Sri Lanka 8/0 after 1

Sri Lanka require another 180 runs with 10 wickets and 19.0 overs remaining

Adelaide Oval

3rd T20I



Jhye Richardson to Dilshan Munaweera. Full toss, down leg side backing away working, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.SIX! Jhye Richardson to Dilshan Munaweera. Back of a length, off stump backing away pulling, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.APPEAL! Ashton Turner to Upul Tharanga. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, hit pad to short extra cover for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W. That was probably sliding down leg.Ashton Turner to Upul Tharanga. Quicker length ball, down leg side backing away working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Finch.FOUR! Ashton Turner to Upul Tharanga. Off break length ball, middle stump backing away driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.Ashton Turner to Upul Tharanga. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Turner.Wide Ashton Turner to Upul Tharanga. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Paine.Ashton Turner to Dilshan Munaweera. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, thick edge to third man for 3 runs, fielded by Zampa.NEW BALL. Ashton Turner to Dilshan Munaweera. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Head.Dasun Shanaka to Moises Henriques. Yorker, outside off stump backing away driving, to point for 1 run, fielded by Munaweera. That completes an excellent comeback from Sri Lanka in the last few overs as Australia finish on 187-6. Klinger and Finch both hit half centuries and Dunk and Head had good cameos but the innings faded in the last few overs. It's still a good target though and the hosts will feel they have a good chance of defending it.Dasun Shanaka to Tim Paine. Full toss, off stump moves in front Slog, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Kulasekara.Dasun Shanaka to Tim Paine. Yorker, outside off stump backing away driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Dasun Shanaka to Moises Henriques. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, hit pad to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.OUT! Caught. Dasun Shanaka to James Faulkner. Slower ball full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air under control to long on, by Kapugedera. Kapugedera takes his third catch of the innings as Faulkner mistimes the full toss straight to him at long on, 184-6.Dasun Shanaka to James Faulkner. Full toss, middle stump down the track driving, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Kapugedera.OUT! Caught. Lasith Malinga to Ashton Turner. Full toss, middle stump backing away driving, mis-timed in the air under control to long on, by Kapugedera. Sensational catch from Kapugedera. He comes in quick from the boundary and dives forward, taking the catch just above the ground, 182-5.Lasith Malinga to Moises Henriques. Half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed to cover for 1 run.Lasith Malinga to Ashton Turner. Full toss, middle stump backing away working, well timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.OUT! Run Out. Lasith Malinga to Michael Klinger. Full toss, middle stump no foot movement working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shanaka, by Mendis. Superb work from Shanaka on the boundary gets rid of Klinger. He charges back for the second but the throw is spot on and Mendis takes off the bails with him just short of his crease, 180-4.OUT! Caught. Lasith Malinga to Travis Head. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air under control to long off, by Kapugedera. Head's cameo comes to an end as he miscues that straight to Kapugedera at long off, 179-3.Lasith Malinga to Travis Head. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control to long off for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Kapugedera.Nuwan Kulasekara to Michael Klinger. Full toss, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Siriwardana.FOUR! Nuwan Kulasekara to Michael Klinger. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. That speeds off the bat at a great pace and splits the two fielders on the boundary, excellent strike.Nuwan Kulasekara to Travis Head. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to long off for 1 run, fielded by Kapugedera.Nuwan Kulasekara to Travis Head. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control to deep cover for 2 runs.Nuwan Kulasekara to Travis Head. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Kulasekara.Nuwan Kulasekara to Michael Klinger. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run.Lasith Malinga to Travis Head. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Malinga.FOUR! Lasith Malinga to Travis Head. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs. Malinga isn't quite hitting his length and Head is taking full advantage. Another straight drive but this time it bounces once.Lasith Malinga to Travis Head. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Kapugedera.SIX! Lasith Malinga to Travis Head. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. He's absolutely crunched that straight back over the bowler's head. Australia will be expecting 200 from here.SIX! Lasith Malinga to Travis Head. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs. He uses the pace and a flick of the wrists to clear the sqaure leg boundary, great shot.FREE HIT. Lasith Malinga to Michael Klinger. Yorker, off stump backing away Slog, mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.No ball Lasith Malinga to Michael Klinger. Slower ball beamer, down leg side ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Dasun Shanaka to Travis Head. Length ball, to leg down the track flick, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Gunaratne.Dasun Shanaka to Michael Klinger. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 3 runs, mis-fielded by Malinga.FOUR! Dasun Shanaka to Michael Klinger. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. He picked up on the slower ball very quickly and slaps it to the fence to bring up 50 off just 36 balls.Dasun Shanaka to Travis Head. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Kapugedera.Dasun Shanaka to Michael Klinger. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run.Dasun Shanaka to Travis Head. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Prasanna, overthrow by Prasanna.Nuwan Kulasekara to Travis Head. