England 58/2 after 8.3

England require another 87 runs with 8 wickets and 11.3 overs remaining

Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur

2nd T20I



Amit Mishra to Eoin Morgan. Slider back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Amit Mishra to Joe Root. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pandey.FOUR! Amit Mishra to Joe Root. Googly half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge past fine leg for 4 runs.FOUR! Amit Mishra to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump moves in front sweeping, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Excellent shot from Root, manufacturing this by moving around in his crease and swatting the sweep fine.Amit Mishra to Eoin Morgan. Slider back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Pandey.Suresh Raina to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, middle stump no foot movement driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.Suresh Raina to Joe Root. Off break back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Nehra.Suresh Raina to Joe Root. Off break back of a length, outside off stump down the track pushing, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.Suresh Raina to Eoin Morgan. Off break back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pandey.Suresh Raina to Joe Root. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Chahal.Suresh Raina to Eoin Morgan. Off break half volley, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to leg slip for 1 run, fielded by Nehra.APPEAL! Amit Mishra to Joe Root. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Chahal, appeal made for Run Out. Root has to get his skates on to make his ground here, he manages to do so by a few inches.Amit Mishra to Joe Root. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Chahal.Amit Mishra to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Pandey.Amit Mishra to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.Amit Mishra to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.Amit Mishra to Joe Root. Slider back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.Jasprit Bumrah to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.Jasprit Bumrah to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Pandey.FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to Eoin Morgan. Slower ball back of a length, to leg on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Morgan slaps one through the covers to release some pressure on the tourists.Jasprit Bumrah to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Rahul.Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Chahal.Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.Yuzvendra Chahal to Joe Root. Googly back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Raina.Yuzvendra Chahal to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, to short fine leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Nehra.Yuzvendra Chahal to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Singh.Yuzvendra Chahal to Joe Root. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Singh.Yuzvendra Chahal to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Nehra.Yuzvendra Chahal to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.Ashish Nehra to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, Gloved to point for no runs, fielded by Pandey.Ashish Nehra to Joe Root. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot dropped, to gully for 1 run, fielded by Pandey.Ashish Nehra to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.Ashish Nehra to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.OUT! Caught. Ashish Nehra to Jason Roy. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket, by Raina. Two in two, Nehra is on a hat-trick. The crowd bursts into life now as they sense their team have the advantage. Roy was looking to dink this into the legside but a thick leading edge gives Raina this easiest catch he'll ever take. Early trouble for the tourists.OUT! Caught. Ashish Nehra to Sam Billings. Short, down leg side down the track hooking, top edge in the air uncontrolled to fine leg, by Bumrah. Nehra gets the breakthrough by outfoxing Billings. The batsman was a long way down the pitch so the bowler went short, surprising Billings. He can only flap the ball high towards fine leg where Bumrah takes an excellent pressure catch. England one down.Yuzvendra Chahal to Sam Billings. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.Yuzvendra Chahal to Jason Roy. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, inside edge to slips for 1 run, fielded by Nehra.Yuzvendra Chahal to Jason Roy. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Chahal.SIX! Yuzvendra Chahal to Jason Roy. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Six more, Roy in on the action this time. This wasn't as clean of a strike but he gets enough willow on it to clear the ropes again.Yuzvendra Chahal to Sam Billings. Leg spinner full toss, off stump down the track pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.SIX! Yuzvendra Chahal to Sam Billings. Leg spinner length ball, off stump down the track Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Sweetly struck, Billings breaks the shackles with a monster strike into the crowd at deep mid wicket.Ashish Nehra to Sam Billings. Slower length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Raina.Ashish Nehra to Jason Roy. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.Ashish Nehra to Sam Billings. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.Ashish Nehra to Jason Roy. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot driving, well timed to mid off for 1 run, run save by Kohli.Ashish Nehra to Jason Roy. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pandya.Ashish Nehra to Sam Billings. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Pandey.Yuzvendra Chahal to Jason Roy. