India 206/2 after 58

India won the toss and elected to bat

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad

Only Test - Tea - Day 1



Taijul Islam to Murali Vijay. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Vijay can't find the two runs he needs for his century in this over and so he'll have 20 minutes to think about it over Tea. India have continued to dominate in the afternoon session though Bangladesh did pick up the wicket of Pujara who batted well for 83. There will be 32 overs to bowl after the break.Taijul Islam to Murali Vijay. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Miraz.Taijul Islam to Murali Vijay. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Islam.Taijul Islam to Murali Vijay. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Islam.Taijul Islam to Virat Kohli. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.Taijul Islam to Virat Kohli. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miraz.Mehedi Hasan to Murali Vijay. Off break half volley, off stump down the track driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Miraz.Mehedi Hasan to Virat Kohli. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rabbi.Mehedi Hasan to Virat Kohli. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Miraz.Mehedi Hasan to Murali Vijay. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rabbi.Mehedi Hasan to Virat Kohli. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.Mehedi Hasan to Virat Kohli. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.Taskin Ahmed to Murali Vijay. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Taskin Ahmed to Virat Kohli. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabbi.Taskin Ahmed to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Taskin Ahmed to Virat Kohli. Short, outside off stump swayed away, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Taskin Ahmed to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.Taskin Ahmed to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Mehedi Hasan to Virat Kohli. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.Mehedi Hasan to Virat Kohli. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Islam.Mehedi Hasan to Virat Kohli. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.Mehedi Hasan to Virat Kohli. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Sarkar.Mehedi Hasan to Murali Vijay. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Mahmudullah.Mehedi Hasan to Virat Kohli. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.Taskin Ahmed to Murali Vijay. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, to short extra cover for no runs.Taskin Ahmed to Murali Vijay. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs.Taskin Ahmed to Murali Vijay. Reverse Swing-In length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Taskin Ahmed to Murali Vijay. Short, outside off stump swayed away, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Taskin Ahmed to Murali Vijay. Reverse Swing-In length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Taskin Ahmed to Murali Vijay. Short, outside off stump swayed away, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Mehedi Hasan to Virat Kohli. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.Mehedi Hasan to Virat Kohli. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Iqbal.Mehedi Hasan to Murali Vijay. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Islam.Mehedi Hasan to Murali Vijay. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.Mehedi Hasan to Virat Kohli. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for 1 run, fielded by Mahmudullah.Mehedi Hasan to Murali Vijay. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for 1 run, fielded by Mahmudullah.Taskin Ahmed to Virat Kohli. Reverse Swing-In length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Islam.Taskin Ahmed to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.FOUR! Taskin Ahmed to Virat Kohli. Reverse Swing-In length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.That's a classy punch. He leaned into the ball and timed it to perfection.Taskin Ahmed to Virat Kohli. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Taskin Ahmed to Murali Vijay. Yorker, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to short leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Haque.FOUR! Taskin Ahmed to Murali Vijay. Half volley, wide outside off stump no foot movement driving, thick edge past third man for 4 runs.That wasn't a great shot from Vijay. He didn't move his feet and wafted at the wide ball outside off, getting fortunate that the edge didn't go to gully.FOUR! Mehedi Hasan to Virat Kohli. Off break short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.He's not the sort of batsman you want to give any freebies. That was short, wide and slapped for four.OUT! Caught. Mehedi Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to wicketkeeper, by Rahim.Bangladesh finally break the partnership worth 178. Pujara plays for more spin than there was and he gets a thin edge through to the keeper. The ball pops up off Rahim's pad before he gets the ball in his grasp. It's Kohli time, 180-2.FOUR! Mehedi Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.He's used to the pace of the pitch now and he seemed to have ages to rock back and slap that back past the bowler.Mehedi Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Miraz.Mehedi Hasan to Murali Vijay. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot reverse sweeping, to third man for 3 runs, run save by Ahmed.Mehedi Hasan to Murali Vijay. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Miraz.Taskin Ahmed to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.Taskin Ahmed to Cheteshwar Pujara. Reverse Swing-In length ball, off stump on the front foot working, well timed to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Taskin Ahmed to Cheteshwar Pujara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Rabbi.Taskin Ahmed to Cheteshwar Pujara. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.No ball Taskin Ahmed to Cheteshwar Pujara. Reverse Swing-In full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Haque.Taskin Ahmed to Cheteshwar Pujara. Reverse Swing-In length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.Taskin Ahmed to Murali Vijay. Reverse Swing-In length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Al Hasan.Mehedi Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Mehedi Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.Mehedi Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miraz.Mehedi Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Mehedi Hasan to Murali Vijay. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.FOUR! Mehedi Hasan to Murali Vijay. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, well timed past third man for 4 runs.Dropped short and he simply guided it to third man with complete control.Taijul Islam to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.Taijul Islam to Murali Vijay. Stock ball yorker, off stump no foot movement driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Al Hasan.Taijul Islam to Murali Vijay. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Islam.Taijul Islam to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Iqbal.Taijul Islam to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Haque.Taijul Islam to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Miraz.Mehedi Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, well timed to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.Mehedi Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Miraz.FOUR! Mehedi Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break half volley, middle stump down the track flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.Stunning stroke. He got to the pitch and used his wrists to flick the ball with power through midwicket.Mehedi Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Miraz.Mehedi Hasan to Murali Vijay. Off break full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Islam.Mehedi Hasan to Murali Vijay. Off break length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Taijul Islam to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, off stump no foot movement defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Haque.FOUR! Taijul Islam to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.Too short again and this time it's whipped away with flair through midwicket. These are worrying signs for Bangladesh.Taijul Islam to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Haque.Taijul Islam to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Haque.Taijul Islam to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Taijul Islam to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Rahman.Mehedi Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.Mehedi Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.Mehedi Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break half volley, off stump down the track flick, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Rahman.FOUR! Mehedi Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break short, off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.Mehedi drops it short and Pujara slaps that to the fence with disdain.Mehedi Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Haque.Mehedi Hasan to Murali Vijay. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabbi.Taijul Islam to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miraz.Taijul Islam to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Rahman.Taijul Islam to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Taijul Islam to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Haque.Taijul Islam to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Taijul Islam to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Mehedi Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Al Hasan.Mehedi Hasan to Murali Vijay. Off break length ball, off stump down the track driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Islam.Mehedi Hasan to Murali Vijay. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, top edge in the air uncontrolled to fine leg for 2 runs.Rahim had brought the man up from square leg just a few balls before this shot and it nearly created a chance, as the top edge loops just over Kamrul at backward square. Bangladesh are bowling good tight lines but aren't being rewarded.Mehedi Hasan to Murali Vijay. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Rabbi.Mehedi Hasan to Murali Vijay. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Mehedi Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabbi.Taijul Islam to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabbi.Taijul Islam to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Taijul Islam to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miraz.Taijul Islam to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Miraz.Taijul Islam to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Rahman.Taijul Islam to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Islam.SIX! Shakib Al Hasan to Murali Vijay. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.He knew it would be fuller having cut the previous ball and he's driven straight back over the bowler's head. Excellent shot.FOUR! Shakib Al Hasan to Murali Vijay. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, thick edge past third man for 4 runs.He didn't get that out of the middle though he played the stroke hard meaning the outside edge flew to third man.Shakib Al Hasan to Murali Vijay. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Shakib Al Hasan to Murali Vijay. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Shakib Al Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 3 runs, fielded by Rabbi.Shakib Al Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Quicker ball yorker, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Taijul Islam to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Al Hasan.Taijul Islam to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Islam.Taijul Islam to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Miraz.Taijul Islam to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Taijul Islam to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Islam.Taijul Islam to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Shakib Al Hasan to Murali Vijay. Stock length ball, to leg on the back foot working, inside edge to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Rabbi.Shakib Al Hasan to Murali Vijay. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miraz.Shakib Al Hasan to Murali Vijay. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Haque.Shakib Al Hasan to Murali Vijay. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.That's the only moment since Lunch that either batsman has looked in any trouble. Shakib got the ball to grip in the pitch and it was very close to the outside edge.Shakib Al Hasan to Murali Vijay. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Islam.Shakib Al Hasan to Murali Vijay. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Taijul Islam to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, well timed to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Rahman.Taijul Islam to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Islam.Taijul Islam to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Haque.Taijul Islam to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Taijul Islam to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miraz.Taijul Islam to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock ball short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.Shakib Al Hasan to Murali Vijay. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.Shakib Al Hasan to Murali Vijay. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Miraz.Shakib Al Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabbi.Shakib Al Hasan to Murali Vijay. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Islam.Shakib Al Hasan to Murali Vijay. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.Shakib Al Hasan to Murali Vijay. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Islam.Taijul Islam to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.Taijul Islam to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Islam.Taijul Islam to Cheteshwar Pujara. Quicker length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Miraz.Taijul Islam to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miraz.Taijul Islam to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, padded back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Islam.Taijul Islam to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Shakib Al Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock ball half volley, off stump down the track flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rabbi.Shakib Al Hasan to Murali Vijay. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabbi.Shakib Al Hasan to Murali Vijay. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Shakib Al Hasan to Murali Vijay. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Rahman.Shakib Al Hasan to Murali Vijay. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.Shakib Al Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Murali Vijay. Bouncer, off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Murali Vijay. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Miraz.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Murali Vijay. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Haque.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Islam.50 for Pujara. He's been solid throughout this knock and has continued his fine form from previous series'.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Miraz.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.Shakib Al Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabbi.Shakib Al Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miraz.Shakib Al Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Miraz.Shakib Al Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock ball short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid on for no runs, mis-fielded by Islam.Shakib Al Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.Shakib Al Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, off stump down the track working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miraz.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Murali Vijay. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Murali Vijay. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Murali Vijay. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Murali Vijay. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Murali Vijay. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Haque.FOUR! Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Murali Vijay. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.He wasn't too far away from picking the fielder on the boundary there. Fortunately for Vijay he was too far in from the rope and it was around 10 yards to his right.Shakib Al Hasan to Murali Vijay. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Islam.Shakib Al Hasan to Murali Vijay. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.FOUR! Shakib Al Hasan to Murali Vijay. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.Overpitched and driven with elegance through the covers. That's 50 for Vijay. He could've been run out before Lunch but has moved on from that and brought up his first milestone.Shakib Al Hasan to Murali Vijay. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Rabbi.Shakib Al Hasan to Murali Vijay. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Shakib Al Hasan to Murali Vijay. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Haque.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rabbi.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Ahmed.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Cheteshwar Pujara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Islam.FOUR! Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Cheteshwar Pujara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.That was an agonising chase for Taijul and he couldn't quite get there. It was terrific timing from Pujara off a slow pitch.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Cheteshwar Pujara. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Shakib Al Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Islam.Shakib Al Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.Shakib Al Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Haque.Shakib Al Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Miraz.Shakib Al Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Shakib Al Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Murali Vijay. Short, outside off stump no foot movement cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Islam.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Murali Vijay. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Murali Vijay. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Haque.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Murali Vijay. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Miraz.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Murali Vijay. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Islam.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Murali Vijay. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.No ball Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Murali Vijay. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Rahim.Mehedi Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Islam.That's Lunch in Hyderabad. Having lost a wicket in the first over of the day, you would think India will be delighted going in on 86-1. Bangladesh have toiled hard and in particular Taskin has bowled very well, though they haven't had any further rewards. They did have a chance of a run out when Vijay and Pujara got in a mix up but Mehedi couldn't gather the ball at the non-striker's stumps. The players will be back in 40 mins.Mehedi Hasan to Murali Vijay. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Mahmudullah.Mehedi Hasan to Murali Vijay. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Miraz.Mehedi Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabbi.Mehedi Hasan to Murali Vijay. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Mahmudullah.Mehedi Hasan to Murali Vijay. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Miraz.Shakib Al Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.Shakib Al Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock ball full toss, off stump down the track driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Shakib Al Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Shakib Al Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Islam.Shakib Al Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock ball half volley, off stump down the track working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.Shakib Al Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Mehedi Hasan to Murali Vijay. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, leading edge to cover for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.Mehedi Hasan to Murali Vijay. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.Mehedi Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabbi.Mehedi Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Ahmed.Mehedi Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Sarkar.Mehedi Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miraz.Taskin Ahmed to Murali Vijay. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Haque.Taskin Ahmed to Murali Vijay. Length ball, off stump no foot movement defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Haque.Taskin Ahmed to Murali Vijay. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Haque.FOUR! Taskin Ahmed to Murali Vijay. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.That's one of the shots of the morning. He didn't move too much and drilled it with good hand eye co-ordination through the big gap in the covers.Taskin Ahmed to Murali Vijay. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Taskin Ahmed to Murali Vijay. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Mehedi Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Islam.Mehedi Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Quicker length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Sarkar.Mehedi Hasan to Murali Vijay. Quicker length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.Mehedi Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, thick edge to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.Mehedi Hasan to Murali Vijay. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.Mehedi Hasan to Murali Vijay. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Miraz.Taskin Ahmed to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Taskin Ahmed to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Rabbi.Taskin Ahmed to Cheteshwar Pujara. Back of a length, middle stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Taskin Ahmed to Cheteshwar Pujara. Back of a length, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Taskin Ahmed to Cheteshwar Pujara. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Rabbi.Taskin Ahmed to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Mehedi Hasan to Murali Vijay. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Sarkar.Mehedi Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Islam.Mehedi Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Haque.Mehedi Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Miraz.Mehedi Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Miraz.Mehedi Hasan to Murali Vijay. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Mahmudullah.Taskin Ahmed to Cheteshwar Pujara. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Taskin Ahmed to Cheteshwar Pujara. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Taskin Ahmed to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Taskin Ahmed to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Taskin Ahmed to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.Taskin Ahmed to Cheteshwar Pujara. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to short leg for no runs, fielded by Haque.Mehedi Hasan to Murali Vijay. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Miraz.Mehedi Hasan to Murali Vijay. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Miraz.Mehedi Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Mahmudullah.Mehedi Hasan to Murali Vijay. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rabbi.There was a golden opportunity for a wicket there but Bangladesh have messed it up in the field. Pujara and Vijay both ended up at the striker's end as a result of bad communication. Kamrul got to the ball and had plenty of time to get the ball in but the throw landed on the half volley to Mehedi who couldn't gather and Vijay made it back. That could be very costly.Mehedi Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Mahmudullah.Mehedi Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Miraz.Shakib Al Hasan to Murali Vijay. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Miraz.Shakib Al Hasan to Murali Vijay. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Islam.Shakib Al Hasan to Murali Vijay. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Shakib Al Hasan to Murali Vijay. Stock length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Shakib Al Hasan to Murali Vijay. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.Shakib Al Hasan to Murali Vijay. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miraz.Mehedi Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Miraz.Mehedi Hasan to Murali Vijay. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.Mehedi Hasan to Murali Vijay. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Miraz.Mehedi Hasan to Murali Vijay. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Miraz.Mehedi Hasan to Murali Vijay. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.Mehedi Hasan to Murali Vijay. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rabbi.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Murali Vijay. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Islam.FOUR! Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Murali Vijay. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Murali Vijay. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Murali Vijay. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to long on for 3 runs, fielded by Iqbal.FOUR! Mehedi Hasan to Murali Vijay. Off break length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Steer, outside edge past third man for 4 runs.Another edge past Shakib at slip and this time it's Vijay. The ball went a little finer but Shakib still wasn't in touching distance.Mehedi Hasan to Murali Vijay. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.Mehedi Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabbi.FOUR! Mehedi Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge past third man for 4 runs.He didn't quite get his foot to the ball and the outside edge races past the solitary slip and away for four more. That also brings the 50 up for India.Mehedi Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Sarkar.Mehedi Hasan to Murali Vijay. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Cheteshwar Pujara. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Miraz.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.FOUR! Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Cheteshwar Pujara. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.Pujara leant into that drive beautifully and despatched the half volley straight back past the bowler. It flew off the bat.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Mehedi Hasan to Murali Vijay. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Miraz.Mehedi Hasan to Murali Vijay. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Miraz.Mehedi Hasan to Murali Vijay. Off break length ball, middle stump down the track working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sarkar.Mehedi Hasan to Murali Vijay. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Miraz.Mehedi Hasan to Murali Vijay. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.Mehedi Hasan to Cheteshwar Pujara. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Islam.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Murali Vijay. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.FOUR! Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Murali Vijay. Short, off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.Another long hop that sits up and Vijay despatches it again. A six over spell is quite long in the heat out there and it may just be showing.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Murali Vijay. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rabbi.FOUR! Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Murali Vijay. Short, off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.Easy pickings for Vijay as he pulls that away off his hip nonchalantly.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Murali Vijay. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, to cover for 2 runs, overthrow by Mahmudullah, fielded by Ahmed.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Murali Vijay. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.FOUR! Soumya Sarkar to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.Soumya got a little too straight there and Pujara whipped it off his pads with ease. It rocketed to the fence.Soumya Sarkar to Cheteshwar Pujara. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Soumya Sarkar to Cheteshwar Pujara. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Sarkar.Soumya Sarkar to Cheteshwar Pujara. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.Soumya Sarkar to Cheteshwar Pujara. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Soumya Sarkar to Cheteshwar Pujara. Out-swinging length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Cheteshwar Pujara. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Cheteshwar Pujara. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Cheteshwar Pujara. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rabbi.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Cheteshwar Pujara. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to slips for no runs, fielded by Sarkar.That has dropped quite a bit short of Sarkar at first slip and he pushed quite hard at the ball. It possibly could've been taken by Rahim if he'd have dived across.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rabbi.Taskin Ahmed to Cheteshwar Pujara. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Al Hasan.Taskin Ahmed to Cheteshwar Pujara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.Taskin Ahmed to Cheteshwar Pujara. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Taskin Ahmed to Cheteshwar Pujara. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Taskin Ahmed to Cheteshwar Pujara. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Taskin Ahmed to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.FOUR! Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Murali Vijay. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, Gloved in the air uncontrolled past fine leg for 4 runs.That was a well directed bouncer and Kamrul is a little unfortunate to concede four there off the glove.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Murali Vijay. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Murali Vijay. Length ball, off stump no foot movement working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Cheteshwar Pujara. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Al Hasan.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Cheteshwar Pujara. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, Gloved to short leg for no runs, fielded by Haque.That takes the glove but it doesn't quite carry to Mominul at short leg.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Murali Vijay. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.Taskin Ahmed to Murali Vijay. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, leading edge to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Islam, run save by Haque.Taskin Ahmed to Cheteshwar Pujara. In-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabbi.Taskin Ahmed to Cheteshwar Pujara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Islam.Taskin Ahmed to Cheteshwar Pujara. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to point for no runs, fielded by Islam.Taskin Ahmed to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Miraz.Taskin Ahmed to Murali Vijay. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement working, to long on for 3 runs, fielded by Iqbal.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.FOUR! Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Cheteshwar Pujara. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge past third man for 4 runs.There is the first boundary of the innings. It's a little fortunate as it came off a thick edge but it was played with soft hands so the ball went straight down.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Murali Vijay. Short, outside off stump on the back foot defending, Gloved to cover for 1 run, fielded by Mahmudullah.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Murali Vijay. Bouncer, middle stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Cheteshwar Pujara. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.Taskin Ahmed to Murali Vijay. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Taskin Ahmed to Murali Vijay. Bouncer, outside off stump swayed away, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Taskin Ahmed to Cheteshwar Pujara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, Gloved to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Haque.Taskin Ahmed to Cheteshwar Pujara. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.Taskin Ahmed to Cheteshwar Pujara. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Haque.Taskin Ahmed to Cheteshwar Pujara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Rahman.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Murali Vijay. Out-swinging short, wide outside off stump no foot movement, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Murali Vijay. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Murali Vijay. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Islam.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Murali Vijay. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Murali Vijay. Bouncer, middle stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Murali Vijay. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump no foot movement defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rabbi.Taskin Ahmed to Cheteshwar Pujara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.Taskin Ahmed to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Iqbal.APPEAL! Taskin Ahmed to Cheteshwar Pujara. In-swinging back of a length, to leg no foot movement, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Rahim, appeal made for Caught.For some reason there was a huge appeal from a couple of the slip fielders there. Pujara was a long, long way away from the ball!Taskin Ahmed to Cheteshwar Pujara. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Haque.Taskin Ahmed to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Taskin Ahmed to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Murali Vijay. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, inside edge to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Islam.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Murali Vijay. Length ball, off stump no foot movement working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Murali Vijay. Back of a length, off stump no foot movement defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Murali Vijay. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Murali Vijay. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Kamrul Islam Rabbi to Murali Vijay. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Taskin Ahmed to Cheteshwar Pujara. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.Taskin Ahmed to Cheteshwar Pujara. Half volley, off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.OUT! Bowled. Taskin Ahmed to Lokesh Rahul. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge.What a start for Bangladesh. Rahul will be annoyed with his foot movement there as he didn't get a full stride in or move towards the ball. It's a juicy half volley wide of off stump and he's managed to drag it on with a thick inside edge, 2-1.Taskin Ahmed to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Taskin Ahmed to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.NEW BALL. Taskin Ahmed to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, off stump no foot movement glancing, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Rabbi.