New Zealand 174/3 after 34

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (neutral venue)

9th Match, Group A



Shakib Al Hasan to Ross Taylor. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.Shakib Al Hasan to Neil Broom. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.Shakib Al Hasan to Neil Broom. Stock ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Saikat.Shakib Al Hasan to Ross Taylor. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Hossain.Shakib Al Hasan to Neil Broom. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.FOUR! Shakib Al Hasan to Neil Broom. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, well timed past third man for 4 runs.Mashrafe Mortaza to Neil Broom. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Hossain.Mashrafe Mortaza to Neil Broom. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Mashrafe Mortaza to Neil Broom. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sarkar.Mashrafe Mortaza to Neil Broom. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Mashrafe Mortaza to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.APPEAL! Mashrafe Mortaza to Ross Taylor. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to backward point for no runs, shy attempt by Saikat, appeal made for L.B.W. Big appeal from the Bangladesh captain, but Taylor gets outside the line of off stump. Tried to whip across the line there but couldn't connect.Shakib Al Hasan to Neil Broom. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Ahmed.Shakib Al Hasan to Ross Taylor. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Sarkar.Shakib Al Hasan to Ross Taylor. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Rahman.Shakib Al Hasan to Neil Broom. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.Shakib Al Hasan to Ross Taylor. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.Shakib Al Hasan to Neil Broom. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mahmudullah.Wide Shakib Al Hasan to Neil Broom. Stock length ball, to leg on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Rahim.Mashrafe Mortaza to Ross Taylor. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sarkar.Mashrafe Mortaza to Neil Broom. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Mahmudullah.FOUR! Mashrafe Mortaza to Neil Broom. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Gorgeous cricketing shot from Broom. A nice forward lean into the ball and he cracks it back down the ground for four.Mashrafe Mortaza to Neil Broom. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Hossain.Mashrafe Mortaza to Neil Broom. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, leading edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Mashrafe Mortaza to Neil Broom. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.OUT! Run Out. Shakib Al Hasan to Ross Taylor. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg, fielded by Saikat, by Al Hasan. Dodgy running from the batsmen, and it means Bangladesh break the partnership. Taylor nudges the ball behind square, meaning that it was Williamson's call. Kane wanted the single, but Taylor stood still, and he could not get back to the non striker's in time. Mosaddek was quick with the throw, and Shakib cleaned things up nicely.Shakib Al Hasan to Ross Taylor. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Rahim.FOUR! Shakib Al Hasan to Ross Taylor. Stock ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs. That releases the tension. Horrible delivery from Shakib, dragging the ball short and down leg. Taylor is quick to move into position and lift the ball over short fine leg for four.Shakib Al Hasan to Ross Taylor. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Shakib Al Hasan to Ross Taylor. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.Shakib Al Hasan to Ross Taylor. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to leg slip for no runs, shy attempt by Saikat.Mashrafe Mortaza to Kane Williamson. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, bat-pad to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sarkar.Bangladesh are just starting to string together some dot balls and it is causing some pressure on the New Zealand batsmen. Something has got to give soon.Mashrafe Mortaza to Kane Williamson. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sarkar.Mashrafe Mortaza to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Rahman.Mashrafe Mortaza to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, direct hit by Hossain.Mashrafe Mortaza to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, run save by Saikat.Mashrafe Mortaza to Ross Taylor. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Saikat.Shakib Al Hasan to Ross Taylor. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Hossain.Shakib Al Hasan to Ross Taylor. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, inside edge to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Mortaza.Shakib Al Hasan to Ross Taylor. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.Shakib Al Hasan to Ross Taylor. Stock length ball, down leg side down the track, padded back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Shakib Al Hasan to Kane Williamson. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mahmudullah.Shakib Al Hasan to Ross Taylor. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.Rubel Hossain to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, hit pad to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.The situation is becoming dangerous for Bangladesh. Williamson can anchor the innings here and the others can play freely around him. The Kiwis are building up to a big total.Rubel Hossain to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, bat-pad to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Sarkar.Rubel Hossain to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.Rubel Hossain to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot flick, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Ahmed.Rubel Hossain to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mortaza.Rubel Hossain to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Mortaza.Shakib Al Hasan to Kane Williamson. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.Shakib Al Hasan to Kane Williamson. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Rahman.Shakib Al Hasan to Ross Taylor. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.Shakib Al Hasan to Kane Williamson. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.Shakib Al Hasan to Ross Taylor. Stock ball half volley, off stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.Shakib Al Hasan to Ross Taylor. Stock ball half volley, off stump down the track driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Rahman.Rubel Hossain to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Mahmudullah.FOUR! Rubel Hossain to Ross Taylor. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Taylor gets on top of the bounce very well and hits down on the ball hard. Spanked in front of square to beat the diving fielder in the deep for four.Rubel Hossain to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.Another fifty for the leading scorer in the tournament. What a player this man is. Absolute run machine.Rubel Hossain to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Saikat.Rubel Hossain to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.Rubel Hossain to Kane Williamson. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.Shakib Al Hasan to Ross Taylor. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Mortaza.Shakib Al Hasan to Kane Williamson. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Hossain.Shakib Al Hasan to Kane Williamson. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.Shakib Al Hasan to Kane Williamson. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot Slog, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Sarkar.Shakib Al Hasan to Ross Taylor. Stock ball half volley, off stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Hossain.Shakib Al Hasan to Ross Taylor. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Mortaza.Mustafizur Rahman to Ross Taylor. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Iqbal.Mustafizur Rahman to Kane Williamson. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Hossain.Mustafizur Rahman to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Rahman.Mustafizur Rahman to Kane Williamson. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Saikat.FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Kane Williamson. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Mustafizur throws it right up to the bat and Williamson thumps it through mid off for four. Pressed forward and eased down the ground.Mustafizur Rahman to Kane Williamson. Length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Saikat.Shakib Al Hasan to Kane Williamson. Stock ball back of a length, middle stump down the track working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mahmudullah.Shakib Al Hasan to Ross Taylor. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Hossain.Shakib Al Hasan to Ross Taylor. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Shakib Al Hasan to Kane Williamson. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.Shakib Al Hasan to Kane Williamson. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.Shakib Al Hasan to Ross Taylor. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mortaza.Mustafizur Rahman to Ross Taylor. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the front foot dropped, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Saikat.This partnership is ticking along nicely for New Zealand. Exactly what they were after from two of their best players. Ominous signs for Bangladesh.Mustafizur Rahman to Ross Taylor. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.Mustafizur Rahman to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rahman.Mustafizur Rahman to Kane Williamson. Off cutter length ball, middle stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.Mustafizur Rahman to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Saikat.Mustafizur Rahman to Ross Taylor. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hossain.Shakib Al Hasan to Ross Taylor. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.Shakib Al Hasan to Ross Taylor. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Shakib Al Hasan to Kane Williamson. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Sarkar.Shakib Al Hasan to Ross Taylor. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Hossain.Shakib Al Hasan to Ross Taylor. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Saikat.Shakib Al Hasan to Kane Williamson. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.Mustafizur Rahman to Ross Taylor. Length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Mortaza.Mustafizur Rahman to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Mustafizur Rahman to Ross Taylor. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Mustafizur Rahman to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rahman.Mustafizur Rahman to Kane Williamson. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Kane Williamson. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Exquisite from Williamson. He punishes the wide half volley that gets served up by slamming it away for four.Wide Mustafizur Rahman to Kane Williamson. Length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Rahim.Shakib Al Hasan to Kane Williamson. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mortaza.Shakib Al Hasan to Ross Taylor. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, bat-pad to slips for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.Shakib Al Hasan to Ross Taylor. Stock length ball, off stump down the track working, hit pad to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Saikat.Shakib Al Hasan to Kane Williamson. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Sarkar.Shakib Al Hasan to Ross Taylor. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Sarkar.FOUR! Shakib Al Hasan to Ross Taylor. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot Scoop, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Shakib appeals for the leg before but is has come off the face of the bat. Taylor plants his foot across the stumps and paddles it fine to the boundary. Clever shot.Rubel Hossain to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.Rubel Hossain to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Rubel Hossain to Kane Williamson. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.Rubel Hossain to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Al Hasan.Rubel Hossain to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to slips for 1 run, fielded by Sarkar.Rubel Hossain to Kane Williamson. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.Shakib Al Hasan to Kane Williamson. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Hossain.Bangladesh will be praying for one more wicket here. New Zealand have a vulnerable middle order that they can get stuck into. This partnership holds the key for the Kiwis.Shakib Al Hasan to Kane Williamson. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Sarkar.Shakib Al Hasan to Ross Taylor. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.Shakib Al Hasan to Ross Taylor. Stock ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot flick, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Rahman.Shakib Al Hasan to Kane Williamson. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Sarkar.Shakib Al Hasan to Ross Taylor. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, inside edge to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.Rubel Hossain to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Rubel Hossain to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Saikat.Rubel Hossain to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Hossain.Rubel Hossain to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mortaza.Rubel Hossain to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.Rubel Hossain to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.FOUR! Taskin Ahmed to Ross Taylor. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs. Even better. Too full again from Taskin and Taylor presents the full face in this beauty of an on-drive. Shaves the stumps at the non-striker's on the way to the rope.FOUR! Taskin Ahmed to Ross Taylor. Full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs. A nice freebie for Taylor to get off the mark. He plinks a full toss through mid on to get himself a boundary.Taskin Ahmed to Ross Taylor. Half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Rahman.Taskin Ahmed to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Taskin Ahmed to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Taskin Ahmed to Kane Williamson. Yorker, off stump no foot movement defending, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.Rubel Hossain to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.Wide Rubel Hossain to Ross Taylor. Short, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Rahim.OUT! L.B.W. Rubel Hossain to Martin Guptill. Seaming in length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, hit pad. Guptill made a speedy start, but Rubel removes him with one that jags back in. The New Zealand opener was done slightly for pace too as the ball thudded into the front pad. No hesistation from the umpire. Would have gone on to clip the top of middle stump.Rubel Hossain to Kane Williamson. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.FOUR! Rubel Hossain to Kane Williamson. Half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Big gap at mid wicket and Williamson is fed the perfect delivery to clip through it. Timing was delightful, and the chasing fielder had no hope of catching it.Rubel Hossain to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to slips for no runs, fielded by Sarkar.Rubel Hossain to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Ahmed.Taskin Ahmed to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, bat-pad to slips for 1 run, fielded by Saikat.APPEAL! Taskin Ahmed to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Saikat, appeal made for L.B.W. Taskin has been excellent in this spell, picking up the wicket and beating the bat numerous of times. He nips this one back into Williamson and the Tigers go up for the appeal, but the Kiwi captain went across his stumps and was struck outside the the line.Taskin Ahmed to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Taskin Ahmed to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Saikat.Taskin Ahmed to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Taskin Ahmed to Kane Williamson. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Rubel Hossain to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Hossain.Rubel Hossain to Martin Guptill. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Hossain.Rubel Hossain to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.Rubel Hossain to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, outside edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.Rubel Hossain to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Rubel Hossain to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Taskin Ahmed to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Hossain.Taskin Ahmed to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.FOUR! Taskin Ahmed to Kane Williamson. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Smooth drive through extra cover. Classy stuff from Williamson as he caresses the ball away to the boundary.Taskin Ahmed to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Taskin Ahmed to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.Taskin Ahmed to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Hossain.Mashrafe Mortaza to Kane Williamson. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump down the track pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Mashrafe Mortaza to Martin Guptill. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Mahmudullah.Mashrafe Mortaza to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to slips for 1 run, fielded by Saikat.Mashrafe Mortaza to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Saikat.FOUR! Mashrafe Mortaza to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Hits the ball so late, allowing him time to read it off the pitch and play the appropriate shot. Carved through backward point by Williamson with such elegance.Mashrafe Mortaza to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.Taskin Ahmed to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Hossain.Taskin Ahmed to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Taskin Ahmed to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.Taskin Ahmed to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Rahman.Taskin Ahmed to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Sarkar.OUT! Caught. Taskin Ahmed to Luke Ronchi. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, by Rahman. Breakthrough for Bangladesh. This one rushed onto Ronchi, hit the splice of the bat, and looped up to Rahman at mid on for a comfortable take. Perhaps not the length to play the shot, but he was very late on it too.Mashrafe Mortaza to Luke Ronchi. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Mortaza, fielded by Mahmudullah.Mashrafe Mortaza to Luke Ronchi. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Rahman.Mashrafe Mortaza to Luke Ronchi. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Sarkar.Mashrafe Mortaza to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Mahmudullah.Mashrafe Mortaza to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Rahman.FOUR! Mashrafe Mortaza to Martin Guptill. Short, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Wonderful from Guptill. He gets on top of the toes and crashes it through the covers once more. He's looking in fine touch.Taskin Ahmed to Luke Ronchi. Short, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Taskin Ahmed to Luke Ronchi. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Iqbal.FOUR! Taskin Ahmed to Luke Ronchi. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Floaty half volley from Taskin, and Ronchi creams it with ease through the infield for four. A gift from the bowler there.Taskin Ahmed to Luke Ronchi. Length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Taskin Ahmed to Martin Guptill. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Hossain.Taskin Ahmed to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Mashrafe Mortaza to Luke Ronchi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.Mashrafe Mortaza to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.Mashrafe Mortaza to Martin Guptill. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Mortaza.Mashrafe Mortaza to Martin Guptill. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Rahman.FOUR! Mashrafe Mortaza to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Mortaza drags his length back but Guptill is still good enough to smack it away to the boundary. He leans back and crunches it off the backfoot through the covers.SIX! Mashrafe Mortaza to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. Quality stroke from Guptill. He shuffles down the pitch, opens up the shoulders, and launches it over the long off fence for a maximum.FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Luke Ronchi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs. Thrown out wide by Mustafizur and Ronchi pounces on the width. Driven sweetly over backward point's head for his first boundary of the day.Mustafizur Rahman to Luke Ronchi. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot flick, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.Mustafizur Rahman to Luke Ronchi. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Rahman.Mustafizur Rahman to Luke Ronchi. Seaming away back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Mustafizur Rahman to Martin Guptill. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Hossain.Mustafizur Rahman to Luke Ronchi. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Rahman.Mashrafe Mortaza to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.Mashrafe Mortaza to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.Mashrafe Mortaza to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.Mashrafe Mortaza to Martin Guptill. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Mashrafe Mortaza to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Rahman.Mashrafe Mortaza to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Mustafizur Rahman to Luke Ronchi. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rahman.Mustafizur Rahman to Luke Ronchi. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Saikat.Mustafizur Rahman to Luke Ronchi. Length ball, off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Mustafizur Rahman to Martin Guptill. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 3 runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Martin Guptill. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Much more control in this stroke. A nice high front elbow as he punches it through the covers for four.NEW BALL. FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Martin Guptill. In-swinging half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Mustafizur goes very full looking for the swing, and Guptill responds by squirting a drive off the outer half of the bat through point for four.Mashrafe Mortaza to Luke Ronchi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Excellent start from Mashrafe, setting the tone for the rest of his team. Accurate lines and a bit of nip off the pitch. Could be a tough opening ten overs for the Kiwis.Mashrafe Mortaza to Martin Guptill. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.Mashrafe Mortaza to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Mashrafe Mortaza to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Mashrafe Mortaza to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.NEW BALL. Mashrafe Mortaza to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.