Zimbabwe 74/3 after 16.5

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field

Galle International Stadium

2nd ODI



Asela Gunaratne to Sean Williams. Off cutter length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by De Silva.Asela Gunaratne to Sean Williams. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Gunathilaka.Lakshan Sandakan to Sikandar Raza. Chinaman back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, bottom edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, dropped catch by Dickwella.OUT! Caught. Lakshan Sandakan to Craig Ervine. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, outside edge to wicketkeeper, by Dickwella.Lakshan Sandakan to Sean Williams. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Chameera.Wide Lakshan Sandakan to Sean Williams. Chinaman length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dickwella.Lakshan Sandakan to Craig Ervine. Chinaman length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.FOUR! Lakshan Sandakan to Craig Ervine. Chinaman length ball, off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed past third man for 4 runs.Lakshan Sandakan to Craig Ervine. Chinaman length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Sandakan.OUT! Caught & Bowled. Asela Gunaratne to Hamilton Masakadza. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler, fielded by Gunaratne. Briliant fielding from Gunaratne. His slow off cutter just stuck in the pitch and got Masakadza driving too early. He had to push off in his follow through and took a screamer with his right hand. And that's Drinks.Asela Gunaratne to Hamilton Masakadza. Off cutter yorker, off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Gunaratne.FOUR! Asela Gunaratne to Hamilton Masakadza. Off cutter half volley, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.Asela Gunaratne to Craig Ervine. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Gunathilaka.Asela Gunaratne to Hamilton Masakadza. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot reverse sweeping, missed to short fine leg for 1 run, mis-fielded by Dickwella, fielded by Chameera.Asela Gunaratne to Craig Ervine. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Lakshan Sandakan to Hamilton Masakadza. Chinaman length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Sandakan.Lakshan Sandakan to Hamilton Masakadza. Chinaman length ball, to leg down the track defending, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Lakshan Sandakan to Hamilton Masakadza. Chinaman length ball, off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, bat-pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Lakshan Sandakan to Hamilton Masakadza. Chinaman full toss, down leg side on the front foot reverse sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Lakshan Sandakan to Craig Ervine. Googly full toss, middle stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.Lakshan Sandakan to Craig Ervine. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Chameera.Dushmantha Chameera to Craig Ervine. Short, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit body to fine leg for 1 run, mis-fielded by Dickwella, fielded by Malinga.Dushmantha Chameera to Craig Ervine. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Chameera.Dushmantha Chameera to Craig Ervine. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to slips for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Dushmantha Chameera to Craig Ervine. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, hit pad to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Malinga.Dushmantha Chameera to Hamilton Masakadza. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, in the air under control to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Tharanga.Dushmantha Chameera to Craig Ervine. Short, outside off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Malinga.Lakshan Sandakan to Hamilton Masakadza. Googly back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, dropped catch by Gunathilaka. Mistimed off the back foot. A low chance to the left of short extra cover who couldn't cling on.FOUR! Lakshan Sandakan to Hamilton Masakadza. Chinaman half volley, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed past third man for 4 runs.Lakshan Sandakan to Craig Ervine. Chinaman full toss, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Tharanga.Lakshan Sandakan to Craig Ervine. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Lakshan Sandakan to Hamilton Masakadza. Chinaman half volley, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Chameera.Lakshan Sandakan to Hamilton Masakadza. Chinaman half volley, to leg on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to slips for no runs, fielded by Mathews.Dushmantha Chameera to Craig Ervine. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Gunathilaka.Dushmantha Chameera to Hamilton Masakadza. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control to third man for 1 run, fielded by Malinga.Wide Dushmantha Chameera to Hamilton Masakadza. Short, outside off stump swayed away, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dickwella.Dushmantha Chameera to Hamilton Masakadza. Short, outside off stump swayed away, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Dushmantha Chameera to Hamilton Masakadza. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to point for no runs, fielded by Gunaratne.Dushmantha Chameera to Craig Ervine. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.Dushmantha Chameera to Hamilton Masakadza. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.Lakshan Sandakan to Craig Ervine. Chinaman back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to backward point for no runs, run save by Fernando.Lakshan Sandakan to Hamilton Masakadza. Chinaman full toss, off stump on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.Lakshan Sandakan to Craig Ervine. Chinaman length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Gunathilaka.Lakshan Sandakan to Hamilton Masakadza. Chinaman back of a length, off stump on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.Lakshan Sandakan to Craig Ervine. Chinaman length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Gunathilaka.FREE HIT. Lakshan Sandakan to Craig Ervine. Chinaman length ball, middle stump down the track Slog, hit pad to backward point for no runs, fielded by Gunaratne.No ball Lakshan Sandakan to Hamilton Masakadza. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Gunathilaka.Nuwan Pradeep to Craig Ervine. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Fernando. Sri Lanka will be pleased with the powerplay. They dropped Masakadza on 0 though and that may haunt them.Nuwan Pradeep to Craig Ervine. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gunathilaka.Nuwan Pradeep to Craig Ervine. Short, down leg side swayed away, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Nuwan Pradeep to Craig Ervine. Length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Sandakan.Nuwan Pradeep to Craig Ervine. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Gunathilaka.Nuwan Pradeep to Craig Ervine. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Dushmantha Chameera to Hamilton Masakadza. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by De Silva.Dushmantha Chameera to Hamilton Masakadza. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front flick, hit pad to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Tharanga.FOUR! Dushmantha Chameera to Hamilton Masakadza. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Too short on a true surface to such a powerful batsman.Dushmantha Chameera to Hamilton Masakadza. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Chameera.Dushmantha Chameera to Hamilton Masakadza. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Gunathilaka.Dushmantha Chameera to Hamilton Masakadza. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Gunathilaka.Wide Dushmantha Chameera to Hamilton Masakadza. Back of a length, wide outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dickwella.Nuwan Pradeep to Craig Ervine. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gunathilaka.Nuwan Pradeep to Hamilton Masakadza. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Malinga.Nuwan Pradeep to Hamilton Masakadza. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Fernando.Nuwan Pradeep to Hamilton Masakadza. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Nuwan Pradeep to Craig Ervine. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to mid off for 1 run, run save by Sandakan.Nuwan Pradeep to Craig Ervine. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, shy attempt by Gunathilaka.Dushmantha Chameera to Hamilton Masakadza. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Malinga.Dushmantha Chameera to Hamilton Masakadza. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Tharanga.Dushmantha Chameera to Hamilton Masakadza. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.FOUR! Dushmantha Chameera to Hamilton Masakadza. Short, outside off stump on the back foot defending, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.Dushmantha Chameera to Hamilton Masakadza. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Dushmantha Chameera to Hamilton Masakadza. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Nuwan Pradeep to Craig Ervine. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Nuwan Pradeep to Craig Ervine. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Nuwan Pradeep to Craig Ervine. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.FOUR! Nuwan Pradeep to Craig Ervine. Short, to leg on the back foot cutting, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Ervine stood tall and back cut behind square. First boundary for the left hander.Nuwan Pradeep to Craig Ervine. Short, down leg side ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Nuwan Pradeep to Craig Ervine. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Chameera.Lasith Malinga to Hamilton Masakadza. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Lasith Malinga to Hamilton Masakadza. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Tharanga.Lasith Malinga to Hamilton Masakadza. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Mathews.Lasith Malinga to Hamilton Masakadza. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.FOUR! Lasith Malinga to Hamilton Masakadza. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. An action replay of the first ball. Malinga must pull his length back.FOUR! Lasith Malinga to Hamilton Masakadza. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Showing great timing every time the ball is too full.Nuwan Pradeep to Craig Ervine. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad to square leg for no runs, fielded by Gunathilaka.Nuwan Pradeep to Craig Ervine. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Nuwan Pradeep to Craig Ervine. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Malinga.Nuwan Pradeep to Craig Ervine. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Nuwan Pradeep to Craig Ervine. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.OUT! Caught. Nuwan Pradeep to Solomon Mire. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to wicketkeeper, by Dickwella. Cricket is a great levelller. Mire scored a superb hundred on Friday. Today he nicks his first attempted scoring shot through to the keeper. Fine bowling by Pradeep.Lasith Malinga to Hamilton Masakadza. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.FREE HIT. FOUR! Lasith Malinga to Hamilton Masakadza. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. The no ball proves costly. Malinga overpitches and Masakadza could throw the kitchen sink at it.No ball Lasith Malinga to Hamilton Masakadza. Out-swinging half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Tharanga.FOUR! Lasith Malinga to Hamilton Masakadza. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. First boundary of the day as Malinga provides some width for the big opener.Lasith Malinga to Hamilton Masakadza. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Tharanga.Lasith Malinga to Hamilton Masakadza. Short, off stump swayed away, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Lasith Malinga to Hamilton Masakadza. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Mathews.Nuwan Pradeep to Solomon Mire. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Nuwan Pradeep to Hamilton Masakadza. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Sandakan, fielded by Chameera.Nuwan Pradeep to Hamilton Masakadza. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Nuwan Pradeep to Solomon Mire. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot pulling, hit body to gully for 1 run, direct hit by Mendis.Nuwan Pradeep to Solomon Mire. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Gunathilaka.NEW BALL. Nuwan Pradeep to Solomon Mire. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Chameera.Lasith Malinga to Hamilton Masakadza. Out-swinging length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Tharanga.Lasith Malinga to Hamilton Masakadza. Out-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Mathews.Lasith Malinga to Hamilton Masakadza. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Mathews.Lasith Malinga to Hamilton Masakadza. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, outside edge to slips for no runs, dropped catch by Mendis. Huge let off. Kusal Mendis with the drop at second slip. Fine bowling from Malinga.Lasith Malinga to Hamilton Masakadza. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.NEW BALL. Lasith Malinga to Hamilton Masakadza. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Mendis.