Australia 257/9 after 47.5

England won the toss and elected to field

Edgbaston, Birmingham

10th Match, Group A



Ben Stokes to Travis Head. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Ben Stokes to Josh Hazlewood. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Ball.Ben Stokes to Josh Hazlewood. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Ben Stokes to Josh Hazlewood. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Ben Stokes to Travis Head. Length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, mis-timed to cover for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.Wide Ben Stokes to Travis Head. Length ball, wide outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.Mark Wood to Josh Hazlewood. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Mark Wood to Josh Hazlewood. Half volley, off stump no foot movement defending, bat-pad to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Wood.OUT! Bowled. Mark Wood to Adam Zampa. Full toss, off stump no foot movement driving, missed. Far too quick for Zampa. It was a shin high full toss but goes through him to smash into off stump. Zampa tried an expansive drive but could only waft the bat through the air. A professional performance from the England bowlers here.Mark Wood to Adam Zampa. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Wood.Mark Wood to Adam Zampa. Full toss, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Root.Mark Wood to Travis Head. Short, down leg side backing away pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ball.Fifty for Head. He's been the only man to stand up and make some runs at the back end of the innings. He's running out of partners to do even more damage.OUT! Caught & Bowled. Adil Rashid to Pat Cummins. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, leading edge in the air uncontrolled back to bowler, fielded by Rashid. A quality display of leg spin bowling from Rashid. He has been deceptive and accurate, a deadly combination. Cummins offers up another lollipop of a catch back to him. He might have read the googly actually, as he was trying to play to leg. Like Starc though, he closed the face of the bat and got a thick leading edge. What a comeback from England.Adil Rashid to Pat Cummins. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Adil Rashid to Pat Cummins. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Adil Rashid to Pat Cummins. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Wood.Adil Rashid to Travis Head. Slider back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.Adil Rashid to Pat Cummins. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Roy.Mark Wood to Pat Cummins. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ball.Mark Wood to Travis Head. Back of a length, down leg side backing away flick, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.Mark Wood to Travis Head. Yorker, down leg side backing away pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Wood.Mark Wood to Travis Head. Length ball, to leg backing away driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.Mark Wood to Pat Cummins. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, hit pad to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.Mark Wood to Travis Head. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, Gloved to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.OUT! Caught. Adil Rashid to Mitchell Starc. Googly full toss, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, top edge in the air uncontrolled to leg gully, by Root. Apart from the dolly of a catch, it is horrendous cricket all round. A filthly full toss should be put into the stands by Starc, but he too gets a leading edge that goes straight up. Timing was all wrong, and closed the face of the bat too soon. England are rallying.Adil Rashid to Mitchell Starc. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Adil Rashid to Mitchell Starc. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.OUT! Caught & Bowled. Adil Rashid to Matthew Wade. Googly half volley, off stump moves in front working, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to silly mid off, fielded by Rashid. A strange looking shot from Wade. He reads it all wrong, looks to nudge the ball to leg, and gets a leading edge that balloons back to Rashid for the return catch. A flurry of wickets for England are really pegging back the Aussies.Adil Rashid to Travis Head. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Plunkett.Adil Rashid to Travis Head. Googly length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Plunkett.Mark Wood to Matthew Wade. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Ali.Mark Wood to Matthew Wade. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.Mark Wood to Travis Head. Half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.OUT! Caught. Mark Wood to Glenn Maxwell. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, by Roy. Outstanding work from Roy in the deep. Wood works his magic once again. It looks like this is six off the bat, but Roy had other ideas. Mowed out to him at deep mid wicket, he jumps up to take a blinding catch, was going to step over the rope, so threw it back up in the air. He has time to get back inside the rope to complete the catch. Remarkable.Mark Wood to Glenn Maxwell. Half volley, outside off stump backing away driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.APPEAL! Mark Wood to Glenn Maxwell. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed to cover for no runs, dropped catch by Plunkett, direct hit by Plunkett, appeal made for Run Out. All sorts going on here. Maxwell fires it at extreme pace to Plunkett at extra cover. It bursts through the hands, but he still has the awareness to pick up and throw at the stumps. Head was safely in. Plunkett would've been disappointed with the drop.Adil Rashid to Travis Head. Slider back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Stokes.Adil Rashid to Glenn Maxwell. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.Adil Rashid to Travis Head. Slider length ball, middle stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Wood.Adil Rashid to Travis Head. Slider length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Root.Adil Rashid to Travis Head. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Adil Rashid to Travis Head. Quicker ball full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to long off for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Morgan.Jake Ball to Travis Head. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.Jake Ball to Travis Head. Length ball, to leg backing away pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.FOUR! Jake Ball to Travis Head. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past long on for 4 runs. Short again, four again. Head knew what was coming, so set himself early to flap it through mid wicket.FOUR! Jake Ball to Travis Head. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Bumper from Ball and Head dissects the deep fielders to perfection with his pull shot.Jake Ball to Glenn Maxwell. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to slips for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.Jake Ball to Travis Head. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot flick, hit pad to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.Moeen Ali to Glenn Maxwell. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Wide Moeen Ali to Glenn Maxwell. Off break length ball, down leg side moves in front, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.Moeen Ali to Glenn Maxwell. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Plunkett.Moeen Ali to Glenn Maxwell. Off break back of a length, middle stump backing away driving, inside edge to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Roy.FOUR! Moeen Ali to Glenn Maxwell. Off break back of a length, off stump backing away driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Maxwell springs back outside leg stump and drills it off the backfoot to the cover boundary. Super batting.Moeen Ali to Travis Head. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Hales.Moeen Ali to Glenn Maxwell. Off break length ball, off stump down the track driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.Jake Ball to Glenn Maxwell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Wood.Jake Ball to Travis Head. Short, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to silly point for 1 run, fielded by Ball.Jake Ball to Travis Head. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Ali.Jake Ball to Glenn Maxwell. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hales.Jake Ball to Glenn Maxwell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Jake Ball to Travis Head. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, hit pad to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.Moeen Ali to Travis Head. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.Moeen Ali to Glenn Maxwell. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ball.FOUR! Moeen Ali to Glenn Maxwell. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Maxwell is swinging hard and he finally gets one away. Thumped off the backfoot past extra cover. No one out in the deep to make the stop.Moeen Ali to Glenn Maxwell. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, bat-pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Moeen Ali to Travis Head. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to slips for 1 run, fielded by Ball.Moeen Ali to Glenn Maxwell. Off break half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 1 run, run save by Hales.Jake Ball to Glenn Maxwell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to silly mid on for 1 run, fielded by Ball.England have halted the scoring rate thanks to a few wickets. Pressure building up on the batsmen at the crease. Big shot coming soon.Jake Ball to Glenn Maxwell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Jake Ball to Travis Head. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Jake Ball to Travis Head. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, shy attempt by Stokes.Jake Ball to Travis Head. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Ali.Jake Ball to Glenn Maxwell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to slips for 1 run, fielded by Root.Moeen Ali to Glenn Maxwell. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Hales.Moeen Ali to Travis Head. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.Moeen Ali to Travis Head. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to slips for no runs, fielded by Ball.Moeen Ali to Travis Head. Off break half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.Moeen Ali to Travis Head. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.Moeen Ali to Glenn Maxwell. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.FOUR! Mark Wood to Travis Head. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. Edged and just wide of Root at second slip. Similar to the delivery that got Warner, going across the left hander. Head plays out in front and gets a big nick to the third man boundary.Mark Wood to Glenn Maxwell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Mark Wood to Glenn Maxwell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Plunkett.Mark Wood to Travis Head. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Plunkett.Mark Wood to Travis Head. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Wood, fielded by Morgan.Mark Wood to Travis Head. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Moeen Ali to Glenn Maxwell. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Roy.Moeen Ali to Glenn Maxwell. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Roy.Wide Moeen Ali to Glenn Maxwell. Off break back of a length, middle stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.Moeen Ali to Travis Head. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.Moeen Ali to Travis Head. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Roy.Moeen Ali to Travis Head. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roy.Moeen Ali to Travis Head. Off break yorker, middle stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Ali.Mark Wood to Glenn Maxwell. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Mark Wood to Glenn Maxwell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Mark Wood to Glenn Maxwell. Short, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Mark Wood to Glenn Maxwell. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Mark Wood to Glenn Maxwell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, thick edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.OUT! Caught. Mark Wood to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front pushing, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off, by Plunkett. Great time for England to pick up the Australian captain. He could've really hurt them if he went on. Another tame end, similar to Henriques. Smith chips the ball to mid off after it spooned up off the toe. He was very early on it, and didn't transfer the weight going forward into the shot. Wood has another big scalp.Moeen Ali to Steven Smith. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Plunkett.Moeen Ali to Travis Head. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Plunkett.Moeen Ali to Steven Smith. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.Moeen Ali to Steven Smith. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.Moeen Ali to Steven Smith. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.Moeen Ali to Steven Smith. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.Liam Plunkett to Steven Smith. Short, outside off stump moves in front pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.Liam Plunkett to Steven Smith. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Liam Plunkett to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.FOUR! Liam Plunkett to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Stylish way to go to fifty. Smith caresses it between extra cover and mid off for four. Australia's captain getting vital runs in a pressure game.Liam Plunkett to Travis Head. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Liam Plunkett to Travis Head. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Adil Rashid to Travis Head. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Plunkett.Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Hales.Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to point for no runs, fielded by Root.Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Rashid.Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Ball.Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Liam Plunkett to Travis Head. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Hales.Liam Plunkett to Travis Head. Short, down leg side on the back foot Fended, Gloved to slips for no runs, fielded by Root.FOUR! Liam Plunkett to Travis Head. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot Late Cut, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Head gets on top of the bounce niucely and chops the ball through backward point for four. Nice settler.Liam Plunkett to Travis Head. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Liam Plunkett to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Liam Plunkett to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Plunkett.Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.Adil Rashid to Travis Head. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, mis-fielded by Morgan, fielded by Hales.OUT! Caught. Adil Rashid to Moises Henriques. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on, by Plunkett. Superb bowling from Rashid. He has been in the groove today. He tosses this one up to entice the big shot, and Henriques succumbs. Shanked straight to Plunkett at mid on. A very soft dismissal.Adil Rashid to Moises Henriques. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Wood.Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rashid.Liam Plunkett to Moises Henriques. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.FOUR! Liam Plunkett to Moises Henriques. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Floated up to the bat and Henriques hammers a drive through the gap for four. Deserved to be put away. Bad ball.Liam Plunkett to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hales.Liam Plunkett to Moises Henriques. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ball.Liam Plunkett to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hales.Liam Plunkett to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Plunkett.Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Ball.Adil Rashid to Moises Henriques. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Ball.Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Plunkett.Adil Rashid to Moises Henriques. Leg spinner length ball, off stump moves in front sweeping, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Hales.Adil Rashid to Moises Henriques. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Ball.Adil Rashid to Moises Henriques. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to square leg for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, bat-pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Wide Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Half volley, wide outside off stump no foot movement Late Cut, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.Ben Stokes to Moises Henriques. Length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.FOUR! Ben Stokes to Moises Henriques. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Now he rocks back to slap a pull shot to the square leg fence. Connected sweetly by Moises and the ball rocketed into the fence.FOUR! Ben Stokes to Moises Henriques. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. A shot that will give Henriques some confidence. A touch of width is crunched off the front foot through the covers. Got a nice stride in.Ben Stokes to Moises Henriques. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, leading edge back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hales.Adil Rashid to Moises Henriques. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Adil Rashid to Moises Henriques. Leg spinner back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Roy.Adil Rashid to Moises Henriques. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, well timed to backward point for no runs, fielded by Wood.Adil Rashid to Moises Henriques. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Adil Rashid to Moises Henriques. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Wood.Adil Rashid to Moises Henriques. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Plunkett.Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Stokes.OUT! Caught. Ben Stokes to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover, by Morgan. Just what England needed. They were on the backfoot until Finch decided to hit one straight up and needlessly give his wicket away. He tried to loft it over mid off, but it came right off the toe and plinked up to Morgan, who took a smart catch over his shoulder.Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.Ben Stokes to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hales.Wide Ben Stokes to Aaron Finch. Half volley, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.FOUR! Ben Stokes to Aaron Finch. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Destructive drive from Finch. A powerful blow down the ground for another boundary. A very productive area for him.Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hales.Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Ball.Adil Rashid to Aaron Finch. Slider short, off stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Ball.Adil Rashid to Aaron Finch. Googly back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Stokes.APPEAL! Adil Rashid to Aaron Finch. Slider back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Buttler, appeal made for L.B.W. Finch not picking up Rashid well at all. This one is fired out the front of the hand and skids thorugh to hit the pad. Finch is well back in the crease, but the ball was going too far down leg.Adil Rashid to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Ali.Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hales.Wide Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Yorker, wide outside off stump no foot movement Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Stokes.FOUR! Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Smith doesn't miss out. Wide full toss and sliced between the two backward point fielders. Excellent placement.Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Ben Stokes to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Adil Rashid to Aaron Finch. Googly back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.Adil Rashid to Aaron Finch. Googly short, off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Buttler.APPEAL! Adil Rashid to Aaron Finch. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy, appeal made for L.B.W. Rashid is flinging out the googly to Finch, who is finding it difficult to read them. The ball spins back to hit the front pad, and Rashid is animated in his appeal. A little inside edge saved Finch.Adil Rashid to Aaron Finch. Googly length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Plunkett.Adil Rashid to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner half volley, to leg backing away driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Ball.Liam Plunkett to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Liam Plunkett to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hales.FOUR! Liam Plunkett to Steven Smith. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs. Smith beats the infield with a classic on-drive and it races away for another boundary. Runs flowing at Edgbaston.Liam Plunkett to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hales.Liam Plunkett to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Hales.FREE HIT. Liam Plunkett to Steven Smith. Short, outside off stump moves in front pulling, well timed to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.No ball Liam Plunkett to Steven Smith. Beamer, off stump moves in front working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hales.Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.This partnership moves along to above fifty, and batting is looking easy for the Aussies. 300 plus is definitely on the cards.Adil Rashid to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot pushing, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump down the track driving, well timed to long on for 2 runs, run save by Ball.Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner yorker, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rashid.Liam Plunkett to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.Liam Plunkett to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Liam Plunkett to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Liam Plunkett to Aaron Finch. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hales.Fifty for Finch, in good time too. Just a start for him though, he'll want to push on for his team and make it a biggy.Liam Plunkett to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hales.Liam Plunkett to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Ben Stokes to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Root.Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.FOUR! Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. Lucky. Smith goes fishing well outside the off stump, and a heathly edge is just out of reach of the diving Buttler.Ben Stokes to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.FOUR! Ben Stokes to Aaron Finch. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Now the pressure is put onto Stokes. Back to back fours for Finch as he carves it behind backward point.FOUR! Ben Stokes to Aaron Finch. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs. Pressure released. Finch latches onto the short ball and pummels it over square leg for four.Liam Plunkett to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front defending, thick edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.England are tightening the screw after a few cheap overs. Stokes and Plunkett forming a good partnership here.Liam Plunkett to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Liam Plunkett to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Plunkett.Liam Plunkett to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Liam Plunkett to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Liam Plunkett to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Ben Stokes to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Hales.Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Ben Stokes to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Roy.Ben Stokes to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Ben Stokes to Aaron Finch. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Wood.Liam Plunkett to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Plunkett.Good start from Australia here. Apart from the loss of Warner, things have gone to plan. Good run rate in the opening overs, and a nice platform for them to build on in the middle period.Liam Plunkett to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Liam Plunkett to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.Wide Liam Plunkett to Aaron Finch. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.Liam Plunkett to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, shy attempt by Stokes.Liam Plunkett to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Liam Plunkett to Aaron Finch. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Ben Stokes to Aaron Finch. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ball.Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Ben Stokes to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Ben Stokes to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Plunkett.Ben Stokes to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Liam Plunkett to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, bat-pad to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.Liam Plunkett to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Ball.FOUR! Liam Plunkett to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs. Stunning down the ground again. Finch batters an on-drive past the diving fielder for four more.Liam Plunkett to Steven Smith. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, mis-fielded by Stokes, fielded by Hales.Liam Plunkett to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hales.FOUR! Liam Plunkett to Aaron Finch. Half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed past long off for 4 runs. A gentle poke down the ground, but it is timed exquisitely by Finch. He spilts the two ring fielders to earn himself a boundary.Mark Wood to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Mark Wood to Steven Smith. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Plunkett.Mark Wood to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Plunkett.Mark Wood to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Mark Wood to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Mark Wood to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Jake Ball to Steven Smith. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to long off for 2 runs, run save by Plunkett.FOUR! Jake Ball to Steven Smith. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. A gift from Ball, who has been on the expensive side in this opening spell. Juicy half volley is bashed to the extra cover boundary.Jake Ball to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Jake Ball to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 3 runs, fielded by Roy.Jake Ball to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Jake Ball to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, hit pad to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.FOUR! Mark Wood to Aaron Finch. Length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Too straight from Wood, who was searching for the LBW. Finch tucks it nicely off the pads and very fine too.Mark Wood to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Morgan, fielded by Plunkett.Mark Wood to Steven Smith. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Mark Wood to Steven Smith. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.OUT! Caught. Mark Wood to David Warner. Seaming away length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, outside edge to wicketkeeper, by Buttler. What a beauty from Wood! He angles the ball across Warner, who prods with hard hands right out in front. The ball jags just enough to kiss the edge, and Buttler mops up behind the wicket. Good breakthrough.Mark Wood to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Hales.FOUR! Jake Ball to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Warner is onto the pull in a flash. Ball slightly too short to him so far. Shovelled through mid wicket to the boundary.Jake Ball to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan, fielded by Stokes.Jake Ball to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.Jake Ball to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Plunkett.Jake Ball to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Jake Ball to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Mark Wood to David Warner. Length ball, to leg on the back foot dropped, to gully for 1 run, direct hit by Roy, overthrow by Roy, fielded by Hales.Mark Wood to David Warner. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Mark Wood to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.FOUR! Mark Wood to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, bat-pad past fine leg for 4 runs. Wood strays down leg, and Warner picks it off with ease. Clipped the bat, then pad, on it's way to the fine leg fence.Mark Wood to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.Mark Wood to Aaron Finch. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ball.Jake Ball to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Morgan.Jake Ball to David Warner. Short, outside off stump on the back foot defending, bat-pad to silly point for 1 run, fielded by Roy.Jake Ball to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Roy.FOUR! Jake Ball to David Warner. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Warner is hanging back in the crease, waiting for the ball to drop short, and he pounces on it. Dispatched to the legside boundary for a one bounce four.Jake Ball to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Wide Jake Ball to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.Jake Ball to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ball.Mark Wood to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Fended, bat-pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Roy.Mark Wood to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.Mark Wood to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Wood.Mark Wood to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Wood.Mark Wood to David Warner. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.FOUR! Mark Wood to David Warner. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. This pitch looks a cracker. A true bounce off the wicket and Warner slams a pull shot over mid wicket for four.Jake Ball to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to gully for 1 run, fielded by Roy.Jake Ball to David Warner. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Plunkett.Jake Ball to Aaron Finch. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Hales.FOUR! Jake Ball to Aaron Finch. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Finch looking to go through the covers, but a thick inside edge races past square leg and trickles into the rope. A slice of luck there.Jake Ball to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ball.FOUR! Jake Ball to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past long on for 4 runs. Dismissive from Finch. He sits back and smokes it back through mid on with a flat bat.Mark Wood to David Warner. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Plunkett.Mark Wood to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Roy.Mark Wood to Aaron Finch. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Mark Wood to Aaron Finch. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Mark Wood to Aaron Finch. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.NEW BALL. Mark Wood to Aaron Finch. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Jake Ball to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Good way to set the tone. Ball starts with a maiden. A bit of nip the pitch, but overall very accurate from the fast bowler.Jake Ball to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ball.Jake Ball to David Warner. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Jake Ball to David Warner. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Jake Ball to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ali.NEW BALL. Jake Ball to David Warner. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.