South Africa 118/5 after 28.5

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat

Edgbaston, Birmingham (neutral venue)

7th Match, Group B



OUT! Caught. Hasan Ali to JP Duminy. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, outside edge to slips, by Ali.Hasan Ali to David Miller. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.Hasan Ali to JP Duminy. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Malik.Hasan Ali to David Miller. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.Hasan Ali to JP Duminy. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ali.SIX! Mohammad Hafeez to David Miller. Off break length ball, off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Not out the middle of the bat, but the power of Miller carries the ball over the rope. He charges down to Hafeez and clubs him to long on for a maximum.Mohammad Hafeez to David Miller. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.Mohammad Hafeez to JP Duminy. Off break half volley, off stump down the track pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Mohammad Hafeez to JP Duminy. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Mohammad Hafeez to David Miller. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Malik.Mohammad Hafeez to David Miller. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.Hasan Ali to David Miller. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.Hasan Ali to David Miller. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Amir.Hasan Ali to David Miller. Short, down leg side ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Hasan Ali to David Miller. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Hasan Ali to David Miller. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Khan.Hasan Ali to David Miller. Short, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Ali.Mohammad Hafeez to JP Duminy. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Khan.Mohammad Hafeez to JP Duminy. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Mohammad Hafeez to David Miller. Off break length ball, off stump down the track working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.SIX! Mohammad Hafeez to David Miller. Off break half volley, off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Miller brings up South Africa's hundred in style. He skips down to the pitch of the ball and pummels it over the long on fence for six.Mohammad Hafeez to JP Duminy. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Malik.Mohammad Hafeez to JP Duminy. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.Hasan Ali to David Miller. Short, down leg side swayed away, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Pakistan still keeping South Africa under four an over. A slight surprise that Shadab Khan hasn't been brought into the attack, as he is a wicket taking threat.Hasan Ali to JP Duminy. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.Hasan Ali to David Miller. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run.Hasan Ali to David Miller. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.Hasan Ali to David Miller. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.Hasan Ali to David Miller. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.Mohammad Hafeez to JP Duminy. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, direct hit by Khan.Mohammad Hafeez to David Miller. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Malik.Mohammad Hafeez to David Miller. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Khan.Mohammad Hafeez to David Miller. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Khan.Mohammad Hafeez to David Miller. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Zaman.Mohammad Hafeez to JP Duminy. Off break half volley, off stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Khan.Hasan Ali to David Miller. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Hasan Ali to JP Duminy. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Malik.Hasan Ali to David Miller. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Malik.Hasan Ali to JP Duminy. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Amir.OUT! Bowled. Hasan Ali to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, inside edge. The change back to seam has worked. Faf thinks the ball has kept a little low with how he played the shot. Wide delivery from Hasan Ali, that du Plessis goes after. He ends up reaching out, prodding with hard hands, and the ball cannons back onto the stumps off the inside edge. Faf is left crouched on the floor starting at where the ball pitched.Hasan Ali to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.Mohammad Hafeez to Faf du Plessis. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ali.FOUR! Mohammad Hafeez to Faf du Plessis. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot Scoop, past fine leg for 4 runs. Clever shot from du Plessis. Fine leg is pretty wide, so he quickly gets low and paddles it round the corner. First boundary since the fourteenth over.Mohammad Hafeez to Faf du Plessis. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Azam.Mohammad Hafeez to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, thick edge to slips for no runs, fielded by Amir.Mohammad Hafeez to David Miller. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Malik.Mohammad Hafeez to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Malik.Imad Wasim to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Amir.Rotation of strike is getting better, but still no big overs that will hurt Pakistan. They still have Shadab and Malik to bowl spin if they wish.Imad Wasim to David Miller. Stock length ball, to leg down the track pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.Imad Wasim to David Miller. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Imad Wasim to Faf du Plessis. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Amir.Imad Wasim to David Miller. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Imad Wasim to Faf du Plessis. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.Mohammad Hafeez to David Miller. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.Mohammad Hafeez to David Miller. Off break half volley, middle stump down the track working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Wasim.Mohammad Hafeez to Faf du Plessis. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Malik.Mohammad Hafeez to David Miller. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.Mohammad Hafeez to Faf du Plessis. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Malik.Mohammad Hafeez to Faf du Plessis. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Scoop, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Ali.Imad Wasim to Faf du Plessis. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.South Africa are going nowhere at the minute. Boundaries are hard to come by and the two non-spinning spinners are doing a terrific job.Imad Wasim to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Azam.Imad Wasim to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.Imad Wasim to David Miller. Stock ball half volley, to leg backing away driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.Imad Wasim to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Hafeez.Imad Wasim to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.Mohammad Hafeez to David Miller. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.Mohammad Hafeez to Faf du Plessis. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Mohammad Hafeez to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Azam.Mohammad Hafeez to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Khan, fielded by Zaman.Mohammad Hafeez to David Miller. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Amir.Mohammad Hafeez to David Miller. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Khan.Imad Wasim to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.Pakistan need to pounce on this situation. South Africa are struggling here and require a decent partnership. Plenty of spin to come it would seem.Imad Wasim to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Khan.Imad Wasim to David Miller. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Imad Wasim to David Miller. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, leading edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Khan.Imad Wasim to David Miller. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Imad Wasim to Faf du Plessis. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Mohammad Hafeez to David Miller. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Azam.Mohammad Hafeez to David Miller. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to silly mid off for no runs, run save by Hafeez, fielded by Ali.Mohammad Hafeez to David Miller. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Mohammad Hafeez to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Mohammad Hafeez to David Miller. Off break back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Amir.Mohammad Hafeez to David Miller. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.Imad Wasim to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Imad Wasim to David Miller. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.OUT! Caught. Imad Wasim to AB de Villiers. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to backward point, by Hafeez. AB goes first ball! He goes chasing a wide delivery, looking to get off the mark, and slices a drive into the hands of backward point. It wasn't the length to drive, a needless shot, and Pakistan are on a roll.Imad Wasim to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Khan.Imad Wasim to Faf du Plessis. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Khan.Imad Wasim to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Wasim.OUT! L.B.W. Mohammad Hafeez to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, hit pad. He doesn't get away with this one! De Kock sweeps a straight one, doesn't make any contact, and is trapped in front of middle stump. Would have hit leg stump flush, so a good decision from the umpire. South Africa struggling against the spin.Mohammad Hafeez to Quinton de Kock. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Zaman.Mohammad Hafeez to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, off stump down the track pushing, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Zaman.FOUR! Mohammad Hafeez to Quinton de Kock. Off break half volley, middle stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. A nice shimmy down the pitch, and de Kock whips it over mid wicket for a one bounce four. Nice footwork.Mohammad Hafeez to Faf du Plessis. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Mohammad Hafeez to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Zaman.Imad Wasim to Quinton de Kock. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Zaman.Imad Wasim to Quinton de Kock. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to point for no runs, fielded by Azam.Imad Wasim to Quinton de Kock. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Imad Wasim to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Imad Wasim to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Imad Wasim to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.APPEAL! Mohammad Hafeez to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Ahmed, appeal made for L.B.W. Pakistan should've had their second, but they didn't review! Hafeez does de Kock in the flight, and the ball beats the inside edge to hit the back pad. Umpire shakes his head to the appeal, Sarfraz and bowler had a chat but decided against the review. Replays show all three reds on ball tracking. De Kock survives.Mohammad Hafeez to Faf du Plessis. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Malik.Mohammad Hafeez to Quinton de Kock. Off break half volley, off stump down the track working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.Mohammad Hafeez to Quinton de Kock. Off break half volley, down leg side backing away working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Zaman.Mohammad Hafeez to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Mohammad Hafeez to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Imad Wasim to Quinton de Kock. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Amir.Imad Wasim to Quinton de Kock. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot dropped, to gully for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Imad Wasim to Faf du Plessis. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Azam. The poor fielding is coming back for Pakistan. Twelfth man Ahmed Shehzad with a regulation stop and he lets it through him. Awful.Imad Wasim to Faf du Plessis. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Khan.Imad Wasim to Quinton de Kock. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Imad Wasim to Quinton de Kock. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Amir.Mohammad Hafeez to Quinton de Kock. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Mohammad Hafeez to Faf du Plessis. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Mohammad Hafeez to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Mohammad Hafeez to Quinton de Kock. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, fielded by Khan.Mohammad Hafeez to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Khan.Mohammad Hafeez to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Zaman.Imad Wasim to Quinton de Kock. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Imad Wasim to Faf du Plessis. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Imad Wasim to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Imad Wasim to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.OUT! L.B.W. Imad Wasim to Hashim Amla. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump moves in front working, hit pad. Big wicket for Pakistan! Amla goes back and across, wanting to nudge into the legside, but the ball skids past the inside edge and pins him right in front. Simple decision for the umpire.Imad Wasim to Quinton de Kock. Stock length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Junaid Khan to Hashim Amla. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to slips for no runs, fielded by Ali.Junaid Khan to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Hafeez.FOUR! Junaid Khan to Hashim Amla. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Amla looks like he is carrying off from the last match, where he scored a century. Tucked through square leg with impeccable timing, and the ball trickles into the rope.Junaid Khan to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Junaid Khan to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Malik.Junaid Khan to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Amir.FOUR! Mohammad Amir to Hashim Amla. Short, down leg side moves in front pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Amla moves across early, Amir bangs it into the pitch, and it sits up nicely at hip height for the South Africa to swat it away to the square leg boundary.Mohammad Amir to Hashim Amla. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.Mohammad Amir to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.Mohammad Amir to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Khan.Mohammad Amir to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Amir.Mohammad Amir to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.Junaid Khan to Quinton de Kock. Off cutter half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, run save by Ali, fielded by Zaman.South Africa didn't have the quickest of starts against Sri Lanka either, but they did make up for it as the innings went on. Excellent start from the Pakistan openers to keep them at bay.Junaid Khan to Quinton de Kock. Short, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Junaid Khan to Quinton de Kock. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Zaman.Junaid Khan to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Khan, fielded by Malik.Junaid Khan to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Junaid Khan to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Zaman.Mohammad Amir to Quinton de Kock. Full toss, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hafeez.Mohammad Amir to Hashim Amla. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Malik.Mohammad Amir to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Khan.Wide Mohammad Amir to Hashim Amla. Short, down leg side on the back foot hooking, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.Mohammad Amir to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Mohammad Amir to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.Mohammad Amir to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Wide Mohammad Amir to Hashim Amla. Short, down leg side ducked, to slips for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Ahmed, fielded by Ali.Junaid Khan to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to backward point for no runs, fielded by Khan.Junaid Khan to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Zaman.Junaid Khan to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Wasim.FOUR! Junaid Khan to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement driving, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. Edged, but wide of second slip! De Kock is stuck on the crease, wafts the bat towards the ball and luckily for him it flies away to the third man fence.APPEAL! Junaid Khan to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to backward point for no runs, fielded by Khan, appeal made for L.B.W. A good start for Pakistan here. Big appeal for leg before, but turned down. Junaid nipping the ball back into the pads but it was doing too much.Junaid Khan to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, bat-pad to backward point for no runs, fielded by Khan.Mohammad Amir to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Zaman.Mohammad Amir to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Malik. De Kock misjudges this single. He taps the ball to mid on and sets off, but Malik would've left him well short of his ground with a direct hit. Opportunity missed for Pakistan.Mohammad Amir to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Khan.Mohammad Amir to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Mohammad Amir to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Malik.Mohammad Amir to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Junaid Khan to Hashim Amla. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Zaman.A quiet start to the game. It can be difficult for the batsmen early on, especially in these English conditions. Pakistan gunning for early wickets.Junaid Khan to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Junaid Khan to Hashim Amla. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Wasim.Junaid Khan to Hashim Amla. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Khan, fielded by Zaman.Junaid Khan to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.NEW BALL. Junaid Khan to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Malik.Mohammad Amir to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, bat-pad to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Amir.Mohammad Amir to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Mohammad Amir to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep backward point for 3 runs, fielded by Ali.Mohammad Amir to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Amir.Mohammad Amir to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Amir.Mohammad Amir to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.NEW BALL. Wide Mohammad Amir to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.