Sri Lanka 94/6 after 12.5

Sri Lanka require another 80 runs with 4 wickets and 43 balls remaining

Simonds Stadium, South Geelong, Victoria

2nd T20I



Pat Cummins to Seekkuge Prasanna. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, in the air under control to third man for 1 run, fielded by Richardson.Wide Pat Cummins to Seekkuge Prasanna. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Paine.Pat Cummins to Asela Gunaratne. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Tye.Pat Cummins to Asela Gunaratne. Length ball, off stump backing away cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs.OUT! Caught. Pat Cummins to Chamara Kapugedera. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off, by Dunk. He looks to go over mid off as there is no man out on the boundary but it is miscued and Dunk takes a very good catch at full stretch. Prasanna needs to blast a few here, 92-6.Pat Cummins to Chamara Kapugedera. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.FOUR! Pat Cummins to Chamara Kapugedera. Slower ball short, outside off stump backing away cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs. He was lucky there. The top edge went just out of reach of the keeper and beat Richardson's dive on the boundary.Moises Henriques to Asela Gunaratne. Short, outside off stump backing away cutting, well timed in the air under control to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Faulkner. These two have done well so far to build a partnership and keep Sri Lanka in the game. They need another 86 to win from the last eight overs.Moises Henriques to Chamara Kapugedera. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Faulkner.Moises Henriques to Chamara Kapugedera. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to point for no runs, fielded by Head.Moises Henriques to Chamara Kapugedera. Bouncer, outside off stump backing away hooking, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.Moises Henriques to Asela Gunaratne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, inside edge to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Henriques.Moises Henriques to Chamara Kapugedera. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Turner.Andrew Tye to Asela Gunaratne. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Turner.FOUR! Andrew Tye to Asela Gunaratne. Slower length ball, outside off stump moves in front pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. That wasn't too short but he got himself in a good position and with no fielder back it was a safe stroke.Andrew Tye to Chamara Kapugedera. Leg cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Richardson.Andrew Tye to Chamara Kapugedera. Leg cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.Andrew Tye to Chamara Kapugedera. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Dunk.Andrew Tye to Chamara Kapugedera. Half volley, middle stump no foot movement working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Finch.James Faulkner to Chamara Kapugedera. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Turner.James Faulkner to Chamara Kapugedera. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the front foot working, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.James Faulkner to Asela Gunaratne. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.James Faulkner to Chamara Kapugedera. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to gully for 1 run, fielded by Head.FOUR! James Faulkner to Chamara Kapugedera. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Turner. Turner ran to get behind the ball there but was done by the spin and ends up looking a little silly!James Faulkner to Asela Gunaratne. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Turner.Pat Cummins to Chamara Kapugedera. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.Pat Cummins to Asela Gunaratne. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, well timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Henriques.Pat Cummins to Chamara Kapugedera. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Richardson.Pat Cummins to Asela Gunaratne. Half volley, off stump on the front foot working, well timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Henriques.Pat Cummins to Chamara Kapugedera. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Dunk.Pat Cummins to Chamara Kapugedera. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Head.Ashton Turner to Chamara Kapugedera. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Richardson.FOUR! Ashton Turner to Chamara Kapugedera. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. A little full this time and he drives dead straight back past the bowler.Ashton Turner to Chamara Kapugedera. Off break short, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to backward point for no runs, fielded by Head.FOUR! Ashton Turner to Chamara Kapugedera. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs. He timed that very sweetly and bisected the two fielders on the boundary.Ashton Turner to Asela Gunaratne. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to gully for 1 run, fielded by Faulkner.Ashton Turner to Chamara Kapugedera. Off break short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Henriques.Moises Henriques to Chamara Kapugedera. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Klinger, fielded by Head.Moises Henriques to Asela Gunaratne. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Richardson.Moises Henriques to Chamara Kapugedera. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Richardson.Moises Henriques to Asela Gunaratne. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Finch.Moises Henriques to Asela Gunaratne. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, inside edge to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Tye.Moises Henriques to Asela Gunaratne. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Finch.Jhye Richardson to Chamara Kapugedera. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Turner.Jhye Richardson to Asela Gunaratne. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tye.Jhye Richardson to Chamara Kapugedera. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.Jhye Richardson to Asela Gunaratne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Henriques.Jhye Richardson to Chamara Kapugedera. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Tye.Jhye Richardson to Chamara Kapugedera. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, thick edge to slips for no runs, fielded by Finch.Andrew Tye to Asela Gunaratne. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Tye.Andrew Tye to Chamara Kapugedera. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.Andrew Tye to Chamara Kapugedera. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.OUT! Caught. Andrew Tye to Milinda Siriwardana. Slower ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to point, by Turner. Gone first ball! Again there is extra bounce off the pitch and Siriwardana can't keep the cut down, giving an easy catch to Turner at point, 40-5.OUT! Caught. Andrew Tye to Dilshan Munaweera. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement Steer, Gloved to wicketkeeper, by Paine. The Sri Lanka top order are falling apart here. Tye finds some extra bounce from the wicket and Munaweera can't move his hands quick enough to control the shot. The ball ends up looping off the glove through to Paine, 40-4.Wide Andrew Tye to Dilshan Munaweera. Slower ball back of a length, wide outside off stump no foot movement, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Paine.SIX! Andrew Tye to Dilshan Munaweera. Short, middle stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs. He was onto the short ball in a flash and it just carries over the rope for a maximum.FOUR! Jhye Richardson to Asela Gunaratne. Length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. He has got hold of that very nicely. Having given himself some room he threw his arms at the ball and it made a sweet sound as it crunched off the bat.Jhye Richardson to Asela Gunaratne. Length ball, off stump no foot movement working, thick edge to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Head.Jhye Richardson to Asela Gunaratne. Length ball, off stump no foot movement defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Richardson.OUT! Caught. Jhye Richardson to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to wicketkeeper, by Paine. Richardson has a wicket on debut. It is a good length outside off and Mendis chases it with a big drive getting a thick outside edge that carries at head height through to Paine who makes no mistake, 27-3.Jhye Richardson to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, off stump no foot movement driving, to cover for no runs, direct hit by Head.Jhye Richardson to Kusal Mendis. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Richardson.James Faulkner to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, off stump no foot movement Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Richardson.James Faulkner to Kusal Mendis. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, run save by Tye, fielded by Klinger.James Faulkner to Kusal Mendis. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Richardson.James Faulkner to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, to leg no foot movement defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Faulkner.OUT! Caught. James Faulkner to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Scoop, hit body to wicketkeeper, by Paine. He can count himself a little unlucky there. That has come straight off the body and through to the keeper, 22-2.James Faulkner to Niroshan Dickwella. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Paine.FOUR! Pat Cummins to Dilshan Munaweera. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. That has come right off the middle. He gives himself a little room and slaps the short ball over the covers with real power.Pat Cummins to Niroshan Dickwella. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Henriques.FOUR! Pat Cummins to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, off stump backing away pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs. Three boundaries in four balls for Dickwella but none have been convincing. This nearly goes all the way off the top edge.FOUR! Pat Cummins to Niroshan Dickwella. Short, down leg side backing away cutting, well timed past third man for 4 runs.Pat Cummins to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, to leg backing away driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Faulkner.FOUR! Pat Cummins to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, middle stump backing away driving, outside edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs. He looked to smack that over the covers but gets a thick edge that flies over the slips and away for four.Ashton Turner to Dilshan Munaweera. Off break length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.OUT! Caught. Ashton Turner to Upul Tharanga. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air under control to deep mid wicket, by Richardson. That is just the start the hosts wanted. The Sri Lankan captain looked to launch that for a maximum over the legside but didn't hit it cleanly and Richardson takes a regulation catch a few yards in from the boundary, 5-1.Ashton Turner to Upul Tharanga. Off break length ball, middle stump backing away driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Finch.FOUR! Ashton Turner to Upul Tharanga. Off break half volley, middle stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs. He got to the pitch and didn't try to hit that too hard, making sure he cleared the fielder at mid off.Ashton Turner to Upul Tharanga. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Turner.NEW BALL. Ashton Turner to Niroshan Dickwella. Off break yorker, middle stump down the track working, bottom edge to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Dunk.OUT! Bowled. Nuwan Kulasekara to Jhye Richardson. Reverse Swing-In half volley, middle stump on the front foot Slog, missed. A big swing from Richardson and he can only hit thin air. Kulasekara doesn't miss the stumps and he finishes with 4-31 off his four overs. Australia finish on 173 all out from exactly 20 and given the similar scoreline the other evening Sri Lanka will be confident of getting these. The players will be back in around 15 minutes.OUT! L.B.W. Nuwan Kulasekara to Andrew Tye. Reverse Swing-In yorker, middle stump on the front foot working, hit pad. Another excellent yorker and Kulasekara has his second wicket of the over. Tye falls over a little as he plays the shot and is trapped right in front, 173-9.Nuwan Kulasekara to Andrew Tye. Slower length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs.OUT! Bowled. Nuwan Kulasekara to Pat Cummins. Yorker, to leg no foot movement working, hit pad. That seemed to tail in late before clocking Cummins on the boot and going onto the stumps. Excellent delivery from the seamer, 169-8.Nuwan Kulasekara to Moises Henriques. Yorker, off stump down the track driving, thick edge to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Munaweera.Nuwan Kulasekara to Moises Henriques. Slower ball half volley, to leg backing away driving, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Kapugedera.Lasith Malinga to Pat Cummins. Slower ball yorker, middle stump on the front foot working, mis-timed to mid on for 2 runs, fielded by Kapugedera.Lasith Malinga to Moises Henriques. Slower ball full toss, outside off stump down the track Steer, well timed to point for 1 run, run save by Prasanna.Lasith Malinga to Pat Cummins. Slower ball full toss, middle stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Malinga.OUT! L.B.W. Lasith Malinga to Tim Paine. Slower ball half volley, to leg on the front foot sweeping, hit pad in the air uncontrolled to wicketkeeper, by Dickwella.Lasith Malinga to Moises Henriques. Slower ball yorker, off stump no foot movement working, inside edge to silly mid on for 1 run, fielded by Malinga.Lasith Malinga to Moises Henriques. Half volley, to leg no foot movement working, to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Mendis. 50 off 33 balls for Henriques.Vikum Sanjaya to Tim Paine. Slower length ball, middle stump backing away working, inside edge to mid on for 2 runs, fielded by Kapugedera.Vikum Sanjaya to Moises Henriques. Slower length ball, down leg side down the track working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Kapugedera.Vikum Sanjaya to Tim Paine. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Kulasekara.FOUR! Vikum Sanjaya to Tim Paine. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Excellent shot from Paine first ball to pick up a boundary. He just uses the pace and guides it with perfect timing over the covers.Vikum Sanjaya to Moises Henriques. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, mis-fielded by Prasanna, fielded by Mendis.SIX! Vikum Sanjaya to Moises Henriques. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs. He picks up the short ball in a flash and slaps it over deep backward square for a maximum to bring up the 150.OUT! L.B.W. Lasith Malinga to James Faulkner. Slower ball yorker, middle stump on the front foot working, inside edge. It is a classic Malinga slower ball that picks up the wicket though Faulkner has got a little inside edge on that so can count himself a little unfortunate. 144-6.Lasith Malinga to Moises Henriques. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Kapugedera.Lasith Malinga to Moises Henriques. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Mendis.FOUR! Lasith Malinga to Moises Henriques. Short, outside off stump down the track cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.Lasith Malinga to Moises Henriques. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Kulasekara.Lasith Malinga to James Faulkner. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, to point for 1 run, mis-fielded by Prasanna.OUT! Caught. Seekkuge Prasanna to Ashton Turner. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control to long off, by Siriwardana. Excellent catch from Siriwardana on the boundary. He moves round to his right and takes the catch low whilst falling sideways. 134-5.Seekkuge Prasanna to Moises Henriques. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, outside edge to third man for 3 runs, fielded by Tharanga.Seekkuge Prasanna to Ashton Turner. Leg spinner full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.Seekkuge Prasanna to Ashton Turner. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Kulasekara.Seekkuge Prasanna to Ashton Turner. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Mendis.Seekkuge Prasanna to Moises Henriques. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.Nuwan Kulasekara to Moises Henriques. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Tharanga.Nuwan Kulasekara to Ashton Turner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Bandara.Nuwan Kulasekara to Moises Henriques. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Munaweera.Nuwan Kulasekara to Ashton Turner. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dickwella.OUT! Caught. Nuwan Kulasekara to Travis Head. Slower ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Steer, top edge to wicketkeeper, fielded by Dickwella. Head looks to steer that fine past the keeper but there is a little extra bounce and it goes straight off the edge into the keeper's gloves, 121-4.Nuwan Kulasekara to Travis Head. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 2 runs, dropped catch by Munaweera.Vikum Sanjaya to Moises Henriques. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Gunaratne, fielded by Kapugedera.Wide Vikum Sanjaya to Moises Henriques. Slower length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dickwella.Vikum Sanjaya to Travis Head. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Prasanna.Vikum Sanjaya to Moises Henriques. Off cutter back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Malinga.Vikum Sanjaya to Travis Head. Off cutter length ball, middle stump on the back foot dropped, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Munaweera.OUT! Caught. Vikum Sanjaya to Michael Klinger. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, outside edge to wicketkeeper, by Dickwella. Klinger falls just seven short of a half century. It is a very well disguised slower ball and he looks to smash it over cow corner but can only get a thin edge through to Dickwella, 113-3.Vikum Sanjaya to Michael Klinger. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep backward point for 2 runs, run save by Kulasekara.FOUR! Lasith Malinga to Moises Henriques. Slower length ball, off stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs, dropped catch by Kapugedera. That's a poor drop from Kapugedera. He made the ground around the boundary to get to the ball and set himself OK for the catch but it slips through the fingers and trickles into the boundary.Lasith Malinga to Michael Klinger. Slower length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Munaweera.Lasith Malinga to Moises Henriques. Slower length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Lasith Malinga to Michael Klinger. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.Lasith Malinga to Moises Henriques. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Munaweera.Lasith Malinga to Moises Henriques. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella. That gripped in the pitch and took a very strange high bounce through to the keeper. Henriques did well to leave it alone.Seekkuge Prasanna to Moises Henriques. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Seekkuge Prasanna to Moises Henriques. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, bottom edge to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Malinga.Seekkuge Prasanna to Michael Klinger. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Siriwardana.Seekkuge Prasanna to Michael Klinger. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Prasanna.FOUR! Seekkuge Prasanna to Michael Klinger. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Klinger brings up the 100 in style with a gorgeous stroke all the way along the floor through the covers.Seekkuge Prasanna to Michael Klinger. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Kulasekara.SIX! Asela Gunaratne to Moises Henriques. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs. Henriques was expecting the slower ball and swatted it very nicely over midwicket for the second maximum of the over. 15 off the over.Asela Gunaratne to Michael Klinger. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, well timed to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Asela Gunaratne to Moises Henriques. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Kapugedera.Asela Gunaratne to Moises Henriques. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, inside edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Asela Gunaratne to Michael Klinger. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Munaweera.SIX! Asela Gunaratne to Michael Klinger. Slower length ball, outside off stump moves in front slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over fine leg for 6 runs. Good improvisation from Klinger to get in line with the ball and help it on its way fine for a maximum.Seekkuge Prasanna to Michael Klinger. Leg spinner short, off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.Seekkuge Prasanna to Michael Klinger. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Kulasekara.Seekkuge Prasanna to Moises Henriques. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Siriwardana.Seekkuge Prasanna to Moises Henriques. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump backing away cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Seekkuge Prasanna to Moises Henriques. Leg spinner yorker, wide outside off stump down the track pushing, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Munaweera.Seekkuge Prasanna to Moises Henriques. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Asela Gunaratne to Moises Henriques. Leg cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Kapugedera.Asela Gunaratne to Michael Klinger. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Asela Gunaratne to Moises Henriques. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.Asela Gunaratne to Michael Klinger. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.Asela Gunaratne to Michael Klinger. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, in the air under control to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Bandara.Asela Gunaratne to Moises Henriques. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Munaweera.Seekkuge Prasanna to Michael Klinger. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Tharanga.Seekkuge Prasanna to Moises Henriques. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Gunaratne.Seekkuge Prasanna to Michael Klinger. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Kulasekara.Seekkuge Prasanna to Michael Klinger. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Munaweera.Seekkuge Prasanna to Michael Klinger. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Munaweera.Seekkuge Prasanna to Moises Henriques. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Kulasekara.Asela Gunaratne to Michael Klinger. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Tharanga.Asela Gunaratne to Moises Henriques. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Kulasekara.OUT! Bowled. Asela Gunaratne to Ben Dunk. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the front foot Slog, missed. That is a beauty. It pitches on leg stump, grips and takes the top of off. A real peach, 63-2.APPEAL! Asela Gunaratne to Michael Klinger. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Tharanga, appeal made for Run Out. That would have been a lot closer with a direct hit.Asela Gunaratne to Ben Dunk. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Munaweera.Asela Gunaratne to Michael Klinger. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Prasanna.SIX! Dilshan Munaweera to Ben Dunk. Off break short, middle stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Hit flat and hard and that clears the rope too for his third maximum of the over. 60-1 at the end of the powerplay.Dilshan Munaweera to Ben Dunk. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Kapugedera.SIX! Dilshan Munaweera to Ben Dunk. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. That's massive. It's a juicy half volley and he goes straight through the line over long off for a big six.SIX! Dilshan Munaweera to Ben Dunk. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over deep cover for 6 runs. He times this a lot better and it just clears the cover boundary for six.Dilshan Munaweera to Ben Dunk. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Kulasekara.FOUR! Dilshan Munaweera to Ben Dunk. Off break length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled past deep backward point for 4 runs. That's only just beat the fielder who was a few yards in from the edge of the circle. As soon as it hits the turf the ball races to the fence.Vikum Sanjaya to Michael Klinger. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, well timed to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Munaweera.Vikum Sanjaya to Ben Dunk. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Malinga.FOUR! Vikum Sanjaya to Ben Dunk. Length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs. Thas has flown off the middle. He gave himself some room to get a full swing of the arms and creamed it over the covers.Vikum Sanjaya to Michael Klinger. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the back foot dropped, to gully for 1 run, mis-fielded by Kapugedera, fielded by Mendis.Vikum Sanjaya to Michael Klinger. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump down the track driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.Vikum Sanjaya to Michael Klinger. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Nuwan Kulasekara to Ben Dunk. Out-swinging length ball, off stump no foot movement defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.FOUR! Nuwan Kulasekara to Ben Dunk. Length ball, down leg side down the track flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. That was all muscle from Dunk. He didn't get to the pitch but still managed to hit the ball nicely through the midwicket region.Nuwan Kulasekara to Michael Klinger. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Kapugedera.FOUR! Nuwan Kulasekara to Michael Klinger. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Klinger picked that up in a flash and timed the ball well enough to beat Kapugedera at point.Nuwan Kulasekara to Michael Klinger. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to backward point for no runs, shy attempt by Kapugedera.Nuwan Kulasekara to Michael Klinger. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track cutting, bottom edge to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Malinga.Wide Nuwan Kulasekara to Michael Klinger. Length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dickwella.Vikum Sanjaya to Ben Dunk. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Vikum Sanjaya to Ben Dunk. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Mendis.OUT! Caught & Bowled. Vikum Sanjaya to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, leading edge in the air uncontrolled back to bowler, fielded by Bandara. That's a huge wicket for Sri Lanka. Finch looked surprised by the bounce off the pitch and played the ball too early, looping it back to the bowler for a simple catch, 18-1.Vikum Sanjaya to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to cover for no runs, fielded by Mendis.Vikum Sanjaya to Michael Klinger. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Kulasekara.Vikum Sanjaya to Michael Klinger. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Prasanna.Nuwan Kulasekara to Aaron Finch. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Kapugedera.Nuwan Kulasekara to Aaron Finch. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, shy attempt by Kapugedera.FOUR! Nuwan Kulasekara to Aaron Finch. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. That's raced across the outfield and beat the boundary rider who was running around from square leg.Nuwan Kulasekara to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, thick edge to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Prasanna.Nuwan Kulasekara to Aaron Finch. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Prasanna.Nuwan Kulasekara to Michael Klinger. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for 1 run, fielded by Kapugedera.Wide Nuwan Kulasekara to Michael Klinger. Length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dickwella.Lasith Malinga to Michael Klinger. Slower ball yorker, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Malinga.Lasith Malinga to Aaron Finch. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, hit pad to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Kulasekara.FOUR! Lasith Malinga to Aaron Finch. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Finch was expecting the short ball after deep square leg was posted and he's put it away nicely through the covers.Lasith Malinga to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Malinga.Lasith Malinga to Michael Klinger. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Kulasekara.NEW BALL. Lasith Malinga to Michael Klinger. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Siriwardana.