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Siriwardana.Nuwan Kulasekara to Michael Klinger. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Malinga.Nuwan Kulasekara to Michael Klinger. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Gunaratne.Nuwan Kulasekara to Travis Head. Slower length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, mis-fielded by Gunaratne.Nuwan Kulasekara to Michael Klinger. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Kapugedera.Nuwan Kulasekara to Travis Head. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Tharanga.OUT! Caught. Dasun Shanaka to Ben Dunk. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover, by Prasanna. That completes an excellent over from Shanaka that goes for just four and picks up the wicket of Dunk. He was looking to launch that straight but miscues it just over the infield where Prasanna takes the catch over his shoulder, 128-2.Dasun Shanaka to Ben Dunk. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Shanaka.Dasun Shanaka to Ben Dunk. Yorker, outside off stump backing away Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Dasun Shanaka to Ben Dunk. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Shanaka.FOUR! Dasun Shanaka to Ben Dunk. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Incredible adjustment at the last moment from Dunk. He went down to scoop but it was too far outside off so he changed the shot to guide the ball very fine to third man.Dasun Shanaka to Ben Dunk. Full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Prasanna.FOUR! Vikum Sanjaya to Michael Klinger. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot working, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. That's just excellent timing and placement. He let the ball come onto the bat and picked the gap between the two boundary riders. He's into the 40s.Vikum Sanjaya to Ben Dunk. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Shanaka.SIX! Vikum Sanjaya to Ben Dunk. Length ball, to leg on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Boom! From cute the previous ball to pure power. This was in the slot and smashed over cow corner for his second six.FOUR! Vikum Sanjaya to Ben Dunk. Full toss, off stump moves in front Scoop, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs. Expertly played by Dunk. He got in position early and was dead still as the ball hit the middle of the bat.Vikum Sanjaya to Michael Klinger. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Munaweera.Vikum Sanjaya to Ben Dunk. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Siriwardana.Dasun Shanaka to Ben Dunk. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Shanaka.Dasun Shanaka to Michael Klinger. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Prasanna.Dasun Shanaka to Michael Klinger. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Dasun Shanaka to Michael Klinger. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Kapugedera, fielded by Kulasekara.Dasun Shanaka to Michael Klinger. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Munaweera, fielded by Bandara.Dasun Shanaka to Ben Dunk. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Kapugedera.Vikum Sanjaya to Ben Dunk. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Siriwardana.Vikum Sanjaya to Ben Dunk. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed back to bowler for no runs, dropped catch by Bandara. That has been driven hard back at the bowler and you can't really blame him for putting it down. He's in a bit of pain but it looks like he'll be fine to carry on.Vikum Sanjaya to Ben Dunk. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Vikum Sanjaya to Ben Dunk. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gunaratne.Vikum Sanjaya to Ben Dunk. Yorker, to leg on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Bandara.SIX! Vikum Sanjaya to Ben Dunk. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. He's got more height than distance but it still clears the rope.Asela Gunaratne to Michael Klinger. Leg cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Gunaratne.Asela Gunaratne to Ben Dunk. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Kapugedera.Asela Gunaratne to Michael Klinger. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Kapugedera.SIX! Asela Gunaratne to Michael Klinger. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. That landed right in the slot and Klinger has despatched it over cow corner for another maximum.Asela Gunaratne to Ben Dunk. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bandara.Asela Gunaratne to Michael Klinger. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Prasanna.Wide Asela Gunaratne to Ben Dunk. Slower length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to short fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Kulasekara.Seekkuge Prasanna to Ben Dunk. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to cover for 1 run, run save by Shanaka.Seekkuge Prasanna to Michael Klinger. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Kulasekara.Seekkuge Prasanna to Michael Klinger. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Prasanna.OUT! Caught. Seekkuge Prasanna to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed to deep extra cover, by Siriwardana. The captain's knock comes to an end as Siriwardana takes a steepling catch at wide long off. He got hold of the ball pretty well but it was a few yards short of the maximum, 79-1.Seekkuge Prasanna to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump backing away, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Seekkuge Prasanna to Michael Klinger. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Kulasekara.SIX! Milinda Siriwardana to Aaron Finch. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Finch goes to 50 with a huge six that goes well back into the crowd. It's come up off just 30 balls with five 4s and three 6s.Milinda Siriwardana to Michael Klinger. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Shanaka.Milinda Siriwardana to Aaron Finch. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Shanaka.Milinda Siriwardana to Aaron Finch. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Prasanna.Milinda Siriwardana to Aaron Finch. Stock length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Gunaratne.Milinda Siriwardana to Aaron Finch. Stock length ball, off stump down the track working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Kulasekara.Seekkuge Prasanna to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Shanaka.Seekkuge Prasanna to Michael Klinger. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Prasanna.Seekkuge Prasanna to Michael Klinger. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Shanaka.Seekkuge Prasanna to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump backing away cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Kulasekara.Seekkuge Prasanna to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to point for no runs, fielded by Tharanga.Seekkuge Prasanna to Michael Klinger. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Siriwardana.Lasith Malinga to Michael Klinger. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Siriwardana. That's an excellent powerplay for Australa, taking 62 runs without losing a wicket.Lasith Malinga to Michael Klinger. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Munaweera.Wide Lasith Malinga to Michael Klinger. Full toss, down leg side no foot movement flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.APPEAL! Lasith Malinga to Michael Klinger. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, hit pad to cover for no runs, fielded by Mendis, appeal made for L.B.W. That looked a very close call. With Malinga's arm being so low he doesn't get much angle on the ball and that may well have hit leg stump.Lasith Malinga to Michael Klinger. Half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, well timed to deep square leg for 2 runs, run save by Prasanna.Lasith Malinga to Aaron Finch. Half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Prasanna.FOUR! Lasith Malinga to Aaron Finch. Full toss, down leg side on the front foot working, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Easy pickings for Finch. It was fired down leg and he simply helped it on its way.Seekkuge Prasanna to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Bandara.SIX! Seekkuge Prasanna to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner length ball, to leg backing away driving, well timed in the air under control over deep cover for 6 runs. Excellent shot. He gave himself some room and executed the inside-out shot over cover perfectly.Seekkuge Prasanna to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Gunaratne.FOUR! Seekkuge Prasanna to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs. He purposely went over the top there and just about cleared the fielder at cover.Seekkuge Prasanna to Michael Klinger. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Munaweera.FOUR! Seekkuge Prasanna to Michael Klinger. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Sensational drive all along the carpet from Klinger. It was overpitched and dealt with.Nuwan Kulasekara to Aaron Finch. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, shy attempt by Kulasekara. Ouch! Kulasekera was well within his rights to have a go as Finch was well out of his crease and the ball cannons into the batman's back. It probably would've hit the stumps had it avoided him.FOUR! Nuwan Kulasekara to Aaron Finch. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. That was only just off the yorker length but Finch goes with the flick again and it races past the short fine leg.Nuwan Kulasekara to Aaron Finch. Half volley, off stump backing away driving, well timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Siriwardana.Nuwan Kulasekara to Aaron Finch. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Kapugedera.FOUR! Nuwan Kulasekara to Aaron Finch. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Glorious timing on this occasion. It was in the slot and he got the bottom hand through the ball to give it some elevation.Nuwan Kulasekara to Michael Klinger. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Bandara.Vikum Sanjaya to Michael Klinger. Full toss, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Tharanga.FOUR! Vikum Sanjaya to Michael Klinger. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. Again Klinger doesn't get hold of it but managed to clear the infield. Tharanga chases after it but can't quite drag it back.Vikum Sanjaya to Michael Klinger. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, shy attempt by Kapugedera.Vikum Sanjaya to Aaron Finch. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Munaweera.Wide Vikum Sanjaya to Aaron Finch. Half volley, down leg side no foot movement flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.FOUR! Vikum Sanjaya to Aaron Finch. Length ball, middle stump backing away driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. He gave himself enough room to get a full swing of the arms and there's just one bounce before the boundary.Vikum Sanjaya to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Kulasekara.Nuwan Kulasekara to Aaron Finch. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Munaweera.Nuwan Kulasekara to Michael Klinger. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, well timed to third man for 1 run, fielded by Bandara.FOUR! Nuwan Kulasekara to Michael Klinger. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs. The bat turned in his hand as he struck that but there's enough behind it to clear mid off and trickle away for four.Nuwan Kulasekara to Michael Klinger. Length ball, off stump down the track working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Munaweera.Nuwan Kulasekara to Aaron Finch. Yorker, outside off stump backing away driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Tharanga.SIX! Nuwan Kulasekara to Aaron Finch. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. He's absolutely nailed that. It made a great sound off the bat, like a golfer at the tee.Wide Nuwan Kulasekara to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Lasith Malinga to Michael Klinger. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Lasith Malinga to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket for 1 run, dropped catch by Munaweera. He's put down a dolly there. It was straight too him and wasn't hit that hard but he's shelled it.Lasith Malinga to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Siriwardana.Lasith Malinga to Aaron Finch. Length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Tharanga.Lasith Malinga to Aaron Finch. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Siriwardana.NEW BALL. Lasith Malinga to Aaron Finch. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, shy attempt by Siriwardana.