Pakistan 17/0 after 7.3

West Indies won the toss and elected to field

Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica

3rd Test - Day 1 - Session 1



Alzarri Joseph to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Alzarri Joseph to Azhar Ali. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Alzarri Joseph to Azhar Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Chase.FOUR! Alzarri Joseph to Azhar Ali. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. First boundary of the match. It was not a great delivery from Joseph and Azhar Ali is able to free his arms.Alzarri Joseph to Azhar Ali. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.Alzarri Joseph to Azhar Ali. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Shannon Gabriel to Shan Masood. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.Shannon Gabriel to Shan Masood. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Shannon Gabriel to Shan Masood. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.Shannon Gabriel to Azhar Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, inside edge to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.Shannon Gabriel to Azhar Ali. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Singh.Shannon Gabriel to Shan Masood. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Bishoo. Good rotation of the strike from Masood, he is not looking to face too many consecutive balls from the same bowler.Alzarri Joseph to Shan Masood. In-swinging yorker, off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Gabriel.Alzarri Joseph to Shan Masood. Bouncer, down leg side ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Alzarri Joseph to Shan Masood. In-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich. Much better line from Joseph making the batsman think about playing.Alzarri Joseph to Shan Masood. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Alzarri Joseph to Shan Masood. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Chase.Alzarri Joseph to Shan Masood. Seaming in length ball, middle stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Shannon Gabriel to Azhar Ali. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.Shannon Gabriel to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Singh.Shannon Gabriel to Azhar Ali. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Chase.Shannon Gabriel to Azhar Ali. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Shannon Gabriel to Azhar Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.Shannon Gabriel to Shan Masood. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Bishoo.Alzarri Joseph to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Alzarri Joseph to Azhar Ali. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Alzarri Joseph to Azhar Ali. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Alzarri Joseph to Azhar Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Gabriel.Alzarri Joseph to Shan Masood. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot cutting, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Gabriel.Alzarri Joseph to Shan Masood. Length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Hetmyer.Shannon Gabriel to Azhar Ali. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Shannon Gabriel to Azhar Ali. Seaming in back of a length, to leg no foot movement, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Shannon Gabriel to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Singh.Shannon Gabriel to Azhar Ali. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich. Poor shot from Azhar, feeling for the ball outside the off stump.Shannon Gabriel to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Shannon Gabriel to Azhar Ali. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Singh.Alzarri Joseph to Azhar Ali. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 3 runs, fielded by Bishoo.Alzarri Joseph to Azhar Ali. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Alzarri Joseph to Azhar Ali. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Alzarri Joseph to Azhar Ali. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Alzarri Joseph to Azhar Ali. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Alzarri Joseph to Shan Masood. In-swinging half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, fielded by Hetmyer.Shannon Gabriel to Azhar Ali. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gabriel.Shannon Gabriel to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Shannon Gabriel to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Shannon Gabriel to Azhar Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, thick edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Hope.Shannon Gabriel to Azhar Ali. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich. Plenty of pace and bounce in the wicket as Dowrich has to collect the ball above his head.NEW BALL. Shannon Gabriel to Azhar Ali. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.