England 209/9 after 49.2

Pakistan won the toss and elected to field

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

1st Semi-final



Junaid Khan to Jake Ball. Full toss, outside off stump no foot movement Steer, to backward point for no runs, mis-fielded by Khan.Junaid Khan to Jake Ball. Yorker, outside off stump no foot movement Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.FREE HIT. Junaid Khan to Jake Ball. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.No ball Junaid Khan to Mark Wood. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Khan.Rumman Raees to Mark Wood. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Hafeez.OUT! Caught. Rumman Raees to Liam Plunkett. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air under control to deep mid wicket, by Ali. Plunkett is the latest man to go now. Short, which means he is hitting to the long boundary, and he cannot get a good enough connection to beat the man.FOUR! Rumman Raees to Liam Plunkett. Full toss, middle stump backing away driving, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. The first boundary since the 39th over. Much needed for England as well.Rumman Raees to Mark Wood. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Malik.Rumman Raees to Mark Wood. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.Rumman Raees to Mark Wood. Slower length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Hasan Ali to Liam Plunkett. Reverse Swing-In length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Khan.Hasan Ali to Liam Plunkett. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs.OUT! Caught. Hasan Ali to Ben Stokes. Off cutter length ball, off stump backing away flick, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to cover, by Hafeez. A frustrating innings comes to an end for Ben Stokes. He usually likes to get after the bowlers but the situation demanded something different, and when he tried to hit out he couldn't. Hasan Ali has been superb with the ball and it was another change of pace which fooled Stokes into playing too early.Hasan Ali to Ben Stokes. Off cutter length ball, down leg side backing away flick, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Hasan Ali to Liam Plunkett. Reverse Swing-In half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.FREE HIT. Hasan Ali to Liam Plunkett. Reverse Swing-In half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to fine leg for 2 runs, shy attempt by Khan.No ball Hasan Ali to Ben Stokes. Yorker, outside off stump moves in front flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run.Rumman Raees to Ben Stokes. Yorker, to leg on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Khan. At the minute all Stokes can manage is singles which are not what is needed at the end of the innings.Wide Rumman Raees to Ben Stokes. Off cutter bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.Rumman Raees to Ben Stokes. Full toss, middle stump backing away driving, to cover for no runs.Rumman Raees to Liam Plunkett. Yorker, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad to gully for 1 run, shy attempt by Ahmed.Rumman Raees to Liam Plunkett. Full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.Rumman Raees to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, mis-timed in the air under control to long on for 1 run, fielded by Khan.Rumman Raees to Ben Stokes. Yorker, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, run save by Khan, fielded by Zaman.Hasan Ali to Ben Stokes. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run.Hasan Ali to Liam Plunkett. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Khan.Hasan Ali to Liam Plunkett. Reverse Swing-In full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, run save by Ali.Hasan Ali to Liam Plunkett. Reverse Swing-In length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Ali.Hasan Ali to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Azam.Hasan Ali to Ben Stokes. Yorker, outside off stump backing away driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.Rumman Raees to Ben Stokes. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Khan.Rumman Raees to Ben Stokes. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Ali.Rumman Raees to Liam Plunkett. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Rumman Raees to Liam Plunkett. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs.Rumman Raees to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Khan.Rumman Raees to Ben Stokes. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.Hasan Ali to Liam Plunkett. Length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Khan.Hasan Ali to Ben Stokes. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Hasan Ali to Ben Stokes. Half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.OUT! Run Out (Sub). Hasan Ali to Adil Rashid. Reverse Swing-In half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to cover. It doesn't get any better if you are an England fan. Stokes and Rashid try to scamper a quick single but the sub fielder is in tight on the offside and he gets the throw off before Rashid can make his ground. 181-7 with less than seven overs left.Hasan Ali to Ben Stokes. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Hasan Ali to Ben Stokes. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, bottom edge back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.Rumman Raees to Ben Stokes. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, to point for 1 run, fielded by Khan.Rumman Raees to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.Wide Rumman Raees to Ben Stokes. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.Rumman Raees to Adil Rashid. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to backward point for 1 run.Rumman Raees to Adil Rashid. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Rumman Raees to Adil Rashid. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Rumman Raees to Adil Rashid. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Shadab Khan to Ben Stokes. Googly half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Shadab Khan to Ben Stokes. Googly length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Wasim, fielded by Khan.Shadab Khan to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to leg gully for no runs.Shadab Khan to Adil Rashid. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep backward point for 1 run.Shadab Khan to Adil Rashid. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, run save by Khan, fielded by Hafeez.Shadab Khan to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Junaid Khan to Ben Stokes. Reverse Swing-In half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.Junaid Khan to Ben Stokes. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Junaid Khan to Adil Rashid. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.Junaid Khan to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.Junaid Khan to Ben Stokes. Bouncer, outside off stump swayed away, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Junaid Khan to Adil Rashid. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.Shadab Khan to Ben Stokes. Googly length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, hit pad to slips for no runs, fielded by Khan.Shadab Khan to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.Shadab Khan to Adil Rashid. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.Shadab Khan to Adil Rashid. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Khan.Shadab Khan to Adil Rashid. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Khan.Shadab Khan to Ben Stokes. Googly length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Khan.Junaid Khan to Adil Rashid. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Khan.Junaid Khan to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Junaid Khan to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Ali.OUT! Caught. Junaid Khan to Moeen Ali. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to deep backward square leg, by Zaman. What a grab from Fakhar Zaman. Running at full speed and still able to pluck the ball out of the air to leave England teetering on 162-6. It isn't a 300 wicket but currently England are way under-par.Junaid Khan to Moeen Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Junaid Khan to Ben Stokes. Short, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Mohammad Hafeez to Moeen Ali. Off break length ball, off stump down the track Slog, mis-timed to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Wasim.FOUR! Mohammad Hafeez to Moeen Ali. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Welcome boundary for England and a little bit of pressure has been released. Nice check-slog from Moeen but he has placed it perfectly into the vacant midwicket area.Mohammad Hafeez to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Mohammad Hafeez to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.Mohammad Hafeez to Moeen Ali. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Malik.Mohammad Hafeez to Moeen Ali. Off break length ball, off stump down the track defending, inside edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Junaid Khan to Moeen Ali. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.Junaid Khan to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, to extra cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Hafeez.Junaid Khan to Ben Stokes. Bouncer, outside off stump moves in front, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Junaid Khan to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid wicket for no runs, mis-fielded by Azam.Junaid Khan to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.Junaid Khan to Ben Stokes. Reverse Swing-In half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Khan.Hasan Ali to Moeen Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.FOUR! Hasan Ali to Moeen Ali. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Wide of the man at backward point and the ball races away to the rope. Four vital runs.Hasan Ali to Moeen Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ali.Hasan Ali to Moeen Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Khan.Hasan Ali to Moeen Ali. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Hasan Ali to Moeen Ali. Reverse Swing-Out length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Junaid Khan to Ben Stokes. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Junaid Khan to Ben Stokes. Reverse Swing-In length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Khan.Junaid Khan to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Khan.Junaid Khan to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Junaid Khan to Moeen Ali. Reverse Swing-In full toss, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Wasim.OUT! Caught. Junaid Khan to Jos Buttler. Seaming away length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, outside edge to wicketkeeper, by Ahmed. Junaid strikes first ball after drinks. A touch of nip away and Buttler is feeling for the ball away from his body. This does not look an easy wicket and Pakistan are right in this contest.Hasan Ali to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali. Time for a drink. Big 16 overs coming up for both teams.Hasan Ali to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Khan.Hasan Ali to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Khan.Hasan Ali to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Hasan Ali to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Khan.Hasan Ali to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.Junaid Khan to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Junaid Khan to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Junaid Khan to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.Junaid Khan to Jos Buttler. Bouncer, down leg side down the track, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Junaid Khan to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Junaid Khan to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Hasan Ali to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.Hasan Ali to Jos Buttler. Reverse Swing-In half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.OUT! Caught. Hasan Ali to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, outside edge to wicketkeeper, by Ahmed. Pakistan needed a wicket and that is exactly what Hasan Ali delivered. Possibly signs of frustration from Morgan as he advanced and tried to muscle the ball through the offside. A bit of work to do for the England middle-order which is new to them in this tournament.Hasan Ali to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.Hasan Ali to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.Hasan Ali to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Malik.Mohammad Hafeez to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.Mohammad Hafeez to Ben Stokes. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Khan.Mohammad Hafeez to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.Mohammad Hafeez to Eoin Morgan. Off break full toss, outside off stump down the track working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Khan.Mohammad Hafeez to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Zaman.Mohammad Hafeez to Eoin Morgan. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed to leg slip for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Shadab Khan to Eoin Morgan. Googly length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.Shadab Khan to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, run save by Khan.Shadab Khan to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Wasim.FOUR! Shadab Khan to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs. There is the boundary option for Morgan. He has such wonderful wrists to be able to get the ball up and over backward point.Shadab Khan to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Shadab Khan to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, mis-fielded by Wasim.Mohammad Hafeez to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.Mohammad Hafeez to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Khan.Mohammad Hafeez to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Khan.Mohammad Hafeez to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.Mohammad Hafeez to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Khan.Mohammad Hafeez to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.Shadab Khan to Ben Stokes. Googly half volley, to leg on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Malik.Shadab Khan to Ben Stokes. Googly length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Khan.Shadab Khan to Ben Stokes. Googly length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Wasim.OUT! Caught. Shadab Khan to Joe Root. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, outside edge to wicketkeeper, by Ahmed. Root is gone! Shadab makes the breakthrough which Pakistan crucially needed. It wasn't his best ball but he won't care about that with the ball finding the edge.Shadab Khan to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.Shadab Khan to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side down the track flick, inside edge to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Khan.Mohammad Hafeez to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, in the air under control to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Khan.Mohammad Hafeez to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Mohammad Hafeez to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Khan.Mohammad Hafeez to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to silly mid off for no runs, run save by Hafeez.Mohammad Hafeez to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Azam.Mohammad Hafeez to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali.FOUR! Shadab Khan to Eoin Morgan. Googly half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.Shadab Khan to Eoin Morgan. Googly length ball, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Khan.APPEAL! OUT changed by umpire to NOT OUT after REFERRAL. Shadab Khan to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot reverse sweeping, hit body in the air uncontrolled to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Ahmed, appeal made for Caught. Gone. Morgan is going to have to go but he has reviewed. It seems to have hit him flush on the forearm and nothing else so it is going to be overturned.Shadab Khan to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.Shadab Khan to Joe Root. Leg spinner full toss, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, run save by Hafeez.Shadab Khan to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, back to bowler for no runs, run save by Khan.Mohammad Hafeez to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, mis-fielded by Khan, fielded by Malik.Mohammad Hafeez to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.Mohammad Hafeez to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Khan.FOUR! Mohammad Hafeez to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Too short from Hafeez and Morgan jumps all over it. Good shot from the England captain.Mohammad Hafeez to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, run save by Khan.Mohammad Hafeez to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Shadab Khan to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Shadab Khan to Joe Root. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Khan.Shadab Khan to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Shadab Khan to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Shadab Khan to Joe Root. Googly half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Shadab Khan to Joe Root. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Hasan Ali to Joe Root. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Hasan Ali to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.Hasan Ali to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.Hasan Ali to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.FOUR! Hasan Ali to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, Gloved past fine leg for 4 runs.Hasan Ali to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Khan.Mohammad Hafeez to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Azam.Mohammad Hafeez to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.Mohammad Hafeez to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Mohammad Hafeez to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.Mohammad Hafeez to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Khan.Mohammad Hafeez to Joe Root. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.Hasan Ali to Eoin Morgan. Short, outside off stump down the track cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Hafeez. Pressure is beginning to build on the England captain.Hasan Ali to Joe Root. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Khan.Hasan Ali to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Hasan Ali to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.Hasan Ali to Eoin Morgan. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Zaman.Hasan Ali to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Khan.Mohammad Hafeez to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Khan.Mohammad Hafeez to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Ali.Mohammad Hafeez to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, bottom edge to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Hafeez. Big shout from Hafeez but Safraz is not interested. Huge bottom edge and even if he wanted to review he couldn't.Mohammad Hafeez to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, mis-fielded by Khan.Mohammad Hafeez to Eoin Morgan. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Khan.Mohammad Hafeez to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Khan.Hasan Ali to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Malik.Hasan Ali to Joe Root. Short, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Khan.Wide Hasan Ali to Joe Root. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.Hasan Ali to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot cutting, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Khan.Hasan Ali to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, to leg on the front foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Khan.Hasan Ali to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, to leg on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Hasan Ali to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.Mohammad Hafeez to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, run save by Hafeez.Mohammad Hafeez to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Khan.Mohammad Hafeez to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Mohammad Hafeez to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Khan.Mohammad Hafeez to Eoin Morgan. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Khan.Mohammad Hafeez to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Hasan Ali to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.Hasan Ali to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Hasan Ali to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Azam.OUT! Caught. Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air under control to deep mid wicket, by Hafeez. Bairstow finally has to go. He has had his chances but this time Hafeez clings on to a simple catch in the deep. Shortish of a length and Bairstow hangs back looking to help it on it's way but he doesn't get it anywhere near the middle of the bat.Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Khan.Hasan Ali to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Azam.Shadab Khan to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to slips for 1 run, dropped catch by Azam, fielded by Ali. Another tough chance gone down for Pakistan. This time it's Babar at slip who cannot hang on to the ball which has travelled incredibly quickly.Shadab Khan to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Ali.Shadab Khan to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Shadab Khan to Joe Root. Leg spinner full toss, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.Shadab Khan to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Shadab Khan to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Khan.Imad Wasim to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.Imad Wasim to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Ali.Imad Wasim to Joe Root. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.Shadab Khan to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Shadab Khan to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Shadab Khan to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Shadab Khan to Joe Root. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Hafeez.Shadab Khan to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.FOUR! Shadab Khan to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. This is hit with incredible power by Bairstow. It has reached the rope in a matter of seconds.Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Ali.Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge to point for no runs, fielded by Ali.Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Imad Wasim to Joe Root. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.Shadab Khan to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Azam.Shadab Khan to Joe Root. Leg spinner full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.Shadab Khan to Joe Root. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.FOUR! Shadab Khan to Joe Root. Leg spinner short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. A drag down and Root is quickly onto it.Shadab Khan to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Hafeez.Shadab Khan to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to long off for 1 run, fielded by Khan.Imad Wasim to Joe Root. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hafeez.Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Khan.Imad Wasim to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow. Arm length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Khan.Imad Wasim to Joe Root. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hafeez.Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow. Stock ball half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Khan.Rumman Raees to Jonny Bairstow. Leg cutter yorker, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.Rumman Raees to Joe Root. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Rumman Raees to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot pulling, mis-timed in the air under control to mid wicket for 1 run, dropped catch by Ali, fielded by Malik. Tough chance for Azhar at short midwicket. The ball is hit firmly enough and high enough to make him have to jump and hope that the ball sticks, which it doesn't.Rumman Raees to Joe Root. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, inside edge to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Rumman Raees to Joe Root. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Ali.Rumman Raees to Jonny Bairstow. Slower ball half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.Imad Wasim to Joe Root. Quicker length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, inside edge back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Imad Wasim to Joe Root. Quicker length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to backward point for no runs, fielded by Khan.Imad Wasim to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow. Quicker length ball, off stump down the track working, hit pad back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.FOUR! Rumman Raees to Joe Root. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. No stopping the ball once it gets onto the practice pitches. Nice piece of timing from Root which brings him his first boundary.Rumman Raees to Joe Root. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Khan.Rumman Raees to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.Rumman Raees to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot Late Cut, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Ali.Rumman Raees to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.Rumman Raees to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Khan.Imad Wasim to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Malik.Imad Wasim to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Azam.Imad Wasim to Joe Root. Arm length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.Imad Wasim to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.Imad Wasim to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Azam.Imad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.Rumman Raees to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.OUT! Caught. Rumman Raees to Alex Hales. Length ball, down leg side down the track driving, mis-timed in the air under control to cover, by Azam. Pakistan get their breakthrough. Hales is looking to be aggressive by using his feet but the bat turns in his hands at impact and Babar gets a simple catch at cover.Rumman Raees to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Khan.FOUR! Rumman Raees to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Lovely shot back past the bowler. You will get your money's worth playing straight on this ground.Rumman Raees to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Khan.Rumman Raees to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.FOUR! Junaid Khan to Alex Hales. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. That is a throwdown. Too easy for Hales to wait on the slower ball and cream it through the covers.Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, thick edge to cover for no runs, shy attempt by Zaman.Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ali.Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Khan.Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.APPEAL! OUT changed by umpire to NOT OUT after REFERRAL. Rumman Raees to Alex Hales. Seaming in length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W. It is all going England's way this morning. A good LBW shout from Pakistan and Rod Tucker raises the finger. After a chat between the two batsmen, Hales decides to ask for the review and he is right. The ball has just pitched outside leg so the out decision is going to be overturned.Rumman Raees to Alex Hales. Length ball, down leg side moves in front working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Malik.Rumman Raees to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.Rumman Raees to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Khan.Rumman Raees to Alex Hales. Length ball, to leg on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Khan.Rumman Raees to Alex Hales. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Khan.Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Ali.FOUR! Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Back to back boundaries for the Yorkshireman. Nothing more than a short-arm jab but hit well enough to get four.FOUR! Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, down leg side down the track flick, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Confidence boost for Bairstow. Nicely clipped over midwicket after taking a couple of steps down to meet the ball.Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Hafeez.Junaid Khan to Alex Hales. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to backward point for 1 run, mis-fielded by Khan.Rumman Raees to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, down leg side no foot movement pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Rumman Raees to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Khan.Rumman Raees to Alex Hales. Back of a length, down leg side down the track driving, to cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Hafeez, fielded by Wasim.Rumman Raees to Alex Hales. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Rumman Raees to Alex Hales. Back of a length, down leg side no foot movement pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Khan.NEW BALL. Rumman Raees to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.FOUR! Junaid Khan to Alex Hales. Half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Pitched up and driven sweetly with a high elbow by Hales.Junaid Khan to Alex Hales. Length ball, down leg side no foot movement pushing, inside edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Khan.Junaid Khan to Alex Hales. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, inside edge to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hafeez.APPEAL! Verified by umpire after REFERRAL. Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed, appeal made for L.B.W. What a start this nearly was for Pakistan. Junaid beats Bairstow for pace and traps him on the back pad. The review is called for and it has pitched in line but it is umpire's call with the impact on the stumps.NEW BALL. Junaid Khan to Jonny Bairstow. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Khan.