Sri Lanka 48/3 after 14.2

Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to field

Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota

5th ODI



Graeme Cremer to Angelo Mathews. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot working, leading edge to cover for no runs, fielded by Butt.Graeme Cremer to Danushka Gunathilaka. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot cutting, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Mire.Christopher Mpofu to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, shy attempt by Williams.Christopher Mpofu to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pulling, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Williams.Christopher Mpofu to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Mpofu.Christopher Mpofu to Angelo Mathews. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Williams.Christopher Mpofu to Angelo Mathews. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Williams.FOUR! Christopher Mpofu to Angelo Mathews. Half volley, to leg on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Mpofu starts off with a wayward loosener. Flung down the legside, and Mathews tickles it fine for four.Graeme Cremer to Danushka Gunathilaka. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Cremer.Graeme Cremer to Danushka Gunathilaka. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Butt.Graeme Cremer to Danushka Gunathilaka. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Chatara.Graeme Cremer to Angelo Mathews. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Mpofu.Graeme Cremer to Danushka Gunathilaka. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Musakanda.Graeme Cremer to Danushka Gunathilaka. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Chatara.Tendai Chatara to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Chatara.APPEAL! Verified by umpire after REFERRAL. Tendai Chatara to Angelo Mathews. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, hit pad for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W. Mathews is pinned back in the crease, a huge appeal from Zimbabwe, but the umpire says not out. Chatara nipped the ball back into the Sri Lankan captain, there was a couple of noises, and that may have had an impact on the decision. Cremer goes for the review. Looks like the double noise is the ball hitting the front then back pad. It is very close to the inside edge though, and the third umpire says there isn't conclusive evidence that Mathews has missed it. Fair enough. Probably would've smashed into the stumps.Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Off cutter back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Mpofu.Tendai Chatara to Angelo Mathews. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to silly mid on for 1 run, fielded by Chatara.Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Switch Hit, leading edge to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Musakanda.FOUR! Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. He is lethal off the backfoot. Gunathilaka leans back and hammers a pull shot through mid wicket for four.Sikandar Raza to Angelo Mathews. Off break half volley, off stump down the track working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Cremer.Finally Zimbabwe are clicking with the ball in hand. Raza and Chatara have complimented each other very well in this opening spell. The hosts are under a huge amount of pressure here.Sikandar Raza to Angelo Mathews. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Cremer.Sikandar Raza to Angelo Mathews. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Cremer.Sikandar Raza to Angelo Mathews. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Musakanda.Sikandar Raza to Angelo Mathews. Off break length ball, off stump down the track working, leading edge to point for no runs, fielded by Musakanda.Sikandar Raza to Angelo Mathews. Off break back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Cremer.Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Williams.Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Waller.Wide Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Moor.Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Moor.Tendai Chatara to Angelo Mathews. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Butt.Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mpofu.Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Moor.Sikandar Raza to Angelo Mathews. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Moor.Sikandar Raza to Angelo Mathews. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Moor.Sikandar Raza to Angelo Mathews. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Butt.Sikandar Raza to Angelo Mathews. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, inside edge to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Cremer.OUT! Bowled. Sikandar Raza to Upul Tharanga. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, missed. What a beauty from Raza! Flighted onto leg stump, dipped, then spun sharply past the outside edge to clip the top of off. The perfect delivery for an off spinner to a left hander. Tharanga has been in cracking form, so that's a huge wicket. Zimbabwe all over the Sri Lankans.Sikandar Raza to Danushka Gunathilaka. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Mpofu.Tendai Chatara to Upul Tharanga. Length ball, off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Moor.Tendai Chatara to Upul Tharanga. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Moor.Tendai Chatara to Upul Tharanga. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Moor.FOUR! Tendai Chatara to Upul Tharanga. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Tharanga pounces onto the short delivery and dispatches it through mid wicket for four. Powerful shot.Tendai Chatara to Upul Tharanga. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot cutting, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Waller.Wide Tendai Chatara to Upul Tharanga. Back of a length, wide outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Moor.Tendai Chatara to Upul Tharanga. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Williams.Sikandar Raza to Danushka Gunathilaka. Off break back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Moor.Sikandar Raza to Danushka Gunathilaka. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Butt.Sikandar Raza to Danushka Gunathilaka. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Waller.Sikandar Raza to Danushka Gunathilaka. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Mire.Sikandar Raza to Danushka Gunathilaka. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Butt.Sikandar Raza to Upul Tharanga. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Mpofu.Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Late Cut, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Moor.Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, to leg on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Moor.Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Waller.FOUR! Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Glorious drive from Danushka. A big stride towards the pitch, excellent transfer of weight into the ball, and he creams it into the gap at extra cover.Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, inside edge to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Mpofu.FOUR! Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Fine leg is up in the circle, so that is not the place to bowl. Onto the hip of Gunathilaka, who tucks it past the fielder in the ring for four.Sikandar Raza to Danushka Gunathilaka. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Mire.Wide Sikandar Raza to Danushka Gunathilaka. Off break half volley, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Moor.Sikandar Raza to Danushka Gunathilaka. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Moor.Sikandar Raza to Danushka Gunathilaka. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, outside edge to mid on for no runs, fielded by Mire.Sikandar Raza to Danushka Gunathilaka. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Butt.Sikandar Raza to Upul Tharanga. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Mpofu.OUT! Caught. Sikandar Raza to Kusal Mendis. Off break half volley, to leg down the track working, to mid wicket, by Cremer. Zimbabwe have their second! Great opening to the game for them. A tame dismissal for Kusal Mendis, as he shuffles down to Sikandar and pops a catch up to mid wicket. Very soft from the Sri Lankan number three. No confidence in the shot and spooned straight into the hands of the Zimbabwean captain.FOUR! Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, thick edge past third man for 4 runs. Finally we have the first boundary of the day. Not the most convincing shot from Gunathilaka though, as this delivery gets a little big on him. He adjusts to run the ball down to third man and it comes off the shoulder of the bat to the third man fence. Did well to keep it down though.Wide Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Short, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Moor.Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Late Cut, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Moor.Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Musakanda.Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Short, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Moor.Tendai Chatara to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Butt.Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, direct hit by Mpofu.Sikandar Raza to Kusal Mendis. Off break back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Williams.Sikandar Raza to Kusal Mendis. Off break back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Williams.Sikandar Raza to Danushka Gunathilaka. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Mpofu.Sikandar Raza to Danushka Gunathilaka. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Moor.Sikandar Raza to Danushka Gunathilaka. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Cremer.Sikandar Raza to Danushka Gunathilaka. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Mpofu.Tendai Chatara to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Waller.Tendai Chatara to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Moor.Tendai Chatara to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Late Cut, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Moor.Tendai Chatara to Kusal Mendis. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Waller.OUT! Caught. Tendai Chatara to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, outside edge to wicketkeeper, by Moor. An opening partnership that has been so prolific in the series so far, but it is ended short today. Chatara hangs one outside the off stump, and Dickwella can't help himself by feeling for it away from his body. A hard poke takes a thin outside edge and Moor makes no mistake. What a start for Zimbabwe.NEW BALL. Tendai Chatara to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, off stump backing away Late Cut, bottom edge to slips for no runs, fielded by Moor.Sikandar Raza to Niroshan Dickwella. Off break length ball, off stump down the track pulling, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Mpofu.Sikandar Raza to Niroshan Dickwella. Off break half volley, to leg on the front foot cutting, leading edge back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Butt.Sikandar Raza to Niroshan Dickwella. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Cremer.Sikandar Raza to Niroshan Dickwella. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Williams.Sikandar Raza to Niroshan Dickwella. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Cremer.NEW BALL. Sikandar Raza to Niroshan Dickwella. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Mpofu.