South Africa 92/0 after 29

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat

St George's Park, Port Elizabeth

1st Test - Lunch - Day 1



Dhananjaya de Silva to Stephen Cook. Off break half volley, outside off stump moves in front flick, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Silva.Time for Lunch in Port Elizabeth after a perfect morning for the hosts. Faf du Plessis won the toss and trusted his openers to blunt the visitor's bowlers, which they managed to do with few worries. Stephen Cook moved to a second Test half century and Dean Elgar was typically compact alongside. There was a little on offer for the Sri Lankan bowlers but not enough to bring them any success. Back in fourty minutes when the Proteas look to further build their total.Dhananjaya de Silva to Dean Elgar. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.Dhananjaya de Silva to Dean Elgar. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by de Silva.Dhananjaya de Silva to Stephen Cook. Off break length ball, outside off stump moves in front flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Chameera.Dhananjaya de Silva to Stephen Cook. Off break back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Chameera.Cook moves to fifty, a really solid knock from the opener laying the foundations for his side.Dhananjaya de Silva to Dean Elgar. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Karunaratne.Rangana Herath to Stephen Cook. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to cover for no runs, run save by de Silva.APPEAL! Rangana Herath to Stephen Cook. Stock length ball, middle stump moves in front working, hit pad for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.Big appeal as Cook misses with his attempted clip after moving a long way across the crease. A shake of the head from the umpire, it looked as though the ball was sliding down the legside. Not really any purchase off the wicket for Herath, the Sri Lankans rightly decide against a review.Rangana Herath to Stephen Cook. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Silva.Rangana Herath to Stephen Cook. Quicker length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Rangana Herath to Stephen Cook. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Silva.Rangana Herath to Dean Elgar. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Karunaratne.Dushmantha Chameera to Stephen Cook. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Herath.Dushmantha Chameera to Dean Elgar. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Lakmal.Dushmantha Chameera to Dean Elgar. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Silva.Dushmantha Chameera to Dean Elgar. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by de Silva.Dushmantha Chameera to Stephen Cook. Short, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Silva.Dushmantha Chameera to Stephen Cook. Short, down leg side on the back foot working, to short leg for no runs, shy attempt by Mendis.Rangana Herath to Dean Elgar. Stock length ball, outside off stump no foot movement working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Rangana Herath to Dean Elgar. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Herath.Rangana Herath to Stephen Cook. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Chameera.Rangana Herath to Stephen Cook. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Herath.Rangana Herath to Stephen Cook. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short leg for no runs, run save by Mendis, fielded by de Silva.Rangana Herath to Dean Elgar. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Lakmal.Dushmantha Chameera to Stephen Cook. Half volley, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Dushmantha Chameera to Stephen Cook. Short, down leg side on the back foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Dushmantha Chameera to Stephen Cook. Short, down leg side on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Chameera.Dushmantha Chameera to Stephen Cook. Short, down leg side on the back foot Fended, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Dushmantha Chameera to Stephen Cook. Short, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Chameera.FOUR! Dushmantha Chameera to Stephen Cook. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.Glorious strokeplay. This was a wide half volley just begging to be smacked, Cook obliged. Mainly hands from the opener, not a lot of foot movement.Rangana Herath to Dean Elgar. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mathews.Rangana Herath to Stephen Cook. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 3 runs, run save by de Silva, fielded by Fernando.FOUR! Rangana Herath to Stephen Cook. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump moves in front flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.Clever batting from Cook, getting to the pitch of the ball and across to smother the spin. A strong wristy flick sends the ball rocketing to the fence at deep mid wicket. Good intent, not allowing Herath to settle into a line and length.Rangana Herath to Stephen Cook. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Perera.Rangana Herath to Stephen Cook. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Fernando.Rangana Herath to Stephen Cook. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Dushmantha Chameera to Dean Elgar. Short, down leg side ducked, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Dushmantha Chameera to Stephen Cook. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Perera.Dushmantha Chameera to Dean Elgar. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Silva.Dushmantha Chameera to Dean Elgar. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Dushmantha Chameera to Dean Elgar. Half volley, outside off stump no foot movement, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Dushmantha Chameera to Dean Elgar. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.FOUR! Rangana Herath to Stephen Cook. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, mis-timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.Cook gets a long way across his stumps and looks to sweep Herath but the ball comes off the toe-end of the bat. That must be a good bit of willow in his hand though as the ball still races away to the mid wicket rope. Big gaps on the legside means Cook gets his fifth boundary of the morning.Rangana Herath to Stephen Cook. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by de Silva.Rangana Herath to Stephen Cook. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by de Silva.Rangana Herath to Stephen Cook. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Perera.Rangana Herath to Dean Elgar. