Zimbabwe 62/2 after 12.1

Scotland innings
Batsman
How Out
Runs
Balls
Matthew Cross
b Ngarava
33
35
Kyle Coetzer
c Mire b Williams
109
101
Calum MacLeod
lbw b Sikandar Raza
13
21
Richie Berrington
c Cremer b Williams
15
26
Preston Mommsen
b Cremer
10
25
Craig Wallace
c Williams b Chatara
58
54
Michael Leask
not out
59
38
Safyaan Sharif
not out
4
3
Con de Lange
Alasdair Evans
Chris Sole
Extras
(w 1)
16
Total
(50 ov, RPO: 6.34)
317
Zimbabwe Bowling
Overs
Mdns
Runs
Wkts
Tendai Chatara
8
1
63
1
Richard Ngarava
10
0
96
1
Sikandar Raza
10
1
43
1
Graeme Cremer
10
0
45
1
Sean Williams
10
0
48
2
Solomon Mire
2
0
19
0
Fall of Wickets:
Fall of wickets: 1-56 (Cross, 7.6 ov), 2-93 (MacLeod, 14.3 ov), 3-133 (Berrington, 23.1 ov), 4-175 (Mommsen, 30.6 ov), 5-215 (Coetzer, 39.3 ov), 6-298 (Wallace, 48.1 ov)
Zimbabwe innings
Batsman
How Out
Runs
Balls
Solomon Mire
not out
23
33
Hamilton Masakadza
run out (Leask)
38
37
Craig Ervine
c Cross b Sole
0
3
Sean Williams
not out
0
0
Ryan Burl
Peter Moor
Sikandar Raza
Malcolm Waller
Graeme Cremer
Tendai Chatara
Richard Ngarava
Extras
1
Total
(12.1 ov, RPO: 5.09)
62
Scotland Bowling
Overs
Mdns
Runs
Wkts
Michael Leask
2.1
0
8
0
Alasdair Evans
4
0
22
0
Safyaan Sharif
3
0
27
0
Chris Sole
3
1
5
1
Fall of Wickets:
Fall of wickets 1-55 (Masakadza, 10.6 ov), 2-58 (Ervine, 11.6 ov)
Umpires: Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Ian Ramage
TV Umpire: TBC
Match Referee: Javagal Srinath
Toss: Scotland, who chose to bat