New Zealand 67/1 after 9.3

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat

Edgbaston, Birmingham (neutral venue)

Group A - Match delayed by rain



John Hastings to Luke Ronchi. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Warner.Unfortunately there is some heavy drizzle around the ground and the umpires have put a halt to proceedings. The covers are coming on but hopefully this clears quickly.John Hastings to Kane Williamson. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hazlewood.John Hastings to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.APPEAL! Pat Cummins to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Starc, appeal made for Run Out. An awful mix up almost leads to a calamitous run out for New Zealand. Both batsmen were hesitating but the fielder couldn't capitalise.Pat Cummins to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Cummins.Pat Cummins to Kane Williamson. Short, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.Pat Cummins to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Henriques.Pat Cummins to Luke Ronchi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Head.SIX! Pat Cummins to Luke Ronchi. Short, off stump backing away driving, well timed in the air under control over deep extra cover for 6 runs. What an incredible stroke, Ronchi gives himself room to free the arms and hammers this miles back over the offside. That's the first maximum of the day, I'd wager not the last too.FOUR! Josh Hazlewood to Kane Williamson. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Dispatched with ease as Williamson rocks back and nails a pull shot with absolute impunity.Josh Hazlewood to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.Josh Hazlewood to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Head.Josh Hazlewood to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Hastings.Josh Hazlewood to Kane Williamson. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to point for no runs, run save by Maxwell.Josh Hazlewood to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.Pat Cummins to Luke Ronchi. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Warner.FOUR! Pat Cummins to Luke Ronchi. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Whipped away beautifully over mid wicket, Ronchi is happy to take the aerial route with the powerplay in effect.Pat Cummins to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Starc.Pat Cummins to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Hazlewood.Pat Cummins to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.FOUR! Pat Cummins to Kane Williamson. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Creamed through the covers, Williamson shows his class with an early boundary of authority.Josh Hazlewood to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Head.Josh Hazlewood to Kane Williamson. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Hazlewood.OUT! Caught. Josh Hazlewood to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to backward point, by Maxwell. A tame end for Guptill who was threatening to take the game away from the men in yellow. Hazlewood drags his length back slightly and the Kiwi opener looks to turn the ball to leg, but instead it loops off a thick leading edge into the grateful hands of Maxwell. Huge breakthrough for the Aussies.Josh Hazlewood to Luke Ronchi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.Josh Hazlewood to Luke Ronchi. Short, outside off stump down the track cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.Josh Hazlewood to Martin Guptill. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hastings.Mitchell Starc to Martin Guptill. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Warner.FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Martin Guptill. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Thumped down the ground, that was in the slot as Starc just missed his yorker. In this mood, Guptill won't miss out on the scoring opportunity. Early issues for Steve Smith and his bowlers.Mitchell Starc to Martin Guptill. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Finch.Mitchell Starc to Martin Guptill. Half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Cummins.FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Creamed through the covers, Guptill looks in sublime form this morning. That was by no means a half volley but Guptill still threw everything at it, sending the ball rocketing away.Mitchell Starc to Martin Guptill. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Finch.FOUR! Josh Hazlewood to Luke Ronchi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs. New Zealand certainly aren't holding back this morning, they are off to an absolute flier at Edgbaston. Ronchi trusts his power to clear the fielder at mid off and succeeds with a clean strike.Josh Hazlewood to Martin Guptill. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Hastings.Josh Hazlewood to Martin Guptill. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.Josh Hazlewood to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.FOUR! Josh Hazlewood to Martin Guptill. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Sumptuous driving by Guptill, thrusting the full face of the bat through a decent delivery and crunching it straight down the ground.Josh Hazlewood to Luke Ronchi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.Mitchell Starc to Martin Guptill. Short, down leg side ducked, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.APPEAL! Mitchell Starc to Luke Ronchi. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, direct hit by Warner, appeal made for Run Out. Super fielding from Warner as he fires in a direct hit at the non-striker's end, Ronchi is just quick enough to scamper home.Mitchell Starc to Luke Ronchi. Yorker, outside off stump no foot movement Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Luke Ronchi. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled past deep cover for 4 runs. Sliced over the covers, Ronchi certainly wasn't in control of that stroke but he is rewarded for his intent with a boundary. The ball skewed off a thick edge and only just cleared the lurking fielder at cover.Mitchell Starc to Luke Ronchi. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.Mitchell Starc to Luke Ronchi. Length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Warner.FOUR! Josh Hazlewood to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Smashed through point with a brutal swing of the blade, Guptill latched onto that wide ball in a flash. Encouraging early signs for the Black Caps.Josh Hazlewood to Martin Guptill. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.Josh Hazlewood to Martin Guptill. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.FOUR! Josh Hazlewood to Martin Guptill. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Warm applause greets the first boundary of the day as Hazlewood strays onto Guptill's pads. The Kiwi opener whips his wrists through the ball with no intention of keeping it down, dispatching it over the legside.Josh Hazlewood to Martin Guptill. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.Wide Josh Hazlewood to Martin Guptill. Out-swinging length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Wade.NEW BALL. Josh Hazlewood to Luke Ronchi. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.Mitchell Starc to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.Mitchell Starc to Luke Ronchi. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Warner.Mitchell Starc to Luke Ronchi. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Warner.Mitchell Starc to Martin Guptill. Half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, well timed to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, fielded by Head.Mitchell Starc to Martin Guptill. Length ball, off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.NEW BALL. Mitchell Starc to Martin Guptill. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Warner.