England 127/all out after 16.3

India won by 75 runs

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

3rd T20I



OUT! Caught. Jasprit Bumrah to Tymal Mills. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to slips, by Kohli.Jasprit Bumrah to Tymal Mills. Short, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.OUT! Bowled. Jasprit Bumrah to Liam Plunkett. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track pulling, missed. 119-2 is now 127-9. Idiotic batting from the visitors, who have pretty much thrown in the towel and want to get on the plane home. Plunkett runs down to Bumrah, loses his shape and takes his eyes off the ball. It goes straight through him to clip the top of off.OUT! Stumped. Yuzvendra Chahal to Chris Jordan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, missed to wicketkeeper, by Dhoni. Chaos out in the middle. Chahal has six wickets! Jordan charges down the pitch, the ball spins past the outside edge and Dhoni cleans up. Ridiculous batting and unbelievable bowling.Yuzvendra Chahal to Chris Jordan. Quicker length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.OUT! Caught. Yuzvendra Chahal to Ben Stokes. Quicker ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, by Raina. Now Stokes goes. All the new batsmen trying to hit out from ball one and it is not working. Stokes pulls a short delivery, and almost clears the man in the deep, but Raina takes the catch and keeps his balance to stay inside the rope. Game over now.FOUR! Yuzvendra Chahal to Ben Stokes. Quicker ball half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs. Stokes shuffles down and belts it back down the ground for a boundary.Yuzvendra Chahal to Ben Stokes. Quicker length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.OUT! Caught. Yuzvendra Chahal to Moeen Ali. Googly length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, by Kohli. England are falling apart, but what a brilliant few overs from India. A wide googly from Chahal, Moeen doesn't pick it and shanks it straight up in the air. Right off the bottom of the bat, and Kohli takes a smart catch running in from long on.Jasprit Bumrah to Moeen Ali. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for 1 run, shy attempt by Raina.Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Chahal.Jasprit Bumrah to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, bat-pad to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mishra.Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.OUT! Caught. Jasprit Bumrah to Jos Buttler. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off, by Kohli. England are now crumbling to a defeat here. Superb bowling from India. A surprise short ball from Bumrah, and Buttler cloths his pull shot to the Indian captain. It came off the splice of the bat and looped up for a simple catch.Jasprit Bumrah to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.Yuzvendra Chahal to Ben Stokes. Quicker ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mishra.Yuzvendra Chahal to Ben Stokes. Quicker length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mishra.OUT! L.B.W. Yuzvendra Chahal to Joe Root. Quicker ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad. Now Root falls too! England are buckling under the pressure of the scoreboard. Chahal fires in a straight delivery, and Root is pinned in front of the stumps. Simplest of decisions for the umpire.OUT! Caught. Yuzvendra Chahal to Eoin Morgan. Googly length ball, outside off stump moves in front slog sweeping, top edge in the air uncontrolled to deep backward square leg, by Pant. Not many boundaries coming from Root, and that has resulted in more pressure on Morgan to up the tempo. A big swipe against the spin of the googly, and he holes out to deep square leg.Yuzvendra Chahal to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.Yuzvendra Chahal to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.Amit Mishra to Joe Root. Quicker ball full toss, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Wide Amit Mishra to Joe Root. Leg spinner yorker, wide outside off stump no foot movement, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.Amit Mishra to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to slips for no runs, fielded by Pant.Amit Mishra to Joe Root. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Amit Mishra to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, top edge in the air uncontrolled to slips for no runs, dropped catch by Singh. Could potentially be a costly drop from Yuvraj. It seems as though Pant put him off as he was trying to take the grab, running into his eyeline. Root got a thick edge to short third man, and it should've easily been taken.Amit Mishra to Eoin Morgan. Googly back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to leg slip for 1 run, fielded by Raina.Amit Mishra to Joe Root. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Mishra.Suresh Raina to Joe Root. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Kohli.Suresh Raina to Eoin Morgan. Off break back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Kohli.SIX! Suresh Raina to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs. Three sixes in the over for Morgan now. Just what England needed. He picks the length quickly and swats it over backward square leg.Wide Suresh Raina to Eoin Morgan. Off break half volley, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.SIX! Suresh Raina to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed in the air under control over deep extra cover for 6 runs. Back to back maximums. Morgan steps away and flat bats it over extra cover, connecting perfectly.SIX! Suresh Raina to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Morgan unleashes a big blow. He shimmies down the pitch and thumps it over wide long on for six.Suresh Raina to Joe Root. Off break half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Kohli.Amit Mishra to Joe Root. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Chahal.Amit Mishra to Eoin Morgan. Quicker length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.Amit Mishra to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner half volley, to leg down the track driving, well timed to long on for 2 runs, run save by Rahul.Amit Mishra to Joe Root. Leg spinner full toss, outside off stump down the track driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.Amit Mishra to Joe Root. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, bat-pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Amit Mishra to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Chahal.Hardik Pandya to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Hardik Pandya to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump down the track Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Raina.SIX! Hardik Pandya to Joe Root. Back of a length, off stump down the track pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Marvellous striking from Root. He takes a couple of steps down the pitch and dispatches it over the mid wicket boundary for six.Hardik Pandya to Eoin Morgan. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Mishra.Hardik Pandya to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Kohli.Hardik Pandya to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Singh.Amit Mishra to Eoin Morgan. Quicker length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.Amit Mishra to Joe Root. Quicker length ball, off stump down the track working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mishra.Amit Mishra to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.Amit Mishra to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Pandya.FOUR! Amit Mishra to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Back to back fours for Morgan. He switches the hands and laps it over the head of first slip.FOUR! Amit Mishra to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Morgan drives handsomely through extra cover. He threads the ball through the gap superbly to the fence.Hardik Pandya to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Chahal.Hardik Pandya to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Hardik Pandya to Eoin Morgan. Slower length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Pandya.Hardik Pandya to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.Hardik Pandya to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.SIX! Hardik Pandya to Joe Root. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Such elegance in this shot from Root. He picks it up from off stump, and clips it over the mid wicket fence for six.Amit Mishra to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Amit Mishra to Joe Root. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.Amit Mishra to Joe Root. Googly length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, hit pad to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Amit Mishra to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.OUT! Caught. Amit Mishra to Jason Roy. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, top edge in the air uncontrolled to short leg, by Dhoni. Tossed up high and wide. Roy has to fetch it outside off and gets a top edge straight up. Dhoni doesn't have to move to take the simplest of catches. India peg back the visitors.Amit Mishra to Jason Roy. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.FOUR! Ashish Nehra to Joe Root. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs. Stroked over the top by Root. He gets the width he was after, everyone is up in the ring on the offside, and he lifts it away to the boundary.Ashish Nehra to Jason Roy. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot flick, to short fine leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Mishra.FOUR! Ashish Nehra to Jason Roy. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Brutal hitting from Roy. He whacks a pull shot through mid wicket with a lot of force. England's fifty is up.Ashish Nehra to Joe Root. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Pandya.Ashish Nehra to Joe Root. Length ball, down leg side down the track Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Ashish Nehra to Joe Root. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Rahul.Wide Ashish Nehra to Joe Root. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track pulling, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Class from Root. He leans back and cracks a cut through backward point for four.Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to backward point for no runs, fielded by Pant.Jasprit Bumrah to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.Jasprit Bumrah to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, bottom edge to slips for no runs, fielded by Raina.FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to Jason Roy. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs. A small stride down the pitch, and Roy thumps it over mid off with the full face. Struck superbly for four.Yuzvendra Chahal to Jason Roy. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Chahal.Yuzvendra Chahal to Joe Root. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.Yuzvendra Chahal to Jason Roy. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.Yuzvendra Chahal to Jason Roy. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, bat-pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Yuzvendra Chahal to Jason Roy. Leg spinner length ball, off stump down the track driving, inside edge to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Nehra.FOUR! Yuzvendra Chahal to Jason Roy. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs. Roy gets his front pad right across the stumps so he can ramp a sweep over the top. One bounce four to the fine leg boundary.FOUR! Ashish Nehra to Joe Root. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. In total control of this one. Root has loads of time to rock back and guide a pull shot into the gap.Ashish Nehra to Joe Root. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Pant.Ashish Nehra to Joe Root. Length ball, middle stump down the track driving, bottom edge to slips for no runs, fielded by Raina.FOUR! Ashish Nehra to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Lovely from Root. He eases the ball through backward point after getting plenty of width from Nehra.Ashish Nehra to Jason Roy. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.FOUR! Ashish Nehra to Jason Roy. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, inside edge past fine leg for 4 runs. Streaky boundary for Roy. He attempts a pull shot to a ball that isn't short enough, and gets an inside edge that just passes the stumps.Yuzvendra Chahal to Jason Roy. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, to fine leg for 3 runs, fielded by Mishra.Yuzvendra Chahal to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, off stump down the track working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.Yuzvendra Chahal to Joe Root. