India 101/1 after 16.3

India require another 164 runs with 9 wickets and 33.3 overs remaining

Edgbaston, Birmingham (neutral venue)

2nd Semi-final



Rubel Hossain to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rahim.Rubel Hossain to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Mahmudullah.Rubel Hossain to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Shakib Al Hasan to Virat Kohli. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.Shakib Al Hasan to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.Shakib Al Hasan to Virat Kohli. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Mahmudullah.Shakib Al Hasan to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Mahmudullah. Fifty for Rohit Sharma off just 57 deliveries.FOUR! Shakib Al Hasan to Rohit Sharma. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Two boundaries in a row for Rohit with a classical cover drive.FOUR! Shakib Al Hasan to Rohit Sharma. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Mortaza. Sloppy work from the captain at point to gift Rohit easy runs.Mashrafe Mortaza to Virat Kohli. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Saikat.Mashrafe Mortaza to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.OUT! Caught. Mashrafe Mortaza to Shikhar Dhawan. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to point, by Saikat. Breakthrough for Bangladesh. Dhawan uses his feet for once but skews the ball out to point. Change of pace from Mortaza which found the outside half of the bat and meant the ball didn't go where Dhawan was looking.FOUR! Mashrafe Mortaza to Shikhar Dhawan. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Short again and Dhawan helps himself to another boundary.Mashrafe Mortaza to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Mashrafe Mortaza to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Mortaza.Shakib Al Hasan to Shikhar Dhawan. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Sarkar.Shakib Al Hasan to Rohit Sharma. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Saikat.Shakib Al Hasan to Rohit Sharma. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Sarkar.Shakib Al Hasan to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Hossain.Shakib Al Hasan to Shikhar Dhawan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.Shakib Al Hasan to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Mahmudullah.Mashrafe Mortaza to Rohit Sharma. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.Mashrafe Mortaza to Shikhar Dhawan. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Hossain.Mashrafe Mortaza to Shikhar Dhawan. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, mis-fielded by Sarkar, fielded by Saikat.Mashrafe Mortaza to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Mahmudullah.Mashrafe Mortaza to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sarkar.Mashrafe Mortaza to Rohit Sharma. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Sarkar.Rubel Hossain to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Saikat.Rubel Hossain to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.Rubel Hossain to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Al Hasan.Rubel Hossain to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, to leg no foot movement pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Sarkar.FOUR! Rubel Hossain to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Tickled fine off the pads. Boundaries continue to flow.Rubel Hossain to Rohit Sharma. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Al Hasan.Mashrafe Mortaza to Rohit Sharma. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Saikat. Plenty of runs have already been scored by India. Less than 200 needed.Mashrafe Mortaza to Rohit Sharma. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Mashrafe Mortaza to Shikhar Dhawan. Off cutter bouncer, down leg side on the back foot hooking, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.Mashrafe Mortaza to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.Mashrafe Mortaza to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to backward point for no runs, shy attempt by Rahman.Mashrafe Mortaza to Shikhar Dhawan. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.Rubel Hossain to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Saikat.Rubel Hossain to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to backward point for no runs, run save by Saikat.Rubel Hossain to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sarkar.Rubel Hossain to Rohit Sharma. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Rubel Hossain to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.Rubel Hossain to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Saikat.Mashrafe Mortaza to Shikhar Dhawan. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.Mashrafe Mortaza to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Sarkar.Mashrafe Mortaza to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Rahman, fielded by Mahmudullah.Mashrafe Mortaza to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sarkar.Mashrafe Mortaza to Rohit Sharma. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Rahman.Mashrafe Mortaza to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sarkar.SIX! Taskin Ahmed to Shikhar Dhawan. Bouncer, down leg side on the back foot hooking, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs. A touch of flair this time from Dhawan. The front leg comes up and he hammers the ball into the stands.FOUR! Taskin Ahmed to Shikhar Dhawan. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs. Four more to Dhawan and the fifty is up for India already.Taskin Ahmed to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.FOUR! Taskin Ahmed to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. How well are these two players timing the ball. Wow.Taskin Ahmed to Rohit Sharma. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.Taskin Ahmed to Shikhar Dhawan. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Hossain.Mashrafe Mortaza to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Sarkar.FOUR! Mashrafe Mortaza to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Slightly short a length and Rohit muscles the ball over a wide long on.Mashrafe Mortaza to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Mortaza.Mashrafe Mortaza to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Mortaza.Mashrafe Mortaza to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Sarkar.Mashrafe Mortaza to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.FOUR! Taskin Ahmed to Shikhar Dhawan. Bouncer, down leg side on the back foot hooking, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs. Dhawan is onto the short ball so quickly. He was waiting for that.Taskin Ahmed to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Rahman.Taskin Ahmed to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Hossain.Taskin Ahmed to Rohit Sharma. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mortaza.Taskin Ahmed to Rohit Sharma. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Rahman.Taskin Ahmed to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, outside edge to slips for no runs, fielded by Sarkar.Mashrafe Mortaza to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.Mashrafe Mortaza to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.FOUR! Mashrafe Mortaza to Rohit Sharma. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Rohit Sharma is timing the ball so beautifully so early on in his innings.Mashrafe Mortaza to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.Mashrafe Mortaza to Rohit Sharma. Short, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.Mashrafe Mortaza to Shikhar Dhawan. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Al Hasan.FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed past long on for 4 runs. Nothing more than a push with the full face of the bat on show.Mustafizur Rahman to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Rohit Sharma. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Glorious cover drive but just too much width being offered.Mustafizur Rahman to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Rahman.Mustafizur Rahman to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Mortaza.FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Rohit Sharma. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. It doesn't matter how many people Mortaza puts at point, Rohit still finds the gap.Mashrafe Mortaza to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Mortaza.Mashrafe Mortaza to Shikhar Dhawan. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Mortaza.Mashrafe Mortaza to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.Mashrafe Mortaza to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.Mashrafe Mortaza to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Saikat.Mashrafe Mortaza to Shikhar Dhawan. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.Mustafizur Rahman to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Mortaza.Mustafizur Rahman to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.Mustafizur Rahman to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mortaza.FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Shikhar Dhawan. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs. A touch short and easily put away. Look of a man in form.FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Eased through the offside from Dhawan and he is underway.NEW BALL. Mustafizur Rahman to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Rahman.Mashrafe Mortaza to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.Mashrafe Mortaza to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, direct hit by Al Hasan.Mashrafe Mortaza to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Saikat.Mashrafe Mortaza to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.Mashrafe Mortaza to Rohit Sharma. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.NEW BALL. Mashrafe Mortaza to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Ahmed.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Taskin Ahmed. Length ball, down leg side backing away Slog, mis-timed to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.Well what an eventful first innings, penalty runs, a seven ball over and in between Bangladesh manage to make 264-7. They will be disappointed to have not made over 300 after Tamim Iqbal (70) and Mushfiqur Rahim (61) were going well and they laid a good base but the spinners of India really put the squeeze on and created too much pressure for the new batsmen to handle. Join us for the second innings to see if this strong Indian batting line-up can chase this down or whether Bangladesh can pull off a massive upset.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mashrafe Mortaza. Full toss, off stump no foot movement Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ashwin.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mashrafe Mortaza. Leg cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Kumar.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mashrafe Mortaza. Yorker, middle stump backing away driving, to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Jadhav.Wide Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mashrafe Mortaza. Leg cutter length ball, wide outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mashrafe Mortaza. Yorker, outside off stump on the back foot Slog, inside edge to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kumar.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Taskin Ahmed. Short, down leg side backing away pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.Jasprit Bumrah to Taskin Ahmed. Back of a length, down leg side backing away pulling, Gloved to third man for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.Jasprit Bumrah to Mashrafe Mortaza. Full toss, to leg backing away Slog, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.Jasprit Bumrah to Mashrafe Mortaza. Yorker, off stump backing away defending, inside edge to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Jasprit Bumrah to Mashrafe Mortaza. Yorker, to leg backing away defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to Mashrafe Mortaza. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away pulling, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. The Bangladesh skipper is doing everything he can to put off Bumrah and at the minute it is working.FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to Mashrafe Mortaza. Short, outside off stump backing away pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled past fine leg for 4 runs. Not for the first time the ball has come off the top edge and found it's way to fine leg.FOUR! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Taskin Ahmed. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. Much needed boundary for Bangladesh. Bhuvneshwar just misses his length and that has enabled Taskin to throw the bat at the ball.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Taskin Ahmed. Bouncer, down leg side down the track hooking, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Taskin Ahmed. Bouncer, down leg side on the back foot hooking, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Taskin Ahmed. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Taskin Ahmed. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Taskin Ahmed. Back of a length, down leg side down the track driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Jasprit Bumrah to Taskin Ahmed. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, inside edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.Jasprit Bumrah to Taskin Ahmed. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Singh.Jasprit Bumrah to Taskin Ahmed. Bouncer, down leg side ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Jasprit Bumrah to Mashrafe Mortaza. Off cutter length ball, middle stump backing away Slog, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.Jasprit Bumrah to Mashrafe Mortaza. Short, outside off stump backing away pulling, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to Mashrafe Mortaza. Yorker, off stump backing away defending, inside edge past fine leg for 4 runs. Another superb yorker but somehow Mortaza has edged it past the stumps and Dhoni to get four runs.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mashrafe Mortaza. Full toss, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ashwin.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mashrafe Mortaza. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement pulling, bottom edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.FOUR! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mashrafe Mortaza. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled past fine leg for 4 runs. Short and Mortaza throws the bat at the ball picking up a lucky boundary.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Taskin Ahmed. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Singh.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Taskin Ahmed. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mashrafe Mortaza. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, mis-fielded by Kumar, fielded by Jadhav.OUT! Bowled. Jasprit Bumrah to Mahmudullah. Yorker, outside off stump down the track driving, missed. Outstanding yorker from Bumrah and Mahmudullah cannot get bat on it as he gives the charge. Off stump is sent out of the ground along with the Bangladesh momentum.Jasprit Bumrah to Mahmudullah. Full toss, down leg side on the front foot flick, to fine leg for 2 runs, run save by Kumar.Jasprit Bumrah to Mahmudullah. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Jasprit Bumrah to Mashrafe Mortaza. Short, outside off stump backing away pulling, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Sharma.Jasprit Bumrah to Mashrafe Mortaza. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Jasprit Bumrah to Mashrafe Mortaza. Yorker, outside off stump no foot movement Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mashrafe Mortaza. Short, outside off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Singh.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mashrafe Mortaza. Yorker, to leg on the front foot working, to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.FOUR! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mashrafe Mortaza. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Short and sat up asking to be whacked.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mashrafe Mortaza. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mahmudullah. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Singh.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mahmudullah. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, run save by Jadeja.Jasprit Bumrah to Mahmudullah. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.Jasprit Bumrah to Mashrafe Mortaza. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.Jasprit Bumrah to Mashrafe Mortaza. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.OUT! Caught & Bowled. Jasprit Bumrah to Mosaddek Hossain. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to silly mid off, fielded by Bumrah. Simple catch for Bumrah. Short, at the body and Mosaddek spoons the ball back to the bowler. The innings is beginning to fall away after the brilliant start.Jasprit Bumrah to Mosaddek Hossain. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, run save by Jadeja.Jasprit Bumrah to Mosaddek Hossain. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Ravichandran Ashwin to Mahmudullah. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ravichandran Ashwin to Mahmudullah. Off break length ball, to leg backing away working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Ravichandran Ashwin to Mahmudullah. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ravichandran Ashwin to Mosaddek Hossain. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Singh.Ravichandran Ashwin to Mahmudullah. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, leading edge to cover for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.FOUR! Ravichandran Ashwin to Mahmudullah. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs. A flick of the wrists and the ball is sent wide of the man and away to the boundary.Jasprit Bumrah to Mosaddek Hossain. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Jasprit Bumrah to Mosaddek Hossain. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to Mosaddek Hossain. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Cracking shot through the covers.Jasprit Bumrah to Mosaddek Hossain. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.Jasprit Bumrah to Mahmudullah. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.Ravichandran Ashwin to Mosaddek Hossain. Full toss, defending, back to bowler for no runs, by Pandya.Jasprit Bumrah to Mahmudullah. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Wide Ravichandran Ashwin to Mosaddek Hossain. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.Ravichandran Ashwin to Mosaddek Hossain. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.APPEAL! Ravichandran Ashwin to Mosaddek Hossain. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to leg gully for 2 runs, direct hit by Jadeja, overthrow by Jadeja, appeal made for Run Out.Ravichandran Ashwin to Mahmudullah. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Singh.Ravichandran Ashwin to Mosaddek Hossain. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.Ravichandran Ashwin to Mosaddek Hossain. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Hardik Pandya to Mahmudullah. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Hardik Pandya to Mahmudullah. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Dhawan.Hardik Pandya to Mahmudullah. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.FOUR! Hardik Pandya to Mahmudullah. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge in the air under control past third man for 4 runs, dropped catch by Ashwin. Quiet a simple catch put down by Ashwin at third man. How costly will that prove?Hardik Pandya to Mahmudullah. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Pandya.Hardik Pandya to Mahmudullah. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Ravichandran Ashwin to Mosaddek Hossain. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Dhawan.Ravichandran Ashwin to Mahmudullah. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, mis-fielded by Kohli, fielded by Bumrah.Ravichandran Ashwin to Mosaddek Hossain. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.Ravichandran Ashwin to Mosaddek Hossain. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.Ravichandran Ashwin to Mahmudullah. Off break length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.Ravichandran Ashwin to Mahmudullah. Off break length ball, outside off stump no foot movement working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to Mosaddek Hossain. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. The last ball of the over goes for four again and it is nearly an identical shot.Ravindra Jadeja to Mosaddek Hossain. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to slips for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.Ravindra Jadeja to Mosaddek Hossain. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ravindra Jadeja to Mosaddek Hossain. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to gully for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.Ravindra Jadeja to Mosaddek Hossain. Stock length ball, outside off stump no foot movement cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Ravindra Jadeja to Mahmudullah. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.FOUR! Kedar Jadhav to Mosaddek Hossain. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Four to Mosaddek and much needed to release some pressure.Kedar Jadhav to Mosaddek Hossain. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to gully for no runs, shy attempt by Dhoni.Kedar Jadhav to Mosaddek Hossain. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Kedar Jadhav to Mosaddek Hossain. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.OUT! Caught. Kedar Jadhav to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off break full toss, off stump down the track slog sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket, by Kohli. The set batsman has to go. Kohli anticipated where the ball was going and Mushfiqur picked him out perfectly. Not a great shot to not a great ball.Kedar Jadhav to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off break yorker, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Pandya.Ravindra Jadeja to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.Ravindra Jadeja to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ravindra Jadeja to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.Ravindra Jadeja to Mahmudullah. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.OUT! Caught. Ravindra Jadeja to Shakib Al Hasan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to wicketkeeper, by Dhoni. India are getting right back into this game. Another wicket for the spinners with Jadeja finding the edge and Dhoni taking a very good catch behind the stumps. A lot of work to do for Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur.Ravindra Jadeja to Shakib Al Hasan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Jadhav.Kedar Jadhav to Shakib Al Hasan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.Kedar Jadhav to Shakib Al Hasan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Kedar Jadhav to Shakib Al Hasan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Kedar Jadhav to Shakib Al Hasan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, outside edge to slips for no runs, fielded by Singh.Kedar Jadhav to Shakib Al Hasan. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Jadhav.Kedar Jadhav to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ashwin.Ravindra Jadeja to Shakib Al Hasan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.Ravindra Jadeja to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.Ravindra Jadeja to Shakib Al Hasan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.Ravindra Jadeja to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.Ravindra Jadeja to Shakib Al Hasan. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to Shakib Al Hasan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Much needed boundary for Bangladesh. The spinners have been racing through their overs creating pressure but finally Shakib gets one away.Kedar Jadhav to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Kedar Jadhav to Shakib Al Hasan. Quicker length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for 1 run, run save by Jadeja.Kedar Jadhav to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.Kedar Jadhav to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Singh.Kedar Jadhav to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pandya.Kedar Jadhav to Shakib Al Hasan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Kohli, fielded by Kumar.Ravindra Jadeja to Shakib Al Hasan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, outside edge to slips for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.Ravindra Jadeja to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, to deep mid wicket for 1 run.Ravindra Jadeja to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.Ravindra Jadeja to Shakib Al Hasan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.Ravindra Jadeja to Shakib Al Hasan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.Ravindra Jadeja to Shakib Al Hasan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to point for no runs.Kedar Jadhav to Shakib Al Hasan. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.Kedar Jadhav to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ashwin.Kedar Jadhav to Shakib Al Hasan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.Kedar Jadhav to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ashwin.Kedar Jadhav to Shakib Al Hasan. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.Kedar Jadhav to Shakib Al Hasan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Singh.Ravindra Jadeja to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ravindra Jadeja to Shakib Al Hasan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Kohli.Ravindra Jadeja to Shakib Al Hasan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.Ravindra Jadeja to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.Ravindra Jadeja to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pandya.Ravindra Jadeja to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.OUT! Bowled. Kedar Jadhav to Tamim Iqbal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, missed. That is why the captain has brought Jadhav on. He has turned into a partnership breaker and he does it again. Straight through Tamim, who seemed to play the shot a touch too early. Time for Shakib.Kedar Jadhav to Tamim Iqbal. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Kedar Jadhav to Tamim Iqbal. Off break short, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pandya.Kedar Jadhav to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to cover for 1 run, run save by Kumar, shy attempt by Pandya.Wide Kedar Jadhav to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off break half volley, down leg side backing away, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.Kedar Jadhav to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot working, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Jadhav.Kedar Jadhav to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off break length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ravindra Jadeja to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.Ravindra Jadeja to Tamim Iqbal. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ashwin.Ravindra Jadeja to Tamim Iqbal. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.Ravindra Jadeja to Tamim Iqbal. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ravindra Jadeja to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah. Fifty for Mushfiqur. His partnership with Tamim is setting this game up really nicely.Ravindra Jadeja to Tamim Iqbal. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Ashwin.Kedar Jadhav to Tamim Iqbal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.Kedar Jadhav to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Singh.Kedar Jadhav to Tamim Iqbal. Off break full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.Kedar Jadhav to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off break full toss, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ashwin.Kedar Jadhav to Tamim Iqbal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.Kedar Jadhav to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off break short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ashwin.Ravindra Jadeja to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.Ravindra Jadeja to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.Ravindra Jadeja to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock length ball, outside off stump moves in front sweeping, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Kumar.Ravindra Jadeja to Tamim Iqbal. Stock ball short, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.Ravindra Jadeja to Tamim Iqbal. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, direct hit by Kohli.Ravindra Jadeja to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Dhawan, overthrow by Dhawan.Ravichandran Ashwin to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.Ravichandran Ashwin to Tamim Iqbal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.Ravichandran Ashwin to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track flick, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.Ravichandran Ashwin to Tamim Iqbal. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.Ravichandran Ashwin to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.Ravichandran Ashwin to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off break length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, in the air under control to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Singh, fielded by Jadeja.Ravindra Jadeja to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.Ravindra Jadeja to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Jadhav.Ravindra Jadeja to Tamim Iqbal. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.Ravindra Jadeja to Tamim Iqbal. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ravindra Jadeja to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ashwin.Ravindra Jadeja to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, run save by Kumar.FOUR! Ravichandran Ashwin to Tamim Iqbal. Quicker ball half volley, to leg on the front foot working, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Quicker but the wrong line and Tamim tickles it around the corner for another boundary.FOUR! Ravichandran Ashwin to Tamim Iqbal. Off break length ball, to leg down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs. Inside out over cover. Shot of a top class batsman.FOUR! Ravichandran Ashwin to Tamim Iqbal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Wider but the field is not set for that delivery. Easy pickings for Tamim.Ravichandran Ashwin to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off break full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.Ravichandran Ashwin to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ravichandran Ashwin to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Late Cut, to slips for no runs, fielded by Singh.Ravindra Jadeja to Tamim Iqbal. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.Ravindra Jadeja to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.Ravindra Jadeja to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.APPEAL! Ravindra Jadeja to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Dhoni, appeal made for Stumped. Quick work from Dhoni and it nearly brings about a wicket. Mushfiqur has just about slid his foot back and will be safe.Ravindra Jadeja to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Dhawan.FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs. Shikhar Dhawan is there for the single but he has to watch the ball sail over his head before trudging to pick it up from the rope.Ravichandran Ashwin to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to slips for 1 run, fielded by Singh.Ravichandran Ashwin to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ravichandran Ashwin to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sharma.Ravichandran Ashwin to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off break half volley, middle stump down the track working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ravichandran Ashwin to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ravichandran Ashwin to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to short leg for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to Tamim Iqbal. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs. Very lucky way to get to fifty. A top edge off the reverse sweep but just enough height and power to beat short third man.Ravindra Jadeja to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.Ravindra Jadeja to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ravindra Jadeja to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Dhawan.Ravindra Jadeja to Tamim Iqbal. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Singh.Ravindra Jadeja to Tamim Iqbal. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Dhawan.Ravichandran Ashwin to Tamim Iqbal. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.Ravichandran Ashwin to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.Ravichandran Ashwin to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Kumar.Ravichandran Ashwin to Tamim Iqbal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.Ravichandran Ashwin to Tamim Iqbal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ravichandran Ashwin to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.Hardik Pandya to Mushfiqur Rahim. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.Hardik Pandya to Mushfiqur Rahim. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Hardik Pandya to Tamim Iqbal. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.SIX! Hardik Pandya to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, down leg side down the track flick, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Under full control of this shot even though one leg was in the air. Incredible stuff from Tamim.Hardik Pandya to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.Hardik Pandya to Tamim Iqbal. Bouncer, down leg side on the back foot hooking, in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.Ravichandran Ashwin to Tamim Iqbal. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.FOUR! Ravichandran Ashwin to Tamim Iqbal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Played very fine and using all of the pace that was on the ball to beat Jadeja at short third man.Ravichandran Ashwin to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off break length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.Ravichandran Ashwin to Tamim Iqbal. Off break length ball, to leg down the track defending, inside edge to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Singh.Ravichandran Ashwin to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.Ravichandran Ashwin to Tamim Iqbal. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.Hardik Pandya to Tamim Iqbal. Off cutter half volley, to leg moves in front working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.Wide Hardik Pandya to Tamim Iqbal. Bouncer, down leg side on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.Hardik Pandya to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Kohli.Hardik Pandya to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement Late Cut, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Hardik Pandya to Tamim Iqbal. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Sharma.Hardik Pandya to Tamim Iqbal. Bouncer, down leg side down the track, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Hardik Pandya to Tamim Iqbal. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs.Ravichandran Ashwin to Tamim Iqbal. Off break length ball, to leg down the track pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.Ravichandran Ashwin to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 1 run.Ravichandran Ashwin to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Singh.Ravichandran Ashwin to Tamim Iqbal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.Ravichandran Ashwin to Tamim Iqbal. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Ravichandran Ashwin to Tamim Iqbal. Off break length ball, down leg side down the track pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.Wide Ravichandran Ashwin to Tamim Iqbal. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.Hardik Pandya to Tamim Iqbal. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.FREE HIT. FOUR! Hardik Pandya to Tamim Iqbal. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. It is all happening in this over. Tamim finally gets one out of the middle of the bat at the third attempt of a free-hit.FREE HIT. Wide Hardik Pandya to Tamim Iqbal. Full toss, wide outside off stump no foot movement, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.No ball Hardik Pandya to Tamim Iqbal. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump moves in front pulling, bottom edge to silly point for 1 run. Bangladesh should be three down and the dangerous Tamim should be walking back to the changing rooms. He isn't though as Pandya has overstepped.Hardik Pandya to Mushfiqur Rahim. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.Hardik Pandya to Tamim Iqbal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run.FREE HIT. Hardik Pandya to Tamim Iqbal. Bouncer, outside off stump backing away pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Kumar.No ball Hardik Pandya to Tamim Iqbal. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.Hardik Pandya to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Pandya.Ravichandran Ashwin to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ravichandran Ashwin to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.Ravichandran Ashwin to Tamim Iqbal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.Ravichandran Ashwin to Tamim Iqbal. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Wide Ravichandran Ashwin to Tamim Iqbal. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.Ravichandran Ashwin to Tamim Iqbal. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Ravichandran Ashwin to Tamim Iqbal. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mushfiqur Rahim. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mushfiqur Rahim. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Jadhav.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Tamim Iqbal. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Jadhav.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Kumar.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Tamim Iqbal. Back of a length, down leg side down the track driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Jasprit Bumrah to Mushfiqur Rahim. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Pandya.Jasprit Bumrah to Mushfiqur Rahim. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.Jasprit Bumrah to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.Jasprit Bumrah to Tamim Iqbal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.Jasprit Bumrah to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.Jasprit Bumrah to Tamim Iqbal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.FOUR! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mushfiqur Rahim. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Back to back to back boundaries to finish the over. Too short and wide and punished with a flat bat.FOUR! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mushfiqur Rahim. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Lovely batting from Rahim as he leans into the cover drive and picks the gap perfectly.FOUR! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mushfiqur Rahim. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track driving, bottom edge past fine leg for 4 runs. Slightly streaky from Rahim with the ball just missing the stumps after coming off the bottom edge.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ashwin.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Tamim Iqbal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Jadhav.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to gully for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.Jasprit Bumrah to Mushfiqur Rahim. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Jasprit Bumrah to Mushfiqur Rahim. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, run save by Jadhav.Jasprit Bumrah to Mushfiqur Rahim. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.Jasprit Bumrah to Mushfiqur Rahim. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.Jasprit Bumrah to Mushfiqur Rahim. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Jasprit Bumrah to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mushfiqur Rahim. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.OUT! Caught. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Sabbir Rahman. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to backward point, by Jadeja. There were 13 dot balls before this wicket. The pressure was building and that shot showed. Width, but he isn't in a great position to cut and ends up slicing the ball straight to the best fielder on the field.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Sabbir Rahman. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Sabbir Rahman. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Dhawan.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Sabbir Rahman. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Sabbir Rahman. Bouncer, outside off stump down the track pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Jasprit Bumrah to Tamim Iqbal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Pandya.Jasprit Bumrah to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.Jasprit Bumrah to Tamim Iqbal. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Jasprit Bumrah to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Jadhav.Jasprit Bumrah to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, shy attempt by Jadhav.Jasprit Bumrah to Tamim Iqbal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Sabbir Rahman. Bouncer, outside off stump down the track hooking, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Sabbir Rahman. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Sabbir Rahman. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Kumar.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Tamim Iqbal. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Jadhav.FOUR! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, leading edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs. Don't know how Tamim has got this here but four runs it is. India are looking slightly rattled after this start.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Tamim Iqbal. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Pandya.Jasprit Bumrah to Sabbir Rahman. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to Sabbir Rahman. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Four more to Sabbir. This is brilliant batting, hitting through the line with no sign of slogging.Jasprit Bumrah to Sabbir Rahman. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Dhawan.Jasprit Bumrah to Sabbir Rahman. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.Jasprit Bumrah to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.Jasprit Bumrah to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.FOUR! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Sabbir Rahman. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. And again through the covers. What a start this has been from the Bangladesh number three.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Sabbir Rahman. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to cover for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Sabbir Rahman. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Bumrah.FOUR! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Sabbir Rahman. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Hello Sabbir. He isn't bothered about the big stage and is taking the attack to India.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Sabbir Rahman. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Sabbir Rahman. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pandya.Jasprit Bumrah to Tamim Iqbal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Jasprit Bumrah to Sabbir Rahman. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, outside edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.Jasprit Bumrah to Sabbir Rahman. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to Sabbir Rahman. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. A bit of width on offer and Sabbir creams it through the offside. Nice way to get off the mark and from your first ball.Jasprit Bumrah to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.NEW BALL. Jasprit Bumrah to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Kumar. Wrong line from Bumrah to start and Tamim helps it fine towards the boundary.OUT! Bowled. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Soumya Sarkar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge. India strike early through Bhuvneshwar. It was pushed across Sarkar, who went for a expansive drive so early on in his innings. Not the length to be going after which is probably what brought about the drag on.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Soumya Sarkar. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Tamim Iqbal. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Kumar.Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.NEW BALL. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.