New Zealand 99/6 after 26.1

South Africa won the toss and elected to field

Eden Park, Auckland

5th ODI



Imran Tahir to Colin de Grandhomme. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.Imran Tahir to Mitchell Santner. Slider length ball, to leg on the back foot pushing, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Morris.Imran Tahir to Mitchell Santner. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, outside edge to slips for no runs, fielded by Amla.Imran Tahir to Mitchell Santner. Leg spinner full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air under control back to bowler for no runs, dropped catch by Tahir. Another chance goes down for South Africa.Imran Tahir to Colin de Grandhomme. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Duminy.Imran Tahir to Colin de Grandhomme. Leg spinner yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.Dwaine Pretorius to Mitchell Santner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Dwaine Pretorius to Mitchell Santner. Length ball, to leg on the front foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Dwaine Pretorius to Colin de Grandhomme. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.Dwaine Pretorius to Colin de Grandhomme. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.Dwaine Pretorius to Colin de Grandhomme. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.Dwaine Pretorius to Colin de Grandhomme. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.Kagiso Rabada to Colin de Grandhomme. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Morris.FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Colin de Grandhomme. Yorker, down leg side on the back foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Handy runs for de Grandhomme towards fine leg.Kagiso Rabada to Colin de Grandhomme. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled back to bowler for no runs, dropped catch by Rabada.Kagiso Rabada to Colin de Grandhomme. Short, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Kagiso Rabada to Colin de Grandhomme. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Kagiso Rabada to Colin de Grandhomme. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.Dwaine Pretorius to Colin de Grandhomme. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.Dwaine Pretorius to Colin de Grandhomme. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.Dwaine Pretorius to Mitchell Santner. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.Dwaine Pretorius to Mitchell Santner. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.Dwaine Pretorius to Mitchell Santner. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Morris.Dwaine Pretorius to Colin de Grandhomme. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.Kagiso Rabada to Mitchell Santner. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by de Villiers.Kagiso Rabada to Mitchell Santner. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rabada.Kagiso Rabada to Colin de Grandhomme. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.OUT! Caught. NOT OUT changed by umpire to OUT after REFERRAL. Kagiso Rabada to Jimmy Neesham. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to gully, by Duminy. That is some serious wheels from Rabada. A quick short ball which keeps coming at Neesham who tries to swat it away. He is too slow onto the shot though and gets a top edge onto his helmet which loops the ball up to the fielder at backward point.Kagiso Rabada to Jimmy Neesham. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.Kagiso Rabada to Jimmy Neesham. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.Chris Morris to Mitchell Santner. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.Chris Morris to Mitchell Santner. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.FOUR! Chris Morris to Mitchell Santner. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs. Sliced away through the point gap to get Santner off the mark.Chris Morris to Mitchell Santner. Length ball, off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Chris Morris to Mitchell Santner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Wide Chris Morris to Mitchell Santner. Short, down leg side swayed away, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.Chris Morris to Mitchell Santner. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Dwaine Pretorius to Jimmy Neesham. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.Dwaine Pretorius to Jimmy Neesham. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Duminy.SIX! Dwaine Pretorius to Jimmy Neesham. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. That is too easy at this pace. Neesham takes full advantage and with the short boundary straight it's nothing more than a push for six.Dwaine Pretorius to Jimmy Neesham. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Duminy.Dwaine Pretorius to Jimmy Neesham. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.FOUR! Dwaine Pretorius to Jimmy Neesham. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Powerful from Neesham. New Zealand need some counter-attacking play.Chris Morris to Mitchell Santner. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.Chris Morris to Mitchell Santner. Short, down leg side on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.Chris Morris to Mitchell Santner. Length ball, to leg on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Chris Morris to Mitchell Santner. Length ball, to leg on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.OUT! Caught. Chris Morris to Luke Ronchi. Short, outside off stump swayed away, Gloved to wicketkeeper, by de Kock. Ronchi has to go in unfortunate circumstances. He tried his hardest to get out of the way of the ball but it kept following him and brushed the glove on it's way through to de Kock.FOUR! Chris Morris to Luke Ronchi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed past long on for 4 runs. And now Ronchi gets into the act with some superb timing.FOUR! Dwaine Pretorius to Jimmy Neesham. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Through the gap again and this outfield is super quick which gives no chance to the fielder to chase down.Dwaine Pretorius to Jimmy Neesham. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.Dwaine Pretorius to Jimmy Neesham. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miller.Dwaine Pretorius to Jimmy Neesham. