India 100/0 after 19.3

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field

Kennington Oval, London (neutral venue)

8th Match, Group B



Thisara Perera to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.Thisara Perera to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Perera.SIX! Thisara Perera to Rohit Sharma. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over fine leg for 6 runs.Thisara Perera to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, bat-pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.SIX! Thisara Perera to Rohit Sharma. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs, dropped catch by Gunaratne.Thisara Perera to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Danushka Gunathilaka to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Perera.Danushka Gunathilaka to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Gunathilaka.Danushka Gunathilaka to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Mathews.Danushka Gunathilaka to Rohit Sharma. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Perera.Danushka Gunathilaka to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.Danushka Gunathilaka to Rohit Sharma. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.Thisara Perera to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Perera.APPEAL! Thisara Perera to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to backward point for no runs, fielded by Gunathilaka, appeal made for L.B.W. Good delivery from Thisara, nippinig the ball back into the pads of Rohit. He falls over the shot, and is struck in front of middle. Appeal turned down though, as he was hit above the knee roll and the ball was probably going over the top.Thisara Perera to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Gunathilaka.Thisara Perera to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.Thisara Perera to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot dropped, to cover for no runs, fielded by Gunathilaka.Thisara Perera to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.Danushka Gunathilaka to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Fernando.Danushka Gunathilaka to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Danushka Gunathilaka to Rohit Sharma. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.FOUR! Danushka Gunathilaka to Rohit Sharma. Off break half volley, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Awful bowling. Flung way down the legside and Rohit just nurdles it round the corner with a fine sweep. A gift.APPEAL! Danushka Gunathilaka to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Fernando, appeal made for L.B.W. Dhawan gets his front pad well across his stumps to sweep. The ball passes the inside edge to flick off the knee and there is a huge appeal. Sliding down by the look of things.Danushka Gunathilaka to Rohit Sharma. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot dropped, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Chandimal.Nuwan Pradeep to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Lakmal.Nuwan Pradeep to Shikhar Dhawan. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Perera.Nuwan Pradeep to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Perera.Nuwan Pradeep to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Perera.Nuwan Pradeep to Shikhar Dhawan. Seaming away length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Nuwan Pradeep to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.Danushka Gunathilaka to Rohit Sharma. Off break length ball, off stump down the track pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.Danushka Gunathilaka to Rohit Sharma. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Gunathilaka.Danushka Gunathilaka to Rohit Sharma. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Danushka Gunathilaka to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Perera.Danushka Gunathilaka to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.FOUR! Danushka Gunathilaka to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Weird looking shot, but it comes off. Would've been a wide if Dhawan missed it, but he helps the ball on it's way with a fine tickle past the keeper. He stood up tall paddled it away.Nuwan Pradeep to Shikhar Dhawan. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Perera.The rotation of strike has been very good by these two. Kept the scoreboard ticking. Still nothing from the Sri Lankan bowlers to concern them.Nuwan Pradeep to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Perera.Nuwan Pradeep to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Gunaratne.Nuwan Pradeep to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Nuwan Pradeep to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Gunathilaka.Nuwan Pradeep to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot cutting, well timed to backward point for 1 run, direct hit by Gunathilaka, overthrow by Gunathilaka, fielded by Mathews.Thisara Perera to Rohit Sharma. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Perera.Thisara Perera to Rohit Sharma. Yorker, off stump no foot movement defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Thisara Perera to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Chandimal, fielded by Gunathilaka.Thisara Perera to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Lakmal.Thisara Perera to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.Thisara Perera to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Nuwan Pradeep to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, middle stump down the track driving, mis-timed to point for no runs, fielded by Gunathilaka.Nuwan Pradeep to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Nuwan Pradeep to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Gunathilaka.Wide Nuwan Pradeep to Shikhar Dhawan. Bouncer, down leg side ducked, Left to third man for 5 runs.Nuwan Pradeep to Rohit Sharma. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.Nuwan Pradeep to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Perera.Nuwan Pradeep to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Suranga Lakmal to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Gunathilaka.It is hard to see where the wicket is coming from for Sri Lanka. They haven't threatened at all with the ball so far. India cruising at the minute.Suranga Lakmal to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Perera.Suranga Lakmal to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Gunathilaka.Suranga Lakmal to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Suranga Lakmal to Shikhar Dhawan. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, hit pad to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Dickwella.Suranga Lakmal to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mathews.Nuwan Pradeep to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Fernando.Nuwan Pradeep to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Perera.Nuwan Pradeep to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Scoop, to short fine leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Lakmal.Nuwan Pradeep to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Gunathilaka.Nuwan Pradeep to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Lakmal.Nuwan Pradeep to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.FOUR! Suranga Lakmal to Rohit Sharma. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Too many boundary balls from Sri Lanka this morning. Extremely wide from Lakmal once again, and Rohit spanks it through point with a nice flourish for four.Suranga Lakmal to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Suranga Lakmal to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Malinga.Suranga Lakmal to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mathews.FOUR! Suranga Lakmal to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Picked up the length so quickly. Rohit rocks back and lifts a pull shot to the square leg boundary for a one bounce four. Clean striking.Suranga Lakmal to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Gunaratne.Nuwan Pradeep to Rohit Sharma. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control to third man for 1 run, fielded by Perera.Solid start for India here. A nice platform developing for them to build on and allow the lower order to go mental at the end of the innings.Nuwan Pradeep to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, bat-pad to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Nuwan Pradeep to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot Late Cut, well timed to third man for 1 run, fielded by Malinga.Nuwan Pradeep to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Nuwan Pradeep to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Fernando.Nuwan Pradeep to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Mendis.Lasith Malinga to Shikhar Dhawan. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Mathews.Lasith Malinga to Rohit Sharma. Short, middle stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.Lasith Malinga to Shikhar Dhawan. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 3 runs, run save by Perera.Lasith Malinga to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to backward point for no runs, fielded by Gunathilaka.Lasith Malinga to Shikhar Dhawan. Off cutter half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Perera.Lasith Malinga to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to backward point for no runs, fielded by Gunathilaka.Suranga Lakmal to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Fernando.Suranga Lakmal to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, shy attempt by Gunathilaka.FOUR! Suranga Lakmal to Shikhar Dhawan. Short, down leg side on the back foot hooking, top edge in the air uncontrolled past fine leg for 4 runs. A decent bouncer from Lakmal, which surprises Dhawan slightly. The Indian opener swings hard and gets a top edge that goes very fine to the boundary. A touch of luck there.FOUR! Suranga Lakmal to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, middle stump down the track driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Terrific use of the feet from Dhawan. He skips down the pitch and drills it on the up to the cover fence. Beautiful to watch.Suranga Lakmal to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Gunathilaka.Suranga Lakmal to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to gully for 1 run, shy attempt by Gunathilaka.FOUR! Lasith Malinga to Shikhar Dhawan. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Malinga throws it up full to Dhawan, who responds by thumping it through the covers for four. Found the gap with ease. Poor bowling.Lasith Malinga to Shikhar Dhawan. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Mathews.Lasith Malinga to Shikhar Dhawan. Off cutter length ball, off stump down the track pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Lasith Malinga to Shikhar Dhawan. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Lasith Malinga to Shikhar Dhawan. Yorker, off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Lasith Malinga to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, well timed to third man for 1 run, fielded by Lakmal.Suranga Lakmal to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Perera.Sri Lanka have had a similar start with the ball to their first game of this tournament. Keeping things nice and tight, but no wickets.Suranga Lakmal to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, bat-pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Suranga Lakmal to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, bat-pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Suranga Lakmal to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Suranga Lakmal to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, well timed to point for no runs, run save by Mendis.Suranga Lakmal to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Lakmal.Lasith Malinga to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Perera.Lasith Malinga to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Lasith Malinga to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Gunathilaka.Lasith Malinga to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.Lasith Malinga to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, well timed to third man for 1 run, fielded by Lakmal.Lasith Malinga to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Perera.Suranga Lakmal to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Suranga Lakmal to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep backward point for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Gunathilaka.Suranga Lakmal to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Suranga Lakmal to Shikhar Dhawan. Seaming in length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.FOUR! Suranga Lakmal to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Wide and slashed by Dhawan. Left handers love it out there. Room to free the arms and wallop it away to the boundary.NEW BALL. Suranga Lakmal to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, shy attempt by Chandimal.Lasith Malinga to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Lasith Malinga to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to backward point for no runs, fielded by Gunathilaka.Lasith Malinga to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Perera.Lasith Malinga to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Mathews.Lasith Malinga to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Gunathilaka.NEW BALL. FOUR! Lasith Malinga to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Exquisite start from Rohit Sharma. Elegantly guided off the backfoot through the covers, and it races away to the fence in no time.