South Africa innings
Batsman
How Out
Runs
Balls
Hashim Amla
not out
1
2
Quinton de Kock
not out
0
2
Faf du Plessis
AB de Villiers
David Miller
Jean-Paul Duminy
Chris Morris
Wayne Parnell
Kagiso Rabada
Morne Morkel
Imran Tahir
Extras
(w 1)
1
Total
(0.4 ov, RPO: 3.00)
2
Sri Lanka Bowling
Overs
Mdns
Runs
Wkts
Lasith Malinga
0.4
0
2
0
Fall of Wickets:
Umpires: Aleem Dar, Ian Gould
TV Umpire: Paul Reiffel
Match Referee: David Boon
Toss: Sri Lanka, who chose to field
South Africa 2/0 after 0.4
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field
Kennington Oval, London (neutral venue)
3rd Match, Group B
0.5:
Wide Lasith Malinga to Quinton de Kock. Yorker, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dickwella.
0.4:
Lasith Malinga to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Tharanga.
0.3:
Lasith Malinga to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Kapugedera.
0.3:
Wide Lasith Malinga to Quinton de Kock. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dickwella.
0.2:
Lasith Malinga to Hashim Amla. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
0.1:
NEW BALL. Lasith Malinga to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Kapugedera.