Sri Lanka 204/2 after 27.3

Sri Lanka require another 164 runs with 8 wickets and 22.3 overs remaining

Newlands, Cape Town

4th ODI



Wayne Parnell to Sandun Weerakkody. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.OUT! Caught. Wayne Parnell to Kusal Mendis. Short, to leg on the back foot pulling, Gloved to wicketkeeper, by de Kock.Parnell strikes, an important breaktrough for the Proteas. It was banged in short and Mendis wanted to take it on. He gets a little tickle of glove through to a jubilant de Kock who throws the ball up in celebration.Wayne Parnell to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, well timed to extra cover for no runs, shy attempt by Pretorius.Imran Tahir to Upul Tharanga. Quicker ball short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit pad to silly point for no runs.Imran Tahir to Kusal Mendis. Quicker length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Duminy.Imran Tahir to Kusal Mendis. Quicker length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Tahir.Imran Tahir to Upul Tharanga. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.Imran Tahir to Kusal Mendis. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to slips for 1 run, shy attempt by Rabada.Imran Tahir to Kusal Mendis. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Tahir.Wayne Parnell to Upul Tharanga. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Amla.Wayne Parnell to Kusal Mendis. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.Wayne Parnell to Upul Tharanga. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.Wayne Parnell to Upul Tharanga. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, shy attempt by du Plessis.Wayne Parnell to Kusal Mendis. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Behardien.Wayne Parnell to Upul Tharanga. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Shamsi.Imran Tahir to Upul Tharanga. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by de Villiers.Imran Tahir to Kusal Mendis. Quicker ball back of a length, middle stump no foot movement working, to silly mid on for 1 run, fielded by de Villiers.Imran Tahir to Kusal Mendis. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.Imran Tahir to Upul Tharanga. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Duminy.Imran Tahir to Upul Tharanga. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot Scoop, in the air under control to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Rabada.Imran Tahir to Kusal Mendis. Leg spinner full toss, to leg on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shamsi.Tabraiz Shamsi to Upul Tharanga. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.SIX! Tabraiz Shamsi to Upul Tharanga. Chinaman length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.What a way to go to a century, unbelievable striking from the Sri Lankan skipper. He just extends his arms through this, showing the full face of the blade and it soars high into the crowd. Magnificent knock from the opener but there is still plenty to do.Tabraiz Shamsi to Upul Tharanga. Chinaman back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Behardien.SIX! Tabraiz Shamsi to Upul Tharanga. Chinaman half volley, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.Tharanga continues to pepper the deep mid wicket boundary with another powerful slog-sweep. He moves into the nineties.Tabraiz Shamsi to Upul Tharanga. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Tabraiz Shamsi to Upul Tharanga. Chinaman length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Shamsi.Imran Tahir to Upul Tharanga. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.Imran Tahir to Upul Tharanga. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.Imran Tahir to Kusal Mendis. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Behardien.FOUR! Imran Tahir to Kusal Mendis. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.Mendis goes deep in the crease and hammers a cut through the covers. This partnership beginning to flourish.Imran Tahir to Kusal Mendis. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Tahir.APPEAL! Verified by umpire after REFERRAL. Imran Tahir to Kusal Mendis. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.Tahir back into the attack has a huge appeal first ball as he beats Mendis with the googly. The umpire shakes his head, much to the disbelief of the bowler. After a consultation de Villiers asks for a review, but ball tracking shows it wasn't quite hitting the stumps flush enough to overturn.Tabraiz Shamsi to Upul Tharanga. Chinaman back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to backward point for no runs, fielded by Parnell.SIX! Tabraiz Shamsi to Upul Tharanga. Chinaman half volley, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.A fantastic fifth maximum for Tharanga, getting across and dispatching a flighted delivery into the stands with a lovely languid swing of the bat.Tabraiz Shamsi to Upul Tharanga. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to slips for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.Tabraiz Shamsi to Upul Tharanga. Chinaman back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Shamsi.Tabraiz Shamsi to Kusal Mendis. Chinaman length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.Tabraiz Shamsi to Upul Tharanga. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, to gully for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.Farhaan Behardien to Upul Tharanga. Slower length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad to square leg for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.Farhaan Behardien to Kusal Mendis. Half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.FOUR! Farhaan Behardien to Kusal Mendis. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, well timed past third man for 4 runs.A deft little touch from Mendis gets this fine of the short third man and away to the rope. The tourists continuing to tick the scoreboard over.Farhaan Behardien to Kusal Mendis. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Tahir.Farhaan Behardien to Kusal Mendis. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Duminy.Farhaan Behardien to Kusal Mendis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to backward point for no runs, fielded by Rabada.Tabraiz Shamsi to Kusal Mendis. Chinaman full toss, off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Behardien.Tabraiz Shamsi to Upul Tharanga. Chinaman back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to slips for 1 run, fielded by Amla.Tabraiz Shamsi to Upul Tharanga. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, run save by Shamsi.Tabraiz Shamsi to Kusal Mendis. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Tahir.Tabraiz Shamsi to Upul Tharanga. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Duminy.Tabraiz Shamsi to Upul Tharanga. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.Dwaine Pretorius to Kusal Mendis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.Dwaine Pretorius to Upul Tharanga. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Parnell.Dwaine Pretorius to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Behardien.FOUR! Dwaine Pretorius to Kusal Mendis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.Mendis rocks back and nails a cut shot for his first boundary.Dwaine Pretorius to Kusal Mendis. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.Dwaine Pretorius to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.Tabraiz Shamsi to Kusal Mendis. Chinaman half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.Tabraiz Shamsi to Kusal Mendis. Chinaman length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.Tabraiz Shamsi to Kusal Mendis. Chinaman length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.Tabraiz Shamsi to Upul Tharanga. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.Tabraiz Shamsi to Upul Tharanga. