South Africa 145/5 after 33

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat

Seddon Park, Hamilton

4th ODI



Trent Boult to Dwaine Pretorius. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Taylor.Jimmy Neesham to AB de Villiers. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, bat-pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Neesham.Jimmy Neesham to Dwaine Pretorius. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Patel.Jimmy Neesham to Dwaine Pretorius. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to slips for no runs, fielded by Taylor.Jimmy Neesham to Dwaine Pretorius. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Taylor.Jimmy Neesham to Dwaine Pretorius. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by de Grandhomme.Jimmy Neesham to AB de Villiers. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Patel.OUT! Caught. Mitchell Santner to David Miller. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, by Brownlie. A quick double strike for the Kiwis. Miller nails a sweep out to the deep, doesn't keep the ball down and picks out the man on the fence. Another soft dismissal, which means the bowling all rounders now have to do some hard work to get them up to a competitive total.Mitchell Santner to AB de Villiers. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Boult.Mitchell Santner to David Miller. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Brownlie.Mitchell Santner to David Miller. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to slips for no runs, fielded by Patel.Mitchell Santner to David Miller. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Neesham.Mitchell Santner to AB de Villiers. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Brownlie.OUT! Caught. Jimmy Neesham to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket, by Santner. Cheap dismissal for du Plessis, as he clips a nothing delivery to short mid wicket. A lazy shot, didn't get on top of the ball, and it was a simple chance for Santner to gobble up.Jimmy Neesham to AB de Villiers. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Patel.Wide Jimmy Neesham to AB de Villiers. Short, outside off stump swayed away, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Ronchi.Jimmy Neesham to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme.Jimmy Neesham to AB de Villiers. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme.Jimmy Neesham to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme.Jimmy Neesham to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to slips for no runs, fielded by Patel.Mitchell Santner to AB de Villiers. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Neesham.Mitchell Santner to Faf du Plessis. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Boult.Mitchell Santner to Faf du Plessis. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to cover for no runs.Mitchell Santner to AB de Villiers. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Boult.Mitchell Santner to AB de Villiers. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs.Mitchell Santner to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.Tim Southee to AB de Villiers. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to gully for no runs.Another re-building job needed for the Proteas. A score of over 260 will be tricky to chase down, as batting looks like it will get more difficult as the day goes on.Tim Southee to Faf du Plessis. Off cutter back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Brownlie.Tim Southee to Faf du Plessis. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to gully for no runs.Tim Southee to Faf du Plessis. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Santner.Tim Southee to Faf du Plessis. Slower ball half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Williamson.Tim Southee to AB de Villiers. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.Mitchell Santner to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Guptill.Mitchell Santner to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Santner.Mitchell Santner to AB de Villiers. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Brownlie.Mitchell Santner to Faf du Plessis. Stock ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.Mitchell Santner to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for no runs, shy attempt by Guptill. Faf sets off for a single straight away, but is sent back by AB. A good call from the South African captain, as Guptill was quick to the ball to get a throw away. A direct hit would've left du Plessis short.Mitchell Santner to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Santner.Tim Southee to AB de Villiers. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, bat-pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Ronchi.OUT! Bowled. Tim Southee to JP Duminy. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge. Duminy chops on! Southee rolls his finger across the ball, JP tries to thump it through the offside, and gets a thick edge back onto his stumps. Much needed breakthrough for the hosts.Tim Southee to Faf du Plessis. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Patel.Tim Southee to JP Duminy. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Guptill.Tim Southee to JP Duminy. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ronchi.Tim Southee to JP Duminy. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Brownlie.Jimmy Neesham to JP Duminy. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Patel.Jimmy Neesham to JP Duminy. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ronchi.Jimmy Neesham to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Southee.Jimmy Neesham to JP Duminy. Off cutter length ball, down leg side down the track Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Patel.Jimmy Neesham to JP Duminy. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ronchi.Jimmy Neesham to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Brownlie.Tim Southee to Faf du Plessis. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Santner.Tim Southee to JP Duminy. Length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.Tim Southee to Faf du Plessis. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme.Tim Southee to Faf du Plessis. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Santner.FOUR! Tim Southee to Faf du Plessis. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump down the track pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. A little shuffle down the pitch from du Plessis and he clubs it through mid wicket for four. Fifty partnership up now between this pair.Tim Southee to Faf du Plessis. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Santner.Trent Boult to JP Duminy. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Guptill.Trent Boult to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Southee.FOUR! Trent Boult to Faf du Plessis. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. Overpitched by Boult, and Faf gently lifts the ball over mid on's head. Super contrl in the stroke, and it brings up his half century.Trent Boult to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Taylor.Trent Boult to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, bat-pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Neesham.Trent Boult to JP Duminy. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Southee.Tim Southee to JP Duminy. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to slips for 1 run, fielded by Boult. The seamers have been brought back into the attack, but they have both resorted to a lot of cutters. The slower pace is certainly helping keep the scoring rate down for Boult and Southee, but they aren't looking like taking a wicket.Tim Southee to Faf du Plessis. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Santner.Tim Southee to JP Duminy. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme.Tim Southee to JP Duminy. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Guptill.Tim Southee to JP Duminy. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ronchi.Tim Southee to Faf du Plessis. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Santner.Trent Boult to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, to leg on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Taylor.Trent Boult to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Guptill.Trent Boult to JP Duminy. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Patel.Trent Boult to JP Duminy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Williamson.Trent Boult to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to slips for 1 run, fielded by Guptill.Trent Boult to JP Duminy. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Southee.Kane Williamson to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Guptill.FOUR! Kane Williamson to Faf du Plessis. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Faf reaches out to smother the spin, then smears a drive between extra cover and mid off. Pinpoint placement. Four more.Kane Williamson to JP Duminy. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Santner.Kane Williamson to Faf du Plessis. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Patel.Kane Williamson to JP Duminy. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Patel.Kane Williamson to Faf du Plessis. Off break full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Patel.Mitchell Santner to JP Duminy. Stock length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, bat-pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Ronchi.Mitchell Santner to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep extra cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Guptill, fielded by Brownlie.Mitchell Santner to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Brownlie.Mitchell Santner to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Santner.Mitchell Santner to JP Duminy. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Southee.Mitchell Santner to JP Duminy. Stock ball back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket for no runs, dropped catch by Guptill. Would've been a stunner from Guptill at short mid wicket. The ball pops up to him off the edge of Duminy's bat, and he manages to dive full length to get his right hand underneath the ball. It sticks, but then falls out the palm when his elbow hits the turf.Kane Williamson to JP Duminy. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Patel.There are some difficulties in this pitch, so South Africa will be happy with the position they are in at the moment. Rotation of strike seems to be much more important than boundary hitting today.Kane Williamson to Faf du Plessis. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Patel.Kane Williamson to JP Duminy. Off break full toss, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Santner.Kane Williamson to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Guptill.Kane Williamson to JP Duminy. Off break short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme.Kane Williamson to JP Duminy. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Williamson.Mitchell Santner to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Santner.Mitchell Santner to Faf du Plessis. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Santner.Mitchell Santner to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, shy attempt by Southee.Mitchell Santner to JP Duminy. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, top edge in the air uncontrolled to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme.Mitchell Santner to Faf du Plessis. Stock ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.Mitchell Santner to JP Duminy. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Southee.Kane Williamson to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Guptill.Kane Williamson to JP Duminy. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Patel.Kane Williamson to Faf du Plessis. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Patel.Kane Williamson to JP Duminy. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ronchi.Kane Williamson to Faf du Plessis. Off break back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run.APPEAL! Verified by umpire after REFERRAL. Kane Williamson to Faf du Plessis. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Ronchi, appeal made for Caught. Floated up outside off, Faf fancies the drive but cannot connect. Williamson thinks he nicked through to Ronchi though, and the Kiwis go for the review. Nothing on Hotspot or Snicko, so the on-field decision stays.Mitchell Santner to JP Duminy. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ronchi.Mitchell Santner to JP Duminy. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Santner.Mitchell Santner to Faf du Plessis. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Boult.Mitchell Santner to JP Duminy. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot Scoop, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Southee.Mitchell Santner to JP Duminy. Stock ball back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Santner.Mitchell Santner to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Santner.Jeetan Patel to JP Duminy. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to leg gully for no runs, fielded by de Grandhomme.Jeetan Patel to JP Duminy. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Neesham.Jeetan Patel to JP Duminy. Off break back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, hit pad to square leg for no runs, fielded by Ronchi.Jeetan Patel to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Boult.Jeetan Patel to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ronchi.Jeetan Patel to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Patel.FOUR! Mitchell Santner to JP Duminy. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. A perfectly executed sweep from Duminy. Rolled the wrists, kept it down, and it flew off the bat to the square leg fence.Mitchell Santner to Faf du Plessis. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.Mitchell Santner to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ronchi.Mitchell Santner to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Guptill.Mitchell Santner to JP Duminy. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to slips for 1 run, fielded by Patel.Mitchell Santner to Faf du Plessis. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.Jeetan Patel to JP Duminy. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Patel.OUT! Bowled. Jeetan Patel to Hashim Amla. Off break length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, Gloved. Big wicket for the home side, as Patel bags Amla! Wrong length to play this shot. Amla takes a few steps across, tries to ramp it down to fine leg, but gets in a bit of a tangle. The ball flicks the glove before brushing the top of the leg bail. A mistake from Amla, but New Zealand are delighted.Jeetan Patel to Hashim Amla. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Neesham.Jeetan Patel to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Brownlie.Jeetan Patel to Faf du Plessis. Off break back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, shy attempt by Neesham.Jeetan Patel to Hashim Amla. Off break half volley, middle stump moves in front Scoop, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Boult.Colin de Grandhomme to Hashim Amla. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.FOUR! Colin de Grandhomme to Hashim Amla. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Muscled through mid wicket off the backfoot from Amla. He times the ball beautifully, and it is no surprise that the ball finds the gap to run away to the boundary.Colin de Grandhomme to Hashim Amla. Off cutter full toss, to leg on the front foot working, leading edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Brownlie.Colin de Grandhomme to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Guptill.Colin de Grandhomme to Faf du Plessis. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Boult.Colin de Grandhomme to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Santner.Jeetan Patel to Hashim Amla. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Brownlie.Jeetan Patel to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.Jeetan Patel to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Scoop, to fine leg for 2 runs, run save by Boult.Jeetan Patel to Faf du Plessis. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Neesham.APPEAL! Jeetan Patel to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Ronchi, appeal made for L.B.W. Big shout from keeper and bowler, but Faf steps outside the line of off stump when he is struck, so a good decision of not out from the umpire.Jeetan Patel to Faf du Plessis. Off break full toss, outside off stump on the front foot Scoop, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Boult.Colin de Grandhomme to Hashim Amla. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Brownlie.Colin de Grandhomme to Hashim Amla. Off cutter half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, leading edge to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Taylor.Colin de Grandhomme to Hashim Amla. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by de Grandhomme.Colin de Grandhomme to Hashim Amla. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Santner.Fifty partnership up. A good re-build after the early loss of de Kock, with Amla doing most of the work.Colin de Grandhomme to Hashim Amla. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Guptill.Colin de Grandhomme to Faf du Plessis. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Patel.Tim Southee to Hashim Amla. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Neesham.Tim Southee to Faf du Plessis. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme.Tim Southee to Faf du Plessis. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Taylor.Tim Southee to Faf du Plessis. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to slips for no runs, fielded by Neesham.FOUR! Tim Southee to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Terrific batting from Faf. Southee flings down a delivery at normal pace, and he uses it to feed the ball into the gap. Got on top of the bounce nicely.Tim Southee to Faf du Plessis. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Guptill.Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ronchi.FOUR! Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Loads of width now and Amla crashes a cut shot through backward point for four. He is taking the game to Boult.SIX! Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over deep extra cover for 6 runs. He really is a top quality player. Amla knows what is coming, waits for the ball before unleashing a thunderous drive over the top. Just hit through the line and watched it sail over the rope for six.Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Brownlie.FOUR! Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Fantastic wrist work from Amla. He flips it from off stump behind square. No fielder is there to stop it.Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Taylor.Tim Southee to Faf du Plessis. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Southee.Tim Southee to Faf du Plessis. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Taylor.Tim Southee to Faf du Plessis. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Fended, Gloved to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Guptill.Tim Southee to Hashim Amla. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Brownlie.Tim Southee to Faf du Plessis. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, direct hit by Neesham.Tim Southee to Faf du Plessis. Off cutter half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by de Grandhomme.Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Boult.Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ronchi.FOUR! Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Amla looks in total control here. Steered round the corner off the hip and he beats the diving short fine leg to add four runs to his name.Trent Boult to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme.Trent Boult to Faf du Plessis. In-swinging length ball, middle stump no foot movement driving, well timed to mid on for no runs, run save by Boult, fielded by Patel.Trent Boult to Faf du Plessis. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ronchi.FOUR! Tim Southee to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Southee is trying to go for the magic delivery, but doesn't get any swing. It ends up being a nice freebie that Amla can tickle off the pads with ease to the fine leg boundary.Tim Southee to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Patel.Tim Southee to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Neesham.Wide Tim Southee to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Ronchi.Tim Southee to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Boult.Tim Southee to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.Tim Southee to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Brownlie.Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ronchi.APPEAL! Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the back foot, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ronchi, appeal made for L.B.W. Not only is there spin off this pitch, but Boult is looping the ball back into the right hander. Amla offers no stroke, and it shapes back in to clip the top of his pad. Big appeal for the leg before, but it was comfortably going over the top.Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Boult.Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Guptill.Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Guptill.Trent Boult to Faf du Plessis. In-swinging half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, run save by Williamson, fielded by Southee.Jeetan Patel to Hashim Amla. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Patel.FOUR! Jeetan Patel to Hashim Amla. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Jeetan throws it out wide and it allows Amla to whip the hands through the ball and slash it away to the boundary.Wide Jeetan Patel to Hashim Amla. Off break back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Ronchi.Jeetan Patel to Faf du Plessis. Off break back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Guptill.Jeetan Patel to Hashim Amla. Off break back of a length, outside off stump moves in front working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Brownlie.Jeetan Patel to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to short fine leg for 1 run, run save by Boult.Jeetan Patel to Faf du Plessis. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Ronchi.Mitchell Santner to Hashim Amla. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Southee.Mitchell Santner to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Brownlie.Mitchell Santner to Faf du Plessis. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Guptill.Mitchell Santner to Hashim Amla. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Williamson.Mitchell Santner to Faf du Plessis. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Brownlie.NEW BALL. Mitchell Santner to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ronchi.Spin to open from both ends, something you don't see very often in ODI cricket.Jeetan Patel to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Guptill.Jeetan Patel to Faf du Plessis. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to slips for no runs, fielded by Neesham.Jeetan Patel to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Santner.OUT! Caught. Jeetan Patel to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to wicketkeeper, by Ronchi. Patel strikes in the first over! Great decision from Williamson to start the day with spin. The pitch it offering quite a bit of turn, causing a lot of doubt for de Kock. It's the perfect length and line from the off spinner, and de Kock doesn't know whether to go forward or back, play or leave. In the end he just dangles the bat away from the body, and feathers it through to Ronchi. What a start for the hosts.Jeetan Patel to Hashim Amla. Off break back of a length, outside off stump moves in front working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Brownlie.NEW BALL. Jeetan Patel to Hashim Amla. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Boult.