New Zealand 136/5 after 26.3

South Africa won the toss and elected to field

Seddon Park, Hamilton

1st ODI



OUT! Caught. NOT OUT changed by umpire to OUT after REFERRAL. Kagiso Rabada to Mitchell Santner. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge to wicketkeeper, by de Kock.Kagiso Rabada to Mitchell Santner. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.Kagiso Rabada to Mitchell Santner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to slips for no runs, run save by de Kock.Kagiso Rabada to Mitchell Santner. Short, outside off stump backing away pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo to Jimmy Neesham. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.Much needed boundary for the hosts as Phehlukwayo strays onto the pads of Neesham who flips it away past short fine leg.Andile Phehlukwayo to Mitchell Santner. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.Andile Phehlukwayo to Jimmy Neesham. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.Andile Phehlukwayo to Mitchell Santner. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, inside edge to slips for 1 run, fielded by Duminy.Andile Phehlukwayo to Mitchell Santner. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.Andile Phehlukwayo to Jimmy Neesham. Off cutter half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, inside edge to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.Kagiso Rabada to Mitchell Santner. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.Kagiso Rabada to Jimmy Neesham. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Behardien.Kagiso Rabada to Mitchell Santner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to gully for 1 run, fielded by Duminy.FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Mitchell Santner. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.Kagiso Rabada to Mitchell Santner. Half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.Kagiso Rabada to Jimmy Neesham. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Shamsi.Imran Tahir to Mitchell Santner. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, shy attempt by de Villiers.Imran Tahir to Mitchell Santner. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.Imran Tahir to Mitchell Santner. Googly length ball, to leg on the back foot pushing, to slips for no runs, fielded by Behardien.Imran Tahir to Jimmy Neesham. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Morris.Imran Tahir to Mitchell Santner. Leg spinner full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Duminy.Imran Tahir to Mitchell Santner. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.Tabraiz Shamsi to Mitchell Santner. Chinaman back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Morris.Tabraiz Shamsi to Jimmy Neesham. Chinaman length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Morris.Tabraiz Shamsi to Mitchell Santner. Chinaman half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.Tabraiz Shamsi to Mitchell Santner. Chinaman half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, to slips for no runs, fielded by Duminy.Tabraiz Shamsi to Mitchell Santner. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.FOUR! Tabraiz Shamsi to Mitchell Santner. Chinaman back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.Santner picks up his first boundary by slicing this away through point.JP Duminy to Mitchell Santner. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.JP Duminy to Mitchell Santner. Off break back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Rabada.JP Duminy to Mitchell Santner. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Duminy.JP Duminy to Mitchell Santner. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.JP Duminy to Mitchell Santner. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Rabada.JP Duminy to Jimmy Neesham. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Morris.Tabraiz Shamsi to Mitchell Santner. Chinaman back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.OUT! Bowled. Tabraiz Shamsi to Kane Williamson. Chinaman back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge.He's chopped on, huge wicket this. Williamson looked like he was batting on a different surface to everyone else, making it look so simple. He waits and waits on this delivery, shaping to cut but dragging it back onto the sticks. New Zealand's lower order will be tested out now.FOUR! Tabraiz Shamsi to Kane Williamson. Chinaman half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.And now he threads one through the offside, imperious stuff.FOUR! Tabraiz Shamsi to Kane Williamson. Chinaman back of a length, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.Wacked to the fence, Williamson down on one knee and nonchalantly smashing this away.Tabraiz Shamsi to Jimmy Neesham. Chinaman back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Behardien.Tabraiz Shamsi to Jimmy Neesham. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Imran Tahir to Jimmy Neesham. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shamsi.Imran Tahir to Jimmy Neesham. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Behardien.Imran Tahir to Jimmy Neesham. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.FOUR! Imran Tahir to Jimmy Neesham. Quicker ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, well timed past third man for 4 runs.Chopped away behind square, the ball speeds away to the rope despite the slow outfield.Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Googly back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, inside edge to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Morris.Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, leading edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.Tabraiz Shamsi to Jimmy Neesham. Chinaman half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.A maiden, a rare thing in modern white-ball cricket.Tabraiz Shamsi to Jimmy Neesham. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shamsi.Tabraiz Shamsi to Jimmy Neesham. Chinaman yorker, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.Tabraiz Shamsi to Jimmy Neesham. Chinaman half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Shamsi.Tabraiz Shamsi to Jimmy Neesham. Chinaman half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Shamsi.Tabraiz Shamsi to Jimmy Neesham. Chinaman back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to slips for no runs, fielded by Duminy.Imran Tahir to Jimmy Neesham. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shamsi.Imran Tahir to Jimmy Neesham. Googly back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Duminy.Fifty for captain Kane. The Black Caps need plenty more from him though to get to a decent total.Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Tahir.Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.Tabraiz Shamsi to Jimmy Neesham. Chinaman length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.Tabraiz Shamsi to Kane Williamson. Chinaman half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.SIX! Tabraiz Shamsi to Kane Williamson. Chinaman half volley, off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.Williamson just continues in his normal fashion despite the wickets falling at the other end. His sides hopes rest firmly on his shoulders now. He's not letting that affect him as he launches another slog sweep all the way for six.Tabraiz Shamsi to Kane Williamson. Chinaman back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to backward point for no runs, fielded by Tahir.Tabraiz Shamsi to Kane Williamson. Chinaman length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.APPEAL! Tabraiz Shamsi to Kane Williamson. Chinaman back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, hit pad back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Shamsi, appeal made for L.B.W.Aborted appeal, that was missing leg.OUT! Caught. Chris Morris to Neil Broom. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to backward square leg, by Behardien.Morris is on fire in Hamilton, snaffling his fourth wicket. There is evidence of the tacky nature of the wicket on display in this dismissal. Dug in short, Broom fancied taking it on but the timing is awful so it just loops into the legside. The Black Caps in a spot of bother at drinks.Chris Morris to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to gully for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.Chris Morris to Neil Broom. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by de Villiers.Chris Morris to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Shamsi.Chris Morris to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Morris.Chris Morris to Kane Williamson. Short, outside off stump swayed away, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Tabraiz Shamsi to Neil Broom. Googly back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock, fielded by Amla.Tabraiz Shamsi to Kane Williamson. Chinaman back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Duminy.FOUR! Tabraiz Shamsi to Kane Williamson. Chinaman length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.Shamsi strays in line and Williamson is quick to pounce, unfurling a strong sweep that zips away quickly to fine leg.Tabraiz Shamsi to Neil Broom. Chinaman half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.Tabraiz Shamsi to Kane Williamson. Chinaman back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.Tabraiz Shamsi to Kane Williamson. Chinaman length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to slips for no runs, fielded by de Kock.OUT! Caught & Bowled. Chris Morris to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air uncontrolled back to bowler, fielded by Morris.Got him, Morris has his second of the over. Taylor was looking to drive on the up but could only pop this back towards the bowler. Return catches are never easy and this was no exception as it had some pace behind it. Morris is quick to wrap his mits around it though, and just about clings on before throwing it up in celebration.Chris Morris to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.Chris Morris to Kane Williamson. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Shamsi.Chris Morris to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Behardien.Chris Morris to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Amla.OUT! Caught. Chris Morris to Dean Brownlie. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg, by Behardien.Morris returns to the attack and makes a breakthrough first ball. Brownlie has been good on the pull up to now but splices this high into the deep. Behardien takes a smart catch to bring the Proteas their second wicket.Tabraiz Shamsi to Dean Brownlie. Chinaman back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Morris.Fifty partnership between Brownlie and Williamson.Tabraiz Shamsi to Kane Williamson. Chinaman back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Duminy.Tabraiz Shamsi to Kane Williamson. Chinaman length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Tahir.Tabraiz Shamsi to Dean Brownlie. Chinaman back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.Tabraiz Shamsi to Kane Williamson. Chinaman back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, run save by Duminy.Tabraiz Shamsi to Dean Brownlie. Chinaman short, to leg on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Duminy.Imran Tahir to Dean Brownlie. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Duminy.Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Behardien.Imran Tahir to Dean Brownlie. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Duminy.Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Morris.Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Tahir.Andile Phehlukwayo to Kane Williamson. Slower length ball, outside off stump down the track Steer, to gully for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.Andile Phehlukwayo to Kane Williamson. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Morris.Wide Andile Phehlukwayo to Kane Williamson. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.Andile Phehlukwayo to Kane Williamson. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.Andile Phehlukwayo to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Amla.Andile Phehlukwayo to Kane Williamson. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Rabada.Andile Phehlukwayo to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.Imran Tahir to Dean Brownlie. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, mis-timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Amla.Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Morris.Imran Tahir to Dean Brownlie. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Duminy.Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Morris.SIX! Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.Quality stroke by Williamson, swatting a dismissive slog sweep that carries the rope with ease. First maximum of the day at Seddon Park.Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Amla.Andile Phehlukwayo to Dean Brownlie. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.Andile Phehlukwayo to Dean Brownlie. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.Andile Phehlukwayo to Dean Brownlie. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep cover for 2 runs, run save by Behardien, fielded by Duminy.Andile Phehlukwayo to Dean Brownlie. Length ball, off stump no foot movement working, leading edge to extra cover for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo to Dean Brownlie. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.Brownlie has already shown in this short innings he enjoys the ball back of a length. He latches onto this pull in a flash to nail it well in front of square.Andile Phehlukwayo to Dean Brownlie. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Morris.Imran Tahir to Dean Brownlie. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Behardien.Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep backward point for 3 runs, run save by Rabada.Imran Tahir to Dean Brownlie. Googly back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Duminy.Imran Tahir to Dean Brownlie. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, thick edge to slips for 1 run, fielded by Shamsi.Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Rabada.Andile Phehlukwayo to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to slips for 1 run, fielded by Amla.Andile Phehlukwayo to Kane Williamson. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.Andile Phehlukwayo to Dean Brownlie. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Morris.Andile Phehlukwayo to Dean Brownlie. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.Andile Phehlukwayo to Dean Brownlie. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Duminy.Andile Phehlukwayo to Dean Brownlie. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Rabada.Chris Morris to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.Chris Morris to Dean Brownlie. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, well timed to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Shamsi.Chris Morris to Kane Williamson. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, well timed to deep square leg for 3 runs, fielded by Tahir, fielded by Shamsi.FOUR! Chris Morris to Kane Williamson. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.Morris goes searching for a magic delivery but instead finds the middle of the Kiwi captain's blade as he whips impeccably behind square.Chris Morris to Kane Williamson. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.Chris Morris to Kane Williamson. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Tahir.Kagiso Rabada to Dean Brownlie. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.Kagiso Rabada to Dean Brownlie. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.Kagiso Rabada to Dean Brownlie. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.Kagiso Rabada to Kane Williamson. Half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.Kagiso Rabada to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Kagiso Rabada to Dean Brownlie. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, inside edge to backward square leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Morris.OUT! L.B.W. NOT OUT changed by umpire to OUT after REFERRAL. Chris Morris to Tom Latham. In-swinging half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to point. Full, swinging delivery wraps Latham on the pads. Prolonged appeal from South Africa but the umpire is unmoved. AB takes an age but eventually takes a punt on a review. This pitched in line, straightened and was knocking out leg. The decision is overturned and the tourists have an early scalp - Latham gone for a duck.Chris Morris to Tom Latham. In-swinging back of a length, off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Chris Morris to Dean Brownlie. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Shamsi.Chris Morris to Dean Brownlie. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Tahir.FOUR! Chris Morris to Dean Brownlie. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs.Slashed hard over point for Brownlie's second boundary. It was aerial but safe enough.Chris Morris to Dean Brownlie. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.Kagiso Rabada to Tom Latham. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.Kagiso Rabada to Tom Latham. Yorker, off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.Kagiso Rabada to Tom Latham. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Kagiso Rabada to Tom Latham. Back of a length, off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to square leg for no runs, fielded by Shamsi.Wide Kagiso Rabada to Tom Latham. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked, to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.Kagiso Rabada to Tom Latham. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morris.Kagiso Rabada to Tom Latham. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Chris Morris to Dean Brownlie. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Behardien.FOUR! Chris Morris to Dean Brownlie. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.A resounding thump as the ball rockets off Brownlie's bat to the fence at mid wicket, quickly onto the pull shot there.Wide Chris Morris to Dean Brownlie. Length ball, to leg no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.Chris Morris to Dean Brownlie. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Chris Morris to Dean Brownlie. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.Chris Morris to Dean Brownlie. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.NEW BALL. Chris Morris to Dean Brownlie. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Behardien.Kagiso Rabada to Tom Latham. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.Kagiso Rabada to Tom Latham. Half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Shamsi.Kagiso Rabada to Tom Latham. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.Wide Kagiso Rabada to Tom Latham. Bouncer, down leg side swayed away, to third man for 5 runs.Rabada tests out the middle of the pitch early on but drags this too short. It soars over de Kock's head and away for five extras.Kagiso Rabada to Dean Brownlie. Full toss, off stump on the front foot flick, well timed to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, fielded by Morris.Kagiso Rabada to Dean Brownlie. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Morris.NEW BALL. Kagiso Rabada to Dean Brownlie. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.