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Parnell.Tabraiz Shamsi to Upul Tharanga. Chinaman back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.Dwaine Pretorius to Kusal Mendis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.Dwaine Pretorius to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.Dwaine Pretorius to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.Dwaine Pretorius to Upul Tharanga. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.Dwaine Pretorius to Upul Tharanga. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.OUT! Caught. Dwaine Pretorius to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, down leg side down the track Slog, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, by Behardien.There's the breakthrough South Africa were so desperately after. This excellent opening stand comes to an end. Dickwella wanted to carry on the good times by depositing this into the stands. He gets plenty of elevation but not a lot of distance, Behardien settling under the steepling catch.Tabraiz Shamsi to Upul Tharanga. Chinaman back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.Tabraiz Shamsi to Niroshan Dickwella. Chinaman half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.Tabraiz Shamsi to Niroshan Dickwella. Chinaman half volley, off stump down the track working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.Tabraiz Shamsi to Niroshan Dickwella. Chinaman back of a length, off stump on the front foot sweeping, bottom edge to short leg for no runs.Tabraiz Shamsi to Upul Tharanga. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to slips for 1 run, run save by Amla.Tabraiz Shamsi to Upul Tharanga. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.FOUR! Dwaine Pretorius to Niroshan Dickwella. Short, down leg side on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs.Intelligent stuff from Dickwella, just swaying back and allowing the ball to run off the face of the blade over de Kock's head. The ramp shot played to perfection.Dwaine Pretorius to Upul Tharanga. Length ball, off stump no foot movement Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.Dwaine Pretorius to Upul Tharanga. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.Dwaine Pretorius to Niroshan Dickwella. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Behardien.Dwaine Pretorius to Niroshan Dickwella. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Scoop, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.FOUR! Dwaine Pretorius to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, middle stump backing away cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.Just a small shimmy to leg means Dickwella has room to lace a cut for another boundary. That takes him to fifty in excellent time.FOUR! Tabraiz Shamsi to Upul Tharanga. Chinaman short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.Shamsi drags one down short and Tharanga won't miss out in this mood. He sits deep in the crease and pulls with a full extension of the arms, the ball bouncing once before hitting the fence.Tabraiz Shamsi to Upul Tharanga. Chinaman length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, shy attempt by du Plessis.Tabraiz Shamsi to Niroshan Dickwella. Chinaman half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.Tabraiz Shamsi to Niroshan Dickwella. Chinaman length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Parnell.Tabraiz Shamsi to Niroshan Dickwella. Chinaman back of a length, middle stump down the track working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.Tabraiz Shamsi to Niroshan Dickwella. Chinaman length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Parnell.Dwaine Pretorius to Niroshan Dickwella. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Behardien.Dwaine Pretorius to Niroshan Dickwella. Short, down leg side down the track, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Dwaine Pretorius to Upul Tharanga. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Shamsi.Dwaine Pretorius to Upul Tharanga. Back of a length, middle stump no foot movement pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Dwaine Pretorius to Upul Tharanga. Length ball, off stump on the back foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Dwaine Pretorius to Niroshan Dickwella. Short, to leg on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Parnell.Kagiso Rabada to Upul Tharanga. Short, outside off stump swayed away, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Kagiso Rabada to Niroshan Dickwella. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Parnell.FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Niroshan Dickwella. Half volley, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.Dickwella is batting like he has ants in his pants, moving all around the crease every delivery. It is working for him at the moment though as he clears his front leg and gives this an almighty thump through point for four more.Kagiso Rabada to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air under control to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Pretorius.Kagiso Rabada to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.Kagiso Rabada to Upul Tharanga. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Behardien.FOUR! Dwaine Pretorius to Niroshan Dickwella. Short, to leg backing away cutting, well timed past third man for 4 runs.Dickwella manufactures some width and fires another cut shot through backward point. South Africa just can't stem the flow.Dwaine Pretorius to Upul Tharanga. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Duminy.Dwaine Pretorius to Upul Tharanga. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed back to bowler for no runs, run save by Pretorius.Dwaine Pretorius to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Behardien.Dwaine Pretorius to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, down leg side backing away driving, mis-timed to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.Dwaine Pretorius to Upul Tharanga. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.Kagiso Rabada to Niroshan Dickwella. Short, off stump backing away Fended, Gloved to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Parnell.What a powerplay for Sri Lanka, they are well and truly up for this. They might wonder where this level of batsmanship has been in the series thus far, but at least it's here now.Kagiso Rabada to Niroshan Dickwella. Yorker, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Rabada.Kagiso Rabada to Upul Tharanga. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.That's the 100 up for the tourists after a blistering start.Kagiso Rabada to Upul Tharanga. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Parnell.Kagiso Rabada to Upul Tharanga. Short, outside off stump ducked, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Kagiso Rabada to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, off stump backing away Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.FOUR! Imran Tahir to Upul Tharanga. Leg spinner half volley, down leg side on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.Swiped away for four more, the third boundary of the over.Imran Tahir to Upul Tharanga. Googly length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Tahir.FOUR! Imran Tahir to Upul Tharanga. Slider length ball, down leg side backing away driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.Inside-out over extra cover, sublime batting this.Imran Tahir to Upul Tharanga. Quicker ball half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, inside edge to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Rabada.FOUR! Imran Tahir to Upul Tharanga. Googly length ball, down leg side on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.Tharanga unfurls a slog-sweep now, this is getting ridiculous.Imran Tahir to Niroshan Dickwella. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot Late Cut, top edge in the air uncontrolled to slips for 1 run, fielded by Amla.Kagiso Rabada to Upul Tharanga. Half volley, off stump on the front foot working, back to bowler for no runs, run save by Rabada, shy attempt by Rabada.Kagiso Rabada to Upul Tharanga. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, Gloved to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Rabada.Kagiso Rabada to Niroshan Dickwella. Short, off stump backing away Fended, Gloved in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.Kagiso Rabada to Upul Tharanga. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for 1 run, shy attempt by Duminy.Fifty for Tharanga, he has stunned the Newlands crowd into silence and given the Proteas plenty to consider. An audacious knock from the left-hander.Kagiso Rabada to Upul Tharanga. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rabada.Kagiso Rabada to Upul Tharanga. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs.Too straight from Rabada as he moves around the stumps, the batsman can't connect with willow but his pad diverts it to the rope for four more.Imran Tahir to Niroshan Dickwella. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.Imran Tahir to Upul Tharanga. Slider length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by de Villiers.SIX! Imran Tahir to Upul Tharanga. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.This is an insane assault from Tharanga, no bowler is safe. He dispatches his fourth maximum, brutal stuff.FOUR! Imran Tahir to Upul Tharanga. Leg spinner length ball, to leg backing away driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.Tharanga backs away to open up the offside and then launches this over the top. Clever batting making full use of the powerplay.Imran Tahir to Niroshan Dickwella. Leg spinner half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Behardien.Imran Tahir to Upul Tharanga. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Duminy.FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Niroshan Dickwella. Full toss, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs.Even Rabada cannot stem the flow of boundaries, he goes for his second in the over after serving up a juicy full toss. Issues for de Villiers.Kagiso Rabada to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Niroshan Dickwella. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.Crashed through the covers, this is carnage from the Sri Lankan openers.Kagiso Rabada to Niroshan Dickwella. Short, down leg side on the back foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Kagiso Rabada to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad to backward square leg for no runs, direct hit by Behardien.Kagiso Rabada to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.SIX! Wayne Parnell to Upul Tharanga. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.Well perhaps Sri Lanka have decided to approach this match as a T20 as they had more success in that format. Tharanga swings a pull shot high and handsome into the crowd at deep square leg.Wayne Parnell to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, to leg backing away driving, to extra cover for 1 run, direct hit by de Villiers.Wayne Parnell to Upul Tharanga. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Shamsi.FOUR! Wayne Parnell to Upul Tharanga. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.Glorious drive, this is picture-perfect from the Sri Lankan captain. Creamed through extra cover.FOUR! Wayne Parnell to Upul Tharanga. Short, off stump backing away cutting, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs.Just helped on it's way over the slip cordon, Tharanga makes this look simple.Wayne Parnell to Upul Tharanga. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad to square leg for no runs, shy attempt by Pretorius.JP Duminy to Upul Tharanga. Quicker ball back of a length, to leg down the track working, hit pad to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Parnell.JP Duminy to Upul Tharanga. Quicker length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Duminy.SIX! JP Duminy to Upul Tharanga. Off break length ball, off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over deep extra cover for 6 runs.Inside-out over extra cover, this is an even better stroke and the result is the same. Sri Lanka on the charge, they believe they can chase this down.SIX! JP Duminy to Upul Tharanga. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.Tharanga decides Duminy can't be allowed to bowl cheap overs in the powerplay so takes him on to great effect, wacking it over long on for six.JP Duminy to Upul Tharanga. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Duminy.JP Duminy to Upul Tharanga. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.Wayne Parnell to Upul Tharanga. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to slips for 1 run, fielded by Shamsi.Wayne Parnell to Niroshan Dickwella. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.Wayne Parnell to Niroshan Dickwella. Seaming away back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.FOUR! Wayne Parnell to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.This is an impeccable stroke, just leaning on the delivery as it drifts into his pads and allowing the outfield to carry the ball to the fence.Wide Wayne Parnell to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, down leg side backing away glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.Wayne Parnell to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, off stump backing away driving, well timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Behardien.Wayne Parnell to Upul Tharanga. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.Dwaine Pretorius to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Parnell.FOUR! Dwaine Pretorius to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.Just a hint of width but Dickwella seizes on it in an instant, creaming a drive for four more.Dwaine Pretorius to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Dwaine Pretorius to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.FOUR! Dwaine Pretorius to Niroshan Dickwella. Short, off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs.Dickwella stands tall and smokes a cut over the top, some loose deliveries from the Proteas have helped the openers get off to a quick start.NEW BALL. Dwaine Pretorius to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by de Villiers.Wayne Parnell to Upul Tharanga. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Parnell.FOUR! Wayne Parnell to Upul Tharanga. Short, off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.Another boundary in the same area, this time crunched off the back foot aerially. Nice start for the tourists.Wayne Parnell to Upul Tharanga. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Behardien.Wayne Parnell to Upul Tharanga. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, run save by Duminy.FOUR! Wayne Parnell to Upul Tharanga. Half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.Leg stump half volley, you can't bowl there even if it is the first delivery he's faced. Whipping away with sumptuous timing.NEW BALL. Wayne Parnell to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Shamsi.Lahiru Madushanka to Farhaan Behardien. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.That was some serious entertainment from the Proteas. There were glittering half centuries from Quinton de Kock and AB de Villiers, both forming century partnerships with the imperious Faf du Plessis, to set up a massive first innings total of 367-5. Du Plessis scored freely from the start and, just as he looked to be tiring, launched a final assault to take the hosts to an ODI record first innings score at Newlands. With Table Mountain looming, Sri Lanka will feel like they have a mountain to climb at the halfway point in this match.Lahiru Madushanka to Wayne Parnell. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side on the front foot Slog, top edge in the air uncontrolled to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Madushanka.Lahiru Madushanka to Farhaan Behardien. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Kumara.FOUR! Lahiru Madushanka to Farhaan Behardien. Length ball, to leg on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.Agricultural but effective from Behardien, splitting the men in the deep with a filthy swipe.OUT! Caught. Lahiru Madushanka to Faf du Plessis. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, by Gunaratne.Caught in the deep, du Plessis's timing fails him for once. He was looking to send this delivery into orbit but couldn't get the distance. Handshakes aplenty from the Sri Lankans on his way off, nice to see after he's wacked it everywhere today. The end of a special innings.Lahiru Madushanka to Farhaan Behardien. Slower ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control to long on for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.Nuwan Kulasekara to Farhaan Behardien. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.Nuwan Kulasekara to Farhaan Behardien. Full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Weerakkody, run save by Gunaratne.Nuwan Kulasekara to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed to cover for 1 run, run save by Madushanka.SIX! Nuwan Kulasekara to Faf du Plessis. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.Every ball must go now, du Plessis is down the pitch once more and gets just enough bat on it to clear the man at long off. Maximum.Nuwan Kulasekara to Farhaan Behardien. Half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed to cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Madushanka.Nuwan Kulasekara to Faf du Plessis. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.SIX! Lahiru Madushanka to Farhaan Behardien. Short, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs.That is out of here, monstrous strike from Behardien. He gets up and under this short ball and helps it way back into the crowd. Mighty hit.Lahiru Madushanka to Farhaan Behardien. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Lahiru Madushanka to Faf du Plessis. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.Lahiru Madushanka to Farhaan Behardien. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.FOUR! Lahiru Madushanka to Farhaan Behardien. Slower length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.Behardien waltzes down and destroys this delivery, nailing it for four more.Wide Lahiru Madushanka to Farhaan Behardien. Length ball, down leg side no foot movement, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dickwella.Lahiru Madushanka to Farhaan Behardien. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Kulasekara.Nuwan Kulasekara to Farhaan Behardien. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.Nuwan Kulasekara to Faf du Plessis. Half volley, middle stump backing away driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.FOUR! Nuwan Kulasekara to Faf du Plessis. Half volley, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.Scooped away to fine leg, the boundaries flowing in Cape Town. Du Plessis now has the highest ODI score on this ground.Wide Nuwan Kulasekara to Faf du Plessis. Yorker, wide down leg side backing away flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dickwella.Nuwan Kulasekara to Farhaan Behardien. Half volley, outside off stump on the back foot Slog, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by de Silva.FOUR! Nuwan Kulasekara to Farhaan Behardien. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.Smashed with power to the cover rope, this is carnage at Newlands.FOUR! Nuwan Kulasekara to Farhaan Behardien. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.Behardien getting in on the act now, slashing this into a gap for his first boundary.Lahiru Kumara to Faf du Plessis. Slower ball back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Weerakkody.SIX! Lahiru Kumara to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, off stump moves in front Scoop, well timed in the air under control over fine leg for 6 runs.Audacious brilliance from du Plessis, unleashing a scoop that sails comfortably all the way for six more.FOUR! Lahiru Kumara to Faf du Plessis. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs.The charge is well and truly on now, du Plessis slicing this over backward point by opening the face of the blade.Lahiru Kumara to Faf du Plessis. Slower length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.SIX! Lahiru Kumara to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, off stump backing away driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.Well du Plessis clearly has some energy left in the tank as he has muscled this with violent force straight back over the bowler. All the way for a maximum, venomous strike.FOUR! Lahiru Kumara to Faf du Plessis. Short, off stump on the back foot hooking, top edge in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.Taking on the short ball, du Plessis gets a little something on this to help it over the wicketkeeper. Four more to take him past 150.Nuwan Kulasekara to Faf du Plessis. Full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to long on for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.du Plessis starting to show signs of fatigue, understandable as he has been out there for a long time now.Nuwan Kulasekara to Farhaan Behardien. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.Nuwan Kulasekara to Faf du Plessis. Slower length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.Nuwan Kulasekara to Faf du Plessis. Leg cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Madushanka.Nuwan Kulasekara to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 2 runs, run save by Madushanka, fielded by Weerakkody.Nuwan Kulasekara to Farhaan Behardien. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Lahiru Kumara to Farhaan Behardien. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Madushanka.Lahiru Kumara to Farhaan Behardien. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pathirana.Lahiru Kumara to Faf du Plessis. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 1 run, fielded by Madushanka.OUT! Caught. Lahiru Kumara to JP Duminy. Length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward point, by Mendis.Duminy looking for a repeat dose but this time finds the man, Mendis swoops in to take the catch. Kumara has been expensive today but has managed to pick up a couple of scalps now.FOUR! Lahiru Kumara to JP Duminy. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs.Slashed over the offside, Duminy starting to swing hard now. Mendis puts in an outstanding effort on the rope but can't quite haul it in.Lahiru Kumara to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by de Silva.Lakshan Sandakan to Faf du Plessis. Chinaman half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Madushanka.Lakshan Sandakan to JP Duminy. Chinaman back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Kumara.Lakshan Sandakan to Faf du Plessis. Chinaman back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Madushanka.Lakshan Sandakan to JP Duminy. Chinaman length ball, off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.Lakshan Sandakan to Faf du Plessis. Chinaman half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Kumara.Lakshan Sandakan to Faf du Plessis. Chinaman back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Mendis.Lahiru Madushanka to Faf du Plessis. Slower length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.Lahiru Madushanka to JP Duminy. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Sandakan.Lahiru Madushanka to Faf du Plessis. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to long off for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.Lahiru Madushanka to JP Duminy. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Pathirana.Lahiru Madushanka to Faf du Plessis. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Lahiru Madushanka to JP Duminy. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, inside edge to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Tharanga.Lakshan Sandakan to JP Duminy. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Madushanka.Lakshan Sandakan to Faf du Plessis. Chinaman length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by de Silva.Lakshan Sandakan to Faf du Plessis. Googly back of a length, to leg on the back foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Mendis.du Plessis moves to a career best in ODIs.Lakshan Sandakan to JP Duminy. Chinaman back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.Lakshan Sandakan to Faf du Plessis. Chinaman half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.Lakshan Sandakan to Faf du Plessis. Chinaman half volley, off stump on the front foot sweeping, in the air under control to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Kumara.Lahiru Madushanka to JP Duminy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Weerakkody.Lahiru Madushanka to Faf du Plessis. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sandakan.Lahiru Madushanka to JP Duminy. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by de Silva.FOUR! Lahiru Madushanka to JP Duminy. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot Late Cut, well timed past third man for 4 runs.Lovely timing from Duminy, allowing the ball to come to him and playing it under his eyes. The ball rockets off the bat and away for four.Lahiru Madushanka to Faf du Plessis. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pathirana.Lahiru Madushanka to Faf du Plessis. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, dropped catch by Madushanka, shy attempt by Kulasekara.Technically a chance but this would have been an unbelievable take. It went quickly back past the bowler who could only get a finger-tip on the ball.Sachith Pathirana to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Tharanga.Sachith Pathirana to JP Duminy. Stock ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sandakan.Sachith Pathirana to JP Duminy. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot working, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Pathirana.Sachith Pathirana to Faf du Plessis. Stock ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by de Silva.Sachith Pathirana to JP Duminy. Stock ball back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Kulasekara.Sachith Pathirana to Faf du Plessis. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.Nuwan Kulasekara to JP Duminy. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Madushanka.Nuwan Kulasekara to Faf du Plessis. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.FOUR! Nuwan Kulasekara to Faf du Plessis. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.Short and wide, du Plessis hammers this well in front of square to beat the man in the deep.Nuwan Kulasekara to JP Duminy. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Nuwan Kulasekara to JP Duminy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Madushanka.Nuwan Kulasekara to Faf du Plessis. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Sachith Pathirana to JP Duminy. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Tharanga.Sachith Pathirana to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.Sachith Pathirana to JP Duminy. Stock ball back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Tharanga.Sachith Pathirana to JP Duminy. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Pathirana.Sachith Pathirana to JP Duminy. Stock ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, leading edge to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Tharanga.OUT! Bowled. Sachith Pathirana to AB de Villiers. Stock length ball, middle stump moves in front sweeping, missed.A breakthrough against the run of play. De Villiers was making batting look so simple but misses with his sweep on this occasion and is bowled around his legs. Pathirana has bowled with flight and guile, probably the pick of the attack today, so deserves that wicket. An important time to strike heading into the final overs.Nuwan Kulasekara to AB de Villiers. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Nuwan Kulasekara to Faf du Plessis. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Nuwan Kulasekara to Faf du Plessis. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Mendis.Nuwan Kulasekara to AB de Villiers. Full toss, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.Nuwan Kulasekara to Faf du Plessis. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Sandakan.Nuwan Kulasekara to AB de Villiers. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Madushanka.Sachith Pathirana to AB de Villiers. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.FOUR! Sachith Pathirana to AB de Villiers. Stock ball short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.Too short and de Villiers won't miss out on that. He smokes a pull shot almost all the way, it bounces just once before crossing the rope.Sachith Pathirana to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by de Silva.Wide Sachith Pathirana to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, down leg side no foot movement, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dickwella.Sachith Pathirana to AB de Villiers. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.Sachith Pathirana to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Sachith Pathirana to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, hit pad to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Kulasekara.Lahiru Madushanka to Faf du Plessis. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Kumara.Lahiru Madushanka to AB de Villiers. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Kumara.Lahiru Madushanka to AB de Villiers. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Mendis.Lahiru Madushanka to Faf du Plessis. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Wide Lahiru Madushanka to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dickwella.Lahiru Madushanka to AB de Villiers. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Kumara.Lahiru Madushanka to Faf du Plessis. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.Lahiru Kumara to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Time for drinks with South Africa in a mightily commanding position. Du Plessis and de Villiers have taken their partnership past the century mark and are now set to launch in the final phase of the innings.Lahiru Kumara to AB de Villiers. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Lahiru Kumara to Faf du Plessis. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Kulasekara.FOUR! Lahiru Kumara to Faf du Plessis. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.Top shot, swivelling on a pull as he knows fine leg is in the circle. The ball races to the fence, du Plessis might just open up now he's reached the landmark.FOUR! Lahiru Kumara to Faf du Plessis. Yorker, middle stump no foot movement working, past fine leg for 4 runs.There it is, a century for Faf du Plessis. Newlands erupts in celebration. This wasn't the most conventional way to get there, jamming down on a yorker and managing to squeeze the ball out to the fine leg rope. He won't mind though, he raises his arms and soaks it all in.Lahiru Kumara to AB de Villiers. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by de Silva.That's a 50th ODI fifty for de Villiers, fantastic stuff. He's looked completely at ease today.FREE HIT. Lahiru Madushanka to Faf du Plessis. Slower length ball, driving, mis-timed to long off for 2 runs, by Kulasekara.No ball Lahiru Madushanka to Faf du Plessis. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.Lahiru Madushanka to AB de Villiers. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pathirana.Lahiru Madushanka to AB de Villiers. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Weerakkody.Lahiru Madushanka to AB de Villiers. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Kulasekara.Lahiru Madushanka to AB de Villiers. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Lahiru Madushanka to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by de Silva.Lakshan Sandakan to Faf du Plessis. Chinaman back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Kumara.Lakshan Sandakan to Faf du Plessis. Chinaman back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, thick edge to slips for no runs, fielded by Pathirana.Lakshan Sandakan to AB de Villiers. Slider length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Kulasekara.Lakshan Sandakan to Faf du Plessis. Chinaman half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.FOUR! Lakshan Sandakan to Faf du Plessis. Chinaman full toss, down leg side on the front foot Scoop, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.A big juicy full toss, Faf was already in position for a little lap-sweep so he is able to help this on its way to the fence easy as you like.Lakshan Sandakan to Faf du Plessis. Chinaman length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, run save by Sandakan.Asela Gunaratne to AB de Villiers. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Madushanka.Asela Gunaratne to Faf du Plessis. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Kumara.Asela Gunaratne to Faf du Plessis. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, shy attempt by Tharanga.Asela Gunaratne to AB de Villiers. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Sandakan.Asela Gunaratne to Faf du Plessis. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.FOUR! Asela Gunaratne to Faf du Plessis. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.Placed to perfection by du Plessis, threading the gap between extra cover and mid off for another boundary.Sachith Pathirana to AB de Villiers. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Kulasekara.Sachith Pathirana to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Sachith Pathirana to AB de Villiers. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.Sachith Pathirana to AB de Villiers. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Mendis.Sachith Pathirana to Faf du Plessis. Stock ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Sandakan.Sachith Pathirana to AB de Villiers. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Asela Gunaratne to Faf du Plessis. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Asela Gunaratne to AB de Villiers. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.Asela Gunaratne to Faf du Plessis. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, mis-fielded by Madushanka.Asela Gunaratne to Faf du Plessis. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump moves in front sweeping, in the air under control to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Madushanka.Asela Gunaratne to AB de Villiers. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.FOUR! Asela Gunaratne to AB de Villiers. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, outside edge past third man for 4 runs.De Villiers gets a little tickle on this, that's all it needs as the outfield does the rest of the work. This partnership is looking dangerous.Sachith Pathirana to AB de Villiers. Stock ball short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Sachith Pathirana to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Sachith Pathirana to AB de Villiers. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.Sachith Pathirana to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.Sachith Pathirana to AB de Villiers. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Sachith Pathirana to Faf du Plessis. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Lakshan Sandakan to AB de Villiers. Chinaman back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Kulasekara.FOUR! Lakshan Sandakan to AB de Villiers. Chinaman half volley, to leg moves in front sweeping, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Gunaratne.Powerful sweep from de Villiers, breaking his wrists through the ball with force. Gunaratne puts in a poor effort on the rope, managing to dive over the ball.Lakshan Sandakan to Faf du Plessis. Googly back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Kumara.Lakshan Sandakan to Faf du Plessis. Chinaman length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Mendis.Lakshan Sandakan to AB de Villiers. Chinaman half volley, outside off stump moves in front sweeping, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.Lakshan Sandakan to Faf du Plessis. Googly length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by de Silva, fielded by Gunaratne.Sachith Pathirana to Faf du Plessis. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.That's the fifty partnership between du Plessis and de Villiers. These two old friends love batting together.Sachith Pathirana to AB de Villiers. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Sachith Pathirana to Faf du Plessis. Stock ball back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Kulasekara.Sachith Pathirana to AB de Villiers. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.Sachith Pathirana to AB de Villiers. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by de Silva.Sachith Pathirana to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Lakshan Sandakan to AB de Villiers. Chinaman length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Sandakan.Lakshan Sandakan to AB de Villiers. Chinaman length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Sandakan.Lakshan Sandakan to Faf du Plessis. Chinaman back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Kumara.Lakshan Sandakan to AB de Villiers. Googly half volley, middle stump moves in front sweeping, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.Lakshan Sandakan to Faf du Plessis. Googly length ball, middle stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Kulasekara.Lakshan Sandakan to AB de Villiers. Chinaman half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.Sachith Pathirana to AB de Villiers. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.These two making batting look pretty simple at the moment, not taking any risks but still ticking the board over at a good lick.Sachith Pathirana to AB de Villiers. Stock ball short, off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Kumara.Sachith Pathirana to Faf du Plessis. Stock ball full toss, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.Sachith Pathirana to AB de Villiers. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Sachith Pathirana to Faf du Plessis. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.Sachith Pathirana to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Madushanka.Lakshan Sandakan to Faf du Plessis. Chinaman back of a length, off stump no foot movement pushing, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Pathirana.Lakshan Sandakan to AB de Villiers. Chinaman length ball, off stump moves in front reverse sweeping, well timed to third man for 3 runs, fielded by Weerakkody.Lakshan Sandakan to AB de Villiers. Chinaman length ball, to leg moves in front sweeping, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Gunaratne.Lakshan Sandakan to Faf du Plessis. Chinaman back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Kumara.Lakshan Sandakan to Faf du Plessis. Chinaman half volley, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Lakshan Sandakan to AB de Villiers. Chinaman half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Sachith Pathirana to AB de Villiers. Stock ball short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Sachith Pathirana to Faf du Plessis. Stock ball short, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Sachith Pathirana to AB de Villiers. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Sachith Pathirana to AB de Villiers. Stock ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Pathirana.Sachith Pathirana to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.Sachith Pathirana to AB de Villiers. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, mis-fielded by Pathirana, fielded by Weerakkody.Lakshan Sandakan to Faf du Plessis. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by de Silva.Lakshan Sandakan to Faf du Plessis. Chinaman back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Kumara.Lakshan Sandakan to AB de Villiers. Chinaman half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Kulasekara.Lakshan Sandakan to AB de Villiers. Chinaman back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by de Silva.Lakshan Sandakan to AB de Villiers. Chinaman half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Sandakan.Lakshan Sandakan to Faf du Plessis. Chinaman length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Madushanka.Sachith Pathirana to AB de Villiers. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gunaratne.Sachith Pathirana to AB de Villiers. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Kumara.Sachith Pathirana to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.Sachith Pathirana to AB de Villiers. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.FOUR! Sachith Pathirana to AB de Villiers. Stock ball short, middle stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.De Villiers goes deep in the crease and is able to pick his spot on the legside to open his boundary account for today.Sachith Pathirana to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Lahiru Kumara to AB de Villiers. Short, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Pathirana.Lahiru Kumara to AB de Villiers. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Madushanka.Lahiru Kumara to AB de Villiers. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Kumara.Lahiru Kumara to Faf du Plessis. Short, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to cover for 1 run, fielded by de Silva.FOUR! Lahiru Kumara to Faf du Plessis. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.Dispatched with consummate ease, glorious way to reach a half century. It was in the slot but still needed putting away. That is Faf Du Plessis's 25th ODI half century.Lahiru Kumara to AB de Villiers. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pathirana.Sachith Pathirana to AB de Villiers. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.Sachith Pathirana to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.Sachith Pathirana to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Pathirana.Sachith Pathirana to AB de Villiers. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Kulasekara.OUT! Caught. Sachith Pathirana to Quinton de Kock. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, outside edge to slips, by Tharanga.What a grab at slip, Pathirana gets the danger man in his first over. This skids on with the angle around the stumps and ends up a bit wider than de Kock expects. He still attempts to go through with the shot but can only edge it towards slip. There is still plenty for Tharanga to do as he has to fling himself to his left, he clings on miraculously. Important strike for the tourists.Sachith Pathirana to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.Century partnership from just 86 deliveries.Lahiru Madushanka to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to point for no runs, fielded by de Silva.Time for drinks at Newlands. After the early loss of Amla, de Kock and du Plessis have set about building a solid foundation for the hosts in quick time. They helped themselves to a veritable smorgasbord of boundaries off the spinners and their partnership currently sits on 99.Lahiru Madushanka to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pathirana.Lahiru Madushanka to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.FOUR! Lahiru Madushanka to Quinton de Kock. Slower ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.A ruthless strike from de Kock to take the Proteas to 100. Getting across and swatting this disdainfully to the fence.Lahiru Madushanka to Quinton de Kock. Slower ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gunaratne.Lahiru Madushanka to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pathirana.Dhananjaya de Silva to Quinton de Kock. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Kulasekara.Dhananjaya de Silva to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.Dhananjaya de Silva to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Kumara.FOUR! Dhananjaya de Silva to Faf du Plessis. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.Given some extra flight, allowing du Plessis to swing the kitchen sink at this and thrash it over long off.Dhananjaya de Silva to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Dhananjaya de Silva to Faf du Plessis. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Lahiru Madushanka to Faf du Plessis. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pathirana.Lahiru Madushanka to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, off stump down the track pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Madushanka.Lahiru Madushanka to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by de Silva.Lahiru Madushanka to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Kumara.That's fifty for de Kock, his first of the series. He's looked at his brutal best so far today and will be hoping to turn this into a big one.Lahiru Madushanka to Quinton de Kock. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Madushanka.Lahiru Madushanka to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Kulasekara.Dhananjaya de Silva to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Dhananjaya de Silva to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, middle stump down the track working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Kumara.Dhananjaya de Silva to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, in the air under control to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Kulasekara.Dhananjaya de Silva to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Mendis.FOUR! Dhananjaya de Silva to Faf du Plessis. Off break back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.The boundary-fest continues at Newlands as du Plessis goes deep in the crease and opens up the offside.Dhananjaya de Silva to Quinton de Kock. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Kumara.FOUR! Lakshan Sandakan to Faf du Plessis. Chinaman back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air uncontrolled past deep backward point for 4 runs.Slapped through point, it was in the air for a while but wide of the fielder. Once it beats the man it is always going to race away.Lakshan Sandakan to Faf du Plessis. Chinaman half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, shy attempt by Weerakkody.Lakshan Sandakan to Quinton de Kock. Chinaman short, to leg on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Kumara.SIX! Lakshan Sandakan to Quinton de Kock. Chinaman half volley, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.De Kock's eyes light up as he sees some flight on this delivery, he gets low and hammers a slog sweep way back into the crowd. Massive blow.FOUR! Lakshan Sandakan to Quinton de Kock. Chinaman length ball, middle stump down the track Slog, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.It's not often de Kock looks ungainly playing a stroke but on this occasion it's a touch ugly as he swipes across the line. There is enough willow on it to reach the rope though, four more.Lakshan Sandakan to Quinton de Kock. Chinaman half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, inside edge to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Kulasekara.Dhananjaya de Silva to Quinton de Kock. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Madushanka.Dhananjaya de Silva to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by de Silva.Dhananjaya de Silva to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, middle stump down the track working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Tharanga.Dhananjaya de Silva to Quinton de Kock. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Kumara.Dhananjaya de Silva to Quinton de Kock. Off break half volley, to leg on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by de Silva.Dhananjaya de Silva to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mendis.FOUR! Lahiru Madushanka to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.A crunching shot from du Plessis rockets to the rope, ending the powerplay in style.Lahiru Madushanka to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Weerakkody.Lahiru Madushanka to Quinton de Kock. Short, to leg on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Sandakan.Lahiru Madushanka to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pathirana.Lahiru Madushanka to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, shy attempt by Gunaratne.Lahiru Madushanka to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Nuwan Kulasekara to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Madushanka.FOUR! Nuwan Kulasekara to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.Du Plessis decides to take his partners example and reckons use of the feet is the way to go. He then opens the face to thread this through the covers with precision.Nuwan Kulasekara to Quinton de Kock. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pathirana.Nuwan Kulasekara to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, down leg side no foot movement working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Nuwan Kulasekara to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gunaratne.SIX! Nuwan Kulasekara to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, to leg down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.De Kock has seen enough of this pitch to know there are no demons out there, he is comfortable strolling down the pitch and launching this over long on for the first maximum of the day.Lahiru Madushanka to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gunaratne.Lahiru Madushanka to Quinton de Kock. In-swinging back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Kumara.Lahiru Madushanka to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Kumara.Lahiru Madushanka to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by de Silva.Lahiru Madushanka to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Sandakan.Lahiru Madushanka to Quinton de Kock. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gunaratne.Nuwan Kulasekara to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Tharanga.Nuwan Kulasekara to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, to leg down the track pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Weerakkody.Nuwan Kulasekara to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Madushanka.Nuwan Kulasekara to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to gully for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Nuwan Kulasekara to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Kulasekara.Nuwan Kulasekara to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to square leg for no runs, fielded by Sandakan.Lahiru Kumara to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Pathirana.Lahiru Kumara to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Sandakan.FOUR! Lahiru Kumara to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.De Kock loves any width and he gets plenty to work with here. It's certainly no half volley but that doesn't matter, he slaps this through backward point.Lahiru Kumara to Faf du Plessis. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Sandakan.FOUR! Lahiru Kumara to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs.Too straight, any batsman worth his salt will put that away. Not many will do so with the supreme style of du Plessis though, a wristy flick from him is easy on the eye.Lahiru Kumara to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Madushanka.Nuwan Kulasekara to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Kulasekara.FOUR! Nuwan Kulasekara to Quinton de Kock. Seaming away length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, outside edge past third man for 4 runs.Edged but safe, it wouldn't have carried to a second slip. The ball scoots away to third man for another boundary.Nuwan Kulasekara to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Kumara.Nuwan Kulasekara to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Kulasekara.FOUR! Nuwan Kulasekara to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.Slapped through the covers with authority, du Plessis up and running now. Early signs are this is a cracking pitch and the outfield is lightening quick.Nuwan Kulasekara to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, off stump on the front foot dropped, to silly point for no runs, fielded by de Silva.FOUR! Lahiru Kumara to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.Quinton de Kock is well and truly into his work now, whipping this with timing and placement through mid wicket. That's a trio of boundaries to the wicketkeeper now.Lahiru Kumara to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Tharanga.FOUR! Lahiru Kumara to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.Back to back boundaries now, this is easy pickings for the left-hander. A rasping cut shot zips to the fence.FOUR! Lahiru Kumara to Quinton de Kock. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.This is the first time either bowler has strayed in length, and de Kock is able to thump it through mid off to the rope.Lahiru Kumara to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Madushanka.Lahiru Kumara to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Madushanka.Nuwan Kulasekara to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Madushanka.Nuwan Kulasekara to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Nuwan Kulasekara to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.Nuwan Kulasekara to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, inside edge to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pathirana.Nuwan Kulasekara to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Madushanka.Nuwan Kulasekara to Quinton de Kock. Out-swinging back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to point for no runs, shy attempt by de Silva.Lahiru Kumara to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Pathirana.OUT! Caught. Lahiru Kumara to Hashim Amla. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, outside edge to slips, by Gunaratne.Got him, a vital early breakthrough for Sri Lanka. Kumara extracts some pace and bounce from the surface, a touch of away movement too. Amla wafts his bat at it but can only get a thin snick through to first slip where it is nonchalantly gobbled up. Joy for the tourists.Lahiru Kumara to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by de Silva.Lahiru Kumara to Hashim Amla. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Tharanga.Lahiru Kumara to Hashim Amla. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by de Silva.NEW BALL. Lahiru Kumara to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Kulasekara.Nuwan Kulasekara to Hashim Amla. Seaming in length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pathirana.Nuwan Kulasekara to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Weerakkody.Nuwan Kulasekara to Hashim Amla. Seaming in length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Sandakan.Nuwan Kulasekara to Hashim Amla. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Nuwan Kulasekara to Hashim Amla. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.NEW BALL. Nuwan Kulasekara to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by de Silva.