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.FOUR! Dwaine Pretorius to Jimmy Neesham. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Too full and Neesham will pick up another boundary.Dwaine Pretorius to Luke Ronchi. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Morris.FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo to Jimmy Neesham. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Rabada. Good stride forward from Neesham and sweetly timed through the covers.FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo to Jimmy Neesham. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Rabada. Good stride forward from Neesham and sweetly timed through the covers.Andile Phehlukwayo to Jimmy Neesham. Length ball, to leg on the back foot dropped, to gully for no runs, shy attempt by Duminy.Andile Phehlukwayo to Jimmy Neesham. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Tahir.Andile Phehlukwayo to Jimmy Neesham. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.Andile Phehlukwayo to Jimmy Neesham. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.Andile Phehlukwayo to Luke Ronchi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by de Villiers.Imran Tahir to Jimmy Neesham. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Tahir.Imran Tahir to Jimmy Neesham. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.Imran Tahir to Jimmy Neesham. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Imran Tahir to Jimmy Neesham. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to slips for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.Imran Tahir to Jimmy Neesham. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.Imran Tahir to Luke Ronchi. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by de Villiers.OUT! L.B.W. Andile Phehlukwayo to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, hit pad. Andile strikes again. Another Kiwi batsmen who has played across the line and felt the ball smack their pad. Yet again the batsman doesn't decide to review and New Zealand are in huge trouble at 51-4.Andile Phehlukwayo to Ross Taylor. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.Andile Phehlukwayo to Luke Ronchi. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rabada. Ronchi is off the mark to a rapturous applause from the crowd.Andile Phehlukwayo to Luke Ronchi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.Andile Phehlukwayo to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.Andile Phehlukwayo to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.Imran Tahir to Luke Ronchi. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.Imran Tahir to Luke Ronchi. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.Imran Tahir to Luke Ronchi. Slider length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.Imran Tahir to Luke Ronchi. Leg spinner yorker, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Morris.Imran Tahir to Ross Taylor. Leg spinner length ball, off stump down the track pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Morris.Imran Tahir to Ross Taylor. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.Andile Phehlukwayo to Luke Ronchi. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to gully for no runs, fielded by Duminy.Andile Phehlukwayo to Luke Ronchi. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, hit pad back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.Andile Phehlukwayo to Luke Ronchi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.Andile Phehlukwayo to Ross Taylor. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Morris.FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo to Ross Taylor. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs. Beautiful shot from Taylor. The balance and placement were perfect.Andile Phehlukwayo to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Imran Tahir to Luke Ronchi. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Imran Tahir to Luke Ronchi. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Tahir.Imran Tahir to Luke Ronchi. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Miller.Imran Tahir to Luke Ronchi. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Tahir.Imran Tahir to Ross Taylor. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.Imran Tahir to Ross Taylor. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.Andile Phehlukwayo to Luke Ronchi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Duminy.Andile Phehlukwayo to Luke Ronchi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.OUT! L.B.W. Andile Phehlukwayo to Dean Brownlie. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad. South Africa are all over New Zealand right now. Brownlie plays all around a straight ball from Phehlukwayo and the ball crashes into his pad. The umpire raises his finger immediately leaving the Kiwi's in massive trouble at 42-3.Andile Phehlukwayo to Dean Brownlie. South Africa are all over New Zealand right now. Brownlie plays all around a straight ball from Phehlukwayo and the ball crashes into his pad. The umpire raises his finger immediately leaving the Kiwi's in massive trouble at 42-3.Andile Phehlukwayo to Dean Brownlie. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.Andile Phehlukwayo to Dean Brownlie. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.OUT! Run Out. Imran Tahir to Dean Brownlie. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket, run save by de Villiers, by de Kock. Suicidal running from Brownlie which leaves his captain walking off for an early shower. The run was never on especially with AB lurking and the Proteas captain didn't give Williamson a chance to make his ground.Imran Tahir to Dean Brownlie. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.Imran Tahir to Dean Brownlie. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Tahir.Imran Tahir to Dean Brownlie. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Morris.Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Chris Morris to Dean Brownlie. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.Chris Morris to Dean Brownlie. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.Chris Morris to Dean Brownlie. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.FOUR! Chris Morris to Dean Brownlie. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Only slightly short of a length and Brownlie is onto it in a flash.Chris Morris to Dean Brownlie. Half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, to square leg for no runs, run save by Phehlukwayo.Chris Morris to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to slips for 1 run, fielded by Duminy.Chris Morris to Dean Brownlie. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.Kagiso Rabada to Kane Williamson. Yorker, to leg on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, shy attempt by Morris.Kagiso Rabada to Kane Williamson. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Tahir.Kagiso Rabada to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.Kagiso Rabada to Dean Brownlie. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by de Villiers.Kagiso Rabada to Dean Brownlie. Short, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Kagiso Rabada to Dean Brownlie. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Tahir.Chris Morris to Dean Brownlie. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.Chris Morris to Dean Brownlie. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.Chris Morris to Dean Brownlie. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Morris.Chris Morris to Dean Brownlie. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.Chris Morris to Dean Brownlie. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.Chris Morris to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.Kagiso Rabada to Dean Brownlie. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Miller.Wide Kagiso Rabada to Dean Brownlie. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.Kagiso Rabada to Dean Brownlie. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, shy attempt by Rabada.Kagiso Rabada to Dean Brownlie. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Tahir.FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Dean Brownlie. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Brilliant piece of timing from Brownlie. He has been waiting for just a hint of width and once he gets it he puts the ball away superbly.Kagiso Rabada to Dean Brownlie. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.Kagiso Rabada to Dean Brownlie. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to point for no runs, run save by Miller.Wide Kagiso Rabada to Dean Brownlie. Length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.Chris Morris to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.Chris Morris to Kane Williamson. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.Chris Morris to Kane Williamson. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Pretorius.Chris Morris to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Morris.Chris Morris to Kane Williamson. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Morris.Chris Morris to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.Kagiso Rabada to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Kane Williamson. Yorker, off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge past third man for 4 runs. Another terrific yorker from Rabada. Williamson slams the bat down hard and manages to squeeze the ball down to third man.Kagiso Rabada to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Morris.OUT! Bowled. Kagiso Rabada to Martin Guptill. Yorker, middle stump down the track driving, missed. That's a superb delivery from Rabada, quick and straight. He saw Guptill advancing and he had to be inch perfect which he was. No ton for the Kiwi opener today.Kagiso Rabada to Martin Guptill. Short, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Kagiso Rabada to Dean Brownlie. Full toss, off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, mis-fielded by Morris, shy attempt by Morris.Chris Morris to Dean Brownlie. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.Wide Chris Morris to Martin Guptill. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked, Left to fine leg for 2 runs, run save by de Kock, fielded by Amla.APPEAL! Chris Morris to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, by de Kock, appeal made for Caught. Big shout from de Kock behind the stumps but the rest of the team don't seem as confident. The replays seem to suggest the ball clipping the pocket on it's way through to the keeper.Chris Morris to Martin Guptill. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.Chris Morris to Martin Guptill. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.FOUR! Chris Morris to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs. Guptill hasn't got all of this but enough to take the ball flying to the rope.Chris Morris to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.Kagiso Rabada to Dean Brownlie. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.Kagiso Rabada to Dean Brownlie. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, well timed to backward point for no runs, run save by Duminy.Kagiso Rabada to Dean Brownlie. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Pretorius.Kagiso Rabada to Dean Brownlie. Short, outside off stump swayed away, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Kagiso Rabada to Dean Brownlie. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Kagiso Rabada to Dean Brownlie. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Miller.Chris Morris to Martin Guptill. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.Chris Morris to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Duminy.Chris Morris to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Chris Morris to Dean Brownlie. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.FOUR! Chris Morris to Dean Brownlie. Length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Nice way to start for Brownlie. Morris misses his line and the batsman only needs the finest of tickles down the legside.NEW BALL. Chris Morris to Dean Brownlie. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.Kagiso Rabada to Martin Guptill. Short, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Kagiso Rabada to Martin Guptill. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Tahir.Kagiso Rabada to Martin Guptill. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Kagiso Rabada to Martin Guptill. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.Kagiso Rabada to Martin Guptill. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.NEW BALL. Kagiso Rabada to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.