Ireland 99/3 after 24

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field

Malahide, Dublin

4th Match



Mahmudullah to Ed Joyce. Off break half volley, off stump down the track pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.Mahmudullah to Niall O'Brien. Off break half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Sarkar.Rubel Hossain to Ed Joyce. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Rubel Hossain to Ed Joyce. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Saikat.Rubel Hossain to Ed Joyce. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Mortaza.Rubel Hossain to Niall O'Brien. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Al Hasan.Rubel Hossain to Ed Joyce. Half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Saikat.Rubel Hossain to Niall O'Brien. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Al Hasan.Mahmudullah to Niall O'Brien. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.Mahmudullah to Niall O'Brien. Off break half volley, to leg down the track defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mortaza.Mahmudullah to Ed Joyce. Off break half volley, middle stump down the track pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.Mahmudullah to Niall O'Brien. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.Mahmudullah to Niall O'Brien. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Saikat.Mahmudullah to Niall O'Brien. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Saikat.Mosaddek Hossain to Ed Joyce. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Islam.Mosaddek Hossain to Niall O'Brien. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Hossain.Mosaddek Hossain to Niall O'Brien. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Saikat.Mosaddek Hossain to Niall O'Brien. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Islam.FOUR! Mosaddek Hossain to Niall O'Brien. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. O'Brien springs back in his crease quickly to crunch it away through extra cover. More good footwork from the Irishman.Mosaddek Hossain to Ed Joyce. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, hit pad to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.SIX! Shakib Al Hasan to Niall O'Brien. Stock length ball, middle stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Great use of the feet by O'Brien. He skips down to the pitch of the ball, and launches over the long on boundary for six.Shakib Al Hasan to Ed Joyce. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Sarkar.Shakib Al Hasan to Ed Joyce. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Saikat.Shakib Al Hasan to Ed Joyce. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Shakib Al Hasan to Ed Joyce. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, hit pad to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mortaza.Shakib Al Hasan to Niall O'Brien. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Sarkar.Mosaddek Hossain to Niall O'Brien. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Hossain.Mosaddek Hossain to Niall O'Brien. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs.Mosaddek Hossain to Niall O'Brien. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Mortaza.Mosaddek Hossain to Niall O'Brien. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Saikat.Mosaddek Hossain to Niall O'Brien. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Mosaddek Hossain to Ed Joyce. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Sarkar.Shakib Al Hasan to Ed Joyce. Stock length ball, off stump down the track driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.Shakib Al Hasan to Ed Joyce. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs.Shakib Al Hasan to Ed Joyce. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Islam.Shakib Al Hasan to Niall O'Brien. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.Shakib Al Hasan to Niall O'Brien. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to slips for no runs, fielded by Sarkar.Shakib Al Hasan to Niall O'Brien. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Islam.Mosaddek Hossain to Niall O'Brien. Off break length ball, off stump down the track dropped, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Islam.Bangladesh are racing through the overs with the two spinners on. They aren't conceding too many either. Ireland still in a rebuilding phase.Mosaddek Hossain to Niall O'Brien. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Islam.Mosaddek Hossain to Niall O'Brien. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Mosaddek Hossain to Ed Joyce. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Mahmudullah.Mosaddek Hossain to Niall O'Brien. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Mahmudullah.Mosaddek Hossain to Ed Joyce. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, padded to long off for 1 run, fielded by Mahmudullah.Shakib Al Hasan to Niall O'Brien. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Islam.Shakib Al Hasan to Ed Joyce. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.Shakib Al Hasan to Ed Joyce. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Shakib Al Hasan to Ed Joyce. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Shakib Al Hasan to Niall O'Brien. Stock length ball, middle stump down the track working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Islam.Shakib Al Hasan to Niall O'Brien. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Saikat.FOUR! Mosaddek Hossain to Ed Joyce. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Width on offer, a touch short, and Joyce leans back to drill the ball through extra cover for four. Splendid stroke.Mosaddek Hossain to Ed Joyce. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Saikat.Mosaddek Hossain to Ed Joyce. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Islam.Mosaddek Hossain to Ed Joyce. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Islam.Mosaddek Hossain to Ed Joyce. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Islam.Mosaddek Hossain to Niall O'Brien. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Mahmudullah.Shakib Al Hasan to Niall O'Brien. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge to short fine leg for 1 run, dropped catch by Rahim, fielded by Sarkar. Shakib nearly has two in the over. Again no spin. O'Brien played inside the line of the ball and it flicked the outside edge. Tough chance for Rahim behind the stumps, and he couldn't hold on.Shakib Al Hasan to Niall O'Brien. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mortaza.Shakib Al Hasan to Niall O'Brien. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Mortaza.Shakib Al Hasan to Niall O'Brien. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.OUT! Bowled. Shakib Al Hasan to Andrew Balbirnie. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed. Missed a straight one. Balbirnie was expecting some turn but it skidded on to sneak through the gate and clip the top off stump. Pretty poor from the batsman there. Bangladesh have their third.Shakib Al Hasan to Ed Joyce. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.Mustafizur Rahman to Andrew Balbirnie. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Mortaza.Mustafizur Rahman to Ed Joyce. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.Mustafizur Rahman to Ed Joyce. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Saikat.Mustafizur Rahman to Ed Joyce. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Islam.FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Ed Joyce. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Great stuff from Joyce. He finally hits his first boundary by chopping a wide delivery down to the wide third man fence.Mustafizur Rahman to Ed Joyce. Half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Rahman.Shakib Al Hasan to Ed Joyce. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.Shakib Al Hasan to Andrew Balbirnie. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.SIX! Shakib Al Hasan to Andrew Balbirnie. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Second six of the day. Balbirnie gets down on one knee and deposits it over the mid wicket boundary. Great sound off the bat, but it was a good job he connected, cause it would've been plumb LBW otherwise.Shakib Al Hasan to Andrew Balbirnie. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Islam.Shakib Al Hasan to Andrew Balbirnie. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Rahman.Shakib Al Hasan to Andrew Balbirnie. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Iqbal.Mashrafe Mortaza to Andrew Balbirnie. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Islam.Mashrafe Mortaza to Ed Joyce. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Al Hasan.Mashrafe Mortaza to Andrew Balbirnie. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit body to leg gully for 1 run, shy attempt by Rahim.Mashrafe Mortaza to Andrew Balbirnie. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.Mashrafe Mortaza to Andrew Balbirnie. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Islam.Mashrafe Mortaza to Andrew Balbirnie. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to backward point for no runs, fielded by Rahman.Mosaddek Hossain to Ed Joyce. Off break short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.Mosaddek Hossain to Andrew Balbirnie. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.Mosaddek Hossain to Andrew Balbirnie. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Islam.Mosaddek Hossain to Andrew Balbirnie. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Islam.Mosaddek Hossain to Andrew Balbirnie. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid wicket for no runs, run save by Islam.Mosaddek Hossain to Ed Joyce. Off break half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Al Hasan.Mashrafe Mortaza to Andrew Balbirnie. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Mashrafe Mortaza to Andrew Balbirnie. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Saikat.Mashrafe Mortaza to Andrew Balbirnie. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Mashrafe Mortaza to Andrew Balbirnie. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Rahman.Mashrafe Mortaza to Andrew Balbirnie. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Saikat.Mashrafe Mortaza to Andrew Balbirnie. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Mosaddek Hossain to Ed Joyce. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Saikat.Mosaddek Hossain to Andrew Balbirnie. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Al Hasan.Mosaddek Hossain to Andrew Balbirnie. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.OUT! Caught & Bowled. Mosaddek Hossain to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed back to bowler, fielded by Saikat. Mosaddek makes up for it off his own bowling. Porterfield dropped in the last over but there is no mistake this time. A lazy shot from the Irishman. He chips a drive straight back into the bowlers hands. A lot of good shots in that innings but Porterfield could not carry it on.Mosaddek Hossain to William Porterfield. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Mortaza.Mosaddek Hossain to William Porterfield. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Saikat.Mashrafe Mortaza to Ed Joyce. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, run save by Rahman.Mashrafe Mortaza to William Porterfield. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Al Hasan.Mashrafe Mortaza to William Porterfield. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Rahman.Mashrafe Mortaza to William Porterfield. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Mortaza.Mashrafe Mortaza to William Porterfield. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to short extra cover for no runs, dropped catch by Saikat. What an absolute dolly. Porterfield tries to turn the ball to leg, it pops up off the leading edge to extra cover, who has the easiest chance you could ask for. Mosaddek was already celebrating before he caught it and took his eyes off the ball.Mashrafe Mortaza to William Porterfield. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Islam.Rubel Hossain to Ed Joyce. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.Rubel Hossain to William Porterfield. In-swinging back of a length, middle stump on the back foot, to fine leg for 1 run, mis-fielded by Rahim, fielded by Rahman.FOUR! Rubel Hossain to William Porterfield. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Dropped short again and Porterfield dispatches it away with venom. He cracks a pull shot to the square leg boundary for a one bounce four.FOUR! Rubel Hossain to William Porterfield. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Porterfield is really getting into his stride now. He gets served a juicy half volley, and times a drive superbly down the ground for four. A punchy check drive was all that was needed.Rubel Hossain to Ed Joyce. In-swinging half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.Rubel Hossain to Ed Joyce. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Saikat.SIX! Mashrafe Mortaza to William Porterfield. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Dropped short by Mortaza and Porterfield latches onto it. Picked up beautifully and spanked over the ropes for six. Top shot.Mashrafe Mortaza to William Porterfield. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Mashrafe Mortaza to Ed Joyce. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Hossain.Wide Mashrafe Mortaza to Ed Joyce. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Rahim.Mashrafe Mortaza to Ed Joyce. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Mashrafe Mortaza to Ed Joyce. Short, middle stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Islam.Mashrafe Mortaza to Ed Joyce. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Rubel Hossain to William Porterfield. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Rubel Hossain to William Porterfield. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.FOUR! Rubel Hossain to William Porterfield. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. First boundary of the day goes to Porterfield. Rubel strays onto his pads and he tucks it away to the fine leg fence.Rubel Hossain to Ed Joyce. Length ball, to leg on the back foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Saikat.Rubel Hossain to William Porterfield. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.Rubel Hossain to William Porterfield. Length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Mustafizur Rahman to Ed Joyce. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.Mustafizur was really struggling with his line in that over. Numerous deliveries down legside that were easily picked off by the batsmen.Mustafizur Rahman to Ed Joyce. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Mustafizur Rahman to William Porterfield. Half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, fielded by Mortaza, fielded by Mahmudullah.Wide Mustafizur Rahman to William Porterfield. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Rahim.Wide Mustafizur Rahman to William Porterfield. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Rahim.Mustafizur Rahman to Ed Joyce. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.Mustafizur Rahman to Ed Joyce. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rahman.Mustafizur Rahman to Ed Joyce. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Rubel Hossain to William Porterfield. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Rubel Hossain to William Porterfield. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Wide Rubel Hossain to William Porterfield. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Rahim.Rubel Hossain to William Porterfield. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Rubel Hossain to Ed Joyce. Short, down leg side on the back foot flick, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.Rubel Hossain to Ed Joyce. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Sarkar.Rubel Hossain to Ed Joyce. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Mustafizur Rahman to William Porterfield. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rahman.Mustafizur Rahman to William Porterfield. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Saikat.Mustafizur Rahman to William Porterfield. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Saikat.OUT! Caught. Mustafizur Rahman to Paul Stirling. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, thick edge to gully, by Rahman. Stirling goes without troubling the scorers. A bit of extra bounce and nip off this green surface, and the Irish opener prodded with hards hands. The ball flew off a thick outside edge and it was comfortably taken at gully by Sabbir. Perfect start for Bangladesh.Mustafizur Rahman to Paul Stirling. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.NEW BALL. Mustafizur Rahman to Paul Stirling. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rahman.Rubel Hossain to Ed Joyce. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Rubel Hossain to Ed Joyce. Length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.Rubel Hossain to Ed Joyce. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.Rubel Hossain to Ed Joyce. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Saikat.Rubel Hossain to Ed Joyce. Length ball, off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.NEW BALL. Rubel Hossain to Ed Joyce. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, bat-pad to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.