India 223/3 after 35

West Indies won the toss and elected to field

Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

2nd ODI



Miguel Cummins to Yuvraj Singh. Half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Bishoo.OUT! Caught. Alzarri Joseph to Hardik Pandya. Length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to third man, by Cummins. Pandya swung hard for every delivery of his five ball stay, and it didn't pay off. He wafts outside off stump and gets a thick edge that carries all the way down to third man, who pouches it with ease.Alzarri Joseph to Hardik Pandya. Length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Carter.Alzarri Joseph to Hardik Pandya. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Cummins.FREE HIT. Alzarri Joseph to Hardik Pandya. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Powell.No ball Alzarri Joseph to Hardik Pandya. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Hope. Hardik nicks off, start walking to the pavilion, but the keeper isn't sure whether it has carried. They go upstairs to check, but Joseph has overstepped. Replays show that the ball did go straight in Hope's gloves.Alzarri Joseph to Virat Kohli. Half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mohammed.SIX! Alzarri Joseph to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over deep extra cover for 6 runs. Beauty from Kohli. He hits through the line of the ball and tonks it over extra cover for a maximum.OUT! Bowled. Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed. Hundred and out. Rahane tries an unusual ugly hack across the line and it skids through the gate to clip the top of off. Finally something for the West Indies to celebrate.Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Nurse.FOUR! Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. A glorious way to go to a hundred. Rahane creams it through the covers and it rockets away to the boundary. Superb innings. A lot of elegance, and pretty faultless.Miguel Cummins to Virat Kohli. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Joseph.Miguel Cummins to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Chase.Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Powell.Devendra Bishoo to Ajinkya Rahane. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mohammed.Ten overs to go in the innings. India should be looking at getting over 300 at this point. Can West Indies take some wickets to restrict them?Devendra Bishoo to Ajinkya Rahane. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Carter.Devendra Bishoo to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Powell.Devendra Bishoo to Ajinkya Rahane. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Powell.Devendra Bishoo to Ajinkya Rahane. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.Devendra Bishoo to Ajinkya Rahane. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Chase.Jason Holder to Virat Kohli. Yorker, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Holder.Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Nurse.Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Yorker, off stump on the front foot flick, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Joseph.Jason Holder to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Joseph.Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Mohammed.Jason Holder to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Bishoo.Devendra Bishoo to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Holder.Fingers crossed the weather looks to be fine and hopefully we will get a result here. West Indies know that they are going to have to bat incredibly well to chase whatever they are set here.Devendra Bishoo to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Nurse.Devendra Bishoo to Ajinkya Rahane. Slider length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run.Devendra Bishoo to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Powell.Devendra Bishoo to Ajinkya Rahane. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Joseph.Devendra Bishoo to Ajinkya Rahane. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.Jason Holder to Virat Kohli. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Nurse.Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Full toss, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 2 runs.Jason Holder to Virat Kohli. Half volley, outside off stump moves in front driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Bishoo, fielded by Powell.Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Full toss, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.Devendra Bishoo to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Nurse.Devendra Bishoo to Ajinkya Rahane. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Powell.Devendra Bishoo to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to slips for 1 run, fielded by Holder.FOUR! Devendra Bishoo to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot Late Cut, well timed past third man for 4 runs. A more delicate touch on this occasion. Kohli springs onto the backfoot and dabs it fine of the short third man fielder for four.FOUR! Devendra Bishoo to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Quality from Kohli. He spanks a drive over extra cover, hitting it hard and flat to the boundary.Devendra Bishoo to Ajinkya Rahane. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Powell.Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Chase.Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Holder.Miguel Cummins to Virat Kohli. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Powell.Miguel Cummins to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Cummins.Miguel Cummins to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Bishoo.APPEAL! Verified by umpire after REFERRAL. Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to square leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Nurse, appeal made for L.B.W. Big appeal for leg before but turned down. They also go for a risky run and Nurse would've had Rahane run out if he had hit at the non-striker's end. West Indies decide to review, but end up losing it. Umpire's call hitting the stumps as it just clipped the outside of leg. A close call, but not close enough.Devendra Bishoo to Ajinkya Rahane. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run.Devendra Bishoo to Ajinkya Rahane. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.Devendra Bishoo to Ajinkya Rahane. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.FOUR! Devendra Bishoo to Ajinkya Rahane. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Joseph. Dragged down and it sits up outside off stump. Rahane belts it off the backfoot through extra cover and a poor bit of fielding allows him to pick up another boundary.Devendra Bishoo to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Joseph.Devendra Bishoo to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, bat-pad to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Hope.Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Holder.Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Holder.FOUR! Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Not quick enough to bowl short to Rahane. He has all the time in the world to sit back and cradle it backward of square. Runs are flowing.SIX! Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Rahane is lightning quick to pick up the short ball. He latches onto it and deposits the ball over the mid wicket fence for six. Top shot.Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Holder.Miguel Cummins to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Joseph.Devendra Bishoo to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Powell.India are in cruise control. Nothing happening for the West Indies at the moment. Everyone just looks like they're letting the game stroll by.Devendra Bishoo to Ajinkya Rahane. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Powell.Devendra Bishoo to Ajinkya Rahane. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Mohammed.Devendra Bishoo to Ajinkya Rahane. Slider length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Chase.Devendra Bishoo to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Joseph.Devendra Bishoo to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Holder.Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Holder.Miguel Cummins to Virat Kohli. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Joseph.Miguel Cummins to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Holder.Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, bat-pad to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Nurse.Miguel Cummins to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Carter.Miguel Cummins to Virat Kohli. Half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Nurse.Devendra Bishoo to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Joseph.Devendra Bishoo to Ajinkya Rahane. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Joseph.FOUR! Devendra Bishoo to Ajinkya Rahane. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. No one is sweeping on the offside boundary, so Rahane crunches a drive past the infield and it rolls away into the rope. Far too easy.FOUR! Devendra Bishoo to Ajinkya Rahane. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Fetched from outside off and walloped over mid wicket for a one bounce four. Lovely pick up from Rahane.Devendra Bishoo to Ajinkya Rahane. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Chase.Devendra Bishoo to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Joseph.Miguel Cummins to Virat Kohli. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Joseph.Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.Miguel Cummins to Virat Kohli. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Holder.Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Powell.Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Carter.Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.Ashley Nurse to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Chase.Ashley Nurse to Virat Kohli. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.Ashley Nurse to Virat Kohli. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Holder.Wide Ashley Nurse to Virat Kohli. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Hope.Ashley Nurse to Virat Kohli. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.Ashley Nurse to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to slips for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.Ashley Nurse to Virat Kohli. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Carter.FOUR! Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Fifty up in style for Rahane. He leans back in the crease and guides the ball behind backward point, just using the pace to send it racing away.Miguel Cummins to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Powell.Miguel Cummins to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Holder.Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Nurse.Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Nurse.Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Nurse.Ashley Nurse to Virat Kohli. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Lewis.Ashley Nurse to Virat Kohli. Off break back of a length, middle stump moves in front working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Mohammed.Ashley Nurse to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Joseph.Ashley Nurse to Virat Kohli. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mohammed.OUT! Stumped. Ashley Nurse to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper, by Hope. That's a jaffer from Nurse. It needed a delivery like that to spark some life into the West Indies. Flighted, dipped on Dhawan, who was tempted into the drive, and it spun past the outside edge. The Indian batsman over balanced out the crease, and Hope quickly knocked off the bails.Ashley Nurse to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.FOUR! Devendra Bishoo to Ajinkya Rahane. Slider length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Horror delivery from Bishoo. It comes out the hand all wrong and goes way down leg. Rahane is down on one knee and paddles the ball fine to the boundary, picking his spot perfectly.Devendra Bishoo to Ajinkya Rahane. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Lewis.Devendra Bishoo to Ajinkya Rahane. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Powell.Wide Devendra Bishoo to Ajinkya Rahane. Slider length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Hope.Devendra Bishoo to Ajinkya Rahane. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.Devendra Bishoo to Ajinkya Rahane. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Lewis.FOUR! Devendra Bishoo to Ajinkya Rahane. Leg spinner half volley, off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Great use of the feet by Rahane. He skips down to the pitch and hits inside out over extra for four.Ashley Nurse to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.This partnership moves over one hundred now. Terrific platform for India to go ballistic in the latter stages. Could be a big total this.Ashley Nurse to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break full toss, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.Ashley Nurse to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Mohammed.Ashley Nurse to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.Ashley Nurse to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Holder.Ashley Nurse to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Joseph.Devendra Bishoo to Ajinkya Rahane. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Lewis.Devendra Bishoo to Shikhar Dhawan. Leg spinner half volley, down leg side down the track driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Powell.Devendra Bishoo to Ajinkya Rahane. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.Devendra Bishoo to Ajinkya Rahane. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to slips for no runs, fielded by Holder.Devendra Bishoo to Ajinkya Rahane. Leg spinner yorker, off stump on the front foot sweeping, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Nurse.Devendra Bishoo to Ajinkya Rahane. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Mohammed.Ashley Nurse to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Holder.Ashley Nurse to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Joseph.Ashley Nurse to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break full toss, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Cummins.FOUR! Ashley Nurse to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Dhawan is in trouble if he misses, but he doesn't. Straight out the meat of the bat. Swept from middle stump round the corner to the long leg fence.Ashley Nurse to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Carter.Ashley Nurse to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Chase.Devendra Bishoo to Ajinkya Rahane. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Mohammed.Devendra Bishoo to Shikhar Dhawan. Leg spinner full toss, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Joseph.He's in cracking form, and continuing that here. Another fifty for Dhawan, looking incredibly comfy at the crease at the moment.Devendra Bishoo to Ajinkya Rahane. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Joseph.Devendra Bishoo to Shikhar Dhawan. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.Devendra Bishoo to Shikhar Dhawan. Leg spinner yorker, to leg on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.Devendra Bishoo to Ajinkya Rahane. Leg spinner full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Chase.Ashley Nurse to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Chase.Ashley Nurse to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to slips for 1 run, fielded by Joseph.Ashley Nurse to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed to mid wicket for no runs, dropped catch by Holder. Has it carried? Rahane hacks it towards Holder at short mid wicket, and it looks like he just got his fingers underneath the ball. It was struck hard, and a tough chance, but an opportunity missed for West Indies.Ashley Nurse to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Chase.Ashley Nurse to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Chase.Ashley Nurse to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Chase.FOUR! Alzarri Joseph to Shikhar Dhawan. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. It's like Dhawan is having a net out there. He swats a short ball over mid wicket, taking it on early and sweetly thumping it for four more.FOUR! Alzarri Joseph to Shikhar Dhawan. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. A loopy, wide slower ball is thrown down by Joseph, and it is too easy for Dhawan. He threads a cover drive through the infield to send the ball trickling into the rope.Alzarri Joseph to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot Late Cut, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Lewis.Alzarri Joseph to Shikhar Dhawan. Short, down leg side on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.FOUR! Alzarri Joseph to Shikhar Dhawan. Half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Third time that Dhawan has done that. He presents the full face of the bat and drills it through mid off for four.Alzarri Joseph to Ajinkya Rahane. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Nurse.Ashley Nurse to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Nurse.Ashley Nurse to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Chase.Ashley Nurse to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.Ashley Nurse to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Chase.Ashley Nurse to Shikhar Dhawan. Quicker length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Chase.Ashley Nurse to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Chase.Alzarri Joseph to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Nurse.Alzarri Joseph to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Chase.Alzarri Joseph to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Lewis.Alzarri Joseph to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run.FOUR! Alzarri Joseph to Shikhar Dhawan. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs. A gift for Dhawan. Wide full toss and he cashes in. Slammed over the top by the left hander for his sixth boundary.Alzarri Joseph to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.Ashley Nurse to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Bishoo.Ashley Nurse to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Bishoo.Ashley Nurse to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break yorker, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Nurse.Ashley Nurse to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Powell.Ashley Nurse to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Bishoo.Ashley Nurse to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Bishoo.FOUR! Jason Holder to Shikhar Dhawan. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Banged into the pitch and Dhawan is very comfortable with that. He sways back and hammers a pull shot past short fine leg.Jason Holder to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Nurse.Jason Holder to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Cummins.FOUR! Jason Holder to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Same again. Dhawan punches it once more, check-driving through mid off for back to back fours.FOUR! Jason Holder to Shikhar Dhawan. Half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Too full from Holder, and Dhawan just produces a gentle nudge back down the ground. Too straight of the mid off fielder so it won't be cut off.Jason Holder to Shikhar Dhawan. Short, down leg side on the back foot hooking, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.Ashley Nurse to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break half volley, to leg on the front foot working, hit pad to leg gully for 1 run, shy attempt by Carter.Ashley Nurse to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Powell.Ashley Nurse to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Cummins.Ashley Nurse to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, inside edge to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.Ashley Nurse to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.Ashley Nurse to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Lewis.FOUR! Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Lovely wrists from Rahane. He turns the ball from off stump through mid wicket and clips it handsomely into the rope.Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Holder.Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Holder.Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.Jason Holder to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, bat-pad to silly point for 1 run, fielded by Carter.Ashley Nurse to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Powell.Ashley Nurse to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Powell.Ashley Nurse to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Joseph.Ashley Nurse to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Chase.Ashley Nurse to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot flick, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.Ashley Nurse to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mohammed.Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to slips for no runs, fielded by Powell.Jason Holder to Shikhar Dhawan. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the front foot dropped, to backward point for 1 run, shy attempt by Carter.Jason Holder to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Carter.FOUR! Jason Holder to Shikhar Dhawan. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Holder goes too full this time. A juicy half volley is dispatched through the covers and the ball screams away to the boundary.FOUR! Jason Holder to Shikhar Dhawan. Short, to leg on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Not the length to bowl to Dhawan. He only needs a touch of width to be invited into cutting the ball. He slaps it away with authority to the fence.Jason Holder to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Lewis.Alzarri Joseph to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Chase.Alzarri Joseph to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Powell.Alzarri Joseph to Shikhar Dhawan. Half volley, to leg no foot movement pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Joseph.Alzarri Joseph to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.Alzarri Joseph to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 3 runs, mis-fielded by Bishoo.SIX! Alzarri Joseph to Ajinkya Rahane. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control over third man for 6 runs. Short, very wide, and Rahane throws everything at it. He slashes the ball over backward point and it creeps over the rope for six. Nicely timed.Jason Holder to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Carter.Jason Holder to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Nurse, fielded by Bishoo.Jason Holder to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.Jason Holder to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Lewis.NEW BALL. Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Bishoo.Alzarri Joseph to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Joseph.Alzarri Joseph to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.Alzarri Joseph to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Lewis.FOUR! Alzarri Joseph to Ajinkya Rahane. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Rahane is in total control there. Seemed to have plenty of time to rock onto the backfoot and caress a pull shot to the backward square fence.Alzarri Joseph to Ajinkya Rahane. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.Wide Alzarri Joseph to Ajinkya Rahane. Out-swinging back of a length, wide outside off stump on the back foot, to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Hope.Alzarri Joseph to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.NEW BALL. Wide Alzarri Joseph to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Hope.