England 58/1 after 10

South Africa won the toss and elected to field

Headingley, Leeds

1st ODI



Imran Tahir to Alex Hales. Slider length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.Imran Tahir to Alex Hales. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot working, leading edge to deep mid wicket for no runs.Chris Morris to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.Chris Morris to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed to extra cover for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.Chris Morris to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.Chris Morris to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.Chris Morris to Joe Root. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Chris Morris to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Kagiso Rabada to Alex Hales. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Parnell.Kagiso Rabada to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.Kagiso Rabada to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.FREE HIT. Kagiso Rabada to Alex Hales. Full toss, down leg side backing away driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.No ball Kagiso Rabada to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Parnell. Rabada is having problems with his front foot.Kagiso Rabada to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Morris.Kagiso Rabada to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, hit pad to slips for no runs, fielded by Amla.Chris Morris to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.Chris Morris to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.Chris Morris to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed to mid on for 1 run, run save by Parnell, fielded by de Villiers.FOUR! Chris Morris to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Width and Hales crashes the ball through the off side.Chris Morris to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.Chris Morris to Joe Root. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.Kagiso Rabada to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.Kagiso Rabada to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rabada.FREE HIT. Kagiso Rabada to Joe Root. Yorker, off stump backing away driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Tahir.No ball Kagiso Rabada to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Miller.Kagiso Rabada to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement working, hit pad to backward point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.Kagiso Rabada to Joe Root. Short, outside off stump no foot movement, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Great use of the pace and bounce to beat the third man fielder especially with the short boundary straight.FOUR! Wayne Parnell to Alex Hales. Yorker, middle stump moves in front working, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. More bottom hand work from Hales and this is an incredibly quick outfield.Wayne Parnell to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by de Villiers.Wayne Parnell to Alex Hales. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.Wayne Parnell to Alex Hales. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Duminy.FOUR! Wayne Parnell to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front working, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. A lot of bottom hand being used by Hales in that stroke.Wayne Parnell to Alex Hales. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Parnell.Kagiso Rabada to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.Kagiso Rabada to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Morris.Kagiso Rabada to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Tahir.FREE HIT. FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Alex Hales. Full toss, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs. Dispatched. Easy for Hales to take advantage of the free hit by giving himself just enough room to go behind point.No ball Kagiso Rabada to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Morris.Kagiso Rabada to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Classical square drive from Root, easing the ball through the gap.Wayne Parnell to Alex Hales. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.Wayne Parnell to Alex Hales. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Morris.Wayne Parnell to Alex Hales. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.Wayne Parnell to Alex Hales. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.Wayne Parnell to Joe Root. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, mis-fielded by Morris.Wayne Parnell to Joe Root. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by de Villiers.FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Alex Hales. Full toss, off stump on the front foot working, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs. Too full from Rabada and Hales calmly clips the ball off his pads for his first boundary.Kagiso Rabada to Alex Hales. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed past fine leg for 4 runs.Kagiso Rabada to Alex Hales. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Kagiso Rabada to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Rabada, fielded by Tahir.Kagiso Rabada to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by de Villiers.Kagiso Rabada to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.Wayne Parnell to Alex Hales. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Wayne Parnell to Alex Hales. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.Wayne Parnell to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, run save by Miller.Wayne Parnell to Joe Root. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 3 runs, run save by de Villiers, fielded by Miller.OUT! Caught. Wayne Parnell to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to wicketkeeper, by de Kock. Perfect start for South Africa. Parnell puts the ball outside the off stump inviting the drive and Roy cannot resist. Because it's so early in his innings though the feet and head are not moving as well and the ball takes the edge.NEW BALL. Wayne Parnell to Jason Roy. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.Kagiso Rabada to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.Kagiso Rabada to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Tahir.Kagiso Rabada to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.Kagiso Rabada to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Kagiso Rabada to Jason Roy. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.NEW BALL. Kagiso Rabada to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.