England 15/2 after 3.4

South Africa won the toss and elected to field

Lord's, London

3rd ODI



Wayne Parnell to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Parnell, fielded by Morkel.Wayne Parnell to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Wayne Parnell to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Parnell.FOUR! Wayne Parnell to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. South Africa have a Test Match field with plenty of slips and close in fielders. Morgan decides to counter that with an aggressive style. He charges down to Parnell and thunders a drive over the top for a one bounce four. Brave cricket from the England skipper.Wayne Parnell to Eoin Morgan. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.Kagiso Rabada to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Maharaj.Kagiso Rabada to Eoin Morgan. Short, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Kagiso Rabada to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Maharaj.Kagiso Rabada to Eoin Morgan. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Kagiso Rabada to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.Kagiso Rabada to Eoin Morgan. Yorker, off stump no foot movement defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Wayne Parnell to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.OUT! L.B.W. Wayne Parnell to Joe Root. Seaming in half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, hit pad. What a start for South Africa, they have nipped out two in the first two overs. Parnell bowls a jaffer here, moving the ball back into Root just enough to pass the inside edge. The Yorkshireman went to whip it through the legside, slightly fell over the shot, and was trapped in front of middle. The visitors are making use of these bowler friendly conditions this morning.Wayne Parnell to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Rabada.Wayne Parnell to Joe Root. Yorker, outside off stump down the track Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Duminy.Wayne Parnell to Joe Root. Seaming in length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, bat-pad to gully for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.NEW BALL. Wayne Parnell to Alex Hales. Half volley, outside off stump no foot movement driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.Kagiso Rabada to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rabada.OUT! Caught. Kagiso Rabada to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, outside edge to slips, by Amla. Rabada flings it down back in the perfect channel, in that corridor of uncertainty, and Roy snicks one to first slip. Prodded with hard hands, and a healthy edge is grabbed comfortably at shin height by Amla. Roy's poor form continues.FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Jason Roy. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs. Wonderfully clipped off the pads from Roy. Rabada errs too straight and it is beautifully picked off through square leg.Kagiso Rabada to Jason Roy. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Kagiso Rabada to Jason Roy. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.NEW BALL. Kagiso Rabada to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.