England 101/3 after 20.5

South Africa won the toss and elected to field

The Rose Bowl, Southampton

2nd ODI



Andile Phehlukwayo to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Rabada.Andile Phehlukwayo to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.Andile Phehlukwayo to Ben Stokes. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.Andile Phehlukwayo to Ben Stokes. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.Andile Phehlukwayo to Ben Stokes. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.Andile Phehlukwayo to Ben Stokes. Length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.Dwaine Pretorius to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, to leg on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to cover for no runs, fielded by Amla.Dwaine Pretorius to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.Dwaine Pretorius to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, hit pad to slips for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.Dwaine Pretorius to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Behardien.Dwaine Pretorius to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.Dwaine Pretorius to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.Keshav Maharaj to Eoin Morgan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Miller.Keshav Maharaj to Eoin Morgan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Pretorius.Keshav Maharaj to Eoin Morgan. Stock ball yorker, middle stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, bottom edge to short leg for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Keshav Maharaj to Ben Stokes. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.Keshav Maharaj to Eoin Morgan. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.Keshav Maharaj to Eoin Morgan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Miller.Dwaine Pretorius to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.Dwaine Pretorius to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Maharaj.Dwaine Pretorius to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.Dwaine Pretorius to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.Dwaine Pretorius to Ben Stokes. Length ball, off stump down the track working, hit pad to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by de Kock.Dwaine Pretorius to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Behardien.Keshav Maharaj to Ben Stokes. Quicker ball half volley, off stump moves in front working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.Keshav Maharaj to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, outside off stump moves in front defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.Keshav Maharaj to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, outside edge to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo. Three edges in a row. Stokes possibly might ask for a bigger bat.Keshav Maharaj to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, dropped catch by de Kock. Maharaj might have to hit the stumps if he is to get a wicket.FOUR! Keshav Maharaj to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge past third man for 4 runs, dropped catch by Amla. Perfect delivery from Maharaj and he finds the edge. Amla though cannot take a simple catch to his left at slip.Keshav Maharaj to Eoin Morgan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Morris.Dwaine Pretorius to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Miller.OUT! Run Out. Dwaine Pretorius to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, back to bowler, direct hit by Pretorius. What an horrible way to get out. Morgan has punched the ball back at the bowler and Pretorius has managed to get the smallest of touches before the ball collides with the stumps. Root looks distraught as he trudges off back to the changing room.Dwaine Pretorius to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Behardien.Dwaine Pretorius to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Behardien.Dwaine Pretorius to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, to leg no foot movement Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Dwaine Pretorius to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.Keshav Maharaj to Eoin Morgan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Morris.Keshav Maharaj to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Behardien.Keshav Maharaj to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Maharaj.Keshav Maharaj to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Maharaj.Keshav Maharaj to Eoin Morgan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Miller.Keshav Maharaj to Joe Root. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot Scoop, in the air under control to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.Dwaine Pretorius to Eoin Morgan. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.FOUR! Dwaine Pretorius to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. No need to run for that. A shot of a man in form.Dwaine Pretorius to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.Dwaine Pretorius to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.OUT! Caught. Dwaine Pretorius to Alex Hales. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, outside edge to wicketkeeper, by de Kock. Rabada will be the most relieved man in the ground. The next ball Hales faces he edges behind off Pretorius. It was a brilliant catch by de Kock, who was standing up to the stumps and it was a big deflection.Dwaine Pretorius to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Morris.Keshav Maharaj to Alex Hales. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Behardien.SIX! Keshav Maharaj to Alex Hales. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs, dropped catch by Rabada. Rabada will not want to see this again. Maharaj thought he had his first ODI wicket when the ball was sailing towards long on, until Rabada got into an awkward position and put down the catch.Keshav Maharaj to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Behardien.Keshav Maharaj to Joe Root. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miller.FOUR! Keshav Maharaj to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Good batting from Joe Root, he is beginning to up the tempo.Keshav Maharaj to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Maharaj.Dwaine Pretorius to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to third man for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Behardien, fielded by Rabada.Dwaine Pretorius to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run.Dwaine Pretorius to Joe Root. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.FOUR! Dwaine Pretorius to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Make that four with a good use of the wrists.Dwaine Pretorius to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.FOUR! Dwaine Pretorius to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Scoop, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. England are really taking the attack to Pretorius as he is hit for his third boundary in just over one over.Keshav Maharaj to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.Keshav Maharaj to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miller.Keshav Maharaj to Alex Hales. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, to deep mid wicket for 1 run.Keshav Maharaj to Joe Root. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.Keshav Maharaj to Alex Hales. Stock ball full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.Keshav Maharaj to Alex Hales. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, run save by de Villiers.Dwaine Pretorius to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Morris.FOUR! Dwaine Pretorius to Joe Root. Length ball, off stump down the track flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Another use of the feet and Root gets right to the pitch of the delivery and whips the ball through midwicket.Dwaine Pretorius to Joe Root. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.Dwaine Pretorius to Joe Root. Half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for no runs, shy attempt by Morris.FOUR! Dwaine Pretorius to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Root has decided to not let the new man settle as he gives him the charge.Dwaine Pretorius to Joe Root. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.Kagiso Rabada to Joe Root. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.Kagiso Rabada to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rabada.Kagiso Rabada to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Kagiso Rabada to Joe Root. Length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Kagiso Rabada to Alex Hales. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Maharaj.Kagiso Rabada to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.Chris Morris to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.Chris Morris to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Maharaj.FOUR! Chris Morris to Joe Root. Short, outside off stump moves in front pulling, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. A slight shuffle across and that enables Root to get inside the line of the ball and help it on it's way.Chris Morris to Alex Hales. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to backward point for 1 run, run save by Behardien.Chris Morris to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by de Villiers.Chris Morris to Joe Root. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Kagiso Rabada to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, mis-fielded by Behardien.Kagiso Rabada to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Morris.Kagiso Rabada to Alex Hales. Leg cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Pretorius.Kagiso Rabada to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.Kagiso Rabada to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.Kagiso Rabada to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Miller.FOUR! Chris Morris to Alex Hales. Short, outside off stump backing away cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs. Not the best looking shot you will ever see but it is mighty effective.Wide Chris Morris to Alex Hales. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.Chris Morris to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Morris.Chris Morris to Joe Root. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Maharaj.Chris Morris to Alex Hales. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Miller.Chris Morris to Alex Hales. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.Chris Morris to Alex Hales. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.Kagiso Rabada to Joe Root. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to square leg for no runs, fielded by Morris.Kagiso Rabada to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.Kagiso Rabada to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Kagiso Rabada to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Behardien.Wide Kagiso Rabada to Joe Root. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.Kagiso Rabada to Joe Root. Short, outside off stump swayed away, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.OUT! Bowled. Kagiso Rabada to Jason Roy. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, missed. Full, quick and straight does the trick for Rabada. Roy is slow to react and he hears the horrible sound of the ball smashing into the stumps. Another failure for him.Chris Morris to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.Chris Morris to Alex Hales. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to cover for no runs, fielded by Behardien.Chris Morris to Alex Hales. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Morris.Chris Morris to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.Chris Morris to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Morris.Chris Morris to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.Kagiso Rabada to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Maharaj.Kagiso Rabada to Jason Roy. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Kagiso Rabada to Jason Roy. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Morris.Kagiso Rabada to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Kagiso Rabada to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.Kagiso Rabada to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Maharaj.Chris Morris to Alex Hales. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.Chris Morris to Alex Hales. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.Chris Morris to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.FOUR! Chris Morris to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Morris angles into the leg stump but that is easy pickings for Alex Hales.Chris Morris to Alex Hales. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, run save by Miller.NEW BALL. Chris Morris to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Morris.Kagiso Rabada to Jason Roy. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. The first boundary of the morning, courtesy of a nice clip through the legside.Kagiso Rabada to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.Kagiso Rabada to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.Kagiso Rabada to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.NEW BALL. Kagiso Rabada to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Behardien.