Sri Lanka 144/3 after 16.2

Sri Lanka require another 25 runs with 7 wickets and 22 balls remaining

Melbourne Cricket Ground

1st T20I



Pat Cummins to Asela Gunaratne. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Stanlake.Pat Cummins to Milinda Siriwardana. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Paine.Pat Cummins to Asela Gunaratne. Half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Tye.FOUR! Pat Cummins to Asela Gunaratne. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs. Just evades the fielder! Gunaratne chops it down to the third man boundary, the fielder out there goes for the catch, but he cannot get a hand to it.Pat Cummins to Asela Gunaratne. Slower ball short, outside off stump backing away cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.FOUR! Pat Cummins to Asela Gunaratne. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Dug out of the block hole from Gunaratne, and he dabs it down to the third man region. Because of Cummins' pace, it races off the bat and cannot be stopped.James Faulkner to Asela Gunaratne. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.FOUR! James Faulkner to Asela Gunaratne. Slower length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Another boundary! Faulkner strays onto the pads and it is clipped past short fine leg. Super innings from Gunaratne this.FOUR! James Faulkner to Asela Gunaratne. Slower length ball, to leg backing away cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Superb from Gunaratne. He steps away and thrashes it behind backward point for four.James Faulkner to Asela Gunaratne. Half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Henriques.James Faulkner to Asela Gunaratne. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Tye.James Faulkner to Asela Gunaratne. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot reverse sweeping, hit pad to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Faulkner.Pat Cummins to Asela Gunaratne. Half volley, outside off stump backing away driving, bottom edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Stanlake.Pat Cummins to Asela Gunaratne. Length ball, wide outside off stump moves in front Scoop, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.FOUR! Pat Cummins to Asela Gunaratne. Half volley, middle stump backing away driving, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Great batting from Gunaratne. He takes a couple of steps outside leg stump and carves it behind backward point for four.Pat Cummins to Asela Gunaratne. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Tye.Pat Cummins to Milinda Siriwardana. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Faulkner.Pat Cummins to Asela Gunaratne. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Stanlake.Andrew Tye to Milinda Siriwardana. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.FOUR! Andrew Tye to Milinda Siriwardana. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs. In the slot from Tye, and Siriwardana belts it over mid off for a one bounce four. An expensive over here, just what the visitors were after.Andrew Tye to Asela Gunaratne. Slower ball short, outside off stump backing away cutting, to backward point for 1 run, shy attempt by Head.FOUR! Andrew Tye to Asela Gunaratne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled past fine leg for 4 runs. He gets lucky this time. A half hearted pull comes off a top edge, and flies over the keeper's head for four.Andrew Tye to Asela Gunaratne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.FOUR! Andrew Tye to Asela Gunaratne. Slower length ball, off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Change in pace, and Gunaratne spots it quickly. He advances down the track, and lofts it over the top for four.Adam Zampa to Asela Gunaratne. Leg spinner length ball, off stump backing away driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Turner.Adam Zampa to Milinda Siriwardana. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 3 runs, run save by Tye, fielded by Henriques.Adam Zampa to Asela Gunaratne. Leg spinner length ball, to leg backing away cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Turner.Adam Zampa to Milinda Siriwardana. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump backing away driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Henriques.Adam Zampa to Milinda Siriwardana. Leg spinner short, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Cummins.Adam Zampa to Asela Gunaratne. Leg spinner short, off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid on for 1 run, dropped catch by Finch, fielded by Zampa. Drag down delivery from Zampa again, and it nearly brings another wicket. Finch dives full length to his left, and gets one hand to it, but the ball doesn't stick. Saved three runs.James Faulkner to Asela Gunaratne. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Stanlake.James Faulkner to Milinda Siriwardana. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Klinger.James Faulkner to Asela Gunaratne. Slower length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Stanlake.James Faulkner to Milinda Siriwardana. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Henriques.James Faulkner to Asela Gunaratne. Half volley, outside off stump moves in front slog sweeping, hit pad to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Klinger.James Faulkner to Asela Gunaratne. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Klinger.Adam Zampa to Asela Gunaratne. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot dropped, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Klinger.Adam Zampa to Milinda Siriwardana. Googly length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.OUT! Caught. Adam Zampa to Dilshan Munaweera. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket, by Finch. Not a great delivery from Zampa, but it brings a crucial wicket for the home side. Munaweera fluffs a pull shot to a shorter delivery, and it spoons up into the hands of mid wicket.Adam Zampa to Dilshan Munaweera. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Turner.Adam Zampa to Asela Gunaratne. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Henriques.Adam Zampa to Asela Gunaratne. Leg spinner length ball, off stump down the track working, bat-pad back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Zampa.Billy Stanlake to Asela Gunaratne. Length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.Wide Billy Stanlake to Asela Gunaratne. Short, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Paine.Billy Stanlake to Asela Gunaratne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Cummins.Billy Stanlake to Dilshan Munaweera. Length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Faulkner.Billy Stanlake to Asela Gunaratne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Turner.Billy Stanlake to Asela Gunaratne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Head.Billy Stanlake to Asela Gunaratne. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Turner.Adam Zampa to Asela Gunaratne. Googly length ball, off stump on the back foot glancing, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Stanlake.OUT! Caught. Adam Zampa to Niroshan Dickwella. Quicker ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to slips, by Klinger. Brilliant response from Zampa. He gets the much needed breakthrough for Australia. He fired this one into the pitch and it skidded through with some pace. Dickwella tried to work it into the legside, but closed the bat face too early, and it popped up off the edge for a simple take.FOUR! Adam Zampa to Niroshan Dickwella. Googly length ball, to leg on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Lovely execution of the reverse sweep. He nails it out the middle of the bat, and smacks it into the gap to pick up the boundary.Adam Zampa to Dilshan Munaweera. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Faulkner.Adam Zampa to Dilshan Munaweera. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Klinger.Adam Zampa to Niroshan Dickwella. Leg spinner half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.Ashton Turner to Niroshan Dickwella. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Faulkner.Sri Lanka have made an excellent start to the chase. They are above the rate, and looking good at the minute. Wickets can easily change that though.Ashton Turner to Dilshan Munaweera. Off break length ball, to leg backing away driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Faulkner.Ashton Turner to Niroshan Dickwella. Off break half volley, off stump down the track working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Head.Ashton Turner to Niroshan Dickwella. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to slips for no runs, fielded by Stanlake.Ashton Turner to Dilshan Munaweera. Off break length ball, down leg side moves in front Scoop, mis-timed to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Klinger.Ashton Turner to Dilshan Munaweera. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Stanlake.Adam Zampa to Dilshan Munaweera. Leg spinner half volley, off stump down the track driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Faulkner.Adam Zampa to Dilshan Munaweera. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Finch.Adam Zampa to Dilshan Munaweera. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Turner.Adam Zampa to Niroshan Dickwella. Leg spinner half volley, off stump moves in front sweeping, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Stanlake.Adam Zampa to Niroshan Dickwella. Googly length ball, down leg side down the track working, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Paine.Adam Zampa to Dilshan Munaweera. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Klinger.Andrew Tye to Dilshan Munaweera. Yorker, off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Klinger.Andrew Tye to Dilshan Munaweera. Full toss, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Finch.FOUR! Andrew Tye to Dilshan Munaweera. Slower ball half volley, down leg side backing away flick, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Superb from Munaweera. He is racing along here. Tye tries to follow him down leg, but he whips it behind square leg to the boundary.Andrew Tye to Dilshan Munaweera. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Turner.Andrew Tye to Dilshan Munaweera. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, bottom edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.FOUR! Andrew Tye to Dilshan Munaweera. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge past third man for 4 runs. Streaky boundary on this occasion. Munaweera wafts outside his off stump and gets a thick edge to the third man boundary. Too fine for the fielder to cut off.James Faulkner to Niroshan Dickwella. Slower length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.James Faulkner to Dilshan Munaweera. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Tye.James Faulkner to Dilshan Munaweera. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.James Faulkner to Dilshan Munaweera. Slower ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.FOUR! James Faulkner to Dilshan Munaweera. Length ball, to leg down the track driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Great start for Sri Lanka here. Munaweera charges down to Faulkner and crunches him back down the ground. He pierces the infield, and it runs away to the fence.James Faulkner to Dilshan Munaweera. Length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Faulkner.SIX! Billy Stanlake to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, to leg moves in front Scoop, well timed in the air under control over fine leg for 6 runs. Incredible stroke. Stanlake chucks it down at 90 mph, and Dickwella still has the bottle to ramp him over fine leg for six. Execution was brilliant.Wide Billy Stanlake to Niroshan Dickwella. Bouncer, down leg side moves in front Scoop, missed to third man for 5 runs.Billy Stanlake to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, off stump moves in front Scoop, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.Billy Stanlake to Dilshan Munaweera. Half volley, off stump backing away driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Faulkner.FOUR! Billy Stanlake to Dilshan Munaweera. Short, outside off stump backing away cutting, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs. Three in a row. Too short from Stanlake this time, and Munaweera just needs a bit of bat on it to get it over backward point's head.FOUR! Billy Stanlake to Dilshan Munaweera. Length ball, off stump backing away driving, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs. Now he takes a couple of steps away to carve the ball over the offside. Lifted over the infield with ease to pick up back to back boundaries.FOUR! Billy Stanlake to Dilshan Munaweera. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Hammered back down the ground by Munaweera. A good length delivery and he just hit through the line back past the bowler.FOUR! Pat Cummins to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, down leg side backing away flick, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Dickwella shuffles down the track and whips it through the legside for four. No one out in the deep in the first six, so it runs away with ease.Pat Cummins to Niroshan Dickwella. Yorker, to leg backing away defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Cummins.Pat Cummins to Niroshan Dickwella. Short, down leg side backing away cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.Pat Cummins to Niroshan Dickwella. Yorker, to leg backing away Steer, outside edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Head.Pat Cummins to Dilshan Munaweera. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, to deep cover for 3 runs, mis-fielded by Klinger, fielded by Head.Pat Cummins to Dilshan Munaweera. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.Billy Stanlake to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, to leg moves in front Scoop, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.FOUR! Billy Stanlake to Niroshan Dickwella. Short, down leg side backing away hooking, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Dickwella clubs to leg again. This time behind square as Stanlake gives him the bouncer. A flap from the opener races off the bat to the boundary.Billy Stanlake to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, to leg backing away driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.FOUR! Billy Stanlake to Niroshan Dickwella. In-swinging back of a length, down leg side backing away pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs. Dickwella steps away and heaves the ball over the legside. Stanlake tried to follow him but he was still able to free the arms. Hit sweetly to the fence.Billy Stanlake to Niroshan Dickwella. In-swinging back of a length, down leg side backing away cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Head.APPEAL! Billy Stanlake to Niroshan Dickwella. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot working, hit pad to slips for no runs, fielded by Finch, appeal made for L.B.W. Big inswinger from Stanlake, and he traps Dickwella on the front pad. On first glance, it looked as though it was shaping past leg stump, but the replays show that it would crashed into the wickets. A hint of fortune for Sri Lanka now.Wide Billy Stanlake to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Paine.Wide Billy Stanlake to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Paine.OUT! Caught. Pat Cummins to Upul Tharanga. Seaming away back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, outside edge to wicketkeeper, by Paine. Stunning delivery from Cummins. The perfect line and length, nibbling away from the left hander, who has to play at it. He pokes at the ball and gets a feather through to Paine. Early strike for Australia.Pat Cummins to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, down leg side backing away Late Cut, well timed to deep backward point for 3 runs, run save by Head, fielded by Tye.Pat Cummins to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, down leg side moves in front Scoop, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.Pat Cummins to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, down leg side backing away driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Faulkner.Pat Cummins to Upul Tharanga. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.NEW BALL. Pat Cummins to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, down leg side backing away pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Faulkner.FOUR! Nuwan Kulasekara to James Faulkner. Full toss, down leg side backing away working, past deep mid wicket for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Gunaratne. Clipped to deep mid wicket, it should be a two at the least, but the fielder lets it right through him to the boundary.So Australia have posted a decent total. Contributions throughout, but the top three did the bulk of the scoring. Some good fielding and some poor fielding from Sri Lanka in those twenty overs. A gettable total to chase down, but the hosts will be favourites to defend this, as the par is 155 on this ground.Nuwan Kulasekara to James Faulkner. Yorker, down leg side backing away flick, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Siriwardana.OUT! Run Out. Nuwan Kulasekara to James Faulkner. Half volley, middle stump backing away driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Kapugedera, by Kulasekara. Paine goes for a