New Zealand 0/0 after 0.2

New Zealand require another 311 runs with 10 wickets and 49.4 overs remaining

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

6th Match, Group A



Jake Ball to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.NEW BALL. Jake Ball to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, to cover for no runs, run save by Morgan.OUT! Caught. Tim Southee to Jake Ball. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to backward square leg, by Boult.Two in two for Southee as Jake Ball fends the ball and it comes straight off the edge and towards Trent Boult. A good comeback from New Zealand after Jos Buttler and Liam Plunkett were whacking the ball all over and 320 plus was on the cards. Yet again the top order of England came off good with Root top scoring with 64 while Alex Hales (56) and Jos Buttler (61) chipped in with handy fifties. This is not going to be an easy chase but 300 is made regularly by batsmen these days so this could be a good second half.OUT! Caught. Tim Southee to Mark Wood. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to cover, by Taylor. Off the splice of the bat and looped calmly to Ross Taylor who was in close trying to prevent the single.Tim Southee to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Guptill.OUT! Caught. Adam Milne to Liam Plunkett. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump backing away pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on, by Southee. Easy catch for Southee at mid on. It was the change of pace which meant Plunkett skewed the ball straight up. Good cameo from him though.Adam Milne to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away pulling, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Southee.Adam Milne to Jos Buttler. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Guptill.Adam Milne to Jos Buttler. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Santner.Adam Milne to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away pulling, bottom edge to square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Guptill.Wide Adam Milne to Liam Plunkett. Length ball, wide outside off stump no foot movement, Left to wicketkeeper for 2 runs, fielded by Ronchi.SIX! Adam Milne to Liam Plunkett. Short, outside off stump backing away pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs. 300 up for England yet again. Fantastic pull shot over deep square, and that is not a short boundary.Trent Boult to Liam Plunkett. Half volley, middle stump down the track driving, well timed to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Williamson.Trent Boult to Liam Plunkett. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ronchi.Trent Boult to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front driving, inside edge to silly point for 1 run, fielded by Boult.Trent Boult to Jos Buttler. Full toss, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ronchi.Trent Boult to Liam Plunkett. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Williamson.Trent Boult to Liam Plunkett. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Boult.SIX! Adam Milne to Jos Buttler. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. Slapped. Brilliant striking from Buttler at the end.Adam Milne to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ronchi.Adam Milne to Liam Plunkett. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Guptill.FOUR! Adam Milne to Liam Plunkett. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Pure strength from the Yorkie. He finds the gap between the two fielders in the deep.Adam Milne to Jos Buttler. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit body to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Taylor.Adam Milne to Liam Plunkett. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Boult.Trent Boult to Jos Buttler. Full toss, down leg side on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Milne.SIX! Trent Boult to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, down leg side moves in front Scoop, well timed in the air under control over fine leg for 6 runs. What an incredible shot from Buttler.Trent Boult to Jos Buttler. Bouncer, down leg side on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ronchi.Trent Boult to Jos Buttler. Yorker, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Boult.Trent Boult to Jos Buttler. Full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Santner.Trent Boult to Jos Buttler. Yorker, outside off stump no foot movement driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ronchi.Tim Southee to Jos Buttler. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Milne.FOUR! Tim Southee to Jos Buttler. Short, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Tennis style shot from Buttler and the pace he generates with his wrists is enough to beat the diving fielder.Wide Tim Southee to Jos Buttler. Bouncer, outside off stump swayed away, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Ronchi.Tim Southee to Liam Plunkett. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Guptill.Tim Southee to Jos Buttler. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Milne.APPEAL! Verified by umpire after REFERRAL. Tim Southee to Jos Buttler. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit body to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Ronchi, appeal made for Caught. Another tactical review but from New Zealand this time. Southee thought there was a touch off the glove but it was straight off the arm and nothing else. Not out.Tim Southee to Jos Buttler. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to cover for no runs, fielded by Taylor.OUT! L.B.W. Verified by umpire after REFERRAL. Mitchell Santner to Adil Rashid. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad. Hitting the middle of middle stump. Tactical review from Rashid but there was no way this way being overturned. 260-7 with six overs left. Big ask to get 300 from here unless Buttler gets going.Mitchell Santner to Jos Buttler. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Anderson.Mitchell Santner to Adil Rashid. Stock ball yorker, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep backward point for 3 runs, fielded by Anderson.FOUR! Mitchell Santner to Adil Rashid. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Great use of the wrists. Rashid has beaten short third man and the ball seemed to gather pace going into the rope.Mitchell Santner to Jos Buttler. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Anderson.Mitchell Santner to Adil Rashid. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, run save by Anderson.Tim Southee to Adil Rashid. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Milne.Tim Southee to Jos Buttler. Full toss, to leg on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Anderson.FOUR! Tim Southee to Jos Buttler. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit helmet in the air uncontrolled past fine leg for 4 runs. First boundary for Buttler and I don't think he knew much about it.Tim Southee to Jos Buttler. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Anderson.Tim Southee to Adil Rashid. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Boult.Tim Southee to Jos Buttler. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Anderson.Mitchell Santner to Adil Rashid. Arm ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, missed to cover for no runs, fielded by Guptill.Mitchell Santner to Adil Rashid. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to slips for no runs, fielded by Broom.Mitchell Santner to Jos Buttler. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Guptill.Mitchell Santner to Jos Buttler. Stock ball yorker, outside off stump no foot movement driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Santner.Wide Mitchell Santner to Jos Buttler. Stock length ball, wide outside off stump no foot movement, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Ronchi.Mitchell Santner to Jos Buttler. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Guptill.Mitchell Santner to Jos Buttler. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Anderson.Corey Anderson to Adil Rashid. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Guptill.Corey Anderson to Adil Rashid. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Ronchi.Corey Anderson to Adil Rashid. Yorker, down leg side on the front foot glancing, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs.OUT! Caught. Corey Anderson to Moeen Ali. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, mis-timed in the air under control to short fine leg, by Boult. Wonderful work from Boult at short fine leg and Anderson has picked up three wickets. Moeen Ali must have thought he had another boundary until a flying Boult plucked the ball out of the air.Corey Anderson to Moeen Ali. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Santner.SIX! Corey Anderson to Moeen Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Hit with the wind and just hard enough to pick up a maximum.Wide Corey Anderson to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Ronchi.Trent Boult to Moeen Ali. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Santner. Runs have started to dry up at a point where England will be wanting to accelerate.Trent Boult to Moeen Ali. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Taylor.Trent Boult to Moeen Ali. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Boult.Trent Boult to Jos Buttler. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Anderson.Trent Boult to Moeen Ali. Short, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Santner.Trent Boult to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Williamson.Corey Anderson to Moeen Ali. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Williamson.Corey Anderson to Moeen Ali. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, inside edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ronchi.Corey Anderson to Jos Buttler. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Ronchi.Corey Anderson to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Southee.Corey Anderson to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.Corey Anderson to Jos Buttler. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Santner.Trent Boult to Jos Buttler. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.Trent Boult to Jos Buttler. Length ball, to leg no foot movement, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ronchi.Trent Boult to Moeen Ali. Yorker, off stump no foot movement defending, to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Ronchi.OUT! Caught. Trent Boult to Ben Stokes. Bouncer, outside off stump swayed away cutting, mis-timed in the air under control to third man, by Milne. Stokes falls two short of his fifty. It was the right shot to play but he got too big of a connection and he ended up giving Milne a simple catch at third man.Trent Boult to Jos Buttler. Length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Santner.Trent Boult to Jos Buttler. Length ball, down leg side moves in front Scoop, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ronchi.Adam Milne to Jos Buttler. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Southee.Adam Milne to Jos Buttler. Leg cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Boult.Adam Milne to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Boult.Adam Milne to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Milne.Wide Adam Milne to Jos Buttler. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Ronchi.Adam Milne to Ben Stokes. Length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Williamson.Adam Milne to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ronchi.Mitchell Santner to Ben Stokes. Stock ball yorker, down leg side on the front foot flick, to long on for 1 run, mis-fielded by Guptill, fielded by Southee.Mitchell Santner to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Taylor.Mitchell Santner to Jos Buttler. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Anderson.Mitchell Santner to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Southee.Mitchell Santner to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Taylor.Mitchell Santner to Jos Buttler. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Milne.Adam Milne to Ben Stokes. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Taylor.Adam Milne to Ben Stokes. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Santner.FOUR! Adam Milne to Ben Stokes. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, well timed past long off for 4 runs. That is not where you bowl to Ben Stokes. And he meets the ball with a glorious straight punch.Adam Milne to Ben Stokes. Half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Southee.Adam Milne to Ben Stokes. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Neesham.Adam Milne to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Broom.Corey Anderson to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Guptill.Corey Anderson to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ronchi.Corey Anderson to Jos Buttler. Yorker, middle stump moves in front working, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Milne.OUT! Bowled. Corey Anderson to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, bottom edge. You could sense the frustration was building with Root not getting on strike and this shot showed. He threw his hands at the ball without any meaningful foot movement and the ball deflected off the edge and into the stumps.Corey Anderson to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Southee.SIX! Corey Anderson to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. In the arc and gone all the way.Tim Southee to Ben Stokes. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Broom.Tim Southee to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ronchi. A touch of frustration building up on Stokes.Tim Southee to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs.Tim Southee to Ben Stokes. Off cutter length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Broom.Tim Southee to Ben Stokes. Length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, well timed to point for no runs, run save by Broom, shy attempt by Broom.Tim Southee to Joe Root. Leg cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run.Wide Tim Southee to Joe Root. Leg cutter length ball, off stump on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Ronchi.Jimmy Neesham to Ben Stokes. Short, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, in the air under control to third man for 2 runs, run save by Anderson.Jimmy Neesham to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Anderson.Jimmy Neesham to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, thick edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Broom.Jimmy Neesham to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Boult.FOUR! Jimmy Neesham to Ben Stokes. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Pierced the field. No chance of stopping it once the ball beats the fielder.Jimmy Neesham to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Williamson.Tim Southee to Ben Stokes. Length ball, down leg side no foot movement working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Anderson.Tim Southee to Ben Stokes. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Guptill.Tim Southee to Ben Stokes. Length ball, off stump no foot movement driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ronchi.Tim Southee to Ben Stokes. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot cutting, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Anderson.Tim Southee to Joe Root. Short, outside off stump down the track pulling, mis-timed in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.Tim Southee to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ronchi.Jimmy Neesham to Ben Stokes. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Broom.Jimmy Neesham to Ben Stokes. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Taylor.FOUR! Jimmy Neesham to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, down leg side down the track pulling, well timed past long off for 4 runs. A skip down the wicket and slapped firmly back past the bowler. No chance of Neesham getting a hand on this.APPEAL! Jimmy Neesham to Ben Stokes. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Neesham, appeal made for Run Out. Not again. Stokes has punched the ball back at the bowler and Neesham has managed to get a finger on it and deflected the ball onto the stumps. The bat is grounded and behind the line though. Not out.Jimmy Neesham to Ben Stokes. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Neesham.Jimmy Neesham to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, to leg no foot movement, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ronchi.Corey Anderson to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Southee.Corey Anderson to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Anderson.Corey Anderson to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Guptill.Corey Anderson to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.Corey Anderson to Joe Root. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Neesham.Corey Anderson to Joe Root. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Neesham.Trent Boult to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Southee.Trent Boult to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Guptill.Trent Boult to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.FOUR! Trent Boult to Ben Stokes. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Change of pace but overpitched and Stokes hits through the line comfortably.Trent Boult to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.Trent Boult to Ben Stokes. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ronchi.Corey Anderson to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, to cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Guptill.SIX! Corey Anderson to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Not that short but at the pace Anderson is bowling that is too easy for Ben Stokes.Corey Anderson to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Guptill.Corey Anderson to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Guptill.Corey Anderson to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ronchi.Corey Anderson to Joe Root. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, direct hit by Neesham.Mitchell Santner to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.FOUR! Mitchell Santner to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, past third man for 4 runs. Nothing more than a deflection but the ball has raced away off the surface.Mitchell Santner to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Guptill.Mitchell Santner to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Boult.Mitchell Santner to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Boult. Fifty for the ever-consistent Joe Root.Mitchell Santner to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Guptill.Corey Anderson to Ben Stokes. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ronchi.Corey Anderson to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Guptill.Wide Corey Anderson to Ben Stokes. Length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Ronchi.Corey Anderson to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ronchi.OUT! Caught. Corey Anderson to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, outside edge to wicketkeeper, by Ronchi. Just the smallest of edges through to Ronchi. Not the biggest appeal from New Zealand but the umpire raised his finger and Morgan has walked off straight away. That is why they call Anderson 'golden arm'.Corey Anderson to Joe Root. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Williamson.Corey Anderson to Joe Root. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Taylor.Trent Boult to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, run save by Neesham.FOUR! Trent Boult to Eoin Morgan. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. A high bouncer but Morgan is quickly onto it as he helps it on it's way.Trent Boult to Eoin Morgan. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 2 runs, run save by Anderson.Trent Boult to Eoin Morgan. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to silly mid on for no runs, shy attempt by Boult.Trent Boult to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Boult.Trent Boult to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Williamson.Adam Milne to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Taylor.Adam Milne to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Southee.Adam Milne to Joe Root. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Milne.Adam Milne to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Anderson.Adam Milne to Joe Root. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.Adam Milne to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Broom.Trent Boult to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Boult.FOUR! Trent Boult to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs. With the slip brought in, Morgan knows there is plenty of open space over the top which he targets.Trent Boult to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ronchi.Trent Boult to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Anderson.Trent Boult to Joe Root. Length ball, to leg moves in front working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.Trent Boult to Joe Root. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ronchi.OUT! Bowled. Adam Milne to Alex Hales. Leg cutter length ball, outside off stump no foot movement working, missed. Milne gets his revenge. It was a good change of pace which beat Hales as he was hanging back waiting for the shorter delivery. Much needed breakthrough for the Kiwis.SIX! Adam Milne to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. Wow. This has gone like a rocket into the crowd. Great strike from Hales.Wide Adam Milne to Alex Hales. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Ronchi.Adam Milne to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Anderson.Adam Milne to Alex Hales. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Anderson. Back to back fifties for Alex Hales in this tournament.Adam Milne to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep backward point for 1 run, mis-fielded by Broom.FOUR! Adam Milne to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. The outfield is quick enough to take the ball to the boundary.Jimmy Neesham to Alex Hales. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ronchi.Jimmy Neesham to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Taylor.Jimmy Neesham to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Southee.Jimmy Neesham to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Broom.Jimmy Neesham to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Taylor.FOUR! Jimmy Neesham to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. Good delivery first up from Neesham but he is unlucky to see the edge run away for four.Adam Milne to Alex Hales. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ronchi.Adam Milne to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Santner.Adam Milne to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, run save by Broom.Adam Milne to Joe Root. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ronchi.Adam Milne to Alex Hales. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.Adam Milne to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Williamson.Mitchell Santner to Joe Root. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Williamson.FOUR! Mitchell Santner to Joe Root. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, past fine leg for 4 runs. Santner loses his line and it gives Root an easy delivery to help around the corner.Mitchell Santner to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Boult.Mitchell Santner to Joe Root. Stock ball full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Taylor.Mitchell Santner to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Broom.SIX! Mitchell Santner to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Another good use of the feet and hitting towards the short straight boundary.Adam Milne to Alex Hales. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Neesham.Wide Adam Milne to Alex Hales. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Ronchi.Adam Milne to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement flick, inside edge to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Guptill.Adam Milne to Alex Hales. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ronchi.Adam Milne to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Milne.Adam Milne to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Guptill.Adam Milne to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Southee.Mitchell Santner to Alex Hales. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Anderson. Time for a drink. England are going nicely on 84-1 with Hales set on 46 and Root quickly getting into his work on 24.Mitchell Santner to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.Mitchell Santner to Joe Root. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot flick, in the air under control to mid on for no runs, fielded by Boult.Mitchell Santner to Joe Root. Stock ball full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Neesham.Mitchell Santner to Alex Hales. Stock ball full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.Mitchell Santner to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Southee.Corey Anderson to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Milne.Corey Anderson to Alex Hales. Short, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Milne.Corey Anderson to Alex Hales. Bouncer, outside off stump no foot movement, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ronchi.Wide Corey Anderson to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Ronchi.Corey Anderson to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Guptill.Corey Anderson to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Santner.Corey Anderson to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, mis-fielded by Williamson.Mitchell Santner to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, run save by Guptill.Mitchell Santner to Alex Hales. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Milne.Mitchell Santner to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.SIX! Mitchell Santner to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Great use of the feet from Root. Right to the pitch and smacked into the crowd for a maximum.Mitchell Santner to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, inside edge to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Williamson.Mitchell Santner to Alex Hales. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Milne.Corey Anderson to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.Corey Anderson to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Santner.Corey Anderson to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Southee.Corey Anderson to Alex Hales. Short, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.Corey Anderson to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Taylor.Corey Anderson to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.Mitchell Santner to Joe Root. Stock ball full toss, to leg on the front foot cutting, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Boult.Mitchell Santner to Alex Hales. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.Mitchell Santner to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Milne.Mitchell Santner to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, inside edge to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Williamson.Mitchell Santner to Alex Hales. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, to cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Guptill.Mitchell Santner to Alex Hales. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Guptill.Corey Anderson to Alex Hales. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.Corey Anderson to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Anderson.Corey Anderson to Alex Hales. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Milne.Corey Anderson to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, mis-fielded by Taylor.Corey Anderson to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Santner.Corey Anderson to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, run save by Southee.FOUR! Adam Milne to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Whipped away to end the powerplay. Pretty even so far but New Zealand would have hoped to use the new ball and overhead conditions more.Adam Milne to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Neesham.Adam Milne to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ronchi.Adam Milne to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Anderson.Adam Milne to Alex Hales. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, run save by Boult, fielded by Santner.Adam Milne to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Williamson.Tim Southee to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.Tim Southee to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.Tim Southee to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Broom.Tim Southee to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Boult.Tim Southee to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.Tim Southee to Alex Hales. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Milne.OUT! Bowled. Adam Milne to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front flick, hit pad. Bowled him. Roy moved across his stumps once again but Milne was quick to react and he fired it in towards leg stump. Another failure for Jason Roy.Adam Milne to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Williamson.FOUR! Adam Milne to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Strong shot down the ground. He was looking legside but the ball was pushed away from him so he decided to hit through the line.Adam Milne to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Neesham.Adam Milne to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Williamson.Adam Milne to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Williamson.Tim Southee to Alex Hales. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Broom.Tim Southee to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Guptill.FOUR! Tim Southee to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs. Sliced away over the top from Hales to bring up his third boundary. And now the players will take a break and have a minute's silence.Tim Southee to Alex Hales. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ronchi.Tim Southee to Alex Hales. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Williamson.Tim Southee to Alex Hales. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Guptill.Trent Boult to Alex Hales. Full toss, outside off stump no foot movement driving, to deep backward point for 3 runs, fielded by Neesham, fielded by Broom.Trent Boult to Jason Roy. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Anderson.Trent Boult to Jason Roy. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump moves in front flick, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Boult.Trent Boult to Jason Roy. Short, down leg side on the front foot pulling, bottom edge to cover for no runs, fielded by Broom.Trent Boult to Jason Roy. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Neesham.Trent Boult to Jason Roy. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Boult.APPEAL! Tim Southee to Alex Hales. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to backward point for no runs, fielded by Broom, appeal made for L.B.W. Big shout from Tim Southee but the ball looks to be sliding down the legside.Tim Southee to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Guptill.Tim Southee to Alex Hales. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ronchi.Tim Southee to Alex Hales. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot working, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Guptill.Tim Southee to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.Tim Southee to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Broom.Trent Boult to Alex Hales. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, run save by Ronchi.Trent Boult to Alex Hales. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ronchi.SIX! Trent Boult to Alex Hales. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. First maximum of the day. Hales picked the length and the shorter boundary.Trent Boult to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Santner.Trent Boult to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.Trent Boult to Alex Hales. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Williamson.Tim Southee to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Milne.Tim Southee to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Southee.Tim Southee to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, run save by Santner.Tim Southee to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Neesham.Tim Southee to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Anderson.Tim Southee to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, fielded by Anderson.Trent Boult to Alex Hales. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, run save by Williamson, fielded by Santner.Trent Boult to Alex Hales. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Guptill.Trent Boult to Alex Hales. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot working, inside edge to cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.Trent Boult to Alex Hales. In-swinging yorker, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Broom.FOUR! Trent Boult to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Boundary for both teams to get underway. Too wide from Boult with no swing to help him coming back into Hales.NEW BALL. Trent Boult to Alex Hales. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Williamson.Tim Southee to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Southee.FOUR! Tim Southee to Jason Roy. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Nice way to start for Jason Roy. He went with the swing and found the middle of the bat. A confidence boost for the England opener.Tim Southee to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, hit pad to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Neesham.Tim Southee to Jason Roy. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Anderson.Tim Southee to Jason Roy. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ronchi.NEW BALL. Tim Southee to Jason Roy. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Neesham. A little shape to start for Tim Southee.