West Indies 36/0 after 11.3

West Indies won the toss and elected to bat

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

4th ODI



Hardik Pandya to Kyle Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Rahane.Hardik Pandya to Kyle Hope. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Pandya.Hardik Pandya to Kyle Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Pandya.Hardik Pandya to Evin Lewis. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.Hardik Pandya to Kyle Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Karthik.Ravindra Jadeja to Kyle Hope. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Pandya.Ravindra Jadeja to Kyle Hope. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Dhawan.Ravindra Jadeja to Kyle Hope. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ravindra Jadeja to Kyle Hope. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Yadav.Ravindra Jadeja to Kyle Hope. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ravindra Jadeja to Kyle Hope. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Umesh Yadav to Evin Lewis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Karthik. Ten overs have been completed and it has been hard work for the batsmen. Movement with the ball and a slow pitch equals not a lot of runs.Umesh Yadav to Evin Lewis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Yadav.Umesh Yadav to Evin Lewis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Dhawan.Umesh Yadav to Evin Lewis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Umesh Yadav to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Kohli.Umesh Yadav to Kyle Hope. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to fine leg for 1 run, mis-fielded by Shami.Mohammed Shami to Kyle Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.Mohammed Shami to Kyle Hope. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Mohammed Shami to Kyle Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Karthik.Mohammed Shami to Kyle Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Mohammed Shami to Kyle Hope. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Yadav.Mohammed Shami to Kyle Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Rahane.Umesh Yadav to Evin Lewis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Yadav.Umesh Yadav to Kyle Hope. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Shami.Umesh Yadav to Kyle Hope. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.Umesh Yadav to Evin Lewis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Shami.SIX! Umesh Yadav to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Nice shot. Hanging on the back foot waiting for anything short and then latching onto it once the ball arrives.Wide Umesh Yadav to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.Umesh Yadav to Evin Lewis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Mohammed Shami to Kyle Hope. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Mohammed Shami to Kyle Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Shami.Mohammed Shami to Kyle Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Rahane.Mohammed Shami to Kyle Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Rahane.Mohammed Shami to Kyle Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Mohammed Shami to Kyle Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Rahane.Umesh Yadav to Evin Lewis. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Umesh Yadav to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Rahane.Umesh Yadav to Kyle Hope. Short, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.Umesh Yadav to Kyle Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Pandya.Umesh Yadav to Kyle Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Wide Umesh Yadav to Kyle Hope. Length ball, to leg on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.Umesh Yadav to Kyle Hope. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Mohammed Shami to Evin Lewis. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Jadhav.Mohammed Shami to Kyle Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for 5 runs, shy attempt by Jadhav, overthrow by Jadhav. Bonus runs for West Indies. Jadav has a shy at the stumps but he isn't close and the two fielders backing up are both left on the floor as the ball trickles to the rope.Mohammed Shami to Kyle Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, run save by Dhoni.FOUR! Mohammed Shami to Kyle Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs.Mohammed Shami to Kyle Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Karthik.Mohammed Shami to Kyle Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Umesh Yadav to Evin Lewis. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.Umesh Yadav to Evin Lewis. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Rahane.Umesh Yadav to Evin Lewis. Short, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Yadav.Umesh Yadav to Evin Lewis. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni. Pressure built up on Lewis means he chases a wide delivery outside the off stump.Umesh Yadav to Evin Lewis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Umesh Yadav to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Jadhav.Mohammed Shami to Kyle Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Jadhav.Mohammed Shami to Kyle Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Mohammed Shami to Kyle Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Karthik.Mohammed Shami to Kyle Hope. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.Mohammed Shami to Kyle Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.Mohammed Shami to Kyle Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Jadhav.Umesh Yadav to Evin Lewis. In-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Umesh Yadav to Evin Lewis. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, inside edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.Umesh Yadav to Evin Lewis. In-swinging half volley, outside off stump no foot movement, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Wide Umesh Yadav to Evin Lewis. In-swinging half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.Umesh Yadav to Evin Lewis. In-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Umesh Yadav to Evin Lewis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Umesh Yadav to Evin Lewis. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.NEW BALL. Wide Umesh Yadav to Evin Lewis. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.Mohammed Shami to Kyle Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Mohammed Shami to Kyle Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Yadav.Mohammed Shami to Evin Lewis. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, outside edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.Mohammed Shami to Evin Lewis. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Pandya.FOUR! Mohammed Shami to Evin Lewis. Short, down leg side on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs. Cut away from Lewis powerfully over point. Good start to the innings.NEW BALL. Mohammed Shami to Evin Lewis. Bouncer, down leg side ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.