England 226/4 after 41

Ireland won the toss and elected to field

Lord's, London

2nd ODI



OUT! Caught. George Dockrell to Sam Billings. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed to long on, by O'Brien.George Dockrell to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Joyce.George Dockrell to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Murtagh.George Dockrell to Jonny Bairstow. Stock ball back of a length, middle stump down the track working, hit pad back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Dockrell.George Dockrell to Jonny Bairstow. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot sweeping, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Chase.Peter Chase to Jonny Bairstow. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run.Peter Chase to Jonny Bairstow. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Porterfield.Peter Chase to Jonny Bairstow. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Porterfield.Peter Chase to Sam Billings. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Balbirnie.FOUR! Peter Chase to Sam Billings. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Good shot from Billings as he crunches it through cover for four.Peter Chase to Sam Billings. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit body back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Chase.George Dockrell to Jonny Bairstow. Stock ball half volley, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Chase.George Dockrell to Jonny Bairstow. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by McCarthy.George Dockrell to Jonny Bairstow. Stock ball back of a length, middle stump down the track working, inside edge to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Chase.George Dockrell to Sam Billings. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by O'Brien.George Dockrell to Sam Billings. Stock length ball, to leg down the track working, hit pad back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Dockrell.George Dockrell to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, to cover for 1 run.Wide George Dockrell to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by O'Brien.Barry McCarthy to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Dockrell.Barry McCarthy to Sam Billings. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Dockrell.Barry McCarthy to Sam Billings. Off cutter full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Porterfield.Barry McCarthy to Sam Billings. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump down the track working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Joyce.Barry McCarthy to Sam Billings. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump down the track working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Joyce.OUT! Caught. Barry McCarthy to Eoin Morgan. Off cutter length ball, middle stump down the track driving, mis-timed to cover, by Joyce. Morgan goes now for a well made 76, he comes down the track and McCarthy bowls an off cutter which Morgan chips straight to Ed Joyce at extra cover. Morgan failing to convert his fifty to a hundred, Sam Billings comes to the crease.Kevin O'Brien to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by McCarthy.Kevin O'Brien to Eoin Morgan. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Dockrell.Kevin O'Brien to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Dockrell.Kevin O'Brien to Eoin Morgan. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump no foot movement cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Stirling.Kevin O'Brien to Eoin Morgan. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Chase.Kevin O'Brien to Eoin Morgan. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Porterfield.Wide Kevin O'Brien to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by O'Brien.Tim Murtagh to Eoin Morgan. Off cutter length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Balbirnie.Tim Murtagh to Eoin Morgan. Off cutter length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Murtagh.Tim Murtagh to Jonny Bairstow. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Balbirnie.Tim Murtagh to Jonny Bairstow. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Joyce.FOUR! Tim Murtagh to Jonny Bairstow. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Straight drive from Bairstow which splits the fielders.Tim Murtagh to Jonny Bairstow. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by McCarthy.Peter Chase to Jonny Bairstow. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Dockrell.Peter Chase to Jonny Bairstow. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Stirling.Peter Chase to Jonny Bairstow. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Chase.Peter Chase to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Porterfield.OUT! Caught. Peter Chase to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to extra cover, by Balbirnie. Root survived an LBW appeal the ball before but the very next ball he drills it straight to Balbirnie at mid off. He goes for a fine run a ball 73 but once again fails to convert that 50 to a hundred.APPEAL! Peter Chase to Joe Root. Half volley, off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.Tim Murtagh to Joe Root. Off cutter back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Wilson. 200 up for England after 35 overs.Tim Murtagh to Joe Root. Off cutter half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Joyce.Tim Murtagh to Eoin Morgan. Short, to leg on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Dockrell.Tim Murtagh to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Balbirnie.Tim Murtagh to Joe Root. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Balbirnie.Tim Murtagh to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Dockrell.FOUR! Kevin O'Brien to Eoin Morgan. Seaming in short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs. Back to back boundaries, too short from O'Brien and Morgan swats it away behind square leg for four. England well placed here at 193/2 off 16 overs with Root and Morgan both scoring at around a run a ball, with wickets to come they need to be looking at 320-350 from here.FOUR! Kevin O'Brien to Eoin Morgan. Seaming in half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Chips it over mid off for four.Kevin O'Brien to Eoin Morgan. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by O'Brien.Kevin O'Brien to Joe Root. Half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Dockrell.FOUR! Kevin O'Brien to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Width from O'Brien and Root puts it away behind backward point.Kevin O'Brien to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Dockrell.Barry McCarthy to Eoin Morgan. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by O'Brien.Barry McCarthy to Eoin Morgan. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump down the track cutting, bottom edge to cover for no runs, fielded by Joyce.Barry McCarthy to Eoin Morgan. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Balbirnie.Barry McCarthy to Eoin Morgan. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Porterfield.Barry McCarthy to Joe Root. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Wilson.Barry McCarthy to Eoin Morgan. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Murtagh.FOUR! Paul Stirling to Joe Root. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Back to back boundaries, this time off the back foot pulled away for four.FOUR! Paul Stirling to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Down the track and driven through cover for four. Excellent placement.Paul Stirling to Eoin Morgan. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run.Paul Stirling to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Chase.Paul Stirling to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Dockrell.Paul Stirling to Joe Root. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Wilson.Barry McCarthy to Joe Root. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Murtagh.Barry McCarthy to Eoin Morgan. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Murtagh.Barry McCarthy to Eoin Morgan. Off cutter half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by McCarthy.Barry McCarthy to Eoin Morgan. Off cutter length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Dockrell.Barry McCarthy to Eoin Morgan. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by O'Brien.Barry McCarthy to Eoin Morgan. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Stirling.Kevin O'Brien to Eoin Morgan. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, bottom edge to slips for 1 run, fielded by Chase.FOUR! Kevin O'Brien to Eoin Morgan. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Good shot from the captain as he dispatches a length ball to the long off boundary.Kevin O'Brien to Eoin Morgan. Off cutter yorker, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by O'Brien.Kevin O'Brien to Joe Root. Seaming in half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Murtagh.Kevin O'Brien to Eoin Morgan. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Balbirnie.Kevin O'Brien to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stirling.George Dockrell to Eoin Morgan. Stock length ball, outside off stump no foot movement working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by O'Brien. Root and Morgan bothn reach 50, good controlled innings from them both but they will be looking to kick on now and get this score to over 300/320.George Dockrell to Joe Root. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run.George Dockrell to Eoin Morgan. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Joyce.George Dockrell to Eoin Morgan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Stirling.George Dockrell to Joe Root. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Joyce.George Dockrell to Eoin Morgan. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by McCarthy.FOUR! Kevin O'Brien to Joe Root. Leg cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Couldn't get a run in the over but Root waits for the last ball and drives it on the up behind square for four.Kevin O'Brien to Joe Root. Leg cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Porterfield.Kevin O'Brien to Joe Root. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by O'Brien.Kevin O'Brien to Joe Root. Seaming in length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Murtagh.Kevin O'Brien to Joe Root. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Stirling.Kevin O'Brien to Eoin Morgan. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump no foot movement working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Wilson.George Dockrell to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Stirling.FOUR! George Dockrell to Joe Root. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot Scoop, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Reverse scoop from Root over the keepers head for four, very cheeky but effective shot.George Dockrell to Eoin Morgan. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by O'Brien.George Dockrell to Joe Root. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Joyce.George Dockrell to Eoin Morgan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to slips for 1 run, fielded by Wilson.George Dockrell to Eoin Morgan. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by O'Brien.Paul Stirling to Joe Root. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Wilson.Paul Stirling to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run.Paul Stirling to Eoin Morgan. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to cover for no runs, fielded by Porterfield.Paul Stirling to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Dockrell.Paul Stirling to Joe Root. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Dockrell.Paul Stirling to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Dockrell.FOUR! Peter Chase to Joe Root. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs. Stand and deliver from Root as he stright drives it over Chase's head for four.Peter Chase to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by O'Brien.Peter Chase to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Porterfield.Peter Chase to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Stirling.Peter Chase to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Balbirnie.Peter Chase to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by O'Brien.Paul Stirling to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by O'Brien. Fortune for Morgan as he plays back to a delivery, it hits his pad and rolls onto thwe stumps but the bails are undisturbed.Paul Stirling to Joe Root. Off break length ball, off stump down the track working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run.Paul Stirling to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Dockrell.Paul Stirling to Joe Root. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by McCarthy.Paul Stirling to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by O'Brien.Paul Stirling to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Stirling.Peter Chase to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Balbirnie.Peter Chase to Eoin Morgan. Short, outside off stump swayed away, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by O'Brien.Peter Chase to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Dockrell.Peter Chase to Joe Root. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Porterfield.Peter Chase to Joe Root. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Porterfield.Peter Chase to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Stirling.Barry McCarthy to Joe Root. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by McCarthy.Barry McCarthy to Joe Root. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Stirling.Barry McCarthy to Joe Root. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Wilson.Barry McCarthy to Joe Root. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, hit body to gully for no runs, fielded by Porterfield.Barry McCarthy to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Stirling.Barry McCarthy to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Stirling.George Dockrell to Joe Root. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot slog sweeping, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Wilson.George Dockrell to Eoin Morgan. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Wilson.George Dockrell to Joe Root. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Wilson.George Dockrell to Eoin Morgan. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by O'Brien.George Dockrell to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by McCarthy.FOUR! George Dockrell to Joe Root. Stock ball half volley, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Down leg side and Root helps it on its way to fine leg for four. 50 partnership.Barry McCarthy to Joe Root. Seaming in back of a length, off stump on the back foot flick, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Balbirnie.Barry McCarthy to Joe Root. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Wilson.Barry McCarthy to Joe Root. Seaming in length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for no runs.Barry McCarthy to Joe Root. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Wilson.Barry McCarthy to Eoin Morgan. Seaming away half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Chase.Barry McCarthy to Eoin Morgan. Seaming away length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by McCarthy.George Dockrell to Eoin Morgan. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Joyce.George Dockrell to Eoin Morgan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Wilson.SIX! George Dockrell to Eoin Morgan. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Too short and Morgan rocks on the back foot and pulls it for six over mid wicket.George Dockrell to Joe Root. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Joyce.George Dockrell to Eoin Morgan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Balbirnie.George Dockrell to Eoin Morgan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Wilson.Barry McCarthy to Joe Root. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by McCarthy.Barry McCarthy to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Balbirnie.Barry McCarthy to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by McCarthy.FOUR! Barry McCarthy to Eoin Morgan. Short, middle stump on the front foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Too short and Morgan pulls it towards mid wicket for a one bounce four.Barry McCarthy to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Porterfield.Barry McCarthy to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Dockrell.George Dockrell to Joe Root. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Dockrell.George Dockrell to Eoin Morgan. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Joyce.George Dockrell to Joe Root. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Balbirnie.George Dockrell to Joe Root. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by O'Brien.George Dockrell to Joe Root. Stock ball full toss, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by O'Brien.George Dockrell to Joe Root. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Dockrell.FOUR! Kevin O'Brien to Eoin Morgan. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Touch from Morgan as he guides it down past short third man for four. England 81/2 off 16 at drinks.Kevin O'Brien to Joe Root. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Balbirnie.Kevin O'Brien to Eoin Morgan. Seaming away length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Dockrell.Kevin O'Brien to Eoin Morgan. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Murtagh.Kevin O'Brien to Eoin Morgan. Seaming away length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs.Kevin O'Brien to Eoin Morgan. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Dockrell.Barry McCarthy to Eoin Morgan. Seaming away short, to leg on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Murtagh.Barry McCarthy to Joe Root. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Dockrell.Barry McCarthy to Joe Root. Seaming away half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Porterfield.Barry McCarthy to Eoin Morgan. Seaming away back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Dockrell.Barry McCarthy to Eoin Morgan. Seaming away back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by McCarthy.Barry McCarthy to Eoin Morgan. Seaming away back of a length, middle stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by O'Brien.Kevin O'Brien to Joe Root. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Joyce.Kevin O'Brien to Eoin Morgan. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Dockrell.SIX! Kevin O'Brien to Eoin Morgan. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed over long off for 6 runs. Morgan gets the first maximum of the day, he comes down the track and launches him over mid off for six.Kevin O'Brien to Eoin Morgan. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs.Kevin O'Brien to Eoin Morgan. Seaming away length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Porterfield.Kevin O'Brien to Eoin Morgan. Seaming away half volley, outside off stump on the front foot, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by O'Brien.Barry McCarthy to Joe Root. Seaming away short, off stump down the track pulling, Gloved to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Chase.Barry McCarthy to Eoin Morgan. Seaming away short, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Murtagh.OUT! Caught. Barry McCarthy to Jason Roy. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover, by Stirling. Roy throws his hands at a drive and drills it straight to extra cover where Stirling takes a simple catch. Some good shots from Roy but he struggled to really get going today, two quick wickets for Ireland.Barry McCarthy to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Dockrell.FOUR! Barry McCarthy to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Back in the crease and too much width from McCarthy as Root square drives it for four.Barry McCarthy to Joe Root. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by McCarthy.Kevin O'Brien to Joe Root. Seaming away half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Dockrell. Good stuff from Ireland here, no real freebies on offer thus far.Kevin O'Brien to Joe Root. Seaming away back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Porterfield.Kevin O'Brien to Joe Root. Seaming away half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, leading edge to cover for no runs, fielded by Wilson.Kevin O'Brien to Jason Roy. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Dockrell.Kevin O'Brien to Jason Roy. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by O'Brien.FOUR! Kevin O'Brien to Jason Roy. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs. Check drive from Roy who times it to the boundary.APPEAL! Tim Murtagh to Joe Root. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to gully for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W. Good movement for Murtagh here as he nearly has Root LBW but the ball is pitching outside off stump.Tim Murtagh to Joe Root. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for no runs, fielded by Dockrell.OUT! Bowled. Tim Murtagh to Alex Hales. Seaming in length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, missed. Murtagh strikes the next ball as Hales is bowled middle stump. The ball comes in on the slope of off stump and Hales misses it good from Murtagh who has used his expirience of the slope to good effect this morning.FOUR! Tim Murtagh to Alex Hales. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Top shot as Hales hits another one past the bowler for four.Tim Murtagh to Alex Hales. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by O'Brien.Tim Murtagh to Alex Hales. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Porterfield.Kevin O'Brien to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep extra cover for no runs, fielded by Dockrell. Careful start by the England openers as they end ther powerplay on 45/0. Better bowling display from Ireland so far but it looks a good pitch so England will want to put a big score up.Kevin O'Brien to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long off for no runs, fielded by Dockrell.Kevin O'Brien to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, outside edge to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Murtagh.Kevin O'Brien to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Balbirnie.Kevin O'Brien to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, bottom edge back to bowler for no runs, fielded by O'Brien.Kevin O'Brien to Alex Hales. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by O'Brien.Tim Murtagh to Jason Roy. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by O'Brien.Tim Murtagh to Jason Roy. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by O'Brien.Tim Murtagh to Jason Roy. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Murtagh.Tim Murtagh to Jason Roy. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by O'Brien.Tim Murtagh to Jason Roy. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Joyce.Tim Murtagh to Jason Roy. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by McCarthy.Peter Chase to Alex Hales. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Stirling.Peter Chase to Alex Hales. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Dockrell.Peter Chase to Alex Hales. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Stirling.FOUR! Peter Chase to Alex Hales. Seaming in short, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Same again from Hales who gets on top of the ball and pulls it on the front foot for four.Peter Chase to Alex Hales. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to square leg for no runs, fielded by Balbirnie.FOUR! Peter Chase to Alex Hales. Seaming in short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Short from Chase but not quick enough to bother Hales who pulls it over mid wicket for four.Tim Murtagh to Jason Roy. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Murtagh.Tim Murtagh to Jason Roy. Seaming in length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by McCarthy.Tim Murtagh to Alex Hales. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Chase.Tim Murtagh to Alex Hales. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Joyce.Tim Murtagh to Alex Hales. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Murtagh.Tim Murtagh to Alex Hales. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Balbirnie.Peter Chase to Jason Roy. Seaming in back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Joyce.Peter Chase to Jason Roy. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by McCarthy.FOUR! Peter Chase to Jason Roy. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. DRive on the top of the bounce from Roy and it goes for four through the covers.Peter Chase to Jason Roy. Seaming in length ball, off stump on the back foot working, hit pad back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Chase.Peter Chase to Jason Roy. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by McCarthy.Wide Peter Chase to Jason Roy. Seaming in length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by O'Brien.Peter Chase to Jason Roy. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by O'Brien.Tim Murtagh to Alex Hales. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by O'Brien.Tim Murtagh to Alex Hales. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Dockrell.Tim Murtagh to Alex Hales. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Chase.Tim Murtagh to Alex Hales. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by O'Brien.