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Chameera.Rangana Herath to Dean Elgar. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Herath.Nuwan Pradeep to Stephen Cook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Herath.Nuwan Pradeep to Dean Elgar. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Perera.Nuwan Pradeep to Stephen Cook. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Fernando, fielded by Herath.Nuwan Pradeep to Stephen Cook. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Nuwan Pradeep to Stephen Cook. Short, outside off stump ducked, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Nuwan Pradeep to Stephen Cook. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Rangana Herath to Stephen Cook. Stock length ball, off stump moves in front flick, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.Rangana Herath to Stephen Cook. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Perera.Rangana Herath to Stephen Cook. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Mathews.Rangana Herath to Stephen Cook. Stock length ball, outside off stump moves in front working, hit pad to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Perera.Rangana Herath to Stephen Cook. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Rangana Herath to Stephen Cook. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short leg for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Nuwan Pradeep to Dean Elgar. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.No ball Nuwan Pradeep to Dean Elgar. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Chandimal.Nuwan Pradeep to Dean Elgar. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Nuwan Pradeep to Dean Elgar. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Nuwan Pradeep to Dean Elgar. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.FOUR! Nuwan Pradeep to Dean Elgar. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.The openers continue to latch onto the loose balls, not allowing anything to go unpunished. This time there was a little width, allowing Elgar to chop this to the backward point fence. This is turning into an excellent start for the Proteas.Nuwan Pradeep to Dean Elgar. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.FOUR! Dushmantha Chameera to Stephen Cook. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs.Cook brings up the fifty stand by feasting on this loose ball. It was too full and straight from Chameera, and Cook was onto it in a flash, whipping with a flourish.Dushmantha Chameera to Stephen Cook. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mathews.Dushmantha Chameera to Stephen Cook. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Dushmantha Chameera to Stephen Cook. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, inside edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Silva.Dushmantha Chameera to Stephen Cook. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Chameera.Dushmantha Chameera to Stephen Cook. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, well timed to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Fernando.Nuwan Pradeep to Dean Elgar. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to slips for no runs, fielded by Mendis, shy attempt by Karunaratne, fielded by Fernando.False shot from Elgar, losing his shape on this drive. An outside edge flies quickly but along the ground to the slips.Nuwan Pradeep to Dean Elgar. Half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Herath.Nuwan Pradeep to Dean Elgar. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by de Silva.Nuwan Pradeep to Dean Elgar. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Nuwan Pradeep to Dean Elgar. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Herath.Nuwan Pradeep to Dean Elgar. Seaming away back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Dushmantha Chameera to Dean Elgar. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to long off for 3 runs, fielded by Herath.FOUR! Dushmantha Chameera to Dean Elgar. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.This is Elgar at his best, playing a compact drive with the minimum of fuss. It was in the slot from Chameera and Elgar punished it with ease.Dushmantha Chameera to Dean Elgar. Half volley, outside off stump no foot movement, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Dushmantha Chameera to Dean Elgar. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Dushmantha Chameera to Dean Elgar. Length ball, off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Dushmantha Chameera to Dean Elgar. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Nuwan Pradeep to Stephen Cook. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mathews.That's the first hour done and dusted in Port Elizabeth. South Africa will be the happier of the two sides, the openers making it through to drinks unscathed. Perhaps not as much on offer for the bowlers as was suspected before play.Nuwan Pradeep to Stephen Cook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Mathews.Nuwan Pradeep to Stephen Cook. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Nuwan Pradeep to Stephen Cook. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Nuwan Pradeep to Stephen Cook. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Fernando.Nuwan Pradeep to Dean Elgar. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Lakmal.Angelo Mathews to Stephen Cook. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Silva.Angelo Mathews to Stephen Cook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Lakmal.Angelo Mathews to Stephen Cook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed to mid on for no runs, run save by Herath.Angelo Mathews to Stephen Cook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Angelo Mathews to Stephen Cook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mathews.Angelo Mathews to Stephen Cook. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Nuwan Pradeep to Dean Elgar. In-swinging back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by de Silva.FOUR! Nuwan Pradeep to Dean Elgar. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.Four more, Elgar punishing the loose delivery once again, this time with a little tickle that races to the fine leg rope.Nuwan Pradeep to Dean Elgar. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Chameera.Nuwan Pradeep to Dean Elgar. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.FOUR! Nuwan Pradeep to Dean Elgar. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.Runs just beginning to flow a bit easier now, Pradeep straying onto Elgar's pads allowing him to pick up another boundary through mid wicket.Nuwan Pradeep to Dean Elgar. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.FOUR! Angelo Mathews to Stephen Cook. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.Cook spoils a good over with a compact punch through mid off. It wasn't a half volley but the opener was still confident enough to get a decent stride in and play with the full face.Angelo Mathews to Stephen Cook. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Fernando.Angelo Mathews to Stephen Cook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Mathews.Angelo Mathews to Stephen Cook. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Fernando.Angelo Mathews to Stephen Cook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Fernando.Angelo Mathews to Stephen Cook. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mathews.Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Suranga Lakmal to Stephen Cook. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Chameera.Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Angelo Mathews to Stephen Cook. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Fernando.Angelo Mathews to Stephen Cook. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Lakmal.Angelo Mathews to Stephen Cook. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Chameera.Angelo Mathews to Stephen Cook. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to square leg for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Angelo Mathews to Stephen Cook. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Fernando.Angelo Mathews to Dean Elgar. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot dropped, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Chameera.Suranga Lakmal to Stephen Cook. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Herath.Suranga Lakmal to Stephen Cook. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Chameera.FOUR! Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.First real stroke of authority from Elgar, getting onto the front foot and punching this through cover with sumptuous timing. No real follow-through on the shot, just a firm punch.Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Lakmal.Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Angelo Mathews to Stephen Cook. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Chameera.Angelo Mathews to Stephen Cook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Mathews.Angelo Mathews to Stephen Cook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Mathews.Angelo Mathews to Stephen Cook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Lakmal.Angelo Mathews to Dean Elgar. Length ball, off stump on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.Angelo Mathews to Dean Elgar. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Lakmal.Suranga Lakmal to Stephen Cook. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Suranga Lakmal to Stephen Cook. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Suranga Lakmal to Stephen Cook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Suranga Lakmal to Stephen Cook. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Suranga Lakmal to Stephen Cook. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Lakmal beats the bat for the first time this morning with a beauty shaping away from the right-hander.Suranga Lakmal to Stephen Cook. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mathews.Nuwan Pradeep to Dean Elgar. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Nuwan Pradeep to Dean Elgar. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by de Silva.Nuwan Pradeep to Dean Elgar. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short leg for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Nuwan Pradeep to Dean Elgar. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Nuwan Pradeep to Stephen Cook. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, well timed to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, fielded by Herath.Nuwan Pradeep to Stephen Cook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar. In-swinging short, down leg side ducked, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Nuwan Pradeep to Stephen Cook. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Mendis.FOUR! Nuwan Pradeep to Stephen Cook. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.Elegant from Cook, this is an even better shot than the first boundary. Too straight from Pradeep and the timing is impeccable from the opener, the ball skipping to the fence with pace.Nuwan Pradeep to Stephen Cook. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, inside edge to short leg for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Nuwan Pradeep to Stephen Cook. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Fernando.FOUR! Nuwan Pradeep to Stephen Cook. Half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.Cook opens the boundary account for the match, clipping with a flourish through mid wicket much to the delight of the crowd. The outfield isn't the quickest but the ball still reaches the rope.Nuwan Pradeep to Stephen Cook. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Suranga Lakmal to Stephen Cook. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Mathews.Cautious start from Cook and Elgar as they seek to get a feel for the wicket, there is a hint of movement on offer but nothing extravagant yet.Suranga Lakmal to Stephen Cook. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Lakmal.Suranga Lakmal to Stephen Cook. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Herath.Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar. In-swinging back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar. In-swinging back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Mathews.Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Mathews.Nuwan Pradeep to Stephen Cook. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Chameera.Nuwan Pradeep to Stephen Cook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mathews.Nuwan Pradeep to Stephen Cook. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Fernando.Nuwan Pradeep to Stephen Cook. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Nuwan Pradeep to Stephen Cook. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Nuwan Pradeep to Stephen Cook. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Mathews.Suranga Lakmal to Stephen Cook. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Herath.Suranga Lakmal to Stephen Cook. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Chameera.Suranga Lakmal to Stephen Cook. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Suranga Lakmal to Stephen Cook. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Mendis.NEW BALL. Suranga Lakmal to Stephen Cook. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Mendis.