India 104/0 after 21

West Indies won the toss and elected to field

Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

1st ODI



Devendra Bishoo to Ajinkya Rahane. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Nurse.Devendra Bishoo to Shikhar Dhawan. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot cutting, to point for 1 run, fielded by Mohammed.Devendra Bishoo to Shikhar Dhawan. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.FOUR! Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. A bit of luck for Rahane to reach fifty. Outside edge and slip would have taken a simple catch had West Indies got one in.Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Cummins.Miguel Cummins to Shikhar Dhawan. Half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, inside edge to silly point for 1 run, fielded by Carter.Miguel Cummins to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad to backward point for no runs, fielded by Carter.Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Powell.Miguel Cummins to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, down leg side no foot movement flick, well timed in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Nurse.Wide Miguel Cummins to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, down leg side down the track, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Hope.Devendra Bishoo to Shikhar Dhawan. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Nurse.Devendra Bishoo to Shikhar Dhawan. Leg spinner full toss, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, run save by Carter.Devendra Bishoo to Ajinkya Rahane. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Nurse.Devendra Bishoo to Shikhar Dhawan. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Powell.APPEAL! Devendra Bishoo to Ajinkya Rahane. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, direct hit by Powell, overthrow by Powell, appeal made for Run Out. A good piece of work in the covers after some indecision with the running. Safely home in the end though and they also manage to sneak a single after the direct hit.APPEAL! Devendra Bishoo to Ajinkya Rahane. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Nurse, appeal made for L.B.W. Big appeal from behind thes stumps but Bishoo isn't that interested. He spotted the inside edge.Miguel Cummins to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Powell.Miguel Cummins to Shikhar Dhawan. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Nurse.Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.Miguel Cummins to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Holder.Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Mohammed. A change of ends for Cummins with him now coming from the Brian Lara Pavilion End.Devendra Bishoo to Shikhar Dhawan. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Chase.Devendra Bishoo to Shikhar Dhawan. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.Devendra Bishoo to Shikhar Dhawan. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.Devendra Bishoo to Ajinkya Rahane. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.Devendra Bishoo to Ajinkya Rahane. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.Devendra Bishoo to Ajinkya Rahane. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Hope.Ashley Nurse to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Powell.Ashley Nurse to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Lewis.Ashley Nurse to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Powell.Ashley Nurse to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bishoo.Ashley Nurse to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Powell.Ashley Nurse to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Powell.FOUR! Miguel Cummins to Shikhar Dhawan. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Very nearly extremely well done on the boundary but the ball has too much pace on it. Some more good timing but the bowling has been inconsistent so far.Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, in the air under control to third man for 1 run, fielded by Powell.Miguel Cummins to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot dropped, to point for 1 run, fielded by Carter.Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mohammed.Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Lewis.FOUR! Ashley Nurse to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Shorter on this occasion and Dhawan plays a half pull/sweep to find the gap. This partnership is going very nicely for India.Ashley Nurse to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Cummins.Ashley Nurse to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.FOUR! Ashley Nurse to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Good choice of shot with the ball just a touch too straight.Ashley Nurse to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, hit pad to cover for no runs, fielded by Powell.Ashley Nurse to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bishoo.Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, Gloved to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Chase.Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Cummins.Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Cummins.Wide Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Hope.FOUR! Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Beautiful batting from Rahane. He knew as soon as he connected with the ball it was going to the boundary.Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Powell.Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to slips for no runs, fielded by Hope.Ashley Nurse to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break length ball, to leg down the track working, hit pad to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Holder.Ashley Nurse to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Hope.Ashley Nurse to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Lewis.Ashley Nurse to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Lewis.Ashley Nurse to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Nurse.Ashley Nurse to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, leading edge to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Nurse.Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Cummins.FOUR! Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. So much time to rock back and pull hard through midwicket.Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Powell.Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Carter.Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.Ashley Nurse to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.Ashley Nurse to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Carter.Ashley Nurse to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Powell.FOUR! Ashley Nurse to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Not the line to be bowling with no third man.Ashley Nurse to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Joseph.Ashley Nurse to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Nurse.Alzarri Joseph to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.Alzarri Joseph to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, run save by Powell.Alzarri Joseph to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Nurse.Alzarri Joseph to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Holder.Alzarri Joseph to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Lewis.FOUR! Alzarri Joseph to Ajinkya Rahane. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Threaded through the gap once again. Overpitched and Rahane is able to press forward and use the full face of the bat.Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Joseph.FOUR! Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Smacked to the boundary. Too much width and Rahane stands tall and slaps the ball with a horizontal bat.Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to cover for 2 runs, shy attempt by Lewis, overthrow by Lewis, fielded by Joseph.Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Holder.Jason Holder to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, to leg on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Powell. Another blow to the arm for Dhawan but this time from the fielder who was aiming for the stumps. Nothing major but the physio is back out to treat him.Jason Holder to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot cutting, well timed to backward point for no runs, run save by Carter.Alzarri Joseph to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Powell.Alzarri Joseph to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Joseph.Alzarri Joseph to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for 1 run, fielded by Carter.Alzarri Joseph to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.Alzarri Joseph to Ajinkya Rahane. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Mohammed.Alzarri Joseph to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Chase.Jason Holder to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot dropped, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Powell.Jason Holder to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Powell.Jason Holder to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Carter.FOUR! Jason Holder to Shikhar Dhawan. Bouncer, down leg side on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs. Not great bowling on a slow pitch as the ball sits up asking to be hit. Dhawan could do well at Wimbledon with that type of shot.Jason Holder to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.Jason Holder to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Carter.FOUR! Alzarri Joseph to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Sweetly struck off the back foot. It had been a good over up until that point.Alzarri Joseph to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Carter.Alzarri Joseph to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to gully for no runs, fielded by Powell.Alzarri Joseph to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Cummins.Alzarri Joseph to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to slips for no runs, fielded by Nurse.Alzarri Joseph to Ajinkya Rahane. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Joseph.Jason Holder to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Mohammed.Jason Holder to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Joseph.Jason Holder to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for 1 run, fielded by Carter.Jason Holder to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Powell.Jason Holder to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit body to backward point for no runs, fielded by Nurse. Some treatment for Dhawan after he was struck on the back arm. The ball just stuck in the pitch which meant he was through the shot too early.Alzarri Joseph to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.Alzarri Joseph to Shikhar Dhawan. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Lewis.Alzarri Joseph to Ajinkya Rahane. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, mis-fielded by Powell, fielded by Bishoo.Alzarri Joseph to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.Alzarri Joseph to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Mohammed.FOUR! Alzarri Joseph to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Firm drive and the ball races away off the outside half of the bat.Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Carter.Jason Holder to Shikhar Dhawan. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Chase.Jason Holder to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Carter.Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.Jason Holder to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.Alzarri Joseph to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, run save by Carter.Alzarri Joseph to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Holder.Wide Alzarri Joseph to Shikhar Dhawan. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Hope.Alzarri Joseph to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Joseph.FOUR! Alzarri Joseph to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Limited movement, just punched away off one leg. Caribbean flair from Dhawan.Alzarri Joseph to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Lewis.NEW BALL. Alzarri Joseph to Shikhar Dhawan. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, run save by Mohammed.Jason Holder to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hope.Jason Holder to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Carter.Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Carter.Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Carter.NEW BALL. Wide Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Hope.