Sri Lanka 15/0 after 5.3

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat

Galle International Stadium

1st Test - Day 1 - Session 1



Subashis Roy to Upul Tharanga. In-swinging short, off stump on the back foot cutting, to gully for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Subashis Roy to Upul Tharanga. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, hit pad to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.Subashis Roy to Upul Tharanga. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Das.Mustafizur Rahman to Dimuth Karunaratne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Das.Mustafizur Rahman to Dimuth Karunaratne. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.Mustafizur Rahman to Dimuth Karunaratne. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Das.Mustafizur Rahman to Dimuth Karunaratne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Mustafizur Rahman to Dimuth Karunaratne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.Mustafizur Rahman to Dimuth Karunaratne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.Taskin Ahmed to Dimuth Karunaratne. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Rahim.Taskin Ahmed to Dimuth Karunaratne. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.Taskin Ahmed to Dimuth Karunaratne. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Das.Taskin Ahmed to Dimuth Karunaratne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Das.FOUR! Taskin Ahmed to Dimuth Karunaratne. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, thick edge past third man for 4 runs.Taskin Ahmed to Dimuth Karunaratne. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Das.FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Upul Tharanga. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.APPEAL! Mustafizur Rahman to Upul Tharanga. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Rahim, appeal made for L.B.W.Mustafizur Rahman to Upul Tharanga. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Das.Mustafizur Rahman to Upul Tharanga. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Das.Mustafizur Rahman to Upul Tharanga. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Das.Mustafizur Rahman to Dimuth Karunaratne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to long on for 3 runs, fielded by Roy.Taskin Ahmed to Upul Tharanga. Back of a length, off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Das.Taskin Ahmed to Upul Tharanga. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Taskin Ahmed to Upul Tharanga. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Das.Taskin Ahmed to Upul Tharanga. In-swinging length ball, down leg side no foot movement, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Das.Taskin Ahmed to Upul Tharanga. Back of a length, middle stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Das.Taskin Ahmed to Dimuth Karunaratne. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.Wide Taskin Ahmed to Dimuth Karunaratne. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Das.Mustafizur Rahman to Dimuth Karunaratne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Rahim.Mustafizur Rahman to Dimuth Karunaratne. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.Mustafizur Rahman to Dimuth Karunaratne. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rahman.Mustafizur Rahman to Dimuth Karunaratne. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Das.Mustafizur Rahman to Dimuth Karunaratne. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Das.NEW BALL. Mustafizur Rahman to Dimuth Karunaratne. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Das.