South Africa 11/1 after 12.1

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat

University Oval, Dunedin

1st Test - Day 1 - Session 1



Trent Boult to Dean Elgar. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.Trent Boult to Dean Elgar. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.Trent Boult to Dean Elgar. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.Trent Boult to Dean Elgar. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.Trent Boult to Dean Elgar. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.Jeetan Patel to Hashim Amla. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Patel.Jeetan Patel to Hashim Amla. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to leg slip for no runs, fielded by Latham.Jeetan Patel to Hashim Amla. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Santner.Jeetan Patel to Hashim Amla. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Latham.Jeetan Patel to Hashim Amla. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Raval.Jeetan Patel to Dean Elgar. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Wagner.Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. Length ball, off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Santner.Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. Seaming away length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to slips for no runs, fielded by Neesham.Jeetan Patel to Dean Elgar. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Neesham.Jeetan Patel to Dean Elgar. Off break back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Neesham.Jeetan Patel to Dean Elgar. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Patel.Jeetan Patel to Dean Elgar. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Neesham.Jeetan Patel to Dean Elgar. Off break back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Latham.Jeetan Patel to Dean Elgar. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Raval.Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. Seaming in length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Boult.OUT! L.B.W. Trent Boult to Stephen Cook. Seaming in length ball, middle stump on the front foot, hit pad. Complete misjudgement from Cook, leave deliveries like this alone at your peril. This pitched on middle and straightened up but the opener had hoisted his arms aloft with the intension of the ball sailing through harmlessly to the keeper. Instead the ball thuds into his back pad and the umpire has no hesitation in raising the finger to give the Kiwis their first. Cook is disgusted with himself and trudges off with no thoughts of a review.Trent Boult to Dean Elgar. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Patel.Trent Boult to Dean Elgar. Half volley, to leg on the front foot working, well timed to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.Trent Boult to Dean Elgar. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Santner.Trent Boult to Dean Elgar. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.Jeetan Patel to Stephen Cook. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Santner.Jeetan Patel to Stephen Cook. Off break back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Santner.Jeetan Patel to Stephen Cook. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.Jeetan Patel to Stephen Cook. Off break back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.Jeetan Patel to Stephen Cook. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.Jeetan Patel to Stephen Cook. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Latham.Trent Boult to Dean Elgar. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Latham.Trent Boult to Dean Elgar. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling. Absolute ripper from Boult, squares up Elgar and has him all at sea.Trent Boult to Dean Elgar. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.Trent Boult to Dean Elgar. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.Trent Boult to Dean Elgar. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.Trent Boult to Dean Elgar. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.Jeetan Patel to Stephen Cook. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Latham.Jeetan Patel to Stephen Cook. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Latham.Jeetan Patel to Stephen Cook. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Neesham.Jeetan Patel to Dean Elgar. Off break length ball, middle stump down the track driving, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Boult.APPEAL! Jeetan Patel to Dean Elgar. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to silly point for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W. Spin almost does the trick, Patel sliding this on to beat Elgar on the inside edge. There is a loud appeal but the new ball was bouncing over the top of the stumps there.Jeetan Patel to Dean Elgar. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Raval.Trent Boult to Stephen Cook. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.Trent Boult to Stephen Cook. Length ball, off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.APPEAL! Trent Boult to Stephen Cook. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Latham, appeal made for L.B.W. Swing for Boult but an inside edge saves Cook on this occasion. Encouraging signs for the left-armer though.Trent Boult to Stephen Cook. In-swinging back of a length, off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.Trent Boult to Stephen Cook. Seaming away back of a length, off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.Trent Boult to Stephen Cook. Length ball, off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.Neil Wagner to Dean Elgar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Williamson.FOUR! Neil Wagner to Dean Elgar. Out-swinging half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. This is a confidence builder for Elgar, getting forward and thumping this straight down the ground. He played plenty of strokes like that in the home series against Sri Lanka, as he racked up a load of runs on home soil.Neil Wagner to Dean Elgar. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.Neil Wagner to Dean Elgar. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.Neil Wagner to Dean Elgar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.Neil Wagner to Dean Elgar. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Santner.Trent Boult to Dean Elgar. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Wagner.APPEAL! Trent Boult to Dean Elgar. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, hit pad to square leg for no runs, fielded by Latham, appeal made for L.B.W. A loud appeal from the slip cordon but the bowler is in the best position to see this is heading down leg. A polite shake of the head from the umpire.Trent Boult to Dean Elgar. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.Trent Boult to Dean Elgar. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.Trent Boult to Dean Elgar. Out-swinging half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Santner.Trent Boult to Stephen Cook. In-swinging half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Wagner.Neil Wagner to Stephen Cook. Short, down leg side on the back foot working, to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Boult.Neil Wagner to Stephen Cook. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.Neil Wagner to Stephen Cook. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Latham.Neil Wagner to Stephen Cook. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.Neil Wagner to Stephen Cook. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Boult.Neil Wagner to Stephen Cook. Back of a length, down leg side moves in front, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.Trent Boult to Stephen Cook. In-swinging back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Wagner.Trent Boult to Stephen Cook. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.Trent Boult to Stephen Cook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.Trent Boult to Stephen Cook. In-swinging half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Patel.Trent Boult to Stephen Cook. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.NEW BALL. Trent Boult to Stephen Cook. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.