameera
 
 
 
Lakshan Sandakan
 
 
 
Extras
(w 4)
4
 
Total
(6.5 ov, RPO: 6.00)
41
 
Zimbabwe Bowling
Overs
Mdns
Runs
Wkts
Chris Mpofu
3.5
0
23
0
Tendai Chatara
3
0
18
0
Fall of Wickets:
Umpires: Nigel Llong, Ranmore Martinesz
TV Umpire: Ian Gould
Match Referee: Chris Broad
Toss: Sri Lanka, who chose to bat
Sri Lanka 41/0 after 6.5
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat
Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota
4th ODI
6.6:  FOUR! Christopher Mpofu to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

6.5:  Christopher Mpofu to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Mpofu.

6.5:  Wide Christopher Mpofu to Danushka Gunathilaka. Short, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Moor.

6.4:  Christopher Mpofu to Niroshan Dickwella. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Chatara.

6.3:  Christopher Mpofu to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Cremer.

6.2:  Christopher Mpofu to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Mire.

6.1:  Christopher Mpofu to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Williams.

5.6:  FOUR! Tendai Chatara to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs. Beautiful from Dickwella. He gives himself more room outside leg stump and swishes through the offisde for a lovely looking boundary.

5.5:  Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Waller.

5.4:  Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Chatara.

5.3:  Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Moor.

5.2:  Tendai Chatara to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 3 runs, fielded by Williams.

5.2:  Wide Tendai Chatara to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Moor.

5.1:  Tendai Chatara to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Williams.

4.6:  Christopher Mpofu to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed to deep extra cover for 3 runs, fielded by Musakanda.

4.5:  FOUR! Christopher Mpofu to Niroshan Dickwella. Short, off stump backing away Late Cut, well timed past third man for 4 runs. He walks outside leg stump again. Mpofu tries to follow him but Dickwella still manages to stroke it away to the boundary. A controlled guide from opening the face down to third man.

4.4:  FOUR! Christopher Mpofu to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, to leg backing away driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Dickwella shuffles outside his leg stump, clearly favouring the offside. A solid punchy drive finds the gap through extra cover for four.

4.3:  Christopher Mpofu to Niroshan Dickwella. Half volley, down leg side backing away pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Cremer.

4.2:  Christopher Mpofu to Danushka Gunathilaka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mire.

4.1:  Christopher Mpofu to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Moor.

3.6:  Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Musakanda.

3.5:  Tendai Chatara to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mire.

3.4:  Tendai Chatara to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, off stump backing away pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Mire.

3.4:  Wide Tendai Chatara to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Moor.

3.3:  Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mpofu.

3.2:  Tendai Chatara to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Waller.

3.1:  Tendai Chatara to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Mire.

2.6:  Christopher Mpofu to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, off stump on the front foot cutting, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Williams.

A quieter start from the Sri Lankan openers today. Maybe this pitch has slowed up and become a tad more difficult. Zimbabwe still wicketless though.

2.5:  Christopher Mpofu to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Waller.

2.4:  Christopher Mpofu to Danushka Gunathilaka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Butt.

2.3:  Christopher Mpofu to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Mpofu.

2.2:  Christopher Mpofu to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Mpofu.

2.1:  Christopher Mpofu to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Cremer.

1.6:  Tendai Chatara to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Mpofu.

1.5:  Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Waller.

1.4:  Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Moor.

1.3:  Tendai Chatara to Niroshan Dickwella. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Waller.

1.2:  Tendai Chatara to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, bat-pad to point for no runs, fielded by Musakanda.

1.1:  NEW BALL. Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mire.

0.6:  Christopher Mpofu to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, Gloved to square leg for no runs, fielded by Mire.

0.5:  Christopher Mpofu to Niroshan Dickwella. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Musakanda.

0.4:  Christopher Mpofu to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, bat-pad to point for no runs, fielded by Musakanda.

0.3:  Christopher Mpofu to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Butt.

0.2:  Christopher Mpofu to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Musakanda.

0.1:  FOUR! Christopher Mpofu to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Mpofu not getting his line right early on. Onto the pads of Dickwella, who gets a small piece on it to get the ball fine of the deep fielder.

0.1:  NEW BALL. Wide Christopher Mpofu to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Moor.