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, mis-timed to slips for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.Yuzvendra Chahal to Sam Billings. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mishra.Yuzvendra Chahal to Sam Billings. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Singh.Yuzvendra Chahal to Jason Roy. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Singh.Yuzvendra Chahal to Jason Roy. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Chahal.NEW BALL. Yuzvendra Chahal to Jason Roy. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Chahal.OUT! Bowled. Chris Jordan to MS Dhoni. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, inside edge. Dragged on, Jordan finishes things in style for England. That tops a fantastic effort with the ball and in the field from them.So India finish on 144-8 thanks mainly to an outstanding knock from KL Rahul. He smashed his way to a quick 71 to give the hosts something to defend, on a slow track in Nagpur. It was a tough wicket to bat on but England nailed their variations once again to restrict India to what seems to be about a par score. Chris Jordan's 3-22 and Moeen Ali's 1-20 were the pick of the tourists efforts with the ball.OUT! Run Out. Chris Jordan to MS Dhoni. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali, by Jordan. Jordan is bowling a super last over here, Dhoni can't get any timing on the stroke and this time it is Mishra's turn to sacrifice himself to keep the big hitter on strike. Moeen Ali keeps his cool in the deep with a decent throw back to the bowler.Chris Jordan to MS Dhoni. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.OUT! Run Out. Chris Jordan to Hardik Pandya. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed back to bowler, fielded by Jordan. Ah hard luck for Hardik, he strikes his shot well but it hits the stumps at the bowlers end, Dhoni is already commited to the run so Pandya has to sacrifice himself.Wide Chris Jordan to Hardik Pandya. Slower length ball, to leg no foot movement, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.Chris Jordan to Hardik Pandya. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Roy.Chris Jordan to MS Dhoni. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.Tymal Mills to Hardik Pandya. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.OUT! Bowled. Tymal Mills to Manish Pandey. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump backing away cutting, missed. Bowled him, Mills nails the slower ball. It dips and bamboozles the batsman, cleaning him up. Fantastic skills from the bowler.Tymal Mills to Manish Pandey. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, overthrow by Stokes, mis-fielded by Buttler, fielded by Root.SIX! Tymal Mills to Manish Pandey. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Pandey finally gets a boundary away from his 24th delivery. This was in the slot from Mills, the batsman able to wait for it to pitch and then launch it into the fans with a languid swing of the arms.Tymal Mills to MS Dhoni. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.Tymal Mills to Manish Pandey. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Chris Jordan to Manish Pandey. Slower length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, run save by Stokes.Chris Jordan to MS Dhoni. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Dawson.Chris Jordan to Manish Pandey. Yorker, middle stump no foot movement defending, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.Chris Jordan to MS Dhoni. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.OUT! Caught. Chris Jordan to Lokesh Rahul. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, by Stokes. Pulled hard and flat, straight to Stokes on the fence. He doesn't drop many and is safe as houses on this occasion. Jordan dug this slower one into the wicket and Rahul had to wait and wait, connecting well but failing to get the elevation. England get the danger man as India look to launch in the last few overs.Chris Jordan to Manish Pandey. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Root.FOUR! Ben Stokes to Lokesh Rahul. Full toss, outside off stump no foot movement driving, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. Much needed boundary for the men in blue, Rahul squeezing one off the edge that races away fine to third man.Ben Stokes to Manish Pandey. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump backing away Slog, mis-timed to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.Ben Stokes to Manish Pandey. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Roy.Ben Stokes to Lokesh Rahul. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Mills.Ben Stokes to Manish Pandey. Yorker, middle stump no foot movement working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Roy.Ben Stokes to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, off stump backing away driving, mis-timed to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.Tymal Mills to Lokesh Rahul. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.Tymal Mills to Manish Pandey. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.Tymal Mills to Lokesh Rahul. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.Tymal Mills to Manish Pandey. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Dawson.Tymal Mills to Lokesh Rahul. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, inside edge to silly point for 1 run, fielded by Mills.Tymal Mills to Manish Pandey. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.Ben Stokes to Manish Pandey. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Root.Ben Stokes to Manish Pandey. Slower length ball, outside off stump backing away pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler. Incredibly the ball just kisses the off bail on the way through to Buttler but doesn't manage to dislodge it. The leg bail actually lit up due to the disturbance. Unlucky for Stokes, that was a cracking slower ball.Ben Stokes to Lokesh Rahul. Slower length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, hit pad to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.Ben Stokes to Lokesh Rahul. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Ben Stokes to Manish Pandey. Short, outside off stump backing away cutting, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Dawson.Ben Stokes to Manish Pandey. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Adil Rashid to Manish Pandey. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.Adil Rashid to Lokesh Rahul. Leg spinner back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.FOUR! Adil Rashid to Lokesh Rahul. Leg spinner half volley, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Poor ball from Rashid, drifting too far down leg and Rahul just needs to help it on it's way to the fine leg rope.Adil Rashid to Manish Pandey. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.Adil Rashid to Lokesh Rahul. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Dawson.FOUR! Adil Rashid to Lokesh Rahul. Leg spinner length ball, off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Rahul continues to waltz down the track to the spinners, this is another nailed drive.Moeen Ali to Lokesh Rahul. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid. Moeen Ali completes a miserly spell, top stuff from the all-rounder.Moeen Ali to Manish Pandey. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Roy.Moeen Ali to Lokesh Rahul. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.Moeen Ali to Manish Pandey. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Roy.Moeen Ali to Lokesh Rahul. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Root. Fifty for KL Rahul, an excellent knock but his team needs him to carry on.Moeen Ali to Manish Pandey. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Roy.FOUR! Liam Dawson to Lokesh Rahul. Stock ball full toss, off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. India gain some momentum now as Rahul ends an excellent over for the hosts by picking the gap with precision at deep mid wicket. Poor ball from Dawson, a low full toss, but it was put away mercilessly.Liam Dawson to Manish Pandey. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.Liam Dawson to Lokesh Rahul. Stock ball back of a length, middle stump backing away cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.Liam Dawson to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, leading edge to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Root.SIX! Liam Dawson to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, to leg down the track Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Clean as a whistle, hammered into the stands. Rahul used his feet to perfection there, getting into a great position.Liam Dawson to Manish Pandey. Stock ball full toss, off stump no foot movement pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.Moeen Ali to Manish Pandey. Off break half volley, off stump no foot movement working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Root.Moeen Ali to Lokesh Rahul. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Root.Moeen Ali to Manish Pandey. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Dawson.OUT! L.B.W. Moeen Ali to Yuvraj Singh. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, hit pad. Yuvraj looks to sweep once more but he gets nowhere near it and is plumb LBW. Moeen gets an important blow for England, a great time to strike in the middle of the innings.Moeen Ali to Yuvraj Singh. Off break half volley, middle stump backing away driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Roy.Moeen Ali to Yuvraj Singh. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, hit pad to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Adil Rashid to Yuvraj Singh. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to slips for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Adil Rashid to Yuvraj Singh. Slider length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Adil Rashid to Lokesh Rahul. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.SIX! Adil Rashid to Lokesh Rahul. Leg spinner full toss, middle stump down the track Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Full toss given the treatment by Rahul, that has gone miles back into the crowd. A full swing of the arms and the ball rockets out of the middle of the willow, it made an almighty crunch sound off the bat.Adil Rashid to Yuvraj Singh. Leg spinner full toss, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.Adil Rashid to Lokesh Rahul. Leg spinner short, to leg on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Root.Moeen Ali to Yuvraj Singh. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.APPEAL! Moeen Ali to Yuvraj Singh. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to short leg for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W. Yuvraj gets in an awful tangle looking to sweep this, and falls ungainly on the floor. He'll take solace from the fact that the LBW appeal is turned down though.Moeen Ali to Yuvraj Singh. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.Moeen Ali to Yuvraj Singh. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Moeen Ali to Lokesh Rahul. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.Moeen Ali to Lokesh Rahul. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ali.Adil Rashid to Yuvraj Singh. Googly length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Root.Adil Rashid to Yuvraj Singh. Googly length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rashid.OUT! Caught. Adil Rashid to Suresh Raina. Googly length ball, off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, by Jordan. Taken in the deep, Rashid strikes in his first over. This was given plenty of flight, it looked like the googly as well. Raina was looking for something brutal but his slog sweep found the safe bucket hands of Jordan in the deep.Adil Rashid to Lokesh Rahul. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.Adil Rashid to Lokesh Rahul. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot working, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rashid.Adil Rashid to Suresh Raina. Slider half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Dawson.Moeen Ali to Lokesh Rahul. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.Moeen Ali to Suresh Raina. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Roy.Wide Moeen Ali to Suresh Raina. Off break half volley, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.Moeen Ali to Lokesh Rahul. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, bottom edge to third man for 3 runs, fielded by Mills.Moeen Ali to Suresh Raina. Off break back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Dawson.Moeen Ali to Lokesh Rahul. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Roy.Moeen Ali to Suresh Raina. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Roy.Ben Stokes to Suresh Raina. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Dawson.Ben Stokes to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Dawson.FOUR! Ben Stokes to Lokesh Rahul. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Sumptuous drive from Rahul, just creaming the ball into the gap with utmost elegance.Ben Stokes to Suresh Raina. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Dawson.Ben Stokes to Suresh Raina. Back of a length, down leg side backing away Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Ben Stokes to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Billings.Wide Ben Stokes to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, wide outside off stump no foot movement driving, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.Chris Jordan to Lokesh Rahul. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Dawson.Chris Jordan to Suresh Raina. Length ball, off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.Chris Jordan to Suresh Raina. Seaming away back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Chris Jordan to Lokesh Rahul. Slower ball half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Billings.FOUR! Chris Jordan to Lokesh Rahul. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Rahul gets his first boundary away now, Jordan putting one in the slot for a drive. The right-hander smokes this over extra cover.OUT! Caught. Chris Jordan to Virat Kohli. Slower length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, by Dawson. Got him, Jordan should've had Kohli given out LBW in his previous over but he gets his man this time. The change of pace deceives the Indian captain meaning he can only spoon one into the deep. Clever bowling.Tymal Mills to Lokesh Rahul. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, in the air under control to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Billings.Tymal Mills to Virat Kohli. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.Tymal Mills to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, in the air under control to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Root.FOUR! Tymal Mills to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Kohli is up and running now, whipping a strong pull shot that rockets to the rope behind square.SIX! Tymal Mills to Virat Kohli. Short, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. Unbelievable stroke from Kohli, utterly dismissive. He just leans on the back foot and plays this with a high elbow, thumping it well over long off for a maximum. Glorious.Tymal Mills to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Jordan.Chris Jordan to Lokesh Rahul. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to slips for no runs, fielded by Buttler.Chris Jordan to Lokesh Rahul. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Billings.Chris Jordan to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Billings.Chris Jordan to Virat Kohli. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, well timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Billings.APPEAL! Chris Jordan to Virat Kohli. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit pad back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Jordan, appeal made for L.B.W. Huge appeal from the bowler, this looks very close. The ball keeps low on Kohli and decks back in to wrap him on the back pad. In fact, that looks absolutely plumb but a shake of the head from the umpire.Chris Jordan to Virat Kohli. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, shy attempt by Dawson.Tymal Mills to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Ali.A tight start from the England bowlers, continuing the impressive display from the 1st T20I.Tymal Mills to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Mills.Tymal Mills to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.FOUR! Tymal Mills to Virat Kohli. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs. Kohli is beaten for pace as he looks to pull, Mills finds his top edge but luckily for the Indian skipper it evades Billings at third man and bounces away for four.Tymal Mills to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Tymal Mills to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jordan.Liam Dawson to Virat Kohli. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mills.Liam Dawson to Lokesh Rahul. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.Liam Dawson to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Dawson.Liam Dawson to Lokesh Rahul. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.Liam Dawson to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Roy.NEW BALL. Liam Dawson to Virat Kohli. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Roy.