West Indies 57/3 after 17

West Indies won the toss and elected to bat

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

2nd ODI - Drinks



Ben Stokes to Jason Mohammed. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Ben Stokes to Kraigg Brathwaite. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.Liam Plunkett to Jason Mohammed. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Roy. Tight stuff from Plunkett, a maiden to take us to drinks.Liam Plunkett to Jason Mohammed. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Liam Plunkett to Jason Mohammed. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Roy.Liam Plunkett to Jason Mohammed. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Liam Plunkett to Jason Mohammed. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Liam Plunkett to Jason Mohammed. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Ben Stokes to Jason Mohammed. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Plunkett.Ben Stokes to Kraigg Brathwaite. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Plunkett.Ben Stokes to Jason Mohammed. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.Ben Stokes to Jason Mohammed. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Ben Stokes to Kraigg Brathwaite. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Plunkett.Ben Stokes to Jason Mohammed. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Billings.Liam Plunkett to Kraigg Brathwaite. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Liam Plunkett to Jason Mohammed. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Billings.Liam Plunkett to Jason Mohammed. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to backward point for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Liam Plunkett to Jason Mohammed. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Liam Plunkett to Jason Mohammed. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Morgan.FOUR! Liam Plunkett to Jason Mohammed. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. Genuine outside edge but there is no slip in place for the new batsman. Mohammed was looking to run it down but definitely not this fine, a first slip would've swallowed that.Ben Stokes to Jason Mohammed. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to square leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Root.Ben Stokes to Jason Mohammed. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Ben Stokes to Jason Mohammed. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Billings.OUT! Caught. Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to wicketkeeper, by Buttler. Another wicket, England striking at regular intervals. Ben Stokes the man this time, not the greatest delivery he will ever bowl but he will certainly take the result. A bit of width on offer and Hope's eyes lit up, he went at it hard but lost a touch of shape and could only get a thin edge through to Buttler.Ben Stokes to Kraigg Brathwaite. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.Ben Stokes to Kraigg Brathwaite. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to point for no runs, fielded by Roy.Liam Plunkett to Shai Hope. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Woakes.Liam Plunkett to Shai Hope. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Rashid.Liam Plunkett to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement working, leading edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Liam Plunkett to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Roy.Liam Plunkett to Kraigg Brathwaite. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.Liam Plunkett to Kraigg Brathwaite. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Ben Stokes to Kraigg Brathwaite. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Billings.Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Root.Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Root.Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Billings.Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Liam Plunkett to Kraigg Brathwaite. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Rashid.Liam Plunkett to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.Liam Plunkett to Kraigg Brathwaite. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Finn.Liam Plunkett to Shai Hope. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.Liam Plunkett to Shai Hope. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Billings.Liam Plunkett to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Chris Woakes to Kraigg Brathwaite. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Root.Chris Woakes to Kraigg Brathwaite. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Morgan.FOUR! Chris Woakes to Kraigg Brathwaite. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Finally some intent from Brathwaite as he has plenty of time to rock back and nail a pull shot well in front of square.Chris Woakes to Kraigg Brathwaite. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Chris Woakes to Kraigg Brathwaite. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Woakes.Chris Woakes to Kraigg Brathwaite. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Woakes.Steven Finn to Shai Hope. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Billings.FOUR! Steven Finn to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Slapped in front of point with authority by Hope for his first boundary, super stroke.Steven Finn to Shai Hope. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Woakes.Steven Finn to Shai Hope. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Woakes.Steven Finn to Shai Hope. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Billings.Steven Finn to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Stokes.Chris Woakes to Shai Hope. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.Chris Woakes to Shai Hope. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Chris Woakes to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Chris Woakes to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to cover for no runs, run save by Billings.Chris Woakes to Kraigg Brathwaite. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.Chris Woakes to Kraigg Brathwaite. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Billings.Steven Finn to Shai Hope. Short, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Steven Finn to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Billings.Steven Finn to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Billings.OUT! Caught & Bowled. Steven Finn to Kieran Powell. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to silly mid off, fielded by Finn. Powell looks to break the shackles but the ball gets big on him and he top edges his pull shot. Finn shouts for it and pouches the catch safely to bring up his 100th wicket in ODI cricket, the third fastest English player to the achievement. West Indies in some early trouble here as Finn bags his second.Steven Finn to Kieran Powell. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Steven Finn to Kieran Powell. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Finn.Chris Woakes to Kraigg Brathwaite. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Woakes.Chris Woakes to Kraigg Brathwaite. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Chris Woakes to Kraigg Brathwaite. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Woakes.Chris Woakes to Kieran Powell. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Finn.Chris Woakes to Kieran Powell. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.Chris Woakes to Kraigg Brathwaite. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.FOUR! Steven Finn to Kieran Powell. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Quality compact drive from Powell, punishing Finn as he overpitches just slightly by thumping it straight of mid off.APPEAL! Steven Finn to Kieran Powell. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Billings, appeal made for L.B.W. Strangled appeal, this has pitched well outside leg.Steven Finn to Kieran Powell. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, inside edge to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.Steven Finn to Kieran Powell. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Billings.Steven Finn to Kieran Powell. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.Steven Finn to Kieran Powell. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Billings.Chris Woakes to Kraigg Brathwaite. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Woakes.Chris Woakes to Kraigg Brathwaite. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Chris Woakes to Kraigg Brathwaite. Length ball, off stump no foot movement working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.Chris Woakes to Kraigg Brathwaite. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Chris Woakes to Kraigg Brathwaite. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Ali.Chris Woakes to Kraigg Brathwaite. Half volley, off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on for no runs, dropped catch by Morgan. Put down at mid on by the England skipper. It was an outstanding effort by Morgan who put in a full length dive and got a solid hand on the ball, but he just couldn't cling on.FOUR! Steven Finn to Kieran Powell. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.Steven Finn to Kieran Powell. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Billings.OUT! Caught. Steven Finn to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to short extra cover, by Billings. An early strike for Finn and England. This is evidence of the slow nature of this wicket, Lewis was just looking to clip this to leg but the ball stopped in the pitch meaning he was through the shot early. A leading edge looped up into the offside where Billings gobbled it up diving forward.Steven Finn to Evin Lewis. Length ball, to leg no foot movement defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Woakes.Steven Finn to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Billings.Steven Finn to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to point for no runs, fielded by Roy.Chris Woakes to Kraigg Brathwaite. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Chris Woakes to Kraigg Brathwaite. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.Chris Woakes to Kraigg Brathwaite. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Roy.Chris Woakes to Kraigg Brathwaite. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.Chris Woakes to Kraigg Brathwaite. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Plunkett.NEW BALL. Chris Woakes to Kraigg Brathwaite. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Billings.Steven Finn to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Steven Finn to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Finn.Steven Finn to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Roy.FOUR! Steven Finn to Evin Lewis. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Off the front foot this time, even better shot. Crunched away through the offside, Lewis off to a flier.FOUR! Steven Finn to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Quality stroke from Lewis to get going in convincing fashion. Cut away with one leg in the air calypso-style.NEW BALL. Steven Finn to Kraigg Brathwaite. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Billings.