South Africa 2/0 after 0.4

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field

Kennington Oval, London (neutral venue)

3rd Match, Group B



Wide Lasith Malinga to Quinton de Kock. Yorker, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dickwella.Lasith Malinga to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Tharanga.Lasith Malinga to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Kapugedera.Wide Lasith Malinga to Quinton de Kock. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dickwella.Lasith Malinga to Hashim Amla. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Perera.NEW BALL. Lasith Malinga to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Kapugedera.