India 88/2 after 33.4

India won the toss and elected to bat

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

2nd Test - Day 1 - Session 2



Nathan Lyon to Virat Kohli. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Marsh.FOUR! Nathan Lyon to Virat Kohli. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. He gets a big stride in and drives that beautifully.Nathan Lyon to Virat Kohli. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Handscomb.Mitchell Starc to Virat Kohli. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, well timed to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Hazlewood.Mitchell Starc to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Hazlewood.Mitchell Starc to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Lyon.Mitchell Starc to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.Mitchell Starc to Lokesh Rahul. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Warner.Mitchell Starc to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Lyon.Nathan Lyon to Lokesh Rahul. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run.Nathan Lyon to Lokesh Rahul. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Smith.Nathan Lyon to Virat Kohli. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Starc.Nathan Lyon to Lokesh Rahul. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, mis-fielded by Warner. Rahul moves to a well made 50 off 105 balls.Nathan Lyon to Lokesh Rahul. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Handscomb.Nathan Lyon to Lokesh Rahul. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Lyon.FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Kohli picks up his first boundary with a solid punch through the covers.Mitchell Starc to Virat Kohli. Bouncer, middle stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.Mitchell Starc to Virat Kohli. Length ball, middle stump no foot movement working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Marsh.Mitchell Starc to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, middle stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.Mitchell Starc to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Warner.Mitchell Starc to Virat Kohli. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by O'Keefe.Mitchell Starc to Virat Kohli. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by O'Keefe.Nathan Lyon to Lokesh Rahul. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Wade.Nathan Lyon to Lokesh Rahul. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Lyon.Nathan Lyon to Virat Kohli. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Starc.Nathan Lyon to Virat Kohli. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Marsh.Nathan Lyon to Lokesh Rahul. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Hazlewood.Nathan Lyon to Virat Kohli. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Hazlewood.Mitchell Starc to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Handscomb.Mitchell Starc to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by O'Keefe.Mitchell Starc to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Handscomb.Mitchell Starc to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Marsh.Mitchell Starc to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Warner.Mitchell Starc to Lokesh Rahul. Yorker, outside off stump no foot movement Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Marsh.Nathan Lyon to Virat Kohli. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Smith.OUT! Caught. Nathan Lyon to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, inside edge to short leg, by Handscomb. That's a big wicket for Australia and it proves to be the final ball before Lunch. Lyon finds a bit of extra bounce and Pujara can only get an inside edge onto the thigh guard and it loops to Handscomb at short leg. The Aussies have bowled very tight lines this morning and deserve that wicket to make it quite an even session. Rahul goes into the break unbeaten on 48.Nathan Lyon to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Marsh.Nathan Lyon to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Lyon.Nathan Lyon to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Handscomb.Nathan Lyon to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Wade.Mitchell Starc to Cheteshwar Pujara. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Hazlewood.Mitchell Starc to Cheteshwar Pujara. Bouncer, to leg swayed away, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.Mitchell Starc to Cheteshwar Pujara. Bouncer, down leg side ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.Mitchell Starc to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Warner.Mitchell Starc to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Handscomb.Mitchell Starc to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.Nathan Lyon to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track working, well timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Hazlewood.Nathan Lyon to Lokesh Rahul. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, Gloved in the air uncontrolled to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Smith.Nathan Lyon to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Starc.Nathan Lyon to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to silly mid on for no runs, run save by Marsh.Nathan Lyon to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Handscomb.Nathan Lyon to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Lyon.FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Lokesh Rahul. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. That's a juicy full toss and it's been slapped through the covers.Mitchell Starc to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Handscomb.Mitchell Starc to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Handscomb.Mitchell Starc to Lokesh Rahul. Short, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Starc.Mitchell Starc to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Warner.Mitchell Starc to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Handscomb.Nathan Lyon to Lokesh Rahul. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, hit helmet to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Starc.Nathan Lyon to Lokesh Rahul. Quicker length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, missed past third man for 4 runs. That has skidded straight on and beat the outside edge and keeper. He was playing for turn when there wasn't any.Nathan Lyon to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Starc.Nathan Lyon to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Lyon.Nathan Lyon to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Marsh.Mitchell Starc to Lokesh Rahul. Short, middle stump swayed away, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.Mitchell Starc to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Handscomb.Mitchell Starc to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Marsh.Mitchell Starc to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Marsh.Mitchell Starc to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.Mitchell Starc to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Handscomb.APPEAL! Nathan Lyon to Lokesh Rahul. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Handscomb, appeal made for L.B.W. That's hit him outside the line of off stump.Nathan Lyon to Lokesh Rahul. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Handscomb.FOUR! Nathan Lyon to Lokesh Rahul. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs. That was delicately played and timed very nicely by Rahul.Nathan Lyon to Lokesh Rahul. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Warner.Nathan Lyon to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Hazlewood.Mitchell Marsh to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Marsh.Mitchell Marsh to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Marsh.Mitchell Marsh to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Marsh.Mitchell Marsh to Cheteshwar Pujara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Hazlewood.Mitchell Marsh to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Lyon.Mitchell Marsh to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.Steve O'Keefe to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Handscomb.Steve O'Keefe to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Starc.Steve O'Keefe to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Starc.Steve O'Keefe to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Handscomb.Steve O'Keefe to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Starc.Steve O'Keefe to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Starc.Steve O'Keefe to Lokesh Rahul. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Renshaw.Mitchell Marsh to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Hazlewood.Mitchell Marsh to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, to leg no foot movement working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Renshaw.Mitchell Marsh to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Lyon.Mitchell Marsh to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Lyon.Mitchell Marsh to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Marsh.Mitchell Marsh to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Marsh.Mitchell Marsh to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Smith.Steve O'Keefe to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Lyon.Steve O'Keefe to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Handscomb.Steve O'Keefe to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by O'Keefe.Steve O'Keefe to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump down the track working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Marsh.Steve O'Keefe to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Hazlewood.Steve O'Keefe to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by O'Keefe.FOUR! Josh Hazlewood to Lokesh Rahul. Half volley, outside off stump no foot movement driving, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Stand and deliver from Rahul. It was a wide half volley and he held his arms out to the ball and guided it with timing through backward point.Josh Hazlewood to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Marsh.Josh Hazlewood to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Marsh.FOUR! Josh Hazlewood to Cheteshwar Pujara. Half volley, to leg on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Hazlewood slides onto the pads and Pujara clips it away very fine with ease.Josh Hazlewood to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.Josh Hazlewood to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Marsh.Steve O'Keefe to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.Steve O'Keefe to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Wade.Steve O'Keefe to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, dropped catch by Handscomb. It wasn't an easy chance but Handscomb looks disappointed to have put that down. It was low to his left and he had to dive with one hand.Steve O'Keefe to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed to long off for 1 run, mis-fielded by Marsh.Steve O'Keefe to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.Steve O'Keefe to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hazlewood.FOUR! Josh Hazlewood to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs. That's a top shot from Pujara. It was slightly full and he punched it straight back past the bowler.Josh Hazlewood to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.Josh Hazlewood to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Marsh.Josh Hazlewood to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by O'Keefe.Josh Hazlewood to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Hazlewood.Josh Hazlewood to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by O'Keefe.Steve O'Keefe to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by O'Keefe.Steve O'Keefe to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Handscomb.Steve O'Keefe to Lokesh Rahul. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, run save by O'Keefe, fielded by Warner.Steve O'Keefe to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, off stump down the track pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Marsh.Steve O'Keefe to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, off stump down the track pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Marsh.Steve O'Keefe to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by O'Keefe.Steve O'Keefe to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Hazlewood.FOUR! Josh Hazlewood to Lokesh Rahul. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.Josh Hazlewood to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Marsh.Josh Hazlewood to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, leading edge to mid off for no runs, fielded by O'Keefe.Josh Hazlewood to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by O'Keefe.Josh Hazlewood to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Marsh.Josh Hazlewood to Cheteshwar Pujara. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, hit body to leg gully for 1 run, shy attempt by Wade.Steve O'Keefe to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Marsh.Steve O'Keefe to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, off stump down the track defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by O'Keefe.Steve O'Keefe to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Marsh.Steve O'Keefe to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by O'Keefe.Steve O'Keefe to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Marsh.APPEAL! Steve O'Keefe to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to cover for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.Josh Hazlewood to Cheteshwar Pujara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, thick edge to point for no runs.Josh Hazlewood to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Marsh.Josh Hazlewood to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Handscomb.Josh Hazlewood to Cheteshwar Pujara. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, run save by Handscomb, fielded by Warner.Josh Hazlewood to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Marsh.Josh Hazlewood to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, off stump no foot movement working, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Marsh.Steve O'Keefe to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by O'Keefe.Steve O'Keefe to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Hazlewood.Steve O'Keefe to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Marsh.Steve O'Keefe to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Handscomb.Steve O'Keefe to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by O'Keefe.Steve O'Keefe to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.Mitchell Starc to Lokesh Rahul. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Warner.Mitchell Starc to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Handscomb.Mitchell Starc to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.Mitchell Starc to Lokesh Rahul. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Warner.Mitchell Starc to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs.Mitchell Starc to Lokesh Rahul. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to cover for 1 run, run save by Handscomb, fielded by Lyon.Steve O'Keefe to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, off stump down the track defending, inside edge back to bowler for no runs, fielded by O'Keefe.Steve O'Keefe to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Warner.Steve O'Keefe to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by O'Keefe.Steve O'Keefe to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Marsh.Steve O'Keefe to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by O'Keefe.Mitchell Starc to Lokesh Rahul. Bouncer, middle stump swayed away, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.Mitchell Starc to Lokesh Rahul. In-swinging full toss, middle stump no foot movement working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by O'Keefe.Mitchell Starc to Lokesh Rahul. In-swinging back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Handscomb.Mitchell Starc to Cheteshwar Pujara. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Hazlewood.Mitchell Starc to Cheteshwar Pujara. In-swinging length ball, down leg side no foot movement glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, run save by Wade.Mitchell Starc to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.Josh Hazlewood to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Warner.Josh Hazlewood to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.Josh Hazlewood to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, to leg no foot movement, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.Josh Hazlewood to Lokesh Rahul. Out-swinging length ball, off stump no foot movement working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Marsh.Josh Hazlewood to Lokesh Rahul. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Handscomb.Josh Hazlewood to Lokesh Rahul. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.Mitchell Starc to Cheteshwar Pujara. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Handscomb.Mitchell Starc to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, mis-fielded by Warner.Mitchell Starc to Cheteshwar Pujara. Short, off stump no foot movement, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.Mitchell Starc to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.Mitchell Starc to Cheteshwar Pujara. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.Mitchell Starc to Cheteshwar In-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.Mitchell Starc to Cheteshwar Pujara. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Starc.Mitchell Starc to Cheteshwar Pujara. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Starc.Josh Hazlewood to Lokesh Rahul. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.Josh Hazlewood to Lokesh Rahul. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.Josh Hazlewood to Lokesh Rahul. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.Josh Hazlewood to Lokesh Rahul. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.Josh Hazlewood to Lokesh Rahul. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Lyon.Josh Hazlewood to Lokesh Rahul. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Lyon.FOUR! Josh Hazlewood to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, thick edge past third man for 4 runs, fielded by Hazlewood. Rahul decided to leave that at the last moment and was fortunate the outside edge went between the slips and gully.FOUR! Josh Hazlewood to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, thick edge past third man for 4 runs, fielded by Hazlewood. Rahul decided to leave that at the last moment and was fortunate the outside edge went between the slips and gully.Josh Hazlewood to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Hazlewood.Josh Hazlewood to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Hazlewood.Josh Hazlewood to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Handscomb.Josh Hazlewood to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Handscomb.Mitchell Starc to Cheteshwar Pujara. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Handscomb.Mitchell Starc to Cheteshwar Pujara. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Handscomb.OUT! L.B.W. Mitchell Starc to Abhinav Mukund. Full toss, to leg no foot movement working, hit pad. Starc has the first wicket for Australia. Mukund was stuck in the crease and looked to whip it away square on the legside but played it slightly too late and was trapped in front of leg stump. It may have just been drifiting down leg but he didn't consider the review for long, 11-1.OUT! L.B.W. Mitchell Starc to Abhinav Mukund. Full toss, to leg no foot movement working, hit pad. Starc has the first wicket for Australia. Mukund was stuck in the crease and looked to whip it away square on the legside but played it slightly too late and was trapped in front of leg stump. It may have just been drifiting down leg but he didn't consider the review for long, 11-1.Mitchell Starc to Abhinav Mukund. Yorker, off stump no foot movement defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Starc.Mitchell Starc to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Hazlewood.Mitchell Starc to Lokesh Rahul. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Warner.Mitchell Starc to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.Josh Hazlewood to Abhinav Mukund. Length ball, down leg side no foot movement working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by O'Keefe.Josh Hazlewood to Abhinav Mukund. Length ball, off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.Josh Hazlewood to Abhinav Mukund. Length ball, off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.Josh Hazlewood to Abhinav Mukund. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Warner.Josh Hazlewood to Abhinav Mukund. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Warner.Josh Hazlewood to Abhinav Mukund. In-swinging length ball, down leg side no foot movement glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.Josh Hazlewood to Abhinav Mukund. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by O'Keefe.FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge past third man for 4 runs. There was a lot more luck in that stroke. It came off a thick outside edge and split the gap between gully and point. Not too much movement initially for Starc.Mitchell Starc to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, Gloved to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by O'Keefe.Mitchell Starc to Lokesh Rahul. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Warner.Mitchell Starc to Lokesh Rahul. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Warner.Mitchell Starc to Lokesh Rahul. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.Mitchell Starc to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.Mitchell Starc to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.NEW BALL. FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. That's a pretty convincing start for India. Starc is slightly full and is driven firmly through the covers.NEW BALL. FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. That's a pretty convincing start for India. Starc is slightly full and is driven firmly through the covers.