New Zealand 77/1 after 13.1

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field

Clontarf Cricket Club Ground, Dublin (neutral venue)

6th Match



Rubel Hossain to Neil Broom. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mahmudullah.Rubel Hossain to Tom Latham. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.Rubel Hossain to Tom Latham. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Hossain.FOUR! Rubel Hossain to Tom Latham. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Smoked off the back foot, almost an arrogance in that stroke from Latham as he rocks back and nails a pull.Shakib Al Hasan to Tom Latham. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Rahman. Fifty partnership up now, these two look imperious at the crease.Shakib Al Hasan to Neil Broom. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.Shakib Al Hasan to Tom Latham. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Mahmudullah.FOUR! Shakib Al Hasan to Tom Latham. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Shakib strays down leg and Latham latches onto it. He gets down low on one knee and sweeps with ferocity.Shakib Al Hasan to Tom Latham. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Shakib Al Hasan to Neil Broom. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.Rubel Hossain to Tom Latham. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs.Rubel Hossain to Tom Latham. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs.Rubel Hossain to Tom Latham. Length ball, to leg no foot movement pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Rubel Hossain to Tom Latham. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs.Rubel Hossain to Neil Broom. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mahmudullah.Rubel Hossain to Neil Broom. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Rahman.Shakib Al Hasan to Neil Broom. Arm length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Hossain.Shakib Al Hasan to Tom Latham. Arm ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.Shakib Al Hasan to Tom Latham. Stock ball back of a length, off stump down the track working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sarkar.Shakib Al Hasan to Neil Broom. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.Shakib Al Hasan to Neil Broom. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.Shakib Al Hasan to Tom Latham. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.Mustafizur Rahman to Neil Broom. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Rahman. The end of the powerplay and New Zealand are in a great position at 60-1. They lost Ronchi cheaply but the two at the crease look in impeccable touch.FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Neil Broom. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. A full extension of the arms by Broom now as he finds his confidence in the middle. This is driven with impunity on the up, encouraging signs for the Kiwis.Mustafizur Rahman to Neil Broom. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Saikat.FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Neil Broom. Half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs. This is a rare poor delivery by Mustafizur, a leg stump half volley that gets the treatment by Broom. A wristy whip sends the ball screaming to the square leg rope.Mustafizur Rahman to Neil Broom. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Mustafizur Rahman to Neil Broom. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Shakib Al Hasan to Neil Broom. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump down the track working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.Shakib Al Hasan to Neil Broom. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Shakib Al Hasan to Tom Latham. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hossain.Shakib Al Hasan to Neil Broom. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mortaza.Shakib Al Hasan to Neil Broom. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Sarkar.Shakib Al Hasan to Neil Broom. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Rahman.Mustafizur Rahman to Neil Broom. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Hossain.Mustafizur Rahman to Tom Latham. Half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Saikat.Mustafizur Rahman to Neil Broom. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to cover for 1 run, run save by Al Hasan.Mustafizur Rahman to Neil Broom. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Mustafizur Rahman to Neil Broom. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Mustafizur Rahman to Neil Broom. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.FOUR! Nasir Hossain to Tom Latham. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Latham continues to be ruthless on anything loose this morning. Another ball rockets off the middle of his blade and away to the fence.FOUR! Nasir Hossain to Tom Latham. Off break half volley, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs. A violent sweep from Latham as Nasir drifts too far down leg. That is easy pickings for the left-hander, plenty of open space on the legside.Nasir Hossain to Tom Latham. Off break back of a length, middle stump on the back foot, hit pad to fine leg for no runs, fielded by Rahman.Nasir Hossain to Tom Latham. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hossain.Nasir Hossain to Tom Latham. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Nasir Hossain to Tom Latham. Off break short, outside off stump on the back foot flick, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Rahman.Rubel Hossain to Neil Broom. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Mortaza.FOUR! Rubel Hossain to Neil Broom. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Broom off the mark in aesthetically pleasing fashion, creaming a glorious drive through extra cover.Rubel Hossain to Neil Broom. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.Rubel Hossain to Neil Broom. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot working, well timed to square leg for no runs, fielded by Hossain.Rubel Hossain to Neil Broom. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, hit pad to square leg for no runs, fielded by Hossain.Rubel Hossain to Tom Latham. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Saikat.Mashrafe Mortaza to Tom Latham. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mahmudullah.Mashrafe Mortaza to Tom Latham. In-swinging back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs. Mashrafe gets his line wrong and the ball scoots to the fine leg fence via the thigh pad.Mashrafe Mortaza to Tom Latham. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Mashrafe Mortaza to Tom Latham. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Rahman.Mashrafe Mortaza to Tom Latham. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.Mashrafe Mortaza to Neil Broom. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Hossain.Mustafizur Rahman to Tom Latham. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mortaza.Mustafizur Rahman to Tom Latham. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.OUT! Caught. Mustafizur Rahman to Luke Ronchi. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to cover, by Al Hasan. Skewed high into the offside, this time the fielder makes no mistake and Bangladesh have their first wicket this morning. This is a loose stroke by Ronchi, throwing his hands at the ball but being made to look foolish by a slower one. Mustafizur gets the ball to hold up off the surface and the ball loops tamely into the covers. Shakib accepts the chance with glee.Mustafizur Rahman to Tom Latham. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for 1 run, mis-fielded by Rahman.Mustafizur Rahman to Tom Latham. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hossain.Mustafizur Rahman to Luke Ronchi. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Saikat.Mashrafe Mortaza to Tom Latham. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Saikat.Mashrafe Mortaza to Tom Latham. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.FOUR! Mashrafe Mortaza to Tom Latham. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Sublime stroke, Latham is continuing his form from Sunday here. He stands tall and plays a lovely elegant back foot drive that zips through extra cover. The fielders had no chance.Mashrafe Mortaza to Tom Latham. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot flick, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.FOUR! Mashrafe Mortaza to Tom Latham. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. You can't bowl there to Latham, he thrives on anything short and wide. Another punchy cut rockets away to the rope, already three boundaries to the Kiwi skipper.Mashrafe Mortaza to Tom Latham. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Mortaza.Mustafizur Rahman to Tom Latham. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Sarkar.FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Tom Latham. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Gorgeous timing by Latham, just leaning on a ball that is angled into his pads and effortlessly clipping it to the fence.Mustafizur Rahman to Luke Ronchi. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Saikat.Mustafizur Rahman to Luke Ronchi. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Mustafizur Rahman to Luke Ronchi. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rahman.NEW BALL. Mustafizur Rahman to Tom Latham. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Mahmudullah.Mashrafe Mortaza to Tom Latham. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Hossain.Mashrafe Mortaza to Tom Latham. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.FOUR! Mashrafe Mortaza to Tom Latham. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Latham adds insult to injury, pouncing on some width and scything away the first boundary of the day.Mashrafe Mortaza to Tom Latham. In-swinging back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket for no runs, dropped catch by Hossain. An early life for Latham as he chips this towards square leg. Nasir is the man with what seems to be a simple opportunity, but he can't hold on. That could be a big let off.APPEAL! Mashrafe Mortaza to Tom Latham. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, hit pad back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Mortaza, appeal made for L.B.W. An early strangled appeal by Mashrafe but height was always an issue there. Some movement to encourage Bangladesh though.Mashrafe Mortaza to Tom Latham. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.NEW BALL. Wide Mashrafe Mortaza to Tom Latham. In-swinging back of a length, down leg side on the back foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Rahim.