South Africa 11/0 after 6.2

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat

New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

3rd Test - Day 1 - Session 1



APPEAL! Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar. Seaming in length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Chandimal, appeal made for Caught.Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Nuwan Pradeep to Stephen Cook. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Nuwan Pradeep to Stephen Cook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mathews.Nuwan Pradeep to Stephen Cook. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.APPEAL! Nuwan Pradeep to Stephen Cook. Seaming in length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by de Silva, appeal made for L.B.W.Big shout from the Sri Lankans, some zip off the surface wraps Cook's front pad. The umpire shakes his head though, that looked to be high due to the bounce from this surface. Good decision.Nuwan Pradeep to Stephen Cook. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Nuwan Pradeep to Stephen Cook. Seaming away short, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mathews.Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mathews.Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Mathews.Nuwan Pradeep to Dean Elgar. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 3 runs, run save by Herath.Lovely punchy drive from Elgar, not quite enough willow on it to reach the rope.Nuwan Pradeep to Dean Elgar. Seaming in back of a length, off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Nuwan Pradeep to Dean Elgar. Seaming away back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, thick edge to slips for no runs, run save by Silva.Nuwan Pradeep to Dean Elgar. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Kumara.Nuwan Pradeep to Dean Elgar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Nuwan Pradeep to Stephen Cook. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge to deep cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Kumara.Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Suranga Lakmal to Stephen Cook. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, inside edge to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mathews.Suranga Lakmal to Stephen Cook. Seaming in half volley, off stump on the front foot working, well timed to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Mathews.Suranga Lakmal to Stephen Cook. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by de Silva.Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Herath.Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Mathews.Nuwan Pradeep to Stephen Cook. Out-swinging back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Kumara.Plenty on offer for the bowlers on the evidence of those opening two overs. Movement in the air and off the pitch.Nuwan Pradeep to Stephen Cook. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Nuwan Pradeep to Stephen Cook. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Nuwan Pradeep to Stephen Cook. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Nuwan Pradeep to Stephen Cook. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Nuwan Pradeep to Stephen Cook. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Herath.Suranga Lakmal to Stephen Cook. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed to long on for 3 runs, fielded by Herath.Suranga Lakmal to Stephen Cook. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Suranga Lakmal to Stephen Cook. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by de Silva.Suranga Lakmal to Stephen Cook. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.Suranga Lakmal to Stephen Cook. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.NEW BALL. Suranga Lakmal to Stephen Cook. Out-swinging half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Herath.