diamond duck! Unselfish play from the wicketkeeper, trying to get Faulkner on strike. He sacrifices his wicket to do so. Sharp fielding from Sri Lanka there.Wide Nuwan Kulasekara to James Faulkner. Full toss, down leg side backing away flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dickwella.Nuwan Kulasekara to James Faulkner. Length ball, down leg side down the track working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, direct hit by Gunaratne.Nuwan Kulasekara to James Faulkner. Short, outside off stump down the track hooking, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.FOUR! Nuwan Kulasekara to James Faulkner. Short, outside off stump down the track cutting, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs. Banged into the pitch, Faulkner shimmies down the track and lifts the ball over to the third man boundary. Excellent batting.Lasith Malinga to James Faulkner. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.OUT! Caught. Lasith Malinga to Ashton Turner. Full toss, down leg side backing away Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, by Prasanna. Two in two for Malinga. Not a great delivery either from the Sri Lankan veteran, but he will take the wicket! Turner gives himself room also, but he is followed down leg. Turner miscues his shot, and picks out Prasanna in the deep again.OUT! Caught. Lasith Malinga to Travis Head. Half volley, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed in the air under control to deep cover, by Prasanna. Head steps away to give himself room to hit to off, gets the perfect ball to throw his hands at, but picks out the man in the deep. Hit cleanly out the middle, it hardly gets above head height, and is taken nicely on the boundary edge.Lasith Malinga to Travis Head. Half volley, down leg side backing away driving, in the air under control to long on for 2 runs.Lasith Malinga to Ashton Turner. Half volley, down leg side backing away driving, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.Lasith Malinga to Ashton Turner. Full toss, down leg side backing away flick, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Prasanna.Nuwan Kulasekara to Travis Head. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Munaweera, fielded by Siriwardana.Nuwan Kulasekara to Ashton Turner. Full toss, down leg side on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Kapugedera.Nuwan Kulasekara to Travis Head. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to third man for 1 run, fielded by Bandara.FREE HIT. Nuwan Kulasekara to Ashton Turner. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Siriwardana.No ball Nuwan Kulasekara to Ashton Turner. Yorker, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dickwella.Nuwan Kulasekara to Ashton Turner. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Kulasekara.Nuwan Kulasekara to Travis Head. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Tharanga.Lasith Malinga to Travis Head. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, run save by Gunaratne.Lasith Malinga to Ashton Turner. Yorker, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.Lasith Malinga to Travis Head. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Tharanga.Lasith Malinga to Ashton Turner. Full toss, to leg on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Prasanna.FOUR! Lasith Malinga to Ashton Turner. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. How did that go for four? The perfect yorker from Malinga, right in the block hole, and Turner manages to get some bat on it. It squirts away behind square, and trickles away to the fine leg boundary.Lasith Malinga to Ashton Turner. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Prasanna.SIX! Vikum Sanjaya to Travis Head. Slower length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Big maximum for Head. He spots the change in pace immediately, then hoicks it over cow corner with great effect.Wide Vikum Sanjaya to Travis Head. Yorker, wide outside off stump no foot movement driving, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dickwella.Vikum Sanjaya to Travis Head. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Prasanna.Vikum Sanjaya to Ashton Turner. Yorker, off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for 1 run, mis-fielded by Bandara, shy attempt by Bandara.Vikum Sanjaya to Ashton Turner. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Gunaratne.Vikum Sanjaya to Travis Head. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Kapugedera.OUT! Caught. Vikum Sanjaya to Moises Henriques. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, by Kapugedera. In the slot for Henriques, but his connection is poor. He tries to loft it over the boundary, but it loops down the throat of the long on fielder. Easy catch for the man in the deep.Lakshan Sandakan to Travis Head. Chinaman back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, run save by Siriwardana.Lakshan Sandakan to Moises Henriques. Googly half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, thick edge to third man for 3 runs, mis-fielded by Tharanga, fielded by Malinga.SIX! Lakshan Sandakan to Moises Henriques. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Wonderful stroke from Henriques. He skips down the pitch and nails it back down the ground. Full extension of the arms and hit through the line of the ball.Lakshan Sandakan to Travis Head. Chinaman half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Kapugedera.Lakshan Sandakan to Moises Henriques. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover for 3 runs, fielded by Bandara.Lakshan Sandakan to Travis Head. Chinaman half volley, middle stump on the front foot slog sweeping, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Siriwardana.Lasith Malinga to Travis Head. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Prasanna.Lasith Malinga to Moises Henriques. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Prasanna.Lasith Malinga to Travis Head. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Kapugedera.Lasith Malinga to Travis Head. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Kapugedera.Lasith Malinga to Moises Henriques. Off cutter full toss, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Kapugedera.Wide Lasith Malinga to Moises Henriques. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dickwella.Lasith Malinga to Moises Henriques. Off cutter full toss, middle stump on the front foot working, missed to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sandakan.Seekkuge Prasanna to Moises Henriques. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Munaweera.Seekkuge Prasanna to Travis Head. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Kapugedera.Seekkuge Prasanna to Travis Head. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Tharanga.Seekkuge Prasanna to Moises Henriques. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Munaweera.Seekkuge Prasanna to Travis Head. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Kulasekara.Seekkuge Prasanna to Travis Head. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to backward point for no runs, dropped catch by Tharanga. Wide, and slashed straight to backward point. The Sri Lankan captain has the simple task of completing the catch, but takes his eyes off it, and it bursts through to give Head another life.Asela Gunaratne to Travis Head. Off cutter half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Kulasekara.Asela Gunaratne to Moises Henriques. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Kapugedera.Asela Gunaratne to Travis Head. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.OUT! Caught. Asela Gunaratne to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, top edge in the air uncontrolled to short fine leg, by Malinga. Finch now goes. He fancied smashing Gunaratne to all parts, but it has caused his downfall. A length delivery, he went to crack it over long on, but tried to hit it too hard and lost his shape. The ball went straight up, and Malinga took a smart grab.Asela Gunaratne to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Siriwardana.SIX! Asela Gunaratne to Aaron Finch. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Gunaratne is introduced into the attack and is deposited out the park first ball. Finch takes a small stride and belts it way back over the long on boundary.APPEAL! Lakshan Sandakan to Travis Head. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella, appeal made for Stumped. They go upstairs for the stumping, but Head has his backfoot planted inside the crease, so no dangers there.Lakshan Sandakan to Travis Head. Chinaman length ball, to leg on the front foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Lakshan Sandakan to Travis Head. Chinaman half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Prasanna.OUT! Caught. Lakshan Sandakan to Michael Klinger. Googly half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, top edge in the air uncontrolled to slips, by Malinga. Sri Lanka finally get the breakthrough. Klinger doesn't pick the googly, and goes to launch the ball down the ground. The spin away causes the ball to take the edge, and it loops up to short third man for a simple catch.Lakshan Sandakan to Aaron Finch. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to gully for 1 run, fielded by Tharanga.Lakshan Sandakan to Aaron Finch. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Tharanga.Seekkuge Prasanna to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump backing away cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Kulasekara.SIX! Seekkuge Prasanna to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Finch sits right back in the crease, and heaves the ball down to the long on boundary. All power in the shot, and he has enough to clear the ropes by a distance.Seekkuge Prasanna to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Prasanna.Seekkuge Prasanna to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner length ball, to leg backing away slog sweeping, bat-pad to slips for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Seekkuge Prasanna to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner half volley, down leg side on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Seekkuge Prasanna to Michael Klinger. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, outside edge to long off for 1 run, fielded by Kapugedera.Lakshan Sandakan to Michael Klinger. Chinaman half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.Lakshan Sandakan to Michael Klinger. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Lakshan Sandakan to Michael Klinger. Chinaman half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Munaweera.Lakshan Sandakan to Aaron Finch. Chinaman back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Bandara.Lakshan Sandakan to Michael Klinger. Chinaman half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, to long off for 3 runs, mis-fielded by Bandara.Lakshan Sandakan to Aaron Finch. Chinaman yorker, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Kulasekara.Seekkuge Prasanna to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner yorker, down leg side backing away driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.FOUR! Seekkuge Prasanna to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner full toss, down leg side backing away driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs. Floated up outside leg, Finch shuffles away and then drills it wide of the long on fielder. Rocketed away to the fence.Seekkuge Prasanna to Michael Klinger. Leg spinner yorker, outside off stump down the track driving, missed to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Malinga.Seekkuge Prasanna to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Kulasekara.Seekkuge Prasanna to Michael Klinger. Leg spinner half volley, off stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Kapugedera.Seekkuge Prasanna to Michael Klinger. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, hit pad to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Prasanna.Lakshan Sandakan to Aaron Finch. Quicker length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Kapugedera.A decent start for Australia. Not the quickest, but they are wicketless and have a nice platform to big in the last ten overs.Lakshan Sandakan to Michael Klinger. Googly back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Siriwardana.Lakshan Sandakan to Aaron Finch. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Bandara.Lakshan Sandakan to Aaron Finch. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Malinga.Lakshan Sandakan to Michael Klinger. Chinaman back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Bandara.Lakshan Sandakan to Aaron Finch. Chinaman half volley, off stump on the front foot sweeping, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Munaweera.Seekkuge Prasanna to Michael Klinger. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Prasanna.Seekkuge Prasanna to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Munaweera.Seekkuge Prasanna to Michael Klinger. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, bat-pad to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bandara.Seekkuge Prasanna to Michael Klinger. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump down the track cutting, hit pad to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Prasanna.Seekkuge Prasanna to Michael Klinger. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kapugedera.Wide Seekkuge Prasanna to Michael Klinger. Leg spinner yorker, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dickwella.Seekkuge Prasanna to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner back of a length, down leg side backing away cutting, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Munaweera.Vikum Sanjaya to Aaron Finch. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Gunaratne.Vikum Sanjaya to Michael Klinger. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.FOUR! Vikum Sanjaya to Michael Klinger. Length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Sanjaya strays in line now. Onto the pads of Klinger, who gets a fine tickle past short fine leg to the boundary. Too easy.FOUR! Vikum Sanjaya to Michael Klinger. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Banged into the pitch, and it sits up nicely for Klinger to swivel on. He drags it behind square to the fence.Vikum Sanjaya to Aaron Finch. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, fielded by Gunaratne, fielded by Munaweera.Vikum Sanjaya to Michael Klinger. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, fielded by Gunaratne.Nuwan Kulasekara to Michael Klinger. Yorker, to leg on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Siriwardana.FOUR! Nuwan Kulasekara to Michael Klinger. Slower length ball, off stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled past long off for 4 runs. Slower delivery, it isn't picked, and Klinger gets away with it. Right off the bottom of the bat, but he still managed to get the ball over mid off's head. Only just cleared the man.Nuwan Kulasekara to Aaron Finch. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Gunaratne.Nuwan Kulasekara to Michael Klinger. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Tharanga.Nuwan Kulasekara to Aaron Finch. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Tharanga.Nuwan Kulasekara to Aaron Finch. Slower ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sandakan.Vikum Sanjaya to Michael Klinger. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Siriwardana.FOUR! Vikum Sanjaya to Michael Klinger. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Whipped from outside off through mid wicket handsomely. Great use of the wrists to manoeuvre the ball into the gap.Vikum Sanjaya to Michael Klinger. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Vikum Sanjaya to Michael Klinger. Length ball, off stump down the track defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Siriwardana.Vikum Sanjaya to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Kulasekara.Vikum Sanjaya to Michael Klinger. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sandakan.Nuwan Kulasekara to Aaron Finch. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Siriwardana.FOUR! Nuwan Kulasekara to Aaron Finch. Full toss, to leg on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Poor delivery from Kulasekara. A shin high, leg stump full toss is lifted over the top by Finch and it raced away to the fence.Nuwan Kulasekara to Aaron Finch. Yorker, outside off stump backing away driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Sandakan.Nuwan Kulasekara to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Sandakan.Nuwan Kulasekara to Michael Klinger. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to point for 1 run, fielded by Kapugedera.Nuwan Kulasekara to Michael Klinger. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Kapugedera.Lasith Malinga to Michael Klinger. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep backward point for 3 runs, fielded by Bandara.Lasith Malinga to Michael Klinger. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Kapugedera.Lasith Malinga to Michael Klinger. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Kulasekara.Lasith Malinga to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Munaweera.Lasith Malinga to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, shy attempt by Sandakan.NEW BALL. Lasith Malinga to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, bat-pad to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Munaweera.