Bangladesh 125/2 after 24.6

England won the toss and elected to field

Kennington Oval, London

Group A



Liam Plunkett to Mushfiqur Rahim. Length ball, off stump on the back foot flick, well timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run.Moeen Ali to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Roy.Moeen Ali to Tamim Iqbal. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Hales.Moeen Ali to Tamim Iqbal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to slips for no runs, fielded by Ball.SIX! Moeen Ali to Tamim Iqbal. Off break length ball, off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over deep extra cover for 6 runs.Moeen Ali to Tamim Iqbal. Off break yorker, off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roy.Moeen Ali to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Wood.Liam Plunkett to Mushfiqur Rahim. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Liam Plunkett to Mushfiqur Rahim. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.Liam Plunkett to Mushfiqur Rahim. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Liam Plunkett to Mushfiqur Rahim. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Liam Plunkett to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, to leg on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Hales.Liam Plunkett to Mushfiqur Rahim. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run.Moeen Ali to Tamim Iqbal. Off break length ball, middle stump down the track working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Moeen Ali to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Root.Moeen Ali to Tamim Iqbal. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.Moeen Ali to Tamim Iqbal. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.Moeen Ali to Tamim Iqbal. Off break half volley, off stump down the track driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.Moeen Ali to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off break length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, to fine leg for 3 runs, run save by Root, fielded by Ball.Liam Plunkett to Tamim Iqbal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Roy.FOUR! Liam Plunkett to Tamim Iqbal. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Half century for Tamim Iqbal. He likes playing against England. Width on offer from Plunkett, and he slashes it behind backward point for four.Liam Plunkett to Tamim Iqbal. Off cutter half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Wood.Liam Plunkett to Mushfiqur Rahim. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run.Liam Plunkett to Mushfiqur Rahim. Half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for 2 runs.FOUR! Liam Plunkett to Mushfiqur Rahim. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Delightful timing from Rahim. A check-drive, firmly pushing it into the gap, and that is all that's needed on this Oval outfield.Moeen Ali to Tamim Iqbal. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Moeen Ali to Tamim Iqbal. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.Moeen Ali to Tamim Iqbal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.Moeen Ali to Tamim Iqbal. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Moeen Ali to Tamim Iqbal. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to slips for no runs, fielded by Plunkett.Moeen Ali to Tamim Iqbal. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.Liam Plunkett to Mushfiqur Rahim. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Wood.Liam Plunkett to Mushfiqur Rahim. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Liam Plunkett to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ball.Liam Plunkett to Mushfiqur Rahim. Length ball, off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ball.OUT! Caught. Liam Plunkett to Imrul Kayes. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on, by Wood. Brilliant take by Wood at mid on! Kayes tries the aggressive tactic and wants to hit over the top. He gets the length to do so, but he strikes it poorly. Off the inner half of the blade, and the ball looped up for the fast bowler to take a diving catch inches from the turf.Liam Plunkett to Imrul Kayes. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Moeen Ali to Tamim Iqbal. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, bat-pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Wood.Moeen Ali to Imrul Kayes. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, inside edge to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.Moeen Ali to Imrul Kayes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Moeen Ali to Tamim Iqbal. Off break half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run.Moeen Ali to Tamim Iqbal. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Moeen Ali to Tamim Iqbal. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.Ben Stokes to Imrul Kayes. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Stokes.FOUR! Ben Stokes to Imrul Kayes. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs. Very short, and Imrul can get underneath the ball and ramp it over the slips. Nicely lifted over the top for a one bounce four.Ben Stokes to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Plunkett.Ben Stokes to Imrul Kayes. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ball.Ben Stokes to Tamim Iqbal. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot flick, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Hales.Ben Stokes to Tamim Iqbal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.Moeen Ali to Tamim Iqbal. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Plunkett.It is looking like a decent wicket to bat on and Bangladesh have a nice platform to build on here. 300 looks to be the target for the men in green at the moment.Moeen Ali to Tamim Iqbal. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Roy.Wide Moeen Ali to Tamim Iqbal. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.Moeen Ali to Tamim Iqbal. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Moeen Ali to Tamim Iqbal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roy.Moeen Ali to Tamim Iqbal. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 2 runs, overthrow by Stokes, fielded by Ball.Moeen Ali to Tamim Iqbal. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Ben Stokes to Imrul Kayes. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Ben Stokes to Imrul Kayes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Ben Stokes to Tamim Iqbal. Short, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Root.Ben Stokes to Imrul Kayes. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Ben Stokes to Imrul Kayes. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Roy.Ben Stokes to Imrul Kayes. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Wood.Liam Plunkett to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Liam Plunkett to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.FOUR! Liam Plunkett to Tamim Iqbal. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. Fortunate this time. Tamim flays the bat at a wide delivery and edges through a vacant third slip region.FOUR! Liam Plunkett to Tamim Iqbal. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs. Cracking straight drive from Tamim. Punched down the ground, piercing the mid on and mid off for four.Liam Plunkett to Imrul Kayes. Half volley, middle stump moves in front flick, well timed to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ball.Liam Plunkett to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.Ben Stokes to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Plunkett.Ben Stokes to Tamim Iqbal. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Root.Ben Stokes to Imrul Kayes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali.FOUR! Ben Stokes to Imrul Kayes. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Horrendous delivery from Stokes. Way down leg, just as a first slip was brought in, and Imrul clips it beautifully away to the mid wicket boundary.FOUR! Ben Stokes to Imrul Kayes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. Streaky stuff. Kayes wants to run it down to third man, but not this fine. A healthy outside edge is just out of reach of the diving wicketkeeper.Ben Stokes to Tamim Iqbal. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Plunkett.Liam Plunkett to Imrul Kayes. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Liam Plunkett to Imrul Kayes. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Liam Plunkett to Imrul Kayes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Liam Plunkett to Imrul Kayes. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Hales.Liam Plunkett to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hales.Liam Plunkett to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Ball.OUT! Caught (Sub). Ben Stokes to Soumya Sarkar. Short, down leg side on the back foot cutting, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward point. England have the breakthrough, and it is the main man Ben Stokes to get the wicket. Sarkar will be gutted to get out to a delivery like that. Short, wide and it was there to be put away to the boundary. He seemed to want to lift it over backward point, but was through the shot too early and dragged to the sweeper out in the deep. The hosts needed that.Ben Stokes to Soumya Sarkar. Length ball, to leg no foot movement pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Ben Stokes to Tamim Iqbal. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Root.Ben Stokes to Soumya Sarkar. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Ben Stokes to Soumya Sarkar. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Ben Stokes to Tamim Iqbal. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep cover for 1 run.Wide Ben Stokes to Tamim Iqbal. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.FOUR! Jake Ball to Soumya Sarkar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. End of an expensive over. Souyma drives handsomely on the up through extra cover, and he dissects the field superbly.Jake Ball to Tamim Iqbal. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Jake Ball to Soumya Sarkar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Root.FOUR! Jake Ball to Soumya Sarkar. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Too much width for Sarkar there. He has room to free the arms and flash it away to the point boundary.Jake Ball to Soumya Sarkar. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.SIX! Jake Ball to Soumya Sarkar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Brilliant from Sarkar. He charges down to Ball and hammers him over the long on boundary for a maximum. Great use of the feet, and a clean connection.FOUR! Mark Wood to Tamim Iqbal. Short, down leg side on the back foot hooking, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs. He knew the short stuff was coming from Wood, so Tamim hung on the backfoot and swatted it away to the square leg boundary.Mark Wood to Tamim Iqbal. Short, down leg side on the back foot Fended, top edge in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket for no runs.Mark Wood to Tamim Iqbal. Short, down leg side on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Wood.Mark Wood to Soumya Sarkar. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Morgan.Mark Wood to Soumya Sarkar. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to mid wicket for no runs.Mark Wood to Tamim Iqbal. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ball.Jake Ball to Tamim Iqbal. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to fine leg for 1 run.Jake Ball to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.Jake Ball to Tamim Iqbal. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Hales.Jake Ball to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.FOUR! Jake Ball to Tamim Iqbal. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Poor delivery from Ball. He slides this down leg, onto the hip of Tamim, who helps the ball on it's way to the fine leg fence.Jake Ball to Tamim Iqbal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Mark Wood to Soumya Sarkar. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Plunkett.Mark Wood to Soumya Sarkar. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to mid wicket for no runs.Mark Wood to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ali.FOUR! Mark Wood to Tamim Iqbal. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Wonderful drive back down the ground. Tamim presents the full face and sends it whistling past the stumps at the non-striker's for four.Mark Wood to Tamim Iqbal. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs.Mark Wood to Tamim Iqbal. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.Jake Ball to Soumya Sarkar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to square leg for no runs, dropped catch by Ali. Should've been the breakthrough. Souyma tries a Caribbean style whip from off stump through leg, but cannot keep it down. It is hit firmly, but straight to Moeen at square leg. At head height, and should have been gobbled up, but it burst straight through.Jake Ball to Soumya Sarkar. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ball.Jake Ball to Soumya Sarkar. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Jake Ball to Soumya Sarkar. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Ali.Jake Ball to Soumya Sarkar. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Jake Ball to Soumya Sarkar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Hales.FOUR! Mark Wood to Tamim Iqbal. Short, down leg side on the back foot hooking, Gloved in the air uncontrolled past fine leg for 4 runs. Tamim is totally done for pace, but gets away with it. A fierce bouncer from the Durham seamer, that rushes onto the left hander. He flaps at the ball, it flicks off the glove, and loops over Buttler's head for four.Mark Wood to Tamim Iqbal. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Wood.Mark Wood to Tamim Iqbal. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot flick, well timed to backward square leg for no runs.Mark Wood to Soumya Sarkar. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run.Mark Wood to Soumya Sarkar. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Wood.Mark Wood to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Jake Ball to Soumya Sarkar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, bottom edge to slips for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Jake Ball to Soumya Sarkar. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.FOUR! Jake Ball to Soumya Sarkar. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. One brings two. Full, wide half volley and Sarkar crunches it through extra cover, splitting the field to perfection.FOUR! Jake Ball to Soumya Sarkar. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Finally we have the first boundary of the day! Ball darts it in full and into the pads of Souyma, who picks it off with ease by whipping it behind square for four.Jake Ball to Soumya Sarkar. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Hales.Jake Ball to Soumya Sarkar. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.Mark Wood to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Plunkett.Mark Wood to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ball.Mark Wood to Tamim Iqbal. Short, down leg side on the back foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs.Mark Wood to Tamim Iqbal. Short, down leg side on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Mark Wood to Tamim Iqbal. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, shy attempt by Roy.Mark Wood to Tamim Iqbal. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Plunkett.Chris Woakes to Soumya Sarkar. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Excellent start for England in these opening stages. The Bangladesh openers have been a bit subdued, perhaps some nerves in the middle. Still plenty of time to settle in though.Chris Woakes to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, fielded by Ali.Chris Woakes to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Woakes.Chris Woakes to Soumya Sarkar. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Wood.Chris Woakes to Soumya Sarkar. Length ball, to leg no foot movement defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Plunkett.Chris Woakes to Soumya Sarkar. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.Mark Wood to Tamim Iqbal. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Plunkett.Wide Mark Wood to Tamim Iqbal. Short, down leg side swayed away, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.Mark Wood to Tamim Iqbal. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ball.Mark Wood to Tamim Iqbal. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Mark Wood to Soumya Sarkar. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to extra cover for 1 run, run save by Morgan, shy attempt by Plunkett.Mark Wood to Soumya Sarkar. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Wood.NEW BALL. Mark Wood to Soumya Sarkar. In-swinging back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, hit pad to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.Chris Woakes to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Accurate start from Woakes. Cautious from Tamim. Maiden over to start things off.Chris Woakes to Tamim Iqbal. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Chris Woakes to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Chris Woakes to Tamim Iqbal. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ali.Chris Woakes to Tamim Iqbal. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Plunkett.NEW BALL. Chris Woakes to Tamim Iqbal. Half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.