England 41/1 after 5.3

South Africa won the toss and elected to field

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

3rd T20I



Dane Paterson to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, inside edge to short leg for no runs, fielded by Paterson.Dane Paterson to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Morkel.Dane Paterson to Alex Hales. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.Andile Phehlukwayo to Alex Hales. Off cutter short, outside off stump down the track pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Miller.Wide Andile Phehlukwayo to Alex Hales. Short, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Mosehle.Andile Phehlukwayo to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, down leg side down the track pulling, well timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Morris.FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo to Dawid Malan. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side moves in front pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Back of a length cutter which sits up for Malan to hammer wherever he wants.Andile Phehlukwayo to Alex Hales. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to short fine leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Paterson.Andile Phehlukwayo to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Morris.FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Too much width from Phehlukwayo to start and Malan is quick to punish behind square.Morne Morkel to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, shy attempt by Phehlukwayo.Morne Morkel to Dawid Malan. Off cutter short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, hit body to backward point for no runs, fielded by Behardien.Morne Morkel to Dawid Malan. Off cutter length ball, off stump moves in front Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Mosehle.Morne Morkel to Dawid Malan. Short, down leg side moves in front pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by de Villiers.Morne Morkel to Dawid Malan. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the front foot Steer, missed to third man for no runs, fielded by Mosehle.Morne Morkel to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Morris.Chris Morris to Alex Hales. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Mosehle.Chris Morris to Alex Hales. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.Chris Morris to Dawid Malan. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Smuts.SIX! Chris Morris to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, to leg moves in front Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Wow. Malan, on debut, hoists his second ball towards the short boundary and gets it out of the middle.Chris Morris to Dawid Malan. Length ball, off stump moves in front, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Mosehle.Chris Morris to Alex Hales. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.OUT! Caught. Morne Morkel to Jason Roy. Bouncer, outside off stump swayed away cutting, outside edge to wicketkeeper, by Mosehle. First strike for South Africa. A good short ball which angles back in at Roy and doesn't enable him to free the arms. Roy looks to ramp at the last minute but it comes off the stickers and gifts the keeper an easy catch.FOUR! Morne Morkel to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. What a shot from Roy. Back foot punch through midwicket and straight out of the middle of the bat.Morne Morkel to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mosehle.FOUR! Morne Morkel to Alex Hales. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track driving, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs. Frantic start from England with Hales picking up a boundary off the top edge which flies over the slip.Morne Morkel to Alex Hales. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Mosehle.Morne Morkel to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morris.Chris Morris to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Paterson.Chris Morris to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Late Cut, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Behardien.Chris Morris to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, shy attempt by Miller.Chris Morris to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg for 2 runs, dropped catch by Mosehle, fielded by Tahir.Chris Morris to Jason Roy. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Hendricks.NEW BALL. Chris Morris to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Behardien.