England 176/4 after 36

West Indies won the toss and elected to field

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

1st ODI



Carlos Brathwaite to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Bishoo.Carlos Brathwaite to Ben Stokes. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.Carlos Brathwaite to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Powell.Jason Mohammed to Ben Stokes. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Holder.Jason Mohammed to Eoin Morgan. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Nurse.Jason Mohammed to Ben Stokes. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Powell.Jason Mohammed to Eoin Morgan. Quicker length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Nurse.FOUR! Jason Mohammed to Eoin Morgan. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Morgan finds the boundary again. He sits back in the crease and heaves to cow corner, splitting the deep fielders perfectly.Jason Mohammed to Eoin Morgan. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Holder.Carlos Brathwaite to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Bishoo.England are just ticking the scoreboard along for a big last ten finish. A platform is being built for both Stokes and Morgan to boost England up to a defendable score.Carlos Brathwaite to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Bishoo.Carlos Brathwaite to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Nurse.Carlos Brathwaite to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Mohammed.Carlos Brathwaite to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Nurse.Carlos Brathwaite to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.Jason Mohammed to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Mohammed.Jason Mohammed to Ben Stokes. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Powell.Jason Mohammed to Eoin Morgan. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Carter.Jason Mohammed to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Mohammed.Jason Mohammed to Ben Stokes. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Powell.Jason Mohammed to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.Jason Holder to Ben Stokes. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to long off for 2 runs, run save by Brathwaite.Jason Holder to Ben Stokes. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Nurse.Wide Jason Holder to Ben Stokes. Short, down leg side swayed away, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Hope.Jason Holder to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to slips for no runs, fielded by Hope.Jason Holder to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Nurse.Jason Holder to Eoin Morgan. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.FOUR! Jason Holder to Eoin Morgan. Slower ball short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Incredible shot from Morgan. The ball stops in the surface, so he plays a tennis-like slap through mid off for four.Jason Mohammed to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Mohammed.Jason Mohammed to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.Jason Mohammed to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Mohammed.Jason Mohammed to Ben Stokes. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Carter.Jason Mohammed to Eoin Morgan. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Bishoo.Jason Mohammed to Ben Stokes. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Bishoo.Jason Holder to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Brathwaite.Jason Holder to Ben Stokes. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, well timed to mid wicket for no runs.Jason Holder to Ben Stokes. Short, down leg side down the track pulling, to backward square leg for 2 runs.Jason Holder to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Late Cut, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.Jason Holder to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.Fifty for the England captain. He started off slowly, but is gradually accelerating as he goes on. The visitors will be wanting him to be there at the end if they are to post a good total.Jason Holder to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, down leg side down the track driving, bottom edge to leg slip for no runs, fielded by Hope.Ashley Nurse to Ben Stokes. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Nurse.Ashley Nurse to Ben Stokes. Off break yorker, down leg side on the front foot working, outside edge to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Nurse.Ashley Nurse to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.Ashley Nurse to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Holder.Ashley Nurse to Ben Stokes. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Holder.Ashley Nurse to Ben Stokes. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Nurse.Shannon Gabriel to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Holder.Shannon Gabriel to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.Shannon Gabriel to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, to leg on the back foot dropped, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Carter.Shannon Gabriel to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Gabriel.Shannon Gabriel to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Late Cut, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.Shannon Gabriel to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot pulling, hit helmet to backward point for no runs, fielded by Carter.Ashley Nurse to Eoin Morgan. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Bishoo.Ashley Nurse to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Holder.FOUR! Ashley Nurse to Eoin Morgan. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs. Brilliant from Morgan. Back to back boundaries for him. Mid off is up in the ring, so he takes a step towards the ball before lofting it over the top.FOUR! Ashley Nurse to Eoin Morgan. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Too short from Nurse, and Morgan latches onto it. Smeared over mid wicket with power for four.Ashley Nurse to Eoin Morgan. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Holder.Ashley Nurse to Ben Stokes. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Bishoo.Shannon Gabriel to Ben Stokes. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Brathwaite.Shannon Gabriel to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Carter.Shannon Gabriel to Ben Stokes. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Powell.Shannon Gabriel to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Gabriel.Shannon Gabriel to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Holder.Shannon Gabriel to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Holder.OUT! Caught. Ashley Nurse to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, leading edge to slips, by Carter. Nurse strikes again. West Indies finally hang onto a chance. Buttler tries to clip the ball into the legside, going with the spin, but the ball holds it's line and skids through. It flicks the leading edge and lobs up to Carter at first slip, who takes a stunning one handed grab.Ashley Nurse to Eoin Morgan. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run.Ashley Nurse to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Brathwaite.Ashley Nurse to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Lewis.Ashley Nurse to Eoin Morgan. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.Ashley Nurse to Jos Buttler. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run.FOUR! Devendra Bishoo to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, top edge in the air uncontrolled past fine leg for 4 runs. Morgan is on the sweep, but he isn't in total control fo the stroke. A bit of a top edge, but luckily for him it loops over short fine leg's head and runs into the boundary.FOUR! Devendra Bishoo to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Bishoo drags his length once more. He has been pretty inconsistent so far. Morgan is quick to spring back in the crease before shovelling it over the top for four.Devendra Bishoo to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.Wide Devendra Bishoo to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Hope.Wide Devendra Bishoo to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Hope.Devendra Bishoo to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.Devendra Bishoo to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Lewis.Devendra Bishoo to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Holder.Ashley Nurse to Jos Buttler. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.Ashley Nurse to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.Ashley Nurse to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.Ashley Nurse to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.Ashley Nurse to Jos Buttler. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Hope.Ashley Nurse to Jos Buttler. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Bishoo.Devendra Bishoo to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.Devendra Bishoo to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Carter.Devendra Bishoo to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Brathwaite.Devendra Bishoo to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.Devendra Bishoo to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Brathwaite.Wide Devendra Bishoo to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Hope.FOUR! Devendra Bishoo to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs. Dropped very short by the leg spinner. A very loose delivery that is rightfully smacked away by the England captain. He rocks back to spank it to the square leg fence for a one bounce four.Ashley Nurse to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Nurse.Ashley Nurse to Jos Buttler. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Powell.Ashley Nurse to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Hope.OUT! Caught. Ashley Nurse to Sam Billings. Off break half volley, outside off stump down the track working, to mid wicket, by Brathwaite. Billings throws it away. A tame dismissal from the opener, as he advances down the pitch to gently chip the ball into the hands of short mid wicket. A cry of anguish from him as he walks off. He knows a ton was on the cards there.Ashley Nurse to Eoin Morgan. Off break back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Brathwaite.Ashley Nurse to Sam Billings. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.Devendra Bishoo to Sam Billings. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to slips for 1 run, fielded by Carter.Devendra Bishoo to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner half volley, down leg side down the track working, hit pad to slips for 1 run, fielded by Nurse.Devendra Bishoo to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner length ball, to leg backing away driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.Wide Devendra Bishoo to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Hope.Devendra Bishoo to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot reverse sweeping, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Nurse.Devendra Bishoo to Sam Billings. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to mid on for 1 run.Fifty for Billings. His second in ODI cricket. He will need a big score if he wants a regular place in this side, so still plenty of work for him to do.Devendra Bishoo to Sam Billings. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Holder.Ashley Nurse to Eoin Morgan. Quicker ball yorker, middle stump no foot movement defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Nurse.Ashley Nurse to Eoin Morgan. Off break short, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.Wide Ashley Nurse to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to leg slip for 1 run, fielded by Hope, fielded by Holder.FOUR! Ashley Nurse to Eoin Morgan. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Morgan makes this looks easy. Mid off is up in the circle, the ball sits up, so he just leans back and lifts it over his head for four.Ashley Nurse to Sam Billings. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.Ashley Nurse to Sam Billings. Off break back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Hope.Ashley Nurse to Eoin Morgan. Off break back of a length, down leg side on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Bishoo.Carlos Brathwaite to Eoin Morgan. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Mohammed.Carlos Brathwaite to Sam Billings. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Holder.Carlos Brathwaite to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, fielded by Lewis.Carlos Brathwaite to Sam Billings. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to slips for 1 run, fielded by Carter.FOUR! Carlos Brathwaite to Sam Billings. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Cracked back past the bowler on the up. A flat batted drive flies to the left of Brathwaite, and skips away for four.Carlos Brathwaite to Sam Billings. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Holder.Ashley Nurse to Sam Billings. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Brathwaite.Ashley Nurse to Sam Billings. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Nurse.Ashley Nurse to Eoin Morgan. Off break half volley, off stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 1 run, fielded by Bishoo.Ashley Nurse to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Nurse.Ashley Nurse to Sam Billings. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Mohammed.FOUR! Ashley Nurse to Sam Billings. Off break full toss, outside off stump moves in front sweeping, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Awful delivery from Nurse, that deserved to be punished. Billings shuffles across, looking to go legside, then gets served just what he wanted. A juicy full toss is easily swiped behind square to the boundary.Carlos Brathwaite to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Gabriel.Carlos Brathwaite to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Brathwaite.Carlos Brathwaite to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to slips for no runs, fielded by Nurse.Carlos Brathwaite to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, down leg side down the track Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.Carlos Brathwaite to Sam Billings. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Holder.Carlos Brathwaite to Sam Billings. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Nurse.Ashley Nurse to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, middle stump backing away defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mohammed.Drinks in Antigua. West Indies will be happy with their start, which is mainly down to the brilliance of Gabriel. They have put down two chances though. England are looking to rebuild through Billings and Morgan.Ashley Nurse to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Holder.Ashley Nurse to Sam Billings. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.Ashley Nurse to Sam Billings. Quicker ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, Gloved to leg slip for no runs, fielded by Hope.Ashley Nurse to Sam Billings. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to short fine leg for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Brathwaite.Ashley Nurse to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Nurse.Carlos Brathwaite to Sam Billings. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Nurse.Carlos Brathwaite to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, down leg side down the track cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Brathwaite.Carlos Brathwaite to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to backward point for no runs, fielded by Carter.Carlos Brathwaite to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Late Cut, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Carter.Carlos Brathwaite to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot Steer, to slips for no runs, fielded by Carter.Carlos Brathwaite to Sam Billings. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to slips for 1 run, mis-fielded by Carter.Ashley Nurse to Sam Billings. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.FOUR! Ashley Nurse to Sam Billings. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. He goes for the reverse again, and the connection is even better. Hit right out of the screws, through backward point this time, and it rockets to the fence.FOUR! Ashley Nurse to Sam Billings. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Cheeky from Billings. He pre-meditates the reverse sweep and executes it brilliantly. Dragged through a gully region for four.Ashley Nurse to Eoin Morgan. Off break back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.Ashley Nurse to Sam Billings. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Powell.Ashley Nurse to Sam Billings. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.Carlos Brathwaite to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.Carlos Brathwaite to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.Carlos Brathwaite to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, middle stump down the track driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.Carlos Brathwaite to Sam Billings. Length ball, outside off stump down the track dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Carter.FOUR! Carlos Brathwaite to Sam Billings. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Billings takes a few steps down and across the stumps before whipping it through mid wicket for four. Terrific skill to manoeuvre it through there.Carlos Brathwaite to Sam Billings. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.Ashley Nurse to Eoin Morgan. Off break back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.Ashley Nurse to Eoin Morgan. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Carter.APPEAL! Ashley Nurse to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, middle stump moves in front sweeping, hit pad to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Nurse, appeal made for L.B.W. Optimistic shout from West Indies. Morgan moved well across, and the ball would have missed off stump by some distance.Ashley Nurse to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Nurse.Ashley Nurse to Sam Billings. Off break half volley, outside off stump down the track working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Mohammed.Ashley Nurse to Sam Billings. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Holder.Carlos Brathwaite to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.Carlos Brathwaite to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.Carlos Brathwaite to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Carter.Carlos Brathwaite to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, to leg down the track Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.Carlos Brathwaite to Eoin Morgan. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Holder.Carlos Brathwaite to Eoin Morgan. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to slips for no runs, dropped catch by Powell. A second drop for West Indies. They are not helping themselves, and could be in an even better position. Morgan chases a wide delivery from Brathwaite, and gets a healthy edge through to first slip. The wicketkeeper dives to his left, to make things more difficult for Powell at slip, but he still should've hung on.Shannon Gabriel to Sam Billings. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Lewis.Shannon Gabriel to Sam Billings. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Holder.Shannon Gabriel to Sam Billings. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Holder.Shannon Gabriel to Sam Billings. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Holder.FOUR! Shannon Gabriel to Sam Billings. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Swatted away by Billings. He picks the length quickly and hammers it over the top for four.Shannon Gabriel to Sam Billings. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Carter.Jason Holder to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Holder.Jason Holder to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Carter.FOUR! Jason Holder to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Morgan is away. Sweetly driven through the covers, threading the gap nicely, as it trickles away to the boundary.Jason Holder to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Holder.Jason Holder to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.Jason Holder to Sam Billings. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front flick, to mid on for 1 run, run save by Brathwaite.Shannon Gabriel to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Lewis.Shannon Gabriel to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.Shannon Gabriel to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Lewis.Shannon Gabriel to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.OUT! Bowled. Shannon Gabriel to Joe Root. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed. Gabriel does the business again. The extra pace, a bit of nip off the surface, and Root is comprehensively bowled. May have kept a little low, like the Roy dismissal, but he was just too quick for Root to do anything about it. Terrific bowling.Shannon Gabriel to Sam Billings. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to gully for 1 run, fielded by Nurse.Jason Holder to Sam Billings. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to gully for 1 run, shy attempt by Carter.Jason Holder to Sam Billings. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track dropped, to gully for no runs, fielded by Mohammed.Jason Holder to Sam Billings. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Mohammed.Jason Holder to Joe Root. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, well timed to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, run save by Brathwaite, fielded by Bishoo.Jason Holder to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.Jason Holder to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Mohammed.Shannon Gabriel to Sam Billings. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Lewis.Shannon Gabriel to Sam Billings. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Lewis.Shannon Gabriel to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, inside edge to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.OUT! L.B.W. Shannon Gabriel to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, hit pad. No hesistation from the umpire here, this one is stone dead. The ball keeps very low, and with Gabriel's pace, Roy could not adjust to keep it out. It skids underneath the blade to pin him in front of middle. Gabriel is rewarded after a good opening stint.Shannon Gabriel to Sam Billings. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 3 runs, run save by Carter, fielded by Brathwaite.FOUR! Shannon Gabriel to Sam Billings. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs. Crunched back down the ground by Billings. He finally gets one away and hits one beautifully in the V. No one stopping that despite a spirited chase.Jason Holder to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air uncontrolled to short extra cover for no runs, dropped catch by Holder, fielded by Carter. First chance for West Indies is put down. A very catchable return chance for the captain, as Roy pops the ball it back from a check-drive. Straight in and straight back out though. Opportunity off.Jason Holder to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Nurse.Jason Holder to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Gabriel.Jason Holder to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Mohammed.Jason Holder to Jason Roy. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Nurse.Jason Holder to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.Shannon Gabriel to Sam Billings. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.Marvellous over from Gabriel there. Probably deserved a wicket. He is putting the ball right up to the bat and getting late movement in the air.Shannon Gabriel to Sam Billings. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Gabriel.Shannon Gabriel to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Bishoo.Shannon Gabriel to Jason Roy. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.Shannon Gabriel to Jason Roy. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.Shannon Gabriel to Jason Roy. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.Jason Holder to Sam Billings. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to gully for no runs, fielded by Mohammed.Jason Holder to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Powell.FOUR! Jason Holder to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Lovely wrists again. Roy takes the ball from outside off to flip it through mid wicket. Timing is sublime, and it races away to the fence.FOUR! Jason Holder to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Wonderful stroke from Roy. He steps across his stumps, and uses the wrists brilliantly to whip the ball through square leg for four. Nothing wrong with the delivery, Roy just positioned himself to have the opportunity of scoring runs.Jason Holder to Sam Billings. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to point for 1 run, fielded by Mohammed.Jason Holder to Sam Billings. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.Shannon Gabriel to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Bishoo.Shannon Gabriel to Jason Roy. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.Shannon Gabriel to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Gabriel, fielded by Mohammed.APPEAL! Shannon Gabriel to Sam Billings. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to third man for 1 run, fielded by Brathwaite, appeal made for L.B.W. Another big appeal from the hosts but it is turned down once more. Clearly sliding down leg, and they sneak through for a leg bye. Excellent start from the bowlers here.Shannon Gabriel to Sam Billings. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.NEW BALL. APPEAL! Shannon Gabriel to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to third man for 1 run, fielded by Brathwaite, appeal made for L.B.W. Roy is done for pace as Gabriel spears one into the pads. He falls across the ball slightly and it cannons into the front leg. Too much doubt for the umpire though, with height being the main issue.Jason Holder to Sam Billings. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Carter.A watchful opening over for the two batsmen. Good lines from Holder to get the Windies off to a solid start.Jason Holder to Sam Billings. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.Jason Holder to Jason Roy. Half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Mohammed.Jason Holder to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.Jason Holder to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.NEW BALL. Jason Holder to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.