India 47/3 after 11

India require another 292 runs with 7 wickets and 39.0 overs remaining

Kennington Oval, London (neutral venue)

Final



Hasan Ali to Yuvraj Singh. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Khan.Mohammad Amir to MS Dhoni. Length ball, to leg on the back foot, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Mohammad Amir to MS Dhoni. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Mohammad Amir to MS Dhoni. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Mohammad Amir to MS Dhoni. Half volley, to leg on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Malik.Mohammad Amir to MS Dhoni. Length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Malik.Mohammad Amir to MS Dhoni. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Amir.FOUR! Mohammad Hafeez to Yuvraj Singh. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. How sweet was that? Off the back foot and punched with authority past cover.FOUR! Mohammad Hafeez to Yuvraj Singh. Off break full toss, middle stump down the track working, well timed past long on for 4 runs. Overpitched and punished down the ground. Expensive first over so far from Hafeez.Mohammad Hafeez to MS Dhoni. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Khan.Mohammad Hafeez to Yuvraj Singh. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, hit helmet to third man for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.FOUR! Mohammad Hafeez to Yuvraj Singh. Off break length ball, off stump down the track flick, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Yuvraj is not going to let Hafeez settle. Good use of the feet from him.Mohammad Hafeez to Yuvraj Singh. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot working, hit pad to short extra cover for no runs.OUT! Caught. Mohammad Amir to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to wicketkeeper, by Ahmed. Number three for Amir and he has the main batsmen who have been scoring the bulk of the runs for India. It is a nice line which Dhawan prods his bat at and gets a fine edge through to the keeper. 33-3.Mohammad Amir to Yuvraj Singh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Mohammad Amir to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.Mohammad Amir to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.Mohammad Amir to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Zaman.Mohammad Amir to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Amir.Junaid Khan to Yuvraj Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ali.Junaid Khan to Yuvraj Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Junaid Khan to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Malik.FOUR! Junaid Khan to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Make that two boundaries to Dhawan in the over and they are nearly identical shots.Junaid Khan to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.FOUR! Junaid Khan to Shikhar Dhawan. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. A bit of width and crashed through the offside.Mohammad Amir to Yuvraj Singh. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.Mohammad Amir to Yuvraj Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Amir.Mohammad Amir to Yuvraj Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Mohammad Amir to Yuvraj Singh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.Mohammad Amir to Yuvraj Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Mohammad Amir to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Khan.Junaid Khan to Yuvraj Singh. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.Junaid Khan to Yuvraj Singh. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.FOUR! Junaid Khan to Yuvraj Singh. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, top edge in the air uncontrolled past fine leg for 4 runs. Not very convincing from Yuvraj. He might be getting more short balls after that.Junaid Khan to Yuvraj Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.Junaid Khan to Yuvraj Singh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ali.Junaid Khan to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Malik.Mohammad Amir to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ali.FOUR! Mohammad Amir to Shikhar Dhawan. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Driven on the up from Dhawan, picking the change of pace very quickly.Mohammad Amir to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, run save by Malik.FOUR! Mohammad Amir to Shikhar Dhawan. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Quick and short to test out Dhawan but he is up to the task with a controlled hook.Mohammad Amir to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Mohammad Amir to Shikhar Dhawan. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, shy attempt by Hafeez.Junaid Khan to Yuvraj Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.Junaid Khan to Yuvraj Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Khan.Junaid Khan to Yuvraj Singh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.Junaid Khan to Yuvraj Singh. Short, outside off stump swayed away, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Junaid Khan to Yuvraj Singh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.Junaid Khan to Yuvraj Singh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to gully for no runs, fielded by Khan.Mohammad Amir to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.Mohammad Amir to Yuvraj Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to gully for 1 run, shy attempt by Khan.OUT! Caught. Mohammad Amir to Virat Kohli. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to backward point, by Khan. It keeps getting better for Pakistan. Kohli is gone for five runs the very next ball after he was dropped. He was looking to work it into the legside but got a thick leading edge which flew to backward point. Pakistan are fired up for this.Mohammad Amir to Virat Kohli. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, outside edge to slips for no runs, dropped catch by Ali. Not the man to drop. Regulation slip catch to Azhar Ali but he shells it, and it's the big wicket of Kohli. That could prove costly.Mohammad Amir to Virat Kohli. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Amir.Mohammad Amir to Virat Kohli. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, thick edge to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Khan.Junaid Khan to Virat Kohli. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Amir.Junaid Khan to Virat Kohli. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Junaid Khan to Shikhar Dhawan. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Malik.Junaid Khan to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Junaid Khan to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.NEW BALL. Junaid Khan to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.Mohammad Amir to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Zaman.Mohammad Amir to Virat Kohli. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, run save by Malik.Mohammad Amir to Virat Kohli. Length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.OUT! L.B.W. Mohammad Amir to Rohit Sharma. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot working, hit pad. Got him! Perfect start for Pakistan with the centurion from the semi-final falling for a duck. Lovely bit of in-swing which traps Rohit on the pads and the finger goes up.Mohammad Amir to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, to leg on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.NEW BALL. Mohammad Amir to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, inside edge to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Amir.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Imad Wasim. Off cutter bouncer, down leg side backing away cutting, in the air under control to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.Pakistan have amassed 338-4 from their 50 overs. It was set up nicely by a 128 run partnership between the openers before Fakhar Zaman pushed on and scored his first ODI ton. There was then handy scores by Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez but the score would have been a lot more if it wasn't for some outstanding death bowling by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in particular. The usual reliable spinners for India didn't have their best day with the ball and India are going to have to bat very well to chase this down. Join us after the break to see the finale of the Champions Trophy and see who will be crowned winners.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Imad Wasim. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mohammad Hafeez. Yorker, outside off stump moves in front Steer, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.SIX! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mohammad Hafeez. Leg cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. Six for Hafeez. Finally a length which he can swing the bat through.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mohammad Hafeez. Full toss, outside off stump moves in front Steer, inside edge to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Kumar.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Imad Wasim. Yorker, to leg on the front foot working, inside edge to silly point for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.FREE HIT. Jasprit Bumrah to Imad Wasim. Off cutter full toss, down leg side on the front foot Slog, hit pad to slips for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.No ball Jasprit Bumrah to Imad Wasim. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, mis-fielded by Pandya.Jasprit Bumrah to Mohammad Hafeez. Full toss, middle stump down the track flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja. Fifty off just 34 balls for Hafeez.FREE HIT. Jasprit Bumrah to Mohammad Hafeez. Half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Jadeja.No ball Jasprit Bumrah to Imad Wasim. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.Jasprit Bumrah to Mohammad Hafeez. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Singh.Jasprit Bumrah to Mohammad Hafeez. Yorker, to leg on the front foot working, inside edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Bumrah. The ball has hit the stumps but not dislodged the bails. How strange.Jasprit Bumrah to Imad Wasim. Yorker, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, hit pad to silly point for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mohammad Hafeez. Slower length ball, outside off stump no foot movement cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Imad Wasim. Bouncer, down leg side on the front foot reverse sweeping, hit helmet to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mohammad Hafeez. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, bottom edge to leg slip for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Imad Wasim. Full toss, down leg side on the front foot flick, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja. This is good death bowling from India.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mohammad Hafeez. Yorker, outside off stump moves in front pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Imad Wasim. Half volley, down leg side down the track flick, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.Jasprit Bumrah to Imad Wasim. Full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.Jasprit Bumrah to Imad Wasim. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to Imad Wasim. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs. Hitting hard and straight. The best place to target with the boundary slightly shorter.Jasprit Bumrah to Mohammad Hafeez. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ashwin.Jasprit Bumrah to Imad Wasim. Full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.Jasprit Bumrah to Mohammad Hafeez. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mohammad Hafeez. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mohammad Hafeez. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to deep backward point for 2 runs, run save by Jadhav.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Imad Wasim. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mohammad Hafeez. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.SIX! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mohammad Hafeez. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Inbetween length from Kumar and Hafeez swings the bat across the line.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mohammad Hafeez. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Kedar Jadhav to Mohammad Hafeez. Off break yorker, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.Kedar Jadhav to Imad Wasim. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, in the air under control to long off for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.SIX! Kedar Jadhav to Imad Wasim. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. Six more but it's Wasim this time. That is why he has been sent in early.Kedar Jadhav to Mohammad Hafeez. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Singh.SIX! Kedar Jadhav to Mohammad Hafeez. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Goes the distance. Down the track again and he meets the ball with the full face of the bat.Kedar Jadhav to Imad Wasim. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Singh.Jasprit Bumrah to Imad Wasim. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Bumrah.Jasprit Bumrah to Mohammad Hafeez. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, in the air under control to third man for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.Jasprit Bumrah to Imad Wasim. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.Jasprit Bumrah to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Beautifully timed again from Hafeez. No chance for the fielder once the ball rolls across the practice wickets.Jasprit Bumrah to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.Kedar Jadhav to Mohammad Hafeez. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Singh.Kedar Jadhav to Imad Wasim. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.Kedar Jadhav to Mohammad Hafeez. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.OUT! Caught. Kedar Jadhav to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, off stump down the track Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off, by Singh. Tossed up from the part-timer which tempts Babar down the crease but he doesn't get any timing. No spin on the ball and it hits the toe and spoons straight up to Yuvraj at long off. Still no sign of Sarfraz.Kedar Jadhav to Mohammad Hafeez. Off break full toss, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.Kedar Jadhav to Mohammad Hafeez. Off break length ball, middle stump backing away pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Jadhav.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mohammad Hafeez. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ashwin.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mohammad Hafeez. Full toss, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.Wide Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mohammad Hafeez. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.FOUR! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mohammad Hafeez. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track Slog, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Use of the feet once more from Hafeez and he smacks the ball firmly into the legside.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mohammad Hafeez. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.Ravindra Jadeja to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.Ravindra Jadeja to Mohammad Hafeez. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for 1 run, fielded by Ashwin.FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to Mohammad Hafeez. Quicker length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Bad ball and Hafeez helps it around the corner easily.Ravindra Jadeja to Mohammad Hafeez. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ravindra Jadeja to Mohammad Hafeez. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to Mohammad Hafeez. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs. First ball and slapped down the ground. Sign of intent.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Singh.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Pandya.OUT! Caught. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shoaib Malik. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed in the air under control to deep cover, by Jadhav. Kumar is back into the attack and makes an immediate impact. Malik cannot get his hands high enough to keep down the short ball and can only gift the fielder a simple catch. India continue to fight back and they will be looking to restrict the score to below 330.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shoaib Malik. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shoaib Malik. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.Kedar Jadhav to Shoaib Malik. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Dhawan.Kedar Jadhav to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, middle stump backing away pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Ashwin.Wide Kedar Jadhav to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, to leg no foot movement, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.Wide Kedar Jadhav to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.Kedar Jadhav to Shoaib Malik. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.Kedar Jadhav to Babar Azam. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.Kedar Jadhav to Shoaib Malik. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.Kedar Jadhav to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.Hardik Pandya to Shoaib Malik. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Hardik Pandya to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.Hardik Pandya to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Jadhav.Wide Hardik Pandya to Babar Azam. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.Hardik Pandya to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Pandya.FOUR! Hardik Pandya to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Flick of the wrists but the timing was superb. Back to back boundaries.FOUR! Hardik Pandya to Babar Azam. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs. More width and slashed over point. Pakistan are on for a big score here.Ravindra Jadeja to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Ashwin.Ravindra Jadeja to Shoaib Malik. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Ashwin.SIX! Ravindra Jadeja to Shoaib Malik. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over deep extra cover for 6 runs. Great use of the feet and creamed for six. Malik is a wonderful player against spin.Ravindra Jadeja to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.Ravindra Jadeja to Shoaib Malik. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.Ravindra Jadeja to Babar Azam. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.Hardik Pandya to Shoaib Malik. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Singh.Hardik Pandya to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.FOUR! Hardik Pandya to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Picked up off just short of a length and hit away to the rope.Hardik Pandya to Babar Azam. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.Hardik Pandya to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Jadhav.Hardik Pandya to Babar Azam. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Jasprit Bumrah to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.Jasprit Bumrah to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to Babar Azam. Full toss, to leg on the front foot flick, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs. Bumrah cannot find the yorker and instead offers up a juicy full toss on the legs. Easy for Babar.Jasprit Bumrah to Shoaib Malik. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.Jasprit Bumrah to Shoaib Malik. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.Jasprit Bumrah to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.Hardik Pandya to Shoaib Malik. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Singh.Hardik Pandya to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ashwin.Hardik Pandya to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Hardik Pandya to Shoaib Malik. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.Hardik Pandya to Shoaib Malik. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.OUT! Caught. Hardik Pandya to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, top edge in the air uncontrolled to deep backward point, by Jadeja. No letting up from Fakhar but he doesn't find the middle of the bat. The ball goes high towards third man where Jadeja runs back and swoops up the catch. Excellent innings comes to an end.Ravichandran Ashwin to Babar Azam. Off break back of a length, outside off stump down the track working, inside edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Ravichandran Ashwin to Fakhar Zaman. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.Ravichandran Ashwin to Fakhar Zaman. Off break full toss, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, shy attempt by Dhawan.Ravichandran Ashwin to Babar Azam. Off break full toss, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.Ravichandran Ashwin to Fakhar Zaman. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, in the air under control to long off for 1 run.SIX! Ravichandran Ashwin to Fakhar Zaman. Off break half volley, down leg side on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Out of the meat of the bat. Not great bowling from Ashwin to put it in the slot.Hardik Pandya to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, run save by Dhawan.Hardik Pandya to Fakhar Zaman. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.Hardik Pandya to Fakhar Zaman. Back of a length, down leg side down the track Slog, mis-timed to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Hardik Pandya to Fakhar Zaman. Bouncer, down leg side on the back foot hooking, mis-timed to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Bumrah.Hardik Pandya to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.Hardik Pandya to Fakhar Zaman. Bouncer, down leg side swayed away, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Ravichandran Ashwin to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.Ravichandran Ashwin to Fakhar Zaman. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.Ravichandran Ashwin to Fakhar Zaman. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, bottom edge to leg slip for no runs, fielded by Sharma.Ravichandran Ashwin to Fakhar Zaman. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, in the air under control to deep cover for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Jadhav.Ravichandran Ashwin to Fakhar Zaman. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.FOUR! Ravichandran Ashwin to Fakhar Zaman. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs. That will be the hundred. His first in ODIs and on such a big stage. Brilliant stuff from the opener to come back after being given out earlier.Hardik Pandya to Fakhar Zaman. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.Hardik Pandya to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.Hardik Pandya to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Sharma.Hardik Pandya to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Hardik Pandya to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.Hardik Pandya to Fakhar Zaman. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.Ravichandran Ashwin to Babar Azam. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pandya.Ravichandran Ashwin to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Singh.Ravichandran Ashwin to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, outside off stump no foot movement working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ravichandran Ashwin to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ravichandran Ashwin to Fakhar Zaman. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.Ravichandran Ashwin to Fakhar Zaman. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, thick edge to slips for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.Hardik Pandya to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Pandya.Hardik Pandya to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Dhawan.Hardik Pandya to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Hardik Pandya to Fakhar Zaman. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Singh.FOUR! Hardik Pandya to Fakhar Zaman. Bouncer, down leg side on the back foot pulling, Gloved in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs. Not where he was intending but he won't mind.Hardik Pandya to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.FOUR! Ravichandran Ashwin to Fakhar Zaman. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. Four more. Expensive over from Ashwin as Fakhar edges past short third man.Ravichandran Ashwin to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.Ravichandran Ashwin to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Singh.Ravichandran Ashwin to Fakhar Zaman. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 3 runs, run save by Kumar.SIX! Ravichandran Ashwin to Fakhar Zaman. Off break back of a length, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. He has got himself into a strange position to play this but the timing was still there.Wide Ravichandran Ashwin to Fakhar Zaman. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.Wide Ravichandran Ashwin to Fakhar Zaman. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.Ravichandran Ashwin to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to Fakhar Zaman. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs. Great use of the feet once again and smacked over cover. The confidence of this man is incredible.Ravindra Jadeja to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.Ravindra Jadeja to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ravindra Jadeja to Fakhar Zaman. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump backing away pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to Fakhar Zaman. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump backing away cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Brilliant batting to open up the offside and carve the ball away.SIX! Ravindra Jadeja to Fakhar Zaman. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Huge six. Just as the pressure was building on Pakistan.Ravichandran Ashwin to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Pandya.Ravichandran Ashwin to Fakhar Zaman. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.Ravichandran Ashwin to Fakhar Zaman. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Dhawan.Ravichandran Ashwin to Fakhar Zaman. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to slips for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.Ravichandran Ashwin to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.Ravichandran Ashwin to Fakhar Zaman. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.Ravindra Jadeja to Fakhar Zaman. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Kohli.Ravindra Jadeja to Fakhar Zaman. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump backing away pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ravindra Jadeja to Fakhar Zaman. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Pandya.Ravindra Jadeja to Fakhar Zaman. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ravindra Jadeja to Fakhar Zaman. Stock length ball, outside off stump moves in front reverse sweeping, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Dhawan.Ravindra Jadeja to Fakhar Zaman. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Kohli.OUT! Run Out. Ravichandran Ashwin to Azhar Ali. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to mid wicket, run save by Bumrah, by Dhoni. Sloppy running from Zaman and finally India have the breakthrough. Azhar had set off for an easy single but his partner didn't respond and that left him stuck in the middle of the wicket. India can put some pressure on the new man now.APPEAL! Ravichandran Ashwin to Fakhar Zaman. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid wicket for 1 run, direct hit by Singh, appeal made for Run Out. Good work from Yuvraj in close but the dive has saved Fakhar.Ravichandran Ashwin to Fakhar Zaman. Off break length ball, middle stump backing away cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Kumar.Ravichandran Ashwin to Azhar Ali. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.Ravichandran Ashwin to Fakhar Zaman. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.Ravichandran Ashwin to Fakhar Zaman. Off break length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Singh.Ravindra Jadeja to Azhar Ali. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ravindra Jadeja to Azhar Ali. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ravindra Jadeja to Azhar Ali. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Jadhav.FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to Azhar Ali. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Sweetly timed by Azhar, capitalising on just enough width.Ravindra Jadeja to Fakhar Zaman. Stock length ball, outside off stump backing away cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, run save by Singh, fielded by Dhawan.Ravindra Jadeja to Fakhar Zaman. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Hardik Pandya to Azhar Ali. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Hardik Pandya to Fakhar Zaman. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot pulling, well timed in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Singh.Hardik Pandya to Azhar Ali. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.Hardik Pandya to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.Hardik Pandya to Azhar Ali. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.Hardik Pandya to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to Fakhar Zaman. Stock length ball, outside off stump backing away cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Singh. Cut away through the point fielder and now Fakhar brings up his third half-century in a row in this tournament.Ravindra Jadeja to Azhar Ali. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Singh. Tucked into the legside by Azhar Ali which brings up his fifty.Ravindra Jadeja to Fakhar Zaman. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump backing away pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to Fakhar Zaman. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Nobody out there so easy pickings for the left hander.Ravindra Jadeja to Fakhar Zaman. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Singh.Ravindra Jadeja to Azhar Ali. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.Hardik Pandya to Fakhar Zaman. Bouncer, down leg side no foot movement, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Hardik Pandya to Azhar Ali. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.Hardik Pandya to Azhar Ali. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Dhawan.Hardik Pandya to Fakhar Zaman. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot pushing, to backward point for 1 run, mis-fielded by Jadeja, direct hit by Jadeja.Hardik Pandya to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, down leg side no foot movement Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Hardik Pandya to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to Fakhar Zaman. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. 100 up for Pakistan with another boundary for Fakhar. A skip down the ground and whipped to the left of long on.Ravindra Jadeja to Azhar Ali. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.Ravindra Jadeja to Fakhar Zaman. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.Ravindra Jadeja to Fakhar Zaman. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ravindra Jadeja to Fakhar Zaman. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ravindra Jadeja to Azhar Ali. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.Hardik Pandya to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Bumrah.Hardik Pandya to Fakhar Zaman. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.Hardik Pandya to Azhar Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.Hardik Pandya to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Hardik Pandya to Azhar Ali. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for no runs, run save by Singh.Hardik Pandya to Azhar Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Pandya.Ravindra Jadeja to Fakhar Zaman. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ravindra Jadeja to Azhar Ali. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.Ravindra Jadeja to Fakhar Zaman. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.Ravindra Jadeja to Azhar Ali. Stock length ball, off stump down the track working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.Ravindra Jadeja to Azhar Ali. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.Ravindra Jadeja to Fakhar Zaman. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.FOUR! Hardik Pandya to Azhar Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs. Width and slashed away over backward point.Hardik Pandya to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.Hardik Pandya to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ashwin.Hardik Pandya to Fakhar Zaman. Bouncer, down leg side on the front foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.Hardik Pandya to Fakhar Zaman. Bouncer, down leg side on the back foot Late Cut, Gloved to gully for no runs, fielded by Pandya.APPEAL! Hardik Pandya to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, hit pad to third man for 1 run, appeal made for L.B.W. Very close call on the LBW shout. The ball has just done enough to beat the bat and hit Ali on the front pad. No review though which is the right thing to do with the impact umpire's call.Ravichandran Ashwin to Azhar Ali. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.Ravichandran Ashwin to Fakhar Zaman. Off break length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.Ravichandran Ashwin to Fakhar Zaman. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Ravichandran Ashwin to Fakhar Zaman. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Singh.Ravichandran Ashwin to Azhar Ali. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Singh.Ravichandran Ashwin to Fakhar Zaman. Off break length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.Jasprit Bumrah to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Pandya. Pakistan are gambling with their running. That could have been the third chance for India to get a run-out.Jasprit Bumrah to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Singh.Jasprit Bumrah to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.Jasprit Bumrah to Azhar Ali. Half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, inside edge to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.Jasprit Bumrah to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sharma.Wide Jasprit Bumrah to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.Jasprit Bumrah to Azhar Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Singh.FOUR! Ravichandran Ashwin to Fakhar Zaman. Off break length ball, middle stump down the track flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Great use of the feet to get to the pitch and access the vacant midwicket region. Pakistan are flying.Ravichandran Ashwin to Fakhar Zaman. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.Ravichandran Ashwin to Azhar Ali. Off break length ball, middle stump down the track flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.Ravichandran Ashwin to Azhar Ali. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ravichandran Ashwin to Fakhar Zaman. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.Ravichandran Ashwin to Fakhar Zaman. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot working, hit pad to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.Jasprit Bumrah to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Jadhav.APPEAL! Jasprit Bumrah to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Pandya, appeal made for L.B.W. Big shout for LBW but the umpire says not out. Kohli is gesturing to Dhoni whether or not the height was a problem and they decide it was.Jasprit Bumrah to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to Fakhar Zaman. Half volley, to leg on the front foot pushing, well timed past long on for 4 runs. Firm push and straight past the non-striker.Jasprit Bumrah to Azhar Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Sharma.Jasprit Bumrah to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ashwin.Ravichandran Ashwin to Fakhar Zaman. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.Ravichandran Ashwin to Azhar Ali. Quicker ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.Ravichandran Ashwin to Fakhar Zaman. Off break length ball, off stump down the track Slog, mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.Ravichandran Ashwin to Azhar Ali. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.FOUR! Ravichandran Ashwin to Azhar Ali. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Good choice of shot and even better placement. No spin for Ashwin currently.Ravichandran Ashwin to Azhar Ali. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad to backward point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja. Second maiden for Kumar and he is doing his best to try and create some pressure.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to backward point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Kumar.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Fakhar Zaman. Short, down leg side on the front foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, down leg side no foot movement pushing, to extra cover for no runs, shy attempt by Kohli.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Fakhar Zaman. Bouncer, down leg side on the front foot hooking, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Ravichandran Ashwin to Azhar Ali. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, run save by Ashwin.SIX! Ravichandran Ashwin to Azhar Ali. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. Azhar Ali takes on Ashwin and pumps him down the ground for the first maximum of the day.Ravichandran Ashwin to Azhar Ali. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.Ravichandran Ashwin to Fakhar Zaman. Off break half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.Wide Ravichandran Ashwin to Fakhar Zaman. Off break length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.Ravichandran Ashwin to Azhar Ali. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.Wide Ravichandran Ashwin to Azhar Ali. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.Ravichandran Ashwin to Azhar Ali. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Kumar.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Fakhar Zaman. Slower length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Kohli.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Azhar Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Pandya.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Azhar Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Kumar.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Bumrah.Jasprit Bumrah to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Kohli.FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to Azhar Ali. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Too much work for the man to do in the deep. Excellent timing from Azhar Ali.Jasprit Bumrah to Azhar Ali. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Jadhav.Wide Jasprit Bumrah to Azhar Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.Jasprit Bumrah to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Jasprit Bumrah to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to Azhar Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, thick edge in the air under control past third man for 4 runs. Slightly aerial but hit well enough to find the rope.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Fakhar Zaman. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Kumar.FOUR! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Fakhar Zaman. Back of a length, down leg side down the track pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. This flies off the bat and nobody is within 20 yards of this to try and cut off the boundary.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Dhawan.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Fakhar Zaman. Bouncer, down leg side on the back foot pulling, hit helmet past third man for 4 runs.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Singh.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, down leg side no foot movement cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.Jasprit Bumrah to Azhar Ali. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pandya.Wide Jasprit Bumrah to Azhar Ali. Yorker, down leg side on the front foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.Jasprit Bumrah to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Dhawan.FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to Azhar Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, well timed past long on for 4 runs. Into position very early and pulled straight past the bowler.Jasprit Bumrah to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot dropped, to silly mid off for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, middle stump no foot movement driving, inside edge past fine leg for 4 runs. How often does this happen. The batsman manages to get one away after being given another life.FREE HIT. Jasprit Bumrah to Fakhar Zaman. In-swinging half volley, down leg side backing away flick, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.APPEAL! Jasprit Bumrah to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, middle stump no foot movement pushing, outside edge to wicketkeeper for 1 run, by Dhoni, appeal made for Caught. Oh no Jasprit Bumrah. He gets the edge but he has over-stepped anf Fakhar is going to get another chance. How much will that cost India?Wide Jasprit Bumrah to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Azhar Ali. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Kumar.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Azhar Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Pandya.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Pandya.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Jadhav. Nervous running from Fakhar and he would have been gone had Jadhav hit.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Azhar Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.Jasprit Bumrah to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.Jasprit Bumrah to Fakhar Zaman. Yorker, down leg side on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Pandya.Jasprit Bumrah to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ashwin.Jasprit Bumrah to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, down leg side no foot movement pushing, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Singh.Wide Jasprit Bumrah to Fakhar Zaman. In-swinging yorker, down leg side on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.Jasprit Bumrah to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.NEW BALL. Jasprit Bumrah to Fakhar Zaman. In-swinging full toss, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Pandya.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Azhar Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni. A maiden to start the final and a bit of swing for Kumar.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Azhar Ali. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Azhar Ali. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Pandya.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Azhar Ali. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Azhar Ali. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, inside edge to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Jadhav.NEW BALL. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Azhar Ali. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.