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot working, leading edge to mid off for no runs, fielded by Bumrah, fielded by Chahal.OUT! Caught. Yuzvendra Chahal to Sam Billings. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, bat-pad to slips, by Raina. England's run chase gets off to a poor start. Billings goes first ball! He went to tuck it into the legside, and gets a thin inside edge onto his boot, that popped up to first slip for the catch.Yuzvendra Chahal to Jason Roy. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, hit pad to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mishra.SIX! Yuzvendra Chahal to Jason Roy. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep backward point for 6 runs. Extraordinary shot to the spinner first ball. Reverse sweep, spanked out the middle of the bat, and it sails over the rope for six.Ashish Nehra to Jason Roy. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Nehra.Ashish Nehra to Jason Roy. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, hit pad to gully for no runs, shy attempt by Raina.Ashish Nehra to Jason Roy. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad to leg slip for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.Ashish Nehra to Jason Roy. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, thick edge to slips for no runs, fielded by Raina.Ashish Nehra to Jason Roy. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Singh.NEW BALL. APPEAL! Ashish Nehra to Jason Roy. Length ball, off stump on the back foot, hit pad to slips for no runs, fielded by Raina, appeal made for L.B.W. Roy pads up first ball, a tight leave, and it strikes his back pad. A huge shout, but it was missing the off stump by a mile. The appeal probably made because of the shot.OUT! Run Out. Chris Jordan to Hardik Pandya. Yorker, to leg on the front foot driving, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stokes, by Buttler. India go for the second run. It was never on, but tried to pinch it anyway. England's best fielder, Stokes, bullets a throw to Buttler to leave Pandya well short.So India do get to 200. A daunting target set, but achievable on this wicket with a powerful batting line up. India are the favourites, but the game isn't over yet.Chris Jordan to Hardik Pandya. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, inside edge to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Billings.SIX! Chris Jordan to Hardik Pandya. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled over long on for 6 runs, dropped catch by Roy. Costly runs. Pandya miscues the ball down to long on, and Jason Roy jumps up to take the catch. He is clearly worried about stepping on the rope, and ends up parrying the ball over for six.Chris Jordan to Hardik Pandya. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off for 2 runs, run save by Roy, fielded by Root.OUT! Caught. Chris Jordan to MS Dhoni. Short, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, Gloved in the air uncontrolled to short fine leg, by Rashid. A moment of silience from the crowd as Dhoni has to go, but they give him a standing ovation as he walks off the field. Great innings from him tonight. A surprise bouncer from Jordan, and it loops up off the glove to short fine leg.FOUR! Chris Jordan to MS Dhoni. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Jordan misses his length and Dhoni drills a full toss through mid off. Powered past the fielder for four.Wide Chris Jordan to MS Dhoni. Length ball, wide outside off stump moves in front, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.FOUR! Tymal Mills to Rishabh Pant. Slower ball short, outside off stump moves in front pulling, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Pant goes right across his stumps to get the ball behind square, and lifts it into the gap for four.Tymal Mills to MS Dhoni. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.Tymal Mills to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, bat-pad to third man for 1 run, fielded by Root.Wide Tymal Mills to Rishabh Pant. Slower ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot hooking, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.Tymal Mills to MS Dhoni. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Plunkett.Tymal Mills to Rishabh Pant. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Plunkett.OUT! Caught. Tymal Mills to Yuvraj Singh. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump backing away working, top edge in the air uncontrolled to slips, by Buttler. Totally deceived by Mills. Out the back of the hand, Yuvraj stabs the bat towards the ball, and it lobs up off the edge to Buttler. What a cameo that was.Chris Jordan to Yuvraj Singh. Yorker, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Roy.SIX! Chris Jordan to Yuvraj Singh. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Centimetres away from a yorker, but Yuvraj still hits it over the boundary for six. Incredible hitting, somehow getting enough elevation on the ball.FOUR! Chris Jordan to Yuvraj Singh. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs. Too easy for Yuvraj. Length ball on the pads and he swats it round the corner for a one bounce four. India are rocketing up to a score of 200.SIX! Chris Jordan to Yuvraj Singh. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Yuvraj is striking it beautfully. He just sits back in the crease to get under the ball and nail it away for a maximum.SIX! Chris Jordan to Yuvraj Singh. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Stand and deliver from Yuvraj. Hits through the line and smacks it over the long boundary.Chris Jordan to MS Dhoni. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stokes. Fifty for MS Dhoni, his first in T20Is, which is remarkable given the long career he has in the game. Great knock from the veteran.Ben Stokes to MS Dhoni. Full toss, to leg down the track pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Ali.FOUR! Ben Stokes to MS Dhoni. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. All bottom hand in this shot. He shovels a ball, that was almost the perfect yorker, over cow corner for a one bounce four.Ben Stokes to MS Dhoni. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Ali.Ben Stokes to MS Dhoni. Yorker, outside off stump no foot movement Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Ben Stokes to MS Dhoni. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Roy.FOUR! Ben Stokes to MS Dhoni. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Length balls will travel on this surface. Dhoni shuffles down the pitch and clubs it back down the ground, all along the deck for four.Tymal Mills to MS Dhoni. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.Tymal Mills to Yuvraj Singh. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to slips for 1 run, fielded by Billings.Wide Tymal Mills to Yuvraj Singh. Slower ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.Tymal Mills to MS Dhoni. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Root.Tymal Mills to Yuvraj Singh. Short, outside off stump on the back foot working, leading edge to cover for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.Tymal Mills to MS Dhoni. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Root.FOUR! Tymal Mills to MS Dhoni. Length ball, off stump on the back foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Poor line to start of the spell from Mills. Onto the pads of Dhoni and he tickles it fine to the boundary.Ben Stokes to MS Dhoni. Half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Root.FOUR! Ben Stokes to MS Dhoni. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, well timed past third man for 4 runs. No one at third man, Dhoni lets the ball come onto the bat and guides it away to the boundary.Ben Stokes to MS Dhoni. Yorker, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Ben Stokes to Yuvraj Singh. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Mills.Ben Stokes to MS Dhoni. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.Ben Stokes to Yuvraj Singh. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Billings.Liam Plunkett to MS Dhoni. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Liam Plunkett to MS Dhoni. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed to fine leg for 2 runs, run save by Morgan.Liam Plunkett to MS Dhoni. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Morgan.OUT! Caught. Liam Plunkett to Suresh Raina. Off cutter half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to extra cover, by Morgan. Raina does the right thing and tries to go over extra cover, but he doesn't spot the change in pace. Sliced straight up in the air for Morgan to settle underneath and pouch.Liam Plunkett to MS Dhoni. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Billings.SIX! Liam Plunkett to MS Dhoni. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Right in the slot for Dhoni. He gets the elevation to loft the ball over the long on boundary for six.Moeen Ali to Suresh Raina. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, missed past third man for 4 runs.Moeen Ali to MS Dhoni. Off break back of a length, outside off stump down the track pulling, inside edge to short fine leg for 1 run, run save by Mills.Moeen Ali to Suresh Raina. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for 1 run, fielded by Root.Moeen Ali to MS Dhoni. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Root.Moeen Ali to Suresh Raina. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Root.SIX! Moeen Ali to Suresh Raina. Off break length ball, off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. It is coming onto the bat beautifully tonight. Raina advances down and launches back over the bowler's head for six. Great striking.Adil Rashid to Suresh Raina. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to slips for 1 run, fielded by Mills.SIX! Adil Rashid to Suresh Raina. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Fifty for Raina. He gets down on one knee and spanks it over the legside boundary for a maximum.Adil Rashid to MS Dhoni. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Roy.SIX! Adil Rashid to MS Dhoni. Googly half volley, off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Googly picked by Dhoni, and he hoicks it out the park. Cleared the front leg and deposited it over mid wicket for six.Adil Rashid to Suresh Raina. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Billings.Adil Rashid to Suresh Raina. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed back to bowler for no runs, dropped catch by Rashid. Hit very hard back to Rashid, but put down. Should've been taken by the legspinner, as it came at chest height. Fingers pointing up, but burst straight through.Moeen Ali to MS Dhoni. Quicker ball full toss, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.Moeen Ali to Suresh Raina. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Root.Moeen Ali to Suresh Raina. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Rashid.Moeen Ali to MS Dhoni. Off break back of a length, outside off stump down the track pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mills.Moeen Ali to Suresh Raina. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track Steer, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Root.Moeen Ali to MS Dhoni. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Root.Adil Rashid to Suresh Raina. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot working, leading edge back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rashid.Adil Rashid to Suresh Raina. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, Gloved to slips for no runs.Adil Rashid to Suresh Raina. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 2 runs.FOUR! Adil Rashid to Suresh Raina. Quicker ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Late Cut, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Rashid fires this delivery in and Raina dabs it away to the third man boundary, picking the gap superbly.Adil Rashid to MS Dhoni. Leg spinner length ball, to leg down the track working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mills.Adil Rashid to Suresh Raina. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.Moeen Ali to Suresh Raina. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Roy.Moeen Ali to Suresh Raina. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Moeen Ali to Suresh Raina. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.Moeen Ali to Suresh Raina. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.Moeen Ali to MS Dhoni. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track glancing, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Mills.Moeen Ali to Suresh Raina. Off break half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Plunkett.Ben Stokes to MS Dhoni. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Ben Stokes to MS Dhoni. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.Ben Stokes to Suresh Raina. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.Ben Stokes to MS Dhoni. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Mills.OUT! Bowled. Ben Stokes to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed. A dirty, filthy hack across the line from Rahul. Stokes is deadly accurate, and the ball goes past the inside edge to crash into the top of middle stump. Just the wicket that England needed to apply the brakes to the run scoring.Ben Stokes to Suresh Raina. Length ball, to leg on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.Moeen Ali to Suresh Raina. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Billings.Moeen Ali to Lokesh Rahul. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to deep cover for 1 run.Moeen Ali to Lokesh Rahul. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs.SIX! Moeen Ali to Lokesh Rahul. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Absolutely ginormous from Rahul. He charges down to Moeen before he even lets go of the ball, and plants it out of the ground. Onto the roof of the Chinnaswamy.Moeen Ali to Suresh Raina. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Root.Moeen Ali to Suresh Raina. Off break yorker, off stump no foot movement pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ali.Chris Jordan to Suresh Raina. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Ali.SIX! Chris Jordan to Suresh Raina. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over fine leg for 6 runs. This one is nailed out the middle from Raina. He spots the line of the ball quickly, and swivels on the pull shot to get it very fine. Lifted over the rope for another maximum.Chris Jordan to Suresh Raina. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Chris Jordan to Suresh Raina. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, shy attempt by Stokes.SIX! Chris Jordan to Suresh Raina. Short, down leg side on the back foot hooking, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs. A decent bouncer from Jordan, but with these short boundaries, any sort of bat on it will see the ball fly over the fence. A bit of a top edge, but connected well enough to see it travel all the way.Chris Jordan to Lokesh Rahul. Off cutter half volley, middle stump on the front foot slog sweeping, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.Ben Stokes to Suresh Raina. Half volley, down leg side backing away Slog, inside edge to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Rashid.Wide Ben Stokes to Suresh Raina. Short, down leg side swayed away, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.FOUR! Ben Stokes to Suresh Raina. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Raina leans away and uses the pace of the ball to guide it through backward point. Delightfully timed.Ben Stokes to Suresh Raina. Slower ball short, down leg side backing away cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Wide Ben Stokes to Suresh Raina. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.Ben Stokes to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to gully for 1 run, fielded by Roy.Ben Stokes to Suresh Raina. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.Ben Stokes to Suresh Raina. Short, down leg side on the back foot cutting, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Morgan.Liam Plunkett to Suresh Raina. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mills.Liam Plunkett to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.Liam Plunkett to Suresh Raina. Slower ball short, down leg side backing away pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mills.Liam Plunkett to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Billings.FOUR! Liam Plunkett to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, off stump backing away driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs. Rahul getting into gear now. Superb strokeplay from the opener. He steps away to give himself room to free the arms, then hits through the line to lift it over the infield for four.FOUR! Liam Plunkett to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Beautiful looking stroke. Lovely wrist work from Rahul, whipping it from off stump behind square. One bounce four.SIX! Tymal Mills to Suresh Raina. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over deep cover for 6 runs. Finally India get a boundary away, and it goes all the way! Full, wide and Raina cracks it over extra cover. The pace of Mills coming off the bat at an even quicker rate.Tymal Mills to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Billings.Tymal Mills to Lokesh Rahul. Short, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Tymal Mills to Suresh Raina. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Morgan.Tymal Mills to Suresh Raina. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Wide Tymal Mills to Suresh Raina. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.Tymal Mills to Suresh Raina. Length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Plunkett.Chris Jordan to Suresh Raina. Short, to leg on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.Chris Jordan to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.Chris Jordan to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Roy.Chris Jordan to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Chris Jordan to Suresh Raina. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Wide Chris Jordan to Suresh Raina. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.OUT! Run Out. Chris Jordan to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to short leg, direct hit by Jordan. Confusion between Kohli and Rahul, but brilliance from Chris Jordan. There's a huge appeal for LBW, but it is turned down by the umpire. Kohli was looking to pinch a quick single and came ambling down the pitch, but Rahul was unmoved. Jordan was alert to the situation, and in one motion, dove forward to collect the ball and fling it into the stumps. Kohli was left stood in the middle of the pitch, complaining at the lack of communication.Tymal Mills to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, inside edge to short leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Mills.Tymal Mills to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Billings.Tymal Mills to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.Tymal Mills to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Tymal Mills to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, Gloved to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.Wide Tymal Mills to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.NEW BALL. Tymal Mills